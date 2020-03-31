Citigroup :  Citi Postpones 2020 Investor Day

Citi today announced that, due to the rapidly evolving situation caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it will postpone its 2020 Investor Day that was previously scheduled for May 13, 2020. The company will continue to assess the situation and follow guidance from health authorities to determine a new date.

