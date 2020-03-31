Citigroup :  Citi Postpones 2020 Investor Day

Log in
CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
03/31/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

Citi today announced that, due to the rapidly evolving situation caused by the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, it will postpone its 2020 Investor Day that was previously scheduled for May 13, 2020. The company will continue to assess the situation and follow guidance from health authorities to determine a new date.

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi


© Business Wire 2020
