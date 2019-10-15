Log in
Citigroup : Citi Third Quarter 2019 Fixed Income Investor Review

10/15/2019 | 04:17pm EDT

Mark Mason, Chief Financial Officer, and Michael Verdeschi, Treasurer, will conduct the Citigroup third quarter 2019 Fixed Income Investor Review at 11:00 AM (ET) on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. The review will be available live via webcast and teleconference.

The webcast and presentation materials will be available at http://citigroup.com/citi/investor/. A replay and transcript of the webcast will be available after the call.

To dial-in to the live teleconference, please dial:

US & Canada: (800) 309-5794
International Callers: (706) 902-3256
Conference code: 2264296

Telephone lines will open at 10:45 AM (ET).

A telephonic replay of the call will be available beginning approximately two hours after the event until Friday, November 29, 2019 by calling (855) 859-2056 (U.S. and Canada callers) or (404) 537-3406 (for international callers). Conference code: 2264296

###

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi| Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi


© Business Wire 2019
