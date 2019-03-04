Citigroup : Citi Wins Top Awards for Innovation in Structured Products

Citi (NYSE:C) was recognized as an industry leader in Structured
Products by mtn-i, a London-based global provider of market information
for global structured notes, private placements and MTN market coverage.
The Bank received top honors in two categories: U.S. Deal of the Year
and LatAm Structurer of the Year.
Citi was awarded Deal of the Year for the USD1M Multi-Asset Best-of
Basket Notes due 2023. The note is linked to a multi-asset portfolio
with the allocation tilting toward the best performing asset class.
“As the market shifts, we see a growing need from investors for products
that offer a different risk-return profile,” said Fabrice Hugon, Head of
Americas Sales for Cross Asset Solutions. “The appetite for structured
products has grown consistently over the last few years, and given our
increased investment in people and technology, we are well positioned to
continue to provide a range of investment opportunities to clients in
the Americas.”
For Citi’s innovation in onshore deals in Mexico and Brazil alongside
its third-party structuring, Citi was also awarded LatAm Structurer of
the Year.
“We are extremely pleased to be recognized for our efforts,” said Daniel
Gutierrez, Co-Head of Structuring, Multi-Asset Group. “The Latin
American market is an important growth area for our structured product
business and one that presents many opportunities, both in on-shore and
off-shore jurisdictions.”
The awards will be presented to Citi at the 13th Americas Structured
Note Showcase & Awards on April 4th in Miami, Florida.
Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer
accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions.
Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with
a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer
banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities
brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.
Additional information may be found at http://www.citigroup.com
| Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/citi
| Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com/|
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/citi
| LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190304005049/en/