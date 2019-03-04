Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup Inc.    C

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Citigroup : Citi Wins Top Awards for Innovation in Structured Products

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/04/2019 | 08:30am EST

Citi (NYSE:C) was recognized as an industry leader in Structured Products by mtn-i, a London-based global provider of market information for global structured notes, private placements and MTN market coverage. The Bank received top honors in two categories: U.S. Deal of the Year and LatAm Structurer of the Year.

Citi was awarded Deal of the Year for the USD1M Multi-Asset Best-of Basket Notes due 2023. The note is linked to a multi-asset portfolio with the allocation tilting toward the best performing asset class.

“As the market shifts, we see a growing need from investors for products that offer a different risk-return profile,” said Fabrice Hugon, Head of Americas Sales for Cross Asset Solutions. “The appetite for structured products has grown consistently over the last few years, and given our increased investment in people and technology, we are well positioned to continue to provide a range of investment opportunities to clients in the Americas.”

For Citi’s innovation in onshore deals in Mexico and Brazil alongside its third-party structuring, Citi was also awarded LatAm Structurer of the Year.

“We are extremely pleased to be recognized for our efforts,” said Daniel Gutierrez, Co-Head of Structuring, Multi-Asset Group. “The Latin American market is an important growth area for our structured product business and one that presents many opportunities, both in on-shore and off-shore jurisdictions.”

The awards will be presented to Citi at the 13th Americas Structured Note Showcase & Awards on April 4th in Miami, Florida.

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at http://www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com/| Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIGROUP INC.
08:30aCITIGROUP : Citi Wins Top Awards for Innovation in Structured Products
BU
03/01COMMUNITY PROGRESS MAKERS CONVENING : Enabling Progress in Communities across Am..
PU
02/28CITIGROUP : Empowering a New Generation of Employees through Shared Ownership
PU
02/26Poor finish derails investment banking comeback in 2018
RE
02/26Top banks' commodities revenue jumps 45 percent in 2018 - report
RE
02/26CITI : Launches Digital Onboarding for Institutional Clients through Citi :Direc..
BU
02/26Banks losing battle to be no-deal Brexit ready
RE
02/25CITIGROUP : CFO Mark Mason to Present at RBC Capital Markets 2019 Financial Inst..
BU
02/25Banks losing battle to be no-deal Brexit ready
RE
02/25CITI : Wins Multiple Debt Capital Markets Awards
BU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 74 568 M
EBIT 2019 31 344 M
Net income 2019 17 213 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,04%
P/E ratio 2019 8,54
P/E ratio 2020 7,44
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,03x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,96x
Capitalization 152 B
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 30
Average target price 76,3 $
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Forese President & CEO-Institutional Clients Group
John C. Dugan Chairman
John C. Gerspach Chief Financial Officer
Anthony M. Santomero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.23.84%150 450
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY6.98%341 700
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA10.59%297 783
BANK OF AMERICA18.95%280 877
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION15.23%238 571
WELLS FARGO8.57%234 844
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.