Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup Inc.    C

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Citigroup : Citi fires eight Hong Kong traders after review finds misconduct - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/23/2019 | 05:16am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A man walks inside the lobby of Citibank Tower in Hong Kong

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc has fired eight bankers and suspended three others from its equities trading desk in Hong Kong after an internal probe revealed misconduct in their dealings with clients, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The action was taken after a review raised concerns related to the accuracy of disclosure to clients by the involved sales traders on some transactions where Citi was acting in a principal capacity, one of the people said.

Principal trade refers to a brokerage acting as the counterparty to settle deals with clients, instead of just broking a securities transaction between different parties.

"A review of Hong Kong-based cash equities execution identified personal conduct that did not meet our standards and we have taken appropriate action," the U.S. bank said in a statement to Reuters on Saturday.

"Instances where the capacity in which Citi was acting was not accurately represented were detected in relation to facilitation trading," it said.

The names of the traders against whom actions were taken were not immediately known.

Citi said it was fully compliant with relevant local regulations, and "enhanced regional procedures and controls for facilitation trading" had been introduced to ensure complete transparency.

The bank, which has a large presence in markets, corporate and investment banking businesses in Asia, said its clients had been notified about the development and a team was in place to ensure minimal disruption at the start of trading on Monday.

Bloomberg first reported the development on Friday.

Global banks have been beefing up compliance procedures in Hong Kong, as the securities regulator in the Asian financial hub has stepped up its crackdown against failures to comply with guidelines for equities trading and underwriting functions.

Last week, the regulator banned UBS from leading IPOs in the city for a year, while fining it and rivals, including Morgan Stanley, a combined $100 million for due diligence failures on a series of stock listings.

(Reporting by Anshuman Daga and Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Tom Hogue)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIGROUP INC.
05:16aCITIGROUP : Citi fires eight Hong Kong traders after review finds misconduct - s..
RE
03/22CITI : to Delist from Mexican Stock Exchange and Cross-List on the International..
BU
03/22Bank Shares Resume Slide as Growth Fears Spook Investors
DJ
03/22CITIGROUP : Down For Fourth Consecutive Day -- Data Talk
DJ
03/22Corporate Bonds Mostly Weather Storm as Stocks, Treasury Yields Fall
DJ
03/22CITIGROUP : The Creation of Brave Girl Rising
PU
03/22CITIGROUP : Sources Say 8 Citigroup Equity Traders in Hong Kong Let Go After Inv..
DJ
03/21Bank Stocks Slump on Revived Global Growth Worries -- Update
DJ
03/21Bank Stocks Slump on Revived Global Growth Worries
DJ
03/20Morgan Stanley takes top spot in ranking of commodities banks
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 74 573 M
EBIT 2019 32 338 M
Net income 2019 17 107 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,21%
P/E ratio 2019 8,08
P/E ratio 2020 7,05
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,91x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,85x
Capitalization 143 B
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 76,3 $
Spread / Average Target 25%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Forese President & CEO-Institutional Clients Group
John C. Dugan Chairman
John C. Gerspach Chief Financial Officer
Anthony M. Santomero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.17.13%142 723
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.38%336 821
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.67%290 750
BANK OF AMERICA9.62%271 626
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.99%237 880
WELLS FARGO8.20%226 462
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.