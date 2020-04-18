Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup Inc.    C

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Citigroup : Cutting Ties With Anthony Scaramucci's Hedge Fund of Funds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/18/2020 | 10:28pm EDT

By Juliet Chung

Citigroup Inc.'s private bank decided to sever its relationship with Anthony Scaramucci's SkyBridge Capital and expects to see clients redeem $100 million over time, said a person familiar with the matter.

Citigroup's decision earlier this week follows a more-than-20% loss in March by SkyBridge's flagship fund because of a big credit bet the fund made years ago. The fund managed $4.8 billion at the end of February. The person said Citigroup thinks the fund has too much exposure to credit and mortgage-related securities and expects clients will follow its recommendation they redeem.

Citigroup declined to comment. Mr. Scaramucci said in a statement many Citigroup clients remain invested. "We are keeping an open mind, value our relationship with Citi and hope they will revise their decision in time."

SkyBridge quadrupled its size when it bought Citigroup's fund of hedge-funds business in 2010. The deal brought that business' crisis-era track record to SkyBridge.

In March, the value of credit-related investments collapsed as investors fled low-rated debt amid worries the coronavirus pandemic would crush consumers and other borrowers. People familiar with SkyBridge said its fund had rebounded somewhat in April.

Write to Juliet Chung at juliet.chung@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on CITIGROUP INC.
10:28pCITIGROUP : Cutting Ties With Anthony Scaramucci's Hedge Fund of Funds
DJ
04/16CITIGROUP : Earnings Plunge 46%
DJ
04/16WALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Wall Street's Trading Desks Post Strongest Results ..
DJ
04/15Banks Brace for Consumer Pain, but Wall Street Trading Arms Shine -- 2nd Upda..
DJ
04/15Stimulus Payments Slow Down Online Banking
DJ
04/15CITI : First Quarter 2020 Fixed Income Investor Review
BU
04/15Banks Brace for Consumer Pain, but Wall Street Trading Arms Shine -- Update
DJ
04/15Banks Brace for Consumer Pain, but Wall Street Trading Arms Shine
DJ
04/15CITIGROUP : Profit Slides 46% Amid Coronavirus Fallout -- 2nd Update
DJ
04/15GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE: U.S. banks open series of weak Q1 results
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73 020 M
EBIT 2020 30 284 M
Net income 2020 7 236 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 4,52%
P/E ratio 2020 13,3x
P/E ratio 2021 7,17x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,30x
Capi. / Sales2021 1,29x
Capitalization 94 618 M
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Average target price 58,95  $
Last Close Price 45,45  $
Spread / Highest target 91,4%
Spread / Average Target 29,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -23,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jane Nind Fraser President & CEO-Global Consumer Banking
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-43.11%94 618
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-31.72%289 924
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-0.77%253 859
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.90%201 965
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-0.65%198 449
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.34%138 824
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group