CITIGROUP INC.

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
07/23 05:27:21 pm
51.325 USD   -0.65%
05:11pCITIGROUP : Declares Common Stock Dividend
02:42aAustralia investigator in Citi cartel case raps colleague over personal email use
07/22Ackman-backed blank check company's units rise in NYSE debut
Citigroup : Declares Common Stock Dividend

07/23/2020 | 05:11pm EDT

The Board of Directors of Citigroup Inc. today declared a quarterly dividend on Citigroup’s common stock of $0.51 per share, payable on August 28, 2020, to stockholders of record on August 3, 2020.

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi


Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 74 026 M - -
Net income 2020 7 212 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,6x
Yield 2020 3,95%
Capitalization 108 B 108 B -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,45x
Nbr of Employees 204 000
Free-Float 66,9%
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 67,04 $
Last Close Price 51,66 $
Spread / Highest target 95,5%
Spread / Average Target 29,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jane Nind Fraser President & CEO-Global Consumer Banking
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-35.34%107 546
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-29.20%300 768
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.00%249 220
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-30.98%210 624
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-11.44%194 767
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-18.92%132 610
