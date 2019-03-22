Citigroup : Down For Fourth Consecutive Day -- Data Talk

Citigroup Inc. (C) is currently at $60.80, down $3.11 or 4.87%

-- Would be lowest close since Jan. 14, 2019, when it closed at $58.93

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Feb. 5, 2018, when it fell 4.87%

-- Citigroup has let go of eight equity traders in Hong Kong following a company review to determine if the bank's financial interest in stock trades was being properly disclosed to clients, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing "people familiar with the matter"

-- Financial stocks were broadly lower Friday, with the sector headed for a fourth-straight loss, in the wake of the Federal Reserve's downbeat economic outlook and disappointing eurozone data, MarketWatch reported

-- Currently down four consecutive days; down 7.78% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since March 7, 2019, when it fell for four straight trading days

-- Worst four-day stretch since the four days ending Dec. 24, 2018, when it fell 8.66%

-- Down 4.97% month-to-date

-- Up 16.79% year-to-date

-- Down 89.22% from its all-time closing high of $564.10 on Dec. 27, 2006

-- Traded as low as $60.45; lowest intraday level since Jan. 15, 2019, when it hit $59.55

-- Down 5.41% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Dec. 6, 2018, when it fell as much as 6.26%

All data as of 2:13:39 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet