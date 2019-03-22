Log in
Citigroup : Down For Fourth Consecutive Day -- Data Talk

0
03/22/2019 | 02:41pm EDT

Citigroup Inc. (C) is currently at $60.80, down $3.11 or 4.87%

-- Would be lowest close since Jan. 14, 2019, when it closed at $58.93

-- On pace for largest percent decrease since Feb. 5, 2018, when it fell 4.87%

-- Citigroup has let go of eight equity traders in Hong Kong following a company review to determine if the bank's financial interest in stock trades was being properly disclosed to clients, Bloomberg reported Friday, citing "people familiar with the matter"

-- Financial stocks were broadly lower Friday, with the sector headed for a fourth-straight loss, in the wake of the Federal Reserve's downbeat economic outlook and disappointing eurozone data, MarketWatch reported

-- Currently down four consecutive days; down 7.78% over this period

-- Longest losing streak since March 7, 2019, when it fell for four straight trading days

-- Worst four-day stretch since the four days ending Dec. 24, 2018, when it fell 8.66%

-- Down 4.97% month-to-date

-- Up 16.79% year-to-date

-- Down 89.22% from its all-time closing high of $564.10 on Dec. 27, 2006

-- Traded as low as $60.45; lowest intraday level since Jan. 15, 2019, when it hit $59.55

-- Down 5.41% at today's intraday low; largest intraday percent decrease since Dec. 6, 2018, when it fell as much as 6.26%

All data as of 2:13:39 PM

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

Financials ($)
Sales 2019 74 573 M
EBIT 2019 32 338 M
Net income 2019 17 107 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,07%
P/E ratio 2019 8,47
P/E ratio 2020 7,39
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,01x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,94x
Capitalization 150 B
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 76,3 $
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Forese President & CEO-Institutional Clients Group
John C. Dugan Chairman
John C. Gerspach Chief Financial Officer
Anthony M. Santomero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.22.76%149 581
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY5.38%336 821
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.67%290 750
BANK OF AMERICA14.37%271 626
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.99%237 880
WELLS FARGO8.20%226 462
