Citigroup : Expanding Commercial Banking Business in Nordics

By Colin Kellaher

Citigroup on Tuesday unveiled plans to expand its commercial banking business in the Nordic region and named Marieve Gauthier as Nordic head of commercial banking.

The New York financial-services giant, which operates in more than 100 countries, said it plans to leverage its global network and international capabilities to expand its commercial bank business in the region, which covers Sweden, Norway, Denmark and Finland.

Citigroup noted that its banking, capital markets and advisory business has operated in the Nordics since the 1970s.

Ms. Gauthier, who joined Citigroup in 2011, was most recently director and senior banker in its U.S. commercial bank business.

