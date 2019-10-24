Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup Inc.    C

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Citigroup : Jane Fraser Named President of Citi and Head of Global Consumer Banking

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/24/2019 | 05:35pm EDT

Citi CEO Michael Corbat Announces Leadership Changes

Citi today announced leadership changes in the below message to colleagues from CEO Michael Corbat:

Dear Colleagues:

Just as talent planning and development is something we ask of all our leaders, I also have a responsibility to you, and all of our stakeholders, to make sure our firm is well positioned to succeed, not just in the coming years, but into the next decade and beyond.

To that end, I have asked Jane Fraser to serve as President of Citi, a role that has been open since earlier this year. Stephen Bird has informed me of his decision to leave Citi to pursue an opportunity outside our firm, so Jane will also become CEO of Global Consumer Banking. Stephen will be available over the next few weeks to ensure a smooth transition.

Ernesto Torres Cantu, currently CEO of Citibanamex, will succeed Jane as CEO of Latin America. We will make an announcement about the leadership in Mexico in the near future.

Jane has been at our firm for 15 years, since she joined from McKinsey to run Client Strategy in the Corporate and Investment Bank. During the financial crisis, she led our Corporate Strategy and M&A group and, in many ways, Jane helped shape the company we are today. She subsequently ran two of our businesses, the Global Private Bank followed by U.S. Consumer and Commercial Banking & Mortgages.

Most recently, Jane served as CEO of Latin America, where she and Ernesto have been overseeing our substantial investment in Citibanamex, which has strengthened our franchise as well as improved our products and services.

Ernesto is a 30-year veteran of Citi, having joined as a corporate banker in 1989. He was appointed CEO of Citibanamex in 2014. He has an excellent track record of driving business results while also prioritizing our culture and controls. Ernesto is well prepared to take on the role of CEO of the region.

Stephen has spent over 20 years at Citi and has served in several key roles, such as Head of Consumer Banking in Asia Pacific and ultimately CEO of the region. In 2015, he began setting a new path for Global Consumer Banking. He established a digital-heavy, footprint-light strategy in the U.S., our largest consumer market, while protecting and enhancing our competitive positions in Mexico and Asia. The strategy is clearly delivering results. We are grateful for his many contributions and wish him the very best in the future.

Working together, we have made tremendous progress. I remain committed to leading our firm in the coming years and look forward to working even more closely with Jane in her new roles. We will continue to execute our strategy so we can deliver the results our stakeholders expect and deserve.

– Mike

Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIGROUP INC.
06:04pCitigroup names Jane Fraser as president
RE
05:35pCITIGROUP : Jane Fraser Named President of Citi and Head of Global Consumer Bank..
BU
04:05pCITIGROUP : Names Jane Fraser as President
DJ
10:05aDAVID HENRY : Global banks, funds call for more capital from derivatives clearin..
RE
02:48aBanks Get Ready For Privatization Of Fannie, Freddie -- WSJ
DJ
10/23EXCLUSIVE : Mexico taps banks, oil major as it nears end of 2020 oil hedge - sou..
RE
10/23CITIGROUP INC : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
10/23Chilean Bonds Rebound on Government Measures
DJ
10/23CITI : OPIC and Ford Foundation Launch Scaling Enterprise, a $100MM Financing Pa..
BU
10/22CITIGROUP : Declares Common Stock Dividend; Citigroup Declares Preferred Dividen..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 74 007 M
EBIT 2019 31 965 M
Net income 2019 17 569 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,64%
P/E ratio 2019 9,32x
P/E ratio 2020 8,63x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,14x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,11x
Capitalization 158 B
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 81,30  $
Last Close Price 72,30  $
Spread / Highest target 50,8%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer
Anthony M. Santomero Independent Director
Diana L. Taylor Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.39.17%158 173
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.27.83%400 010
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION27.52%285 270
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-1.26%284 901
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY10.53%217 427
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.33%202 869
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group