Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup Inc.    C

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Citigroup : Japan market watchdog seeks $1.2 million fine against Citi, alleges JGB manipulation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/26/2019 | 05:27am EDT
The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

TOKYO (Reuters) - Japan's SESC market watchdog said on Tuesday it had recommended a $1.2 million (908,953 pounds) fine against the British unit of Citigroup Inc for alleged manipulation of Japanese government bond (JGB) futures prices.

The incident marks the latest crackdown by Japanese authorities over alleged attempts to manipulate prices in the JGB futures market.

The SESC said an employee of UK-based Citigroup Global Markets Limited made buy and sell orders for 10-year JGB futures without the intention to execute. The SESC recommended a penalty of 133 million yen.

Citigroup said it takes the recommendation seriously.

"Citi will place the utmost priority on further enhancing governance and internal control to comply with the financial regulations and directives," it said in a statement.

The SESC does not itself issue fines, which are ultimately handed down by the Financial Services Agency regulator.

In July the regulator slapped a fine of 218 million yen on a joint venture of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and Morgan Stanley for trying to manipulate bond future prices.

(Reporting by Takahiko Wada; Writing by Junko Fujita; Editing by David Dolan and Kim Coghill)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIGROUP INC.
05:27aCITIGROUP : Japan market watchdog seeks $1.2 million fine against Citi, alleges ..
RE
02:29aCITIGROUP : Citi aims to grow Asia wealth management client base by 10 percent i..
RE
02:20aCITIGROUP : Citi aims to grow Asia wealth management client base by 10 pct in 20..
RE
03/25CITIGROUP : Citi Issues, Trades First Structured Green Bond
DJ
03/25CITI : Issues Inaugural Structured Green Bond
BU
03/23CITIGROUP : Citi fires eight Hong Kong traders after review finds misconduct - s..
RE
03/22CITI : to Delist from Mexican Stock Exchange and Cross-List on the International..
BU
03/22Bank Shares Resume Slide as Growth Fears Spook Investors
DJ
03/22CITIGROUP : Down For Fourth Consecutive Day -- Data Talk
DJ
03/22Corporate Bonds Mostly Weather Storm as Stocks, Treasury Yields Fall
DJ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 74 577 M
EBIT 2019 32 338 M
Net income 2019 17 107 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,25%
P/E ratio 2019 8,00
P/E ratio 2020 6,97
Capi. / Sales 2019 1,89x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,83x
Capitalization 141 B
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 76,3 $
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Forese President & CEO-Institutional Clients Group
John C. Dugan Chairman
John C. Gerspach Chief Financial Officer
Anthony M. Santomero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.15.89%141 202
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY1.34%323 921
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.40%284 389
BANK OF AMERICA8.93%258 709
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION7.38%234 046
WELLS FARGO4.34%218 377
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.