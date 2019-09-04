Citigroup : Names Alexander Wynaendts, Grace Dailey to Board

By Colin Kellaher

Citigroup Inc. (C) on Wednesday said it named Alexander Wynaendts and Grace Dailey as independent directors, expanding the board to 17 members from 15.

The New York banking giant said Mr. Wynaendts has been chief executive of Dutch insurance and asset-management company Aegon NV (AGN.AE) since 2008.

Ms. Dailey retired earlier this year as senior deputy comptroller at the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency after more than 35 years at the regulator.

With the addition of Ms. Dailey, women now make up about 41% of Citigroup's board.

