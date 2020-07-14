Log in
CITIGROUP INC.

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
07/14 09:10:49 am
51.73 USD   -0.90%
09:01aU.S. Stock Futures Wobble as Banks Kick Off Earnings Season
DJ
08:43aU.S. Stock Futures Edge Up as Banks Kick Off Earnings Season
DJ
08:41aCITIGROUP : Second Quarter 2020 Results and Key Metrics
PU
Citigroup : Profit Falls 73% as it Girds for Coronavirus Economy

07/14/2020 | 08:40am EDT

By David Benoit

Citigroup Inc.'s second-quarter profit fell 73%, weighed down by the $7.9 billion the bank set aside for potentially rising loan losses.

The spread of the novel coronavirus around the globe and the resulting economic slowdown have pummeled the banking industry and raised concerns about loan defaults by consumers and big businesses alike.

The bank posted a profit of $1.32 billion, down from $4.8 billion a year earlier. At 50 cents per share, the results exceeded the average analyst estimate of 35 cents a share, according to FactSet. Per-share earnings were $1.95 a year ago.

Revenue rose 5% to $19.77 billion.

Citigroup's loan-loss provision included $2.21 billion in net charge-offs and $5.7 billion it added to its reserves for loans that might default in the future. Analysts had expected the total would be $7.36 billion.

Lenders have responded by allowing customers to temporarily skip payments. But banks are bulking up for a potential wave of defaults and delinquencies later this year, especially if the virus continues to spread.

Revenue in the bank's consumer operations was down 10% to $7.34 billion. Offsetting some of the pain was a strong quarter in the corporate and investment bank, where revenue rose 21% to $12.14 billion.

Citigroup shares are down 35% this year, in line with the KBW Nasdaq Bank Index but worse than the broader market. Bank stocks have underperformed as investors have braced for loan-loss provisions and lower margins to eat away profits. Shares rose 1.7% to $53.05 premarket.

Write to David Benoit at david.benoit@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. -0.85% 52.2 Delayed Quote.-34.66%
NASDAQ COMP. -2.13% 10390.843369 Delayed Quote.15.81%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 73 797 M - -
Net income 2020 6 474 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,7x
Yield 2020 3,93%
Capitalization 109 B 109 B -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,47x
Nbr of Employees 201 000
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 66,77 $
Last Close Price 52,20 $
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jane Nind Fraser President & CEO-Global Consumer Banking
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-34.66%108 670
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.94%297 496
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.50%256 202
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-31.32%209 863
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-6.24%204 637
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-15.92%141 368
