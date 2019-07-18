Citigroup : Raises Quarterly Dividend by 13.3% to 51 Cents

By Colin Kellaher

Citigroup Inc. (C) on Thursday said its board officially raised the quarterly dividend by 13.3% to 51 cents from 45 cents.

The new payout, equal to $2.04 a year, represents an annual yield of about 2.88% based on Wednesday's closing price of $70.82, up from about 2.54%.

The New York banking giant in late June said it would raise the dividend after its capital plan passed the Federal Reserve's annual stress test.

Citigroup said the increased dividend is payable Aug. 23 to shareholders of record Aug. 5.

