CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
Citigroup : Raises Quarterly Dividend by 13.3% to 51 Cents

07/18/2019 | 09:18am EDT

By Colin Kellaher

Citigroup Inc. (C) on Thursday said its board officially raised the quarterly dividend by 13.3% to 51 cents from 45 cents.

The new payout, equal to $2.04 a year, represents an annual yield of about 2.88% based on Wednesday's closing price of $70.82, up from about 2.54%.

The New York banking giant in late June said it would raise the dividend after its capital plan passed the Federal Reserve's annual stress test.

Citigroup said the increased dividend is payable Aug. 23 to shareholders of record Aug. 5.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 73 949 M
EBIT 2019 31 366 M
Net income 2019 17 189 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,71%
P/E ratio 2019 9,29x
P/E ratio 2020 8,37x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,16x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,11x
Capitalization 160 B
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 80,60  $
Last Close Price 70,82  $
Spread / Highest target 52,5%
Spread / Average Target 13,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Forese President & CEO-Institutional Clients Group
John C. Dugan Chairman
John C. Gerspach Chief Financial Officer
Anthony M. Santomero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.36.04%159 989
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY17.93%369 727
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.10%279 512
BANK OF AMERICA17.65%272 711
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.93%201 337
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.69%199 810
