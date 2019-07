By Telis Demos

Citigroup Inc. said Monday its second-quarter income rose 7% from a year ago.

Quarterly profit was $4.8 billion, up from $4.49 billion a year ago. Per-share earnings were $1.95. Analysts had expected $1.81 a share.

Revenue at the bank was $18.76 billion, up 2% from $18.47 billion a year ago. Analysts polled by Refintiv had expected $18.5 billion.

