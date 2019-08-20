Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup Inc.    C

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Citigroup : Total Depositary Receipt Capital Raised in the First Half of 2019 Reaches $10.4 Billion

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/20/2019 | 10:02am EDT

Asia-Pacific Generates 78% of Total

Demand for non-U.S. equities continued on a strong trajectory as global issuers raised $10.4 billion in depositary receipts (DR) during the first half of 2019, an increase of 25% from the first half of 2018, according to an industry report from Citi Depositary Receipt Services.

The rise in DR capital raisings was driven primarily by increased activity in the Asia-Pacific region, with total capital raisings of $8.1 billion – around 78% of the total pool – compared to $6.5 billion in the first half of 2018. DR follow-on offerings increased 125% to $6.1 billion, representing 58% of the total DR capital raised in 2019. China-based issuers raised a combined $6.6 billion, accounting for 63% of the total. Among these issuers, Huatai Securities, a Nanjing-based financial services company and pilot client of the Shanghai-London Stock Connect, raised $1.7 billion in its June IPO – the largest DR IPO in 2019, with Citi serving as the Depositary Bank. In addition, Pinduoduo lnc., a Chinese e-commerce platform, conducted a $1.6 billion follow-on offering – the largest DR secondary offering in the first half of 2019.

The trend of Emerging Growth Companies (EGCs) raising capital continued in the first half of 2019, with 8 of 10 China-based issuers choosing to come to market via the JOBS Act. Enacted in 2012 to assist small emerging companies to access capital in the U.S., the JOBS Act modified capital raising regulatory requirements for a new category of issuer known as an EGC (defined as an issuer generating less than $1.07 billion in gross annual revenue). Of the JOBS Act IPO DR deals in the first half of 2019, EMEA-based issuers accounted for approximately 40% by number of deals.

Citi Depositary Receipt Services remains committed to supporting global issuers seeking to raise capital in DR form.

“Citi maintained our leading position of DR IPO activity in the first half of 2019,” said Nancy Lissemore, Global Head of Depositary Receipt Services at Citi. “The continued growth of DR capital raising activity demonstrates that the DR structure remains an attractive vehicle of choice for issuers to access financial markets.”

Other Notable DR Market Highlights in the first half of 2019 include:

  • The Internet and Oil & Gas sectors accounted for 44% of the total DR trading value.
  • Software & Services, Financials, and Consumer Discretionary accounted for 57% of the total DR capital raised.
  • 16 issuers completed IPOs by way of the JOBS Act versus 13 in the first half of 2018.
  • Unsponsored ADR programs from China and Japan accounted for 46% of the total unsponsored trading volume.

Citi is a leading provider of depositary receipt services. With depositary receipt programs in 64 markets, spanning equity and fixed-income products, Citi leverages its global network to provide cross-border capital market access to issuers, intermediaries and investors.

For more details on 2019 DR highlights, please refer to the Citi DR website: www.citi.com/dr.

About Citi

Citi, the leading global bank, has approximately 200 million customer accounts and does business in more than 160 countries and jurisdictions. Citi provides consumers, corporations, governments and institutions with a broad range of financial products and services, including consumer banking and credit, corporate and investment banking, securities brokerage, transaction services, and wealth management.

Additional information may be found at www.citigroup.com | Twitter: @Citi | YouTube: www.youtube.com/citi | Blog: http://blog.citigroup.com | Facebook: www.facebook.com/citi | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/citi


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIGROUP INC.
10:02aCITIGROUP : Total Depositary Receipt Capital Raised in the First Half of 2019 Re..
BU
09:32aCITIGROUP : Thinking about trading options or stock in Apple, Baidu, Citigroup, ..
PR
09:07aCITIGROUP : DBS Bank to enter India's credit card market next year
RE
08:15aDon't Bet on Trump Rescuing the Stock Market -- Streetwise
DJ
02:47aJudge Clears PG&E Trial for Fire -- WSJ
DJ
08/16Financials Up as Treasury Yields Recoup Some Losses -- Financials Roundup
DJ
08/16Trump held conference call with big bank CEOs amid market turmoil - source
RE
08/16Freenet threatens to derail $6.4 billion Sunrise-UPC deal
RE
08/14Embattled Bank Stocks Lose Billions -- Update
DJ
08/14Embattled Bank Stocks Lose Billions
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 73 873 M
EBIT 2019 31 386 M
Net income 2019 17 218 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,98%
P/E ratio 2019 8,43x
P/E ratio 2020 7,61x
Capi. / Sales2019 1,97x
Capi. / Sales2020 1,92x
Capitalization 145 B
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 81,40  $
Last Close Price 64,31  $
Spread / Highest target 64,8%
Spread / Average Target 26,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Forese President & CEO-Institutional Clients Group
John C. Dugan Chairman
John C. Gerspach Chief Financial Officer
Anthony M. Santomero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.23.53%145 280
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY11.34%347 483
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA3.97%264 260
BANK OF AMERICA9.70%253 837
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-1.80%199 376
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION11.30%186 423
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group