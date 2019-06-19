Citigroup : USMCA Ratification Takes Key Step

By Jane Fraser, CEO, Citi Latin AmericaJune 19, 2019 04:00 PM

Today's ratification of the USMCA by Mexico's Senate is another meaningful step in modernizing this critical trade agreement. Our experience serving clients in the region has demonstrated how important North American integration is. We applaud the Mexican government for advancing the process and we encourage the legislatures in the U.S. and Canada to finish the ratification.

