Citigroup Inc.

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report  
News 
News

Citigroup : USMCA Ratification Takes Key Step

06/19/2019 | 05:39pm EDT

By Jane Fraser, CEO, Citi Latin AmericaJune 19, 2019 04:00 PM

Today's ratification of the USMCA by Mexico's Senate is another meaningful step in modernizing this critical trade agreement. Our experience serving clients in the region has demonstrated how important North American integration is. We applaud the Mexican government for advancing the process and we encourage the legislatures in the U.S. and Canada to finish the ratification.

Click here for more on Citi's support for USMCA.

*Tagged as: Canada, Mexico, US

Disclaimer

Citigroup Inc. published this content on 19 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 June 2019 21:38:02 UTC
