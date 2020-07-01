Log in
CITIGROUP INC.

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
News 
News

Citigroup taps RBC banker to co-run software investment banking group

07/01/2020 | 04:04pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

By Imani Moise

Citigroup Inc said on Wednesday it hired Niall Cannon to co-run its global software practice within its investment bank.

Cannon, who joins the third-largest U.S. bank after 20 years at RBC Capital Markets, will focus on broadening Citi's coverage of the fast-growing software sector.

"Niall has established strong client relationships, sector expertise and a track record of successful transactions," Citi top corporate investment banking executives said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Cannon is expected to start by the end of September.

(Reporting by Imani Moise; Editing by Dan Grebler)

