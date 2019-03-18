Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup Inc.    C

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Goldman Sachs sets targets for Hispanic and black entry-level hires

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/18/2019 | 06:22pm EDT
People enter and exit 200 West Street the Goldman Sachs building in New York

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc is setting targets for hiring minority groups for the first time as it ramps up efforts to diversify its workforce, according to a memo sent by top executives to employees on Monday.

The Wall Street bank, which last year said it wanted women to make up half of its entry-level workforce, now is aiming to ensure that 14 percent of new analysts and associates in the Americas are Hispanic or Latino and 11 percent of them black, according to the memo, which was seen by Reuters.

In Britain, Goldman Sachs wants 9 percent of its entry-level workforce to be black.

The bank, whose senior executives are primarily white and male, did not set targets for more experienced employees, but is now requiring businesses to interview at least two qualified diverse candidates for each open position.

Goldman Sachs said in the memo it is “nearly there” with the targets it announced last year for campus hiring, and is exploring ways to increase the portion of staff who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, disabled or veterans.

David Solomon, who took over as chief executive of the bank in October, has been vocal about increasing diversity. He and two deputies sent the staff-wide memo ahead of disclosures on its gender pay gap that are required in Britain.

Last year, Goldman Sachs reported a mean gender pay gap in Britain for its international business of 55.5 percent and a mean bonus gap for the unit of 72.2 percent. Other companies, including HSBC Plc, fared worse.

Goldman Sachs is not alone on Wall Street in its diversity and gender equality campaign. Citigroup Inc has also set goals to have half its global staff to be women, and 30 percent of its staff to be black and Hispanic or Latino in the United States.

(Reporting by Echo Wang; Editing by Lauren LaCapra and Bill Rigby)

By Echo Wang
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CITIGROUP INC. 1.14% 65.93 Delayed Quote.25.22%
GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP 2.12% 202.47 Delayed Quote.18.68%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.80% 626.6 Delayed Quote.-3.91%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIGROUP INC.
06:22pGoldman Sachs sets targets for Hispanic and black entry-level hires
RE
08:07aDAVID HENRY : JPMorgan rolls out low-fee, checkless, no-overdraft accounts
RE
03/16Steinhoff Probe Points to Inflated Profits -- WSJ
DJ
03/15CITIGROUP : Citi Signs U.S. Equality Act
PU
03/15Steinhoff Says Probe Found Accounting Irregularities
DJ
03/14CITIGROUP : Citi First Quarter 2019 Earnings Review
BU
03/14Citi dealmaker says mergers and acquisitions to slow down
RE
03/14CITIGROUP : Citi Signs U.S. Equality Act
PU
03/13VW halts truck unit IPO until market conditions improve
RE
03/13Volkswagen halts truck unit IPO until market conditions improve
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 74 573 M
EBIT 2019 32 338 M
Net income 2019 17 107 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,01%
P/E ratio 2019 8,64
P/E ratio 2020 7,53
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,05x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,98x
Capitalization 153 B
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 76,3 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Forese President & CEO-Institutional Clients Group
John C. Dugan Chairman
John C. Gerspach Chief Financial Officer
Anthony M. Santomero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.25.22%152 577
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY9.15%348 870
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA5.48%290 203
BANK OF AMERICA18.91%282 421
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.36%239 995
WELLS FARGO9.94%230 095
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.