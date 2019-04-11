Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup Inc.    C

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Head of Citigroup's institutional clients unit retires: memo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/11/2019 | 09:07am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The Citigroup Inc logo is seen at the SIBOS banking and financial conference in Toronto

NEW YORK (Reuters) - James Forese, president and chief executive officer of Citigroup Inc's> institutional clients business, which contributed two-third's of the bank's profits last year, is retiring, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

This would be the biggest departure from the executive team at the third largest U.S. bank since consumer banking head Manuel Medina-Mora left three years ago.

The division fell short of some annual targets in 2018 and Forese was the only executive on the operating committee not to receive a raise for the year, according a recent filing.

Citi said Forese, 56, decided to retire after 34 years at the company. He has told acquaintances he was frustrated and unhappy, sources told Reuters.

Forese was the second highest earner at Citi after CEO Michael Corbat. His unit, which includes treasury services, the investment bank, corporate lending and capital markets, delivered 50 percent of revenues and more than two-thirds of profits to the bank last year.

Forese, who began overseeing the business in 2011, will be replaced by Paco Ybarra, global head of markets and securities services.

"Jamie has played a critical role in cultivating a client-centric mindset across the firm and driving tangible changes to make it easier for our clients to do business with us,” Chief Executive Mike Corbat said in the memo.

Ybarra will take over the division on May 1. Forese will stay through the summer to help with the transition.

Forese spent his entire career at Citi. He came to the bank through Salomon Brothers, which he joined in 1985, and cut his teeth in the securities trading business, eventually working his way up to become head of the markets division.

Forese sought to make the business more efficient by focusing on clients who benefited most from Citi's global structure and expertise, reducing the group's client total to under 14,000 from over 32,000. He also allocated more resources to emerging markets, which became a source of rapid, steady growth.

Ybarra joined Citi in Spain as a management associate. He rose through the ranks, with stints in Mexico, New York, and Singapore where he focused on emerging markets. In his most recent role, Ybarra was based out of London.

As deputy, Ybarra was focused on capital allocation and technology.

He will oversee a recently restructured investment bank. In September, Citi merged its investment banking operations with its capital markets origination unit.

The CEO of its Asia Pacific region, Francisco Aristeguieta, will leave the company later this month to pursue an external opportunity, Citi said.

Chief Operating Officer for Citibank NA, Carey Lathrop, and the global head of G10 rates, markets, treasury and finance, Andy Morton, become co-heads of markets and securities services, filling Ybarra’s spot.

(Reporting by Imani Moise and Aparajita Saxena; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Jeffrey Benkoe)

By Imani Moise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIGROUP INC.
09:07aHEAD OF CITIGROUP'S INSTITUTIONAL CL : memo
RE
09:04aCITIGROUP : Head of Citigroup's institutional clients unit retires - memo
RE
04/10Big-Bank Chiefs, Democrats Spar at House Hearing -- Update
DJ
04/10U.S. lawmakers grill bank CEOs on social issues
RE
04/10Big-Bank Chiefs, Democrats Spar at House Hearing
DJ
04/10HEARING BEFORE THE UNITED STATES HOU : Testimony of CEO Michael Corbat
PU
04/10CITIGROUP INC : quaterly earnings release
04/09CITIGROUP : Citi 2019 Annual Stockholders' Meeting
BU
04/09CITI : Appointed Depositary Bank for Ruhnn Holding Limited's Sponsored ADR Progr..
BU
04/09U.S. bank execs say Wall Street has reformed, though crisis scars linger
RE
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 74 457 M
EBIT 2019 32 138 M
Net income 2019 17 035 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 2,99%
P/E ratio 2019 8,73
P/E ratio 2020 7,64
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,06x
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,99x
Capitalization 153 B
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 29
Average target price 76,7 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
James Anthony Forese President & CEO-Institutional Clients Group
John C. Dugan Chairman
John C. Gerspach Chief Financial Officer
Anthony M. Santomero Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.25.85%153 349
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY7.43%342 130
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA8.70%295 847
BANK OF AMERICA17.25%280 204
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION14.76%237 886
WELLS FARGO3.71%217 060
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About