Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citigroup Inc.    C

CITIGROUP INC.

(C)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

MOVES-Citigroup promotes Stephen Randall to global head of liquidity management

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/30/2020 | 04:58pm EDT

July 30 (Reuters) - Citigroup Inc said on Thursday it promoted Stephen Randall to lead liquidity management services globally, putting the 24-year company veteran in charge of managing more than half of the mega-bank's deposit base.

Randall, who was most recently head of regional treasury, will begin his new role next month, Global Head of Treasury and Trade Solutions Naveed Sultan said in a memo.

Citigroup, the third-largest U.S. bank by assets, had $1.2 trillion in deposits as of the end of June. (Reporting by Imani Moise; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CITIGROUP INC.
07/29Financials Up As Fed Statement Offsets European Bank Profit Weakness -- Finan..
DJ
07/29Citi Targets $250 Billion in Financing of Low-Carbon Activities
DJ
07/29CITI : Announces New Five-Year Sustainable Progress Strategy to Finance Climate ..
BU
07/29Temasek's $3 billion bid in focus as Keppel set to post weak results
RE
07/28CITI : Extends Fund Accounting Services to UK Investment Trusts
BU
07/27Singapore's GIC Warns of Tough Investment Climate Due to Covid-19
DJ
07/27Michael Klein's Churchill Capital Corp IV files for upsized IPO
RE
07/27HSBC Launches Investment Unit With 35 Dealmakers as Part of ESG Push -- Finan..
DJ
07/27HSBC Defends Help It Gave in Huawei Probe -- WSJ
DJ
07/26HSBC Defends Cooperation With U.S. Prosecutors, Denies Setting Trap for Huawe..
DJ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 74 072 M - -
Net income 2020 7 073 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 15,9x
Yield 2020 3,88%
Capitalization 109 B 109 B -
Capi. / Sales 2020 1,48x
Capi. / Sales 2021 1,53x
Nbr of Employees 204 000
Free-Float 66,9%
Chart CITIGROUP INC.
Duration : Period :
Citigroup Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIGROUP INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 67,16 $
Last Close Price 52,52 $
Spread / Highest target 102%
Spread / Average Target 27,9%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,91%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Michael Louis Corbat Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jane Nind Fraser President & CEO-Global Consumer Banking
John C. Dugan Chairman
Mike Whitaker Head-Operations & Technology
Mark A. L. Mason Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIGROUP INC.-34.26%109 337
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-28.49%303 785
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-22.50%245 937
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-28.25%218 941
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-14.26%190 197
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.32%130 143
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group