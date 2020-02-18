Citius Pharmaceuticals : CTXR Presentation - Winter 2020

This presentation has been prepared by Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") for informational purposes only and not for any other purpose. Nothing contained in this presentation is, or should be construed as, a recommendation, promise or representation by the Company or any director, employee, agent, or adviser of the Company. This presentation does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all of the information you may desire. The information contained in this presentation and the comments and remarks of the representatives of the Company made during any presentation to which this presentation relates are integrally related and, as such, are intended to be delivered and understood together. Information provided in this presentation speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update any statement after the date of this presentation as a result of new information, subsequent events or any other circumstances.
Investment Opportunity
Late Stage Lead Asset
Mid-way through Phase 3; Favorable review received from Futility Analysis by Independent Review Board
Large Market Need
Market estimated to be ~$1.5B worldwide; current SOC is dangerous and costly
Expert Team to Execute
Management/ Founder Commitment
Management has history of >$1B in pharma M&A; Scientific Advisors are key KOL's in infectious disease
Management has invested $26.5 million into the company
Has launched many leading brands in their respective categories
Founder/co-founderof: Genesis, Triax, Akrimax, and others
Previous executive positions: Medicis Pharma, ICN Pharma, and Knoll Pharma (division of BASF), Cooper Laboratories
Myron Holubiak, President & CEO and Director
Former President of Roche Laboratories, where he transformed it into a leading antibiotic and biotech company
Former Chairman of Bioscrip, Inc., a national home infusion services provider
Jaime Bartushak, CFO
20 years corporate finance, M&A, and strategic planning
Gary Talarico, EVP, Operations
Has lead commercial activities for many corporate expansions and start-ups, including Reliant Pharma and Ventiv Health
Directs all commercial disciplines at Citius
Issam Raad, M.D.
Chair of MD Anderson Cancer Center's Dept. of Infectious Diseases
Author of the underlying patents for Mino-Lok®
Dr. Raad's innovations have been endorsed at the highest level (Category 1A) by the Center for Disease Control (CDC)
Mark Rupp, M.D.
Professor and Chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases in the Dept. of Internal Medicine at the U. of Nebraska Medical Center
Past-Presidentof SHEA and Past-President of ASM Division L
Has served as consultant to FDA, CDC, NIH, and VA
Leonard A. Mermel, D.O.
Technical Expert Panel Member of Medicare Patient Safety Monitoring System, US Dept. of Health & Human Services
Has co-authored US guidelines dealing with prevention and management of intravascular catheter infections
We believe we have the team needed to manage all aspects of a successful startup pharmaceutical company, including commercial preparation and strategic partnerships
Unique Pipeline in Progressive Stages
Anticipated activities and dates:
Program
Market
Preclinical
Phase I
Phase II
Phase III
(Worldwide)
Mino-Lok®
> $1.5B
Next milestone: 75% superiority interim analysis (June 2020)
Treat CVC Infections
CITI-002 (Halo-Lido)
Next milestone: Phase 2B Initiated
Rx Therapy for
> $2B
(Q3 2020)
Hemorrhoids
CITI-101 (Mino-Wrap)
Prevent Infections
~ $400M
Pre-IND c FDA
Associated with
Breast Implants
Mino-Lok®
LEAD PRODUCT
Minocycline/EDTA/Ethanol
Antibiotic Lock Therapy for Salvaging Catheters That Cause Bloodstream Infections
Central Venous Catheters
Central Venous Catheters (CVCs), Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICCs), and Hemodialysis
Central Venous Catheter
PICC
Hemodialysis
Pathogenesis of CRBSI
Endogenous: Skin flora
Extrinsic: HCW hands
Endogenous: Skin flora
Extrinsic: HCW hands;
Contaminated field
From distant Infection (<10%)
Safdar N, Maki DG. The pathogenesis of catheter-related bloodstream infection with noncuffed short-term central venous catheters. Int Care Med. 2004;30:62-67.
8
Bioﬁlm Formation Protects Colonies
Micrograph of Biofilm in Central Venous Catheter
Pathogens attach to the surface of the lumen in a central venous catheter and form colonies.
Colonies grow and exude a fibrous glycocalyx that protects the organisms from antibiotics, even when shown to be sensitivein vitro
9
THE PROBLEM: CVC's are a Lifeline for Cancer Patients
BUT Infection Rates + Poor SOC Leads to Death & Morbidity
Infections are Common & Dangerous
Of the 7,000,000 CVCs used annually in US, up to 472,000 become infected leading to serious, life threatening infections called CRBSI/CLABSI.1
These infections are associated with 12-25% mortality and morbidity.2
Hospitals are penalized for reporting high infection rates, not to mention, incur an attributable cost of $46,000 to $65,000 per episode
SOC is a Poor Option for Patients & Hospitals
Current SOC is to remove and replace (R&R) the CVC, while treating with systemic antibiotics
Catheter R&R causes physical and psychological symptoms in 57% to 67% of patients.3
R&R is difficult for many patients, due to unavailability of other accessible vascular sites and the need to maintain infusion therapy
Cost for just the R&R procedure is ~$10,000
Mino-Lok is the first - and only - therapy under investigation that can be used to sterilize and salvage the infected CVC
avoiding the complications, discomfort and costs of removal and replacement.
Sources:
Shah H., Bosch W., Hellinger W. C., Thompson K. M. (2013). Intravascular catheter-related bloodstream infection. Neurohospitalist 3, 144-151. doi: 10.1177/1941874413476043.
Antoňáková Němčíková A, Bednárovská E. Catheter-related bloodstream infections: do we know all of it? Klin Onkol. 2017;30(6):405-411. doi: 10.14735/amko2017405.
Chaftari, AM et al,. Unnecessary Removal of CVCs in Cancer Patients with CRBSI: Impact on Symptom Burden. Poster presentation at ID Week 2017, Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA)Oct 04 - 08, 2017
10
CURRENT IDSA GUIDELINES
Long-term central venous catheter (CVC) - or port (P) - related bacteremia or fungemia
Complicated
Uncomplicated
Tunnel
infection,
port abscess
Remove
CVC/P & treat with antibiotics for 7-10 days
Septic
thrombosis,
endocarditis, osteomyelitis
Remove CVC/P
treat with antibiotics for 4-6 weeks; 6-8 weeks for osteomyelitis in adults
Coagulase-
negative
staphylococcus
May retain CVC/P
use systemic antibiotics for 10-
14 days + antibiotic
lock therapy for
10-14 days.
Remove CVC/P if
there is clinical
deterioration persisting or relapsing bacteremia.
Staphylococcus
aureus
Remove the
infected catheter
and then treat with
4-6 weeks of antimicrobial therapy unless the patient has exceptions listed in Recommendation 80.
Enterococcus
May retain CVC/P
use systemic antibiotic for 7-14 days + antibiotic lock therapy for 7- 14 days.
Remove CVC/P
if there is clinical
deterioration persisting or relapsing bacteremia.
Gram-
negative
bacilli
Remove CVC/P &
treat for 7-14 days for CVC/P salvage, use systemic & antibiotic lock therapy for 10-14 days; if no response, remove CVC/P, rule out endocarditis or suppurative thrombophlebitis, and if not present
Candida spp.
Remove CVC/P
treat with antifungal
therapy for 14 days after the first negative blood culture.
Mermel L A et al. Clin Infect Dis. 2009:49:2-45
treat with antibiotic
for 10-14 days.
11
CVC Remove and Replace (R&R) Complications
R&R procedures are invasive and discomforting to patient
R&R Procedures are costly and usually require additional hospital stay.
Complications include infection, thrombosis, occlusion, and mechanical complications.
Infectious complications are reported to occur in 5% to 26% of patients;
Mechanical complications in 5% to 19%; and,
Thrombotic complications in 2% to 26%.1,2
Mechanical complications associated with the insertion of CVCs include arterial puncture, hematoma, hemothorax, pneumothorax, arterial-venous fistula, venous air embolism, nerve injury, thoracic duct injury (left side only), intraluminal dissection, and puncture of the aorta.3
Catheter removal and reinsertion causes physical and psychological symptoms in 57% to 67% of patients, respectively.4
Sources (NCBI: Annals of Translational Medicine):
McGee DC, Gould MK.. Preventing complications of central venous catheterization. N Engl J Med 2003;348:1123-33.
Merrer J, De Jonghe B, Golliot F, et al. Complications of femoral and subclavian venous catheterization in critically ill patients: a randomized controlled trial. JAMA 2001;286:700-7.
Polderman KH, Girbes AJ.. Central venous catheter use. Part 1: mechanical complications. Intensive Care Med 2002;28:1-17.
Chaftari, AM et al,. Unnecessary Removal of CVCs in Cancer Patients with CRBSI: Impact on Symptom Burden. Poster presentation at ID Week 2017, Infectious Diseases Society of America (IDSA)Oct 04 - 08, 2017
12
Locking a Central Venous Line with Mino-Lok®
Locking a Catheter is a Standard
Operating Procedure
1. Using Mino-Lok does not require any novel methodologies.
2. Any RN or LPN or Technician can perform the procedure.
3. There is no change in normal workflow and does not require exceptional training.
4. The patient does not experience any sensations similar to the threading of a central line through a vein or artery.
5. The procedure does not require any change to the tunneling or change in placement of the central line.
6. No anesthesia (general or local) is needed.
7. Standard sterile techniques still apply.
*Mino-Lok™ is not flushed into the venous system.
13
Phase 2b Trial Results
Parameter
Mino-Lok Arm
Control Arm
N
(%)
N
(%)
Patients
30
(100%)
60
(100%)
Cancer Type
- Hematologic
20
(67)
48
(80)
- Solid tumor
10
(33)
12
(20)
ICU Admission
4
(13)
4
(7)
Mech. Ventilator
3
(10)
0
(0)
Bacteremia
- Gram+
17
(57)*
32
(53)
- Gram -
14
(47)*
28
(47)
Neutropenia (<500 )
19
(63)
36
(60)
Microbiologic Eradication
30
(100)
60
(100)
- Relapse
0
(0)
3
(5)***
Complications
0
(0)
8
(13)
SAEs related to R&R
0
(0)
6
(10)
Overall Complication Rate
0
(0%)
11**
(18%)
*1 polymicrobial patient had Gr+ and Gr - organism cultured; ** 6 patients had >1 complication; ***all 3 CVCs were removed within 1 month.
14
Mino-Lok® Phase 3 Pivotal Trial Design
Multi-center, randomized, open label, blinded assessor, active control superiority study
Adjunct in CLABSI/CRBSI
Patients with
CRBSI/CLABSI
(n~ 144)
(80% powered)
Active Arm (n=72)
Mino-Lok® Solution
R
Control Arm (n=72)
Antibiotic Lock
Anticipated median time of 21 days vs. 38 days to achieve significance
Interim Analysis
Performed at 40% for Futility
and 75% for Superiority
Primary End Point
Comparison of "Time to Catheter Failure", TOC = 6 weeks
15
Mino-Lok®Time-To-Catheter Failure Trial Design
100
90
ALT
Kaplan-Meier Model
80
MLT
(%)
70
Survival
60
50
Catheter
40
30
20
10
0
0
10
20
30
40
50
60
Time (days)
21 vs. 38 Day Difference in Median Number of Catheter Failures
16
Phase 3 Futility Analysis Complete (Dec. 2019)
Independent Data Monitoring Committee has recommended to continue the Phase 3 trial with no amendments
Mino-Lok® is Fast Tracked & Priority Reviewed.
Test for Superior Efficacy is Estimated to Occur
Q2 2020.
17
Mino-Lok® Development Plan (estimated as of Jan. 2020)
2014
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Phase 2
Phase 3 ALT Study
First Patient In
Interim Data
Interim Data
Chemistry and Manufacturing Control
40% Futility
75% Superiority
(CMC) Development
2nd Trial
Pediatric
(if needed)
Registration Manufacturing and Stability
INDA
FDA EOP2
FDA CMC
FDA
FDA
Interim
Review
Submission
Meeting
Meeting
Mtg.
Mtg.
Commercial Preparation
Regulatory Protection
Granted in
October
2015
Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP)
Eligibility for Fast Track Status, enables frequent communication and collaboration with FDA;
Priority Review, reduces the NDA review time from 12 to 6 months; and,
Market Exclusivity, grants an additional 5 years of market exclusivity at NDA, combined with Hatch-Waxman.
Granted in
October
2017
Fast Track Designation
Fast Track expedites review of drugs which treat a serious or life-threatening condition and fills an unmet medical need.
More frequent meetings with FDA to discuss the development plan and ensure collection of appropriate data needed to support approval;
More frequent correspondence with FDA about the design of the clinical trials;
Rolling review allows for completed sections of the New Drug Application (NDA) to be submitted and reviewed by FDA rather than waiting until the entire application is compiled and submitted for review.
Market Opportunity
Pursue Directly
>1 million
CLABSI's per
year
Partnerable
United States
Worldwide
Ex-US
With modest penetration at conservative pricing, we believe that >$500M peak year U.S. sales is achievable.
Regulatory Updates
DISARM Act is pending in the Senate, which would create a DRG carveout for QIDP products. This would allow for full reimbursement for CMS programs and not be part of the payment bundle.
Reimbursement
Company will apply for NTAP, which was just increased to 75% of list price, which would apply to all QIDP products
Company will apply for transitional pass- through
Pricing
Conservative pricing to allow for rapid market uptake would be ~$1.4k treatment
Pricing should have elasticity upwards, given the alternative, R&R (~$10k)
Intellectual Property
Mino-LokTM is supported by a robust intellectual property portfolio Composition of Matter patentthat provides protection until June 7, 2024. Formulation Patenthas been issued and will add protection through 2036.
Creators
Description of Patent
All U.S. and Foreign Patent
Applications / Patent Numbers
Antimicrobials in Combination with
• U.S. Patent No.: 7,601,731;
Issam Raad, M.D. et
Chelators and Ethanol for the Rapid
• EP Ser. No.: 04754538.9;
al
Eradication of Micro-organisms Embedded
• CA Ser. No.: 2,528,522;
in Biofilm (Composition of Matter)
Issam Raad, M.D.
Antimicrobial Catheter Lock / Flush
• Pub.No.: US 2017/051373 A1
Joel Rosenblatt, Ph.D.
Solutions with Enhanced Stability
• Global IP: UTFC.P1283WO
et al
(Formulation)
U.S. Patent No. 7,601,731 (Composition of Matter) was filed on June 7, 2004 priority date of Provisional Application No. 60/476,555 of June 6, 2003 and issued on October 13, 2009. The expiration date is June 7, 2024.
U.S. Patent No. 9,078,441 (Method of Use) was issued on July 14, 2015. The expiration date is until June 7, 2024.
There are corresponding patents granted in Europe and Canada (European Patent No. EP 1644024, and Canadian Patent No. 2528522).
U.S. Patent No. 10,086,114 (Formulation/Enhanced Stability) was filed on November 4, 2016 and issued on Oct. 2, 2018. The expiration date is November 4, 2036.
Patent applications for Global IP filed on June 12, 2018 incl. Canada, China, Japan, Korea, European Patent Office.
Competitive Landscape
There are no productsbeing developed for treatmentof infected central venous lines.
Company/Source
Product/Components
Status
Features/Weaknesses
CorMedix
Neutrolin®
Phase III trial in Prevention in
Prevention only
taurolidine, citrate,
HD;
Anti-infective only being
heparin
Available in Europe (CE Mark)
used in prophylaxis
No company has United States regulatory approval. CorMedix is focused on development of lock solutions for the prevention of CRBSI in hemodialysis (HD) patients. There are no lock solutions in development for treatingCRBSI patients and salvaging indwelling, infected CVCs. The current standard-of-care is to treat the bacteremia while removing and replacing the CVC usually in a new vascular access site.
Penetratesbiofilm, eradicates bacteria and salvages infected, indwelling vascular catheters while providing anti-clotting properties.
Salvagescentral venous access in patients highly dependent on central lines and avoids the serious and expensive complications and morbidities associated with catheter removal and reinsertion.
Expected to be indicatedas adjunctive therapy for the treatment of Catheter-Related Blood Stream Infections (CRBSI) in combination with appropriate systemic antibiotic(s).
Would have worldwide rightswith appx. 16 years of exclusivity at time of launch.
A major step forward in addressing a serious unmet medical need.
Mino-Wrap
CITI-101
Minocycline/Rifampin (M/R) Gelatin Film
Bioabsorbable Extended Release Antimicrobial Wrap for the
Prevention of Breast Tissue Expander Infections
Background on Mastectomies
Breast cancer is the most frequent cancer in women worldwide and is increasing particularly in developing countries where the majority of cases are diagnosed in late stages (WHO).
Mastectomies have increased 36% from 2005 to 2013 in the US (1).
The incidence of post-mastectomy breast reconstruction, following breast cancer treatment, has been increasing on an annual basis. In 2017, the American Society of Plastic Surgeons reported that over 105,000 womenin the United States underwent a postmastectomy breast reconstructive procedure(2).
Only 30% of the time breast reconstruction occurs simultaneously with the mastectomy; most occur weeks after (3).
Approximately80% of the time, a breast tissue expander(TE) is used in breast reconstructions (4).
Sources:
New Data Show Mastectomies Increased 36 Percent From 2005 to 2013. Content last reviewed February 2016. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, Rockville, MD. https://www.ahrq.gov/news/newsroom/press- releases/2016/mastectomy-sb.html.
Miller AM , Steiner CA, Barrett ML, Fingar KR, Elixhauser A. Breast Reconstruction Surgery for Mastectomy in Hospital Inpatient and Ambulatory Settings, 2009-2014. HCUP Statistical Brief #228. October 2017. Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality, Rockville, MD. www.hcup-us.ahrq.gov/reports/statbriefs/sb228-Breast-Reconstruction-For-Mastectomy.pdf.
Rosenblatt et al. 2015. Novel in situ liquefying antimicrobial wrap for preventing tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries. J Biomed Mater Res Part B 2015:00B:000-000
25
Background on Tissue Expanders
A Tissue Expander (TE) serves as a temporary implant that is placed below the pectoralis muscle within the mastectomy space. Once a sufficiently large soft tissue envelope has been created, the TE is replaced by a permanent breast implant (two-stage approach).
26
Background: Rate of Infection Post-Mastectomy
The rate of infection following mastectomy with tissue expander (TE) is 2.4 to 24%. Estimated mean is 12-14%*.
Once the implant becomes infected, the patient is usually hospitalized requiring approximate 2 weeks of IV and/or oral antimicrobials; and the TE is removed leading to a delay of lifesaving chemoradiation therapy, and a more complex reconstruction in the future.
The preventive measures used to decrease the rate of TE infections are (a) systemic perioperative antimicrobial agents, (b) perioperative immersion of the implant or irrigation of the surgical pocket with an antimicrobial solution prior to insertion of the device, and (c) immediate postoperative oral antimicrobials. Except for (a), all of the other preventive modalities are of debatable use.
Armstrong RW. Ann Plast Surg 1989;23:284-8 Francis SH. Plast Reconstr Surg 2009;124:1790-6
Rosenblatt et al. 2015. Novel in situ liquefying antimicrobial wrap for preventing tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries. J Biomed Mater Res Part B 2015:00B. *Please note that the12-14%estimate for mean infection rates is an estimate from clinicians and is not a published data point.
27
Mino-Wrap: Thesis
The highest risk for TE-related infections occurs at the time of surgery and as long as drains remain in place (about two weeks post-operatively) and there are portals for microbial colonization.
Mino-Wrapis a malleable, bioabsorbable, antimicrobial wrap that is placed over the TE in the surgical pocket as a solid film. It swells and liquefies in situ for a specified period of time providing extended protection against infection from the most likely pathogens.
Mino-Wrapis designed to allow the temporary tissue expander to be inflated without any restrictions, and to prevent infection and biofilm formation on the implant over longer durations than current practice.
The current standard of care (SOC) appears to be inadequate as the mean infection rate is very high compared to common surgical infection rates.
28
Mino-Wrap Development Plan (estimated as of Jan. 2020)
2019
2020
2021
2022
2023
2024
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Pre-Clinical And Clinical
Concept
Pre-Clinical Studies*
Phase 2
Phase 3 Study
Planning
Clinical Study
and Risk
Analysis
Regulatory
Product and CMC
FDA Pre-
FDA Pre-IND
IND
Orphan
EO Ph2
Pre-NDA
IND
drug
Consultations
Submission
Meeting
Meetings
request
Meeting
NDA
NDA
Submission
Approval
Product
Chemistry and Manufacturing Control (CMC)
Development and
Development
Testing‡
Pre-ClinicalStudies includes in vitro and in vivo proof of concept studies, animal efficacy, and a 28-dayIND-enabling safety and toxicology study.
‡ Product development and testing includes in vitro testing of prototype physical properties prior to manufacturing scale-up for CMC development.
Halo-Lido
CITI-002
Halobetasol/Lidocaine
Prescription Strength Topical for Symptomatic
Hemorrhoid Treatment
CITI-002 (halobetasol + lidocaine)
Citius' product candidate is expected to be the first FDA-approved
prescription product to treat hemorrhoids in the US
OTC Products are the Mainstay for Treatment of Grade I and II
Up to 5% of the U.S. population suffers from hemorrhoids, but there are no FDA-approved prescription products on the market
Over 10 million patients admit to symptoms of hemorrhoidal disease and one-third of them seek physician treatment
OTC hemorrhoid product sales are approximately 20 million units annually
Existing Rx Treatments: "Grandfathered Products"
Several DESI topical cream formulations containing hydrocortisone and lidocaine are commonly prescribed to treat grade I and II hemorrhoids, butnone areFDA-approved
In 2011, more than 4 million prescriptions were written in the U.S. for hemorrhoidal medications
Other topical DESI products for hemorrhoids contain hydrocortisone and pramoxine and have annual sales in excess of $80 million
Commonly Used OTC Treatments
Prescription, Non-approvedTreatments
Phase 2a Trial - Positive Directional Improvement
Faster Relief at Day 2*
Pruritus
Hydro-Lido achieved 88.9%
relief at Day 2 compared to any
of its components
Day 2 Relief (Pruritus)
88.90%
77.80%
54.50%
33.30%
Pain and Discomfort
Hydro-Lido achieved 85.7% relief of pain and discomfort at Day 2 compared to any of its components
Day 2 Relief (Pain and Discomfort)
85.70%
50.00% 50.00% 50.00%
Hydro-Lido
3% Hydro
5% Lido
Vehicle
Hydro-Lido
3% Hydro
5% Lido
Vehicle
* Study was not powered to show statistical significance; its purpose was to inform future study design.
32
Current Status
Hydro/Lido Trial Results
Use more potent steroid, Halobetasol propionate (HBP), and maintain Lidocaine HCl (LH)
Formulation screen examined a gel and cream
Ongoing stability tests for new formula (cream and gel)
Completed Vasoconstriction Assay (VCA) study to determine optimum formulation
Selected cream (stability, color, consistency and elegance)
Manufactured scale-up in 2019 (for non-clinical and clinical studies)
Pre-clinicaltoxicology study required by FDA initiated in January, 2020
IND Preparation expected to be filed in July 2020
Phase 2b planning to be initiated in Q3 2020
Halo/Lido Development Plan (estimated as of Jan. 2020)
2015
2016
2017
2018
2019
2020
2021
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Q1
Q2
Q3
Q4
Phase 2a
Clinical Study
Product and Formulation Development
VCA
Phase
2b
Clinical
Study
FDA
Pre-
Type C
Clinical
meeting
Studies
IND Prep
CITIUS Corporate Summary
Addressing attractive diversified multi-billion dollar opportunities - Adjunctive Cancer Care/Infectious Disease and Gastrointestinal Disease
Portfolio addressing recognized unmet medical needs with cost-saving or cost- effective solutions with low risk development pathways
Multiple staged near-term milestones
Highly experienced and successful Management Team, Board of Directors, and Scientific Advisory Board
Partnership with MD Anderson Cancer Center in developing novel anti-infectives in cancer
Financial Summary (as of 01.20.2020)
Current Cap Table
Shares
% of Fully Diluted
Basic Shares Outstanding
31,348,299
54.6%
Warrants
23,246,172
40.4%
Options
2,751,838
4.8%
Unit Purchase Options
100,667
0.2%
Fully Diluted Shares Outstanding
57,446,976
100%
Principal Insider and Former Insider
Stock Price
Shareholders (1)
(98 Holders of Record)
Current Price
$1.14
Leonard Mazur
(47.4%)
52 Week High
$1.59
Myron Holubiak
(11.3%)
Reinier Beeuwkes, PhD
(2.1%)
52 Week Low
$0.40
Geoffrey Clark
(2.1%)
(1) Beneficial stock ownership as calculated under rules of the Securities Exchange Commission.
