Citius Pharmaceuticals : CTXR Presentation_Fall 2019

Low development risk … focused on 505(b)2 regulatory pathway products, aimed to
avoid unnecessary duplication of studies already performed on previously approved drugs
result in a much less expensive and much faster route to approval, compared with a traditional development path [such as 505(b)(1)], while creating new, differentiated products with high commercial value expected.
Unique Pipeline in Progressive Stages
Phase 3: Mino-Lok®
Lead product (Mino-Lok) is a unique antibiotic lock therapy that salvages central lines in bacteremic patients. This is a very serious problem with a clear unmet medical need. We estimate the market to be >$1 billion worldwide.
Phase 2: CITI-002(Halo-Lido)
Hydrocortisone/lidocaine completed Phase 2a. New formulation (with halobetasol) requires animal tox study prior to phase 2b trial. Would bethe only FDA approved Rxtherapy for hemorrhoids. We estimate the market to be >$1 billion in US.
Pre-Clinical:CITI-101(Mino-Wrap)
Unique product that prevents infections associated with breast implants. Preclinical data suggest prolonged protection against colonization by key organisms during time when most susceptible. We estimate the market to be ~$200 million in US ($400 million worldwide).
Targeted Acquisitions
Business development activity focused on 505(b)2 products with unique indications.
Mino-Lok®
Citius Lead Product
Minocycline/EDTA/Ethanol
Antibiotic Lock Therapy for Salvaging Catheters That Cause
Bloodstream Infections
