CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

(CTXR)
Citius Pharmaceuticals : CTXR Presentation_Fall 2019

10/08/2019 | 10:35am EDT

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Corporate Presentation

Fall 2019

NASDAQ: CTXR

Disclaimer

This presentation has been prepared by Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company") for informational purposes only and not for any other purpose. Nothing contained in this presentation is, or should be construed as, a recommendation, promise or representation by the Company or any director, employee, agent, or adviser of the Company. This presentation does not purport to be all-inclusive or to contain all of the information you may desire. The information contained in this presentation and the comments and remarks of the representatives of the Company made during any presentation to which this presentation relates are integrally related and, as such, are intended to be delivered and understood together. Information provided in this presentation speaks only as of the date hereof. The Company assumes no obligation to update any statement after the date of this presentation as a result of new information, subsequent events or any other circumstances.

This presentation also includes express and implied forward-looking statements regarding the current expectations, estimates, opinions and beliefs of the Company that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believes", "expects", "endeavors", "anticipates", "intends", "plans", "estimates", "projects", "should" "objective" and variations of such words and similar words. The accuracy of such statements is dependent upon future events, and involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond the Company's control that may cause actual results to differ materially from what is presented herein. Investors are strongly encouraged to carefully review the Company's SEC filings for a listing of the risks that could cause actual results to differ from these forward looking statements. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this presentation and should not be construed as statements of facts.

CTXR

2

Investment Opportunity

Olympic Motto: "Citius, Altius, Fortius" (Faster, Higher, Stronger)

  • Low Risk/ High Reward Strategy
    • Low development risk … focused on 505(b)2 regulatory pathway products, aimed to
      • avoid unnecessary duplication of studies already performed on previously approved drugs
      • result in a much less expensive and much faster route to approval, compared with a traditional development path [such as 505(b)(1)], while creating new, differentiated products with high commercial value expected.
    • Unique indications…little or no competition…similar to an NCE in market potential
  • Successful management team with extensive experience
    • Approximately $24 million invested privately by founders and $16.5 million by the public
  • Partnership with MD Anderson Cancer Center for Cancer and Infectious Disease
  • Multiple near-term milestones and catalysts

CTXR

3

Unique Pipeline in Progressive Stages

  • Phase 3: Mino-Lok®
    • Lead product (Mino-Lok) is a unique antibiotic lock therapy that salvages central lines in bacteremic patients. This is a very serious problem with a clear unmet medical need. We estimate the market to be >$1 billion worldwide.
  • Phase 2: CITI-002(Halo-Lido)
    • Hydrocortisone/lidocaine completed Phase 2a. New formulation (with halobetasol) requires animal tox study prior to phase 2b trial. Would be the only FDA approved Rxtherapy for hemorrhoids. We estimate the market to be >$1 billion in US.
  • Pre-Clinical:CITI-101(Mino-Wrap)
    • Unique product that prevents infections associated with breast implants. Preclinical data suggest prolonged protection against colonization by key organisms during time when most susceptible. We estimate the market to be ~$200 million in US ($400 million worldwide).
  • Targeted Acquisitions
    • Business development activity focused on 505(b)2 products with unique indications.

CTXR

4

Mino-Lok®

Citius Lead Product

Minocycline/EDTA/Ethanol

Antibiotic Lock Therapy for Salvaging Catheters That Cause

Bloodstream Infections

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Citius Pharmaceuticals Inc. published this content on 08 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2019 14:34:03 UTC
