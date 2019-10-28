CORRECTING and REPLACING – Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Earns $1.2 Million, or $0.11 Per Share, in 3Q19; Third Quarter Highlighted by Completed Acquisition of F. & M. Bancorp of Tomah, Inc. 

Log in
10/28/2019 | 05:17pm EDT

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., Oct. 28, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a release issued under the same headline earlier today by Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: CZWI), please note that in the table titled "Loan Composition," under "Acquired Loans," "Residential real estate," all figures in the "One to four family" row have been corrected. The corrected release follows:

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (Nasdaq: CZWI), the parent company of Citizens Community Federal N.A. (the “Bank” or "CCFBank"), today reported earnings of $1.2 million, or $0.11 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $4.1 million, or $0.37 per diluted share, for the previous quarter ended June 30, 2019. In the September 2019 quarter, the Company benefited from (1) the full quarter impact of the F. & M. Bancorp. of Tomah, Inc. ("F&M") acquisition, net of merger charge considerations, (2) strong loan fee income from commercial activity, (3) an annual debit card incentive and (4) reduced FDIC insurance assessments due to the FDIC application of Small Bank Assessment Credits to our current quarter invoice. These items were partially offset by (1) increased loan servicing amortization resulting from higher prepayments and (2) higher than normal marketing expenses as CCFBank continues to execute on its plan of brand awareness with recent acquisitions.

Net income as adjusted (non-GAAP)1 was $3.4 million or $0.30 per diluted share for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 compared to $2.6 million of $0.23 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The current quarter results were impacted by $2.9 million of acquisition-related expenses which reduced net income by $0.19 per diluted share. Included in GAAP net income and net income as adjusted for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, was the earnings impact from F&M of approximately $0.03 per diluted share, before merger charges. The June 2019 quarter operations reflected a $2.3 million gain on the sale of a branch, or $0.15 per diluted share. This gain was excluded from net income as adjusted and modestly offset by the addition of $206,000 of pre-tax acquisition-related expenses which added $0.01 per diluted share.

The following table reports key financial metric ratios based on a net income and net income as adjusted basis:

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
2019		 June 30,
2019		 September 30,
2018		  September 30,
2019		 September 30,
2018		 
Ratios based on net income:           
Return on average assets (annualized)0.34%1.23%0.44% 0.61%0.46%
Return on average equity (annualized)3.35%11.72%3.21% 5.94%4.00%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP)85%61%77% 75%80%
Net interest margin3.34%3.30%3.45% 3.35%3.42%
Ratios based on net income as adjusted (non- GAAP):     
Return on average assets as adjusted2 (annualized)0.93%0.77%0.48% 0.75%0.5%
Return on average equity as adjusted3 (annualized)9.22%7.27%3.45% 7.23%4.35%
Efficiency ratio466%74%78% 69%82%
            

"During the third quarter, we focused on successfully integrating our last two bank acquisitions. We believe the financial impact of these successful business combinations is showing in our non-interest income and non-interest expense lines," said Stephen Bianchi, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Bianchi added, "Mortgage activity has been strong in our markets dominated by purchase activity and growing refinancing business more recently. We also eliminated our unsecured purchased indirect portfolio of approximately $11 million by selling loans back to the originator at par. No meaningful margin impact is expected and there was no allowance for loan losses associated with the remaining loan portfolio, which reached its peak at $50 million three years ago. Our Community Banking loan growth slowed somewhat, as we balance pricing and growth in this challenging rate environment.  We do, however, still see strong economic activity in our markets and solid pipelines through the early part of 2020, and will remain prudent in our pricing and risk taking."

The Company closed on the acquisition of F&M on July 1, 2019 and completed the F&M data systems conversion on July 14, 2019. The F&M transaction was valued at approximately $24 million and resulted in the creation of $367,000 of goodwill and $1.6 million of a core deposit intangible asset at September 30, 2019, based on preliminary estimates. We expect our analysis to be final at December 31, 2019. At June 30, 2019, F&M had total assets of $192.3 million, gross loans of $130.3 million, and deposits of $148.5 million.

On October 24, 2019, the Board of Directors approved a stock repurchase program. Under this program the Company may repurchase up to approximately 5% of the current outstanding shares of its common stock, from time to time through October 1, 2020. The repurchase program permits shares to be repurchased in open market or private transactions, through block trades, and pursuant to any trading plan that may be adopted in accordance with Rule 10b5-1 of the Securities and Exchange commission.

Repurchases may be made at management's discretion at prices management considers to be attractive and in the best interests of both the Company and its stockholders, subject to the availability of stock, general market conditions, the applicable trading price, future alternative advantageous uses for capital, and the Company's financial performance. Open market purchases will be conducted in accordance with the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the Securities and Exchange Commission and other applicable legal requirements.

The repurchase program may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to repurchase any particular number of shares.

September 30, 2019 Highlights: (as of or for the periods ended September 30, 2019, compared to June 30, 2019)

  • Total assets increased to $1.48 billion at September 30, 2019 from $1.35 billion at June 30, 2019. The increased asset base reflected the acquisition of assets from F&M.
     
  • Loans receivable increased to $1.12 billion at September 30, 2019 from $1.02 billion at June 30, 2019. The loan growth of $108.1 million was due to the F&M acquisition of $130.3 million and originated commercial loan growth, partially offset by the paydown and sale of the Bank's unsecured purchased indirect loan portfolio and reductions in the Legacy loan portfolio consisting of originated indirect paper and one-to-four family loans.
     
  • Book value per share increased to $13.13 at September 30, 2019 from $13.04 at June 30, 209. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)5 increased to $9.60 at September 30, 2019 from $9.56 at June 30, 2019, reflecting earnings, increased market value in the available for sale portfolio and intangible amortization, net of the intangibles created in the F&M acquisition.
     
  • The net interest margin increased to 3.34% for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 from 3.30% the prior quarter. The increase was largely due to lower borrowing costs as management entered into lower cost FHLB callable debt in the quarter. The changes in the Company's net interest margin, along with the impact of the F&M acquisition was neutral to the margin and purchase accounting accretion from F&M was more than offset by an increase in holding company interest expense to pay for the cash portion of the acquisition.
  • Loan loss provisions increased to $575,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 from $325,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The provisions for each period were primarily due to continued new originated loan growth, charge-offs without specific reserves associated with the underlying loans ($157,000 in the third quarter compared to $48,000 in the second quarter) and in the third quarter, an approximately $150,000 increase in specific reserves primarily related to certain specific residential loans.
     
  • Non-interest income increased to $3.6 million for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 from $2.9 million for the second quarter of 2019, excluding the gain on the sale of a branch office in the second quarter of 2019. The relative increase in non-interest income in the third quarter reflects higher loan fees driven by commercial activity and gains on sale of mortgage loans driven by refinancing activities and an $94,000 incentive payment from a card provider due to increased debit card activity. Additionally, service charges on deposit accounts, interchange income and BOLI income (recorded in other non-interest income) all increased primarily due to the F&M acquisition.
     
  • Total non-interest expense was $13.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $9.4 million in the prior quarter and $7.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Total non-interest expense for the current quarter reflects $2.9 million in merger related expenses versus $206,000 in the second quarter of 2019 and $131,000 in the third quarter of 2018. Third quarter 2019 also includes a full quarter impact of operating expenses from the F&M acquisition of approximately $900,000.
     
  • The third quarter ended September 30, 2019 was favorably impacted by the FDIC application of the Small Bank Assessment Credits to our current quarter deposit insurance invoice totaling $150,000.
     
  • Nonperforming assets increased to $21.5 million at September 30, 2019 or 1.46% of total assets compared to $15.9 million at June 30, 2019 or 1.18% of total assets. Nonperforming assets related to F&M were $5.9 million. Classified assets increased to $39.9 million at September 30, 2019, from $32.6 million at June 30, 2019. Classified assets from the F&M acquisition were $7.5 million.

Estimated Bank and Company capital ratios exceeded regulatory guidelines for a well-capitalized financial institution under the Basel III regulatory requirements at September 30, 2019:

 Citizens
Community
Federal N.A.		Citizens
Community
Bancorp, Inc.		To Be Well Capitalized Under Prompt Corrective Action
Provisions
Tier 1 leverage ratio (to adjusted total assets)10.2%7.2%5.0%
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)12.7%9.1%8.0%
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)12.7%9.1%6.5%
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)13.5%11.1%10.0%
       

Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Asset growth continued in the quarter ended September 30, 2019, fueled primarily by the acquisition of F&M along with new loan originations. Asset growth, however, was tempered by a loan sale and acquired loan portfolio repayments and payoffs. Total assets were $1.48 billion at September 30, 2019, compared to $1.35 billion at June 30, 2019 and $975.4 million one year earlier.

In the quarter, securities available for sale ("AFS") increased $28.2 million. The Bank purchased $19.6 million of floating-rate securities with an estimated yield of 3.00% and purchased $15.5 million of fixed-rate securities with an estimated yield of 2.88%. The estimated repricing duration of the AFS portfolio changed from 2.09 years at June 30, 2019 to 2.05 years at September 30, 2019. The Bank liquidated the F&M securities portfolio in early July and there were no gains or losses on the sale of these securities.

Net loans were $1.12 billion at September 30, 2019 compared to $1.02 billion at June 30, 2019. The Community Banking loan portfolio consisting of commercial, agricultural and consumer loans grew to $903.7 million or 79.6%, of gross loans, largely due to the F&M acquisition.  The Bank's agricultural real estate loans totaled $89.4 million or 7.9% of gross loans and agricultural non-real estate loans totaled $39.8 million or 3.5% of gross loans at September 30, 2019. The total agricultural portfolio is split by approximately 48% of secured real estate, 28% term debt and 24% of operating lines. The total agricultural portfolio is approximately 35% row crop, 27% owned and rented land, 25% dairy and 13% other.

The Legacy loan portfolio consisting of indirect paper and one-to-four family loans decreased $19.4 million to $231 million at September 30, 2019 or 20.4% of total loans, from $250.4 million at June 30, 2019. The decline in Legacy loans reflect the sale of all purchased indirect paper loans and the planned runoff of originated indirect paper and one-to-four family residential real estate loans.

The allowance for loan and lease losses increased to $9.2 million, at September 30, 2019, representing 0.82% of total loans, compared to $8.8 million and 0.86% of total loans at June 30, 2019. Approximately 36.1% of the Bank's loan portfolio represents acquired performing loans and marked to fair value as of the acquisition date. Associated with the acquired loan portfolio, is $6.7 million of purchase-discount related to credit impaired acquired loans. Net charge offs were $157,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019, compared to $273,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The second quarter charge offs include $225,000 of charge-offs with specific reserves.

Nonperforming assets increased to $21.5 million, or 1.46% of total assets at September 30, 2019, compared to $15.9 million or 1.18% at June 30, 2019.  The increase in the most recent quarter primarily related to the F&M acquisition, which added $5.9 million to nonperforming assets. Classified assets increased $7.3 million during the current quarter to $39.9 million. The increase is largely due to the $7.5 million of classified assets related to the F&M acquisition at September 30, 2019. Included in classified assets, are agricultural real estate loans of approximately $7.7 million at September 30, 2019 compared to $7.8 million at June 30, 2019 and agricultural non- real estate loans of approximately $2.0 million at September 30, 2019 or flat compared with June 30, 2019.

Fixed assets grew in the current quarter due to the purchase of two previously leased branches and the addition of F&M's two branch offices. The Bank purchased a third previously leased branch in the second quarter. The purchase of these three branches resulted in decreases in other assets and other liabilities due to the impact of eliminating these branches from the right of use asset and lease liability recorded in the first quarter of 2019.

Deposits increased $146.3 million to $1.16 billion at September 30, 2019 from $1.02 billion at June 30, 2019. The increase in deposits was largely due to the F&M acquisition. The F&M acquisition increased non-maturity deposits as a percent of total deposits.

Federal Home Loan Bank advances decreased to $113.5 million at September 30, 2019 from $135.8 million at June 30, 2019. In addition to reducing outstanding advances related to the runoff of the acquired loan portfolio, the Bank repaid short-term existing FHLB advances and entered into $32.5 million of lower costing FHLB callable debt. At September 30, 2019, the Bank had $42.5 million of a 10-year maturity at a weighted average cost of 1.03% and the FHLB can call the debt quarterly until maturity.

Total stockholders’ equity increased to $148.0 million at September 30, 2019, from $143.2 million one quarter earlier, as the Company benefitted from the addition of earnings and a reduction in accumulated other comprehensive loss, mainly due to lower long-term interest rates. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)5 was $9.60 at September 30, 2019, compared to $9.56 at June 30, 2019. Stockholders' equity as a percent of total assets was 10.03% at September 30, 2019, compared to 10.62% at June 30, 2019. Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)5 as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP) was 7.54% at September 30, 2019, compared to 8.01% at June 30, 2019.

Review of Operations

Net interest income was $11.6 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $10.1 million for the second quarter of 2019, and $7.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The net interest margin (“NIM”) increased to 3.34% for the third quarter of 2019 compared to 3.30% in the preceding quarter and 3.45% for the like quarter one year earlier.

The yield on interest earnings assets decreased one basis point to 4.67% for the third quarter of 2019 from 4.68% the previous quarter and increased 18 basis points from the third quarter one year earlier. Meanwhile, the cost of interest-bearing liabilities decreased 7 basis points to 1.56% for the third quarter from 1.63% one quarter earlier and increased 30 basis points from one year earlier. The primary decrease in funding costs was due to lower FHLB advances and other borrowing costs.

For the quarter ended September 30, 2019, the Company’s net interest margin benefited from $50,000 of purchased loan accretion, or two basis points compared to $54,000, or two basis points in the prior quarter. Scheduled accretion for acquired loans, was $234,000, $194,000, and $142,000 for the quarters ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively.

“The growth in our margin was largely due to the refinancing of the FHLB debt discussed above, The modest increase in loan accretion was more than offset by the interest expense on the $19.9 million of holding company debt to fund the F&M acquisition," said Jim Broucek, Chief Financial Officer.

Loan loss provisions increased to $575,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2019 from $325,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2019. The provisions for each period were primarily due to continued new originated loan growth, charge-offs without specific reserves associated with the underlying loans ($157,000 in third quarter compared to $48,000 in the second quarter) and in the third quarter, an approximately $150,000 increase in specific reserves primarily related to certain residential loans.

Total non-interest income was $3.6 million for the third quarter compared to $5.2 million for the preceding quarter and $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The second quarter reflected a $2.3 million gain on the sale of the Rochester Hills branch. Excluding the branch sale gain, total non-interest income would have been $2.9 million in the second quarter. The relative increase in non-interest income in the third quarter reflects higher loan fees driven by commercial activity and gains on sale of mortgage loans driven by refinancing activities and an $94,000 incentive payment from a card provider due to increased debit card activity. Additionally, service charges on deposit accounts, interchange income and loan servicing income all increased primarily due to the F&M acquisition.

Total non-interest expense was $13.0 million for the third quarter of 2019, compared to $9.4 million in the prior quarter and $7.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. Total non-interest expense for the current quarter reflects $2.9 million in merger related expenses versus $206,000 in the second quarter of 2019 and $131,000 in the third quarter of 2018 and a full quarter impact of expenses due to the F&M acquisition of approximately $900,000.

Compensation and benefits expense increased to $5.3 million for the third quarter of 2019 from $4.6 million the previous quarter largely due to the F&M acquisition. Due to the two weeks between the F&M acquisition close and computer conversion, cost savings were realized early in the quarter. In the fourth quarter, no material changes in compensation due to cost savings are expected.

Data processing expenses increased to $1.1 million for the third quarter of 2019 from $874,000 during the prior quarter due in part to a larger number of deposit and loan accounts serviced through our core processor, largely due to the F&M acquisition.

Amortization of mortgage servicing rights increased during the quarter ended September 30, 2019 from $306,000 in the prior quarter to $325,000 during the current quarter due to increased prepayments in the Company’s servicing portfolio related to the lower interest rate environment.

Advertising, marketing and public relations expenses decreased to $315,000 during the third quarter from $456,000 in the prior quarter. Although these costs declined from the prior period, the expenses remain elevated over historical run rates. We would expect fourth quarter marketing expenses to remain consistent with third quarter as there was some spill-over of marketing costs from the third quarter to the fourth quarter. We anticipate a decrease to the $225,000 to $250,000 range in 2020, which approximates the historic run rates for CCFBank as adjusted for the marketing costs in the acquired bank markets.

Merger related expenses incurred in the current quarter and included in the consolidated statement of operations consisted of the following: (1) $200,000 recorded in professional services and (2) $2.7 million recorded in other non-interest expense.

Merger related expenses incurred in the quarter ended June 30, 2019 and included in the consolidated statement of operations consisted of the following: (1) $126,000 recorded in professional services and (2) $80,000 recorded in other non-interest expense.

Provisions for income taxes declined to $430,000 for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 from $1.5 million during the preceding quarter. The effective tax rate for the third quarter was 25.8% compared to 26.8% during the prior quarter. The third quarter tax rate reflects the Company's estimated tax position at September 30, 2019. We anticipate that the fourth quarter tax rate should be similar to the third quarter based on current tax positions, which will be reviewed in the fourth quarter after our 2018 tax return is filed in October. The impact of lower non- deductible merger expenses contributed to the lower tax rate.

These financial results are preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed in November 2019.

About the Company

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: “CZWI”) is the holding company of the Bank, a national bank based in Altoona, Wisconsin, currently serving customers primarily in Wisconsin and Minnesota through 28 branch locations. Its primary markets include the Chippewa Valley Region in Wisconsin, the Twin Cities and Mankato markets in Minnesota, and various rural communities around these areas. The Bank offers traditional community banking services to businesses, Ag operators and consumers, including one-to-four family mortgages.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using forward-looking words or phrases such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "estimates," "intend," "may," "preliminary," "planned," "potential," "should," "will," "would" or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the operations and business environment of the Company and the Bank. These uncertainties include the conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally; the possibility of a deterioration in the residential real estate markets; interest rate risk; lending risk; the sufficiency of loan allowances; changes in the fair value or ratings downgrades of our securities; competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions; our ability to realize the benefits of net deferred tax assets; our ability to maintain or increase our market share; acts of terrorism and political or military actions by the United States or other governments; legislative or regulatory changes or actions, or significant litigation, adversely affecting the Company or Bank; increases in FDIC insurance premiums or special assessments by the FDIC; disintermediation risk; our inability to obtain needed liquidity; risks related to the success of the acquisition of F. & M. Bancorp. of Tomah, Inc. ("F&M") through merger (the “F&M Merger”) and integration of F&M into the Company’s operations; the risk that the combined company may be unable to retain the Company and/or F&M personnel successfully after the F&M Merger is completed; our ability to successfully execute our acquisition growth strategy; risks posed by acquisitions and other expansion opportunities, including difficulties and delays in integrating the acquired business operations or fully realizing the cost savings and other benefits; our ability to raise capital needed to fund growth or meet regulatory requirements; the possibility that our internal controls and procedures could fail or be circumvented; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our ability to keep pace with technological change; cybersecurity risks; changes in federal or state tax laws; changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and their impact on financial performance; restrictions on our ability to pay dividends; and the potential volatility of our stock price. Stockholders, potential investors and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and other risks that may affect the Company’s performance are discussed further in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Form 10-K, for the transition period ended December 31, 2018 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on March 8, 2019 and the Company's subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this news release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as net income as adjusted, tangible book value per share and tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets, which management believes may be helpful in understanding the Company's results of operations or financial position and comparing results over different periods.

Net income as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that eliminates the impact of certain expenses such as acquisition and branch closure costs and related data processing termination fees, legal costs, severance pay, accelerated depreciation expense and lease termination fees, the gain on sale of branch deposits and fixed assets and the net impact of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, which management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Merger related charges represent expenses to either satisfy contractual obligations of acquired entities without any useful benefit to the Company or to convert and consolidate customer records onto the Company platforms. These costs are unique to each transaction based on the contracts in existence at the merger date. Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of preferred stock equity, goodwill and intangible assets on our financial position. Management believes these measures are useful in assessing the strength of our financial position.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks and financial institutions.

Contact: Steve Bianchi, CEO
(715)-836-9994


CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(in thousands)

  September 30,
2019
(unaudited)		  June 30,
2019
(unaudited)		  December 31,
2018
(audited)		  September 30,
2018
(audited)		 
Assets            
Cash and cash equivalents$  52,276 $  47,008 $  45,778 $  34,494 
Other interest bearing deposits 5,245  5,980  7,460  7,180 
Securities available for sale "AFS" 182,956  154,760  146,725  118,482 
Securities held to maturity "HTM" 3,665  3,828  4,850  4,619 
Equity securities with readily determinable fair value 241  177     
Non-marketable equity securities, at cost 12,622  12,543  11,261  7,218 
Loans receivable 1,124,378  1,019,957  992,556  759,247 
Allowance for loan losses (9,177) (8,759) (7,604) (6,748)
Loans receivable, net 1,115,201  1,011,198  984,952  752,499 
Loans held for sale 3,262  2,475  1,927  1,917 
Mortgage servicing rights 4,245  4,319  4,486  1,840 
Office properties and equipment, net 20,938  15,287  13,513  10,034 
Accrued interest receivable 4,993  4,452  4,307  3,600 
Intangible assets 7,999  6,828  7,501  4,805 
Goodwill 31,841  31,474  31,474  10,444 
Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net 1,373  1,387  2,570  2,768 
Bank owned life insurance 22,895  18,022  17,792  11,661 
Escrow merger settlement proceeds   20,555     
Other assets 5,612  8,127  3,328  3,848 
TOTAL ASSETS$1,475,364 $1,348,420 $1,287,924 $975,409 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Liabilities:    
Deposits$  1,161,750 $  1,015,459 $  1,007,512 $  746,529 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 113,466  135,844  109,813  63,000 
Other borrowings 44,545  44,551  24,647  24,619 
Other liabilities 7,574  9,324  7,765  5,414 
Total liabilities 1,327,335  1,205,178  1,149,737  839,562 
Stockholders’ equity:    
Common stock— $0.01 par value, authorized 30,000,000; 11,270,710; 10,982,008; 10,953,512 and 10,913,853 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 113  110  109  109 
Additional paid-in capital 128,926  125,822  125,512  125,063 
Retained earnings 19,348  18,114  15,264  14,003 
Unearned deferred compensation (630) (757) (857) (622)
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 272   (47)  (1,841)  (2,706)
Total stockholders’ equity 148,029  143,242  138,187  135,847 
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY$1,475,364 $1,348,420 $1,287,924 $975,409 

Note: Certain items previously reported were reclassified for consistency with the current presentation.


CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
(in thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended
 September 30,
2019		June 30,
2019		September 30,
2018		 September 30,
2019		September 30,
2018
Interest and dividend income:               
Interest and fees on loans$14,646 $12,976 $9,414 $40,036 $26,818 
Interest on investments 1,577  1,360  948  4,241  2,666 
Total interest and dividend income 16,223  14,336  10,362  44,277  29,484 
Interest expense:     
Interest on deposits 3,371  2,926  1,659  8,890  4,341 
Interest on FHLB borrowed funds 639  913  323  2,213  1,049 
Interest on other borrowed funds 620  414  440  1,436  1,318 
Total interest expense 4,630  4,253  2,422  12,539  6,708 
Net interest income before provision for loan losses 11,593  10,083  7,940  31,738  22,776 
Provision for loan losses 575  325  450  2,125  1,200 
Net interest income after provision for loan losses 11,018  9,758  7,490  29,613  21,576 
Non-interest income:     
Service charges on deposit accounts 625  581  489  1,756  1,332 
Interchange income 476  453  338  1,267  978 
Loan servicing income 714  634  368  1,902  1,051 
Gain on sale of loans 679  573  234  1,560  649 
Loan fees and service charges 471  261  164  860  367 
Insurance commission income 197  192  180  573  554 
Gains (losses) on investment securities 96  21    151  (17)
Gain on sale of branch   2,295    2,295   
Other 363  228  216  827  517 
Total non-interest income 3,621  5,238  1,989  11,191  5,431 
Non-interest expense:     
Compensation and benefits 5,295  4,604  3,778  14,605  11,424 
Occupancy 905  866  776  2,725  2,270 
Office 599  528  468  1,649  1,311 
Data processing 1,092  874  771  2,953  2,224 
Amortization of intangible assets 412  346  161  1,085  483 
Amortization of mortgage servicing rights 325  306  85  822  245 
Advertising, marketing and public relations 315  456  265  974  596 
FDIC premium assessment 78  146  121  318  330 
Professional services 561  575  577  1,961  1,635 
(Gains) losses on repossessed assets, net (16) (90) 71  (143) 521 
Other 3,409  776  571  5,309  1,582 
Total non-interest expense 12,975  9,389  7,644  32,258  22,621 
Income before provision for income taxes 1,664  5,607  1,835  8,546  4,386 
Provision for income taxes 430  1,500  736  2,252  1,443 
Net income attributable to common stockholders$1,234 $4,107 $1,099 $6,294 $2,943 
Per share information:     
Basic earnings$0.11 $0.37 $0.18 $0.57 $0.49 
Diluted earnings$0.11 $0.37 $0.10 $0.57 $0.38 
Cash dividends paid$ $ $ $0.20 $0.20 
Book value per share at end of period$13.13 $13.04 $12.45 $13.13 $12.45 
Tangible book value per share at end of period (non-GAAP)$9.60 $9.56 $11.05 $9.60 $11.05 

Note: Certain items previously reported were reclassified for consistency with the current presentation.


Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)
(in thousands, except per share data)

 Three Months EndedNine Months Ended
 September 30,June 30,September 30,September 30,September 30,
 20192019201820192018
     
GAAP earnings before income taxes$1,664$5,607 $1,835$8,546 $4,386
Merger related costs (1) 2,911 206  131 3,776  369
Branch closure costs (2)    2 15  19
Audit and Financial Reporting (3)     358  
Gain on sale of branch  (2,295)  (2,295) 
Net income as adjusted before income taxes (4) 4,575 3,518  1,968 10,400  4,774
Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted (5) 1,180 943  789 2,746  1,571
Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (4)$3,395$2,575 $1,179$7,654 $3,203
GAAP diluted earnings per share, net of tax$0.11$0.37 $0.10$0.57 $0.38
Merger related costs, net of tax (1) 0.19 0.01  0.01 0.25  0.03
Branch closure costs, net of tax       
Audit and Financial Reporting     0.02  
Gain on sale of branch  (0.15)  (0.15) 
Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted, net of tax (non-GAAP)$0.30$0.23 $0.11$0.69 $0.41
             
Average diluted shares outstanding 11,276,005 10,994,470  10,950,980 11,068,227  7,811,655

(1) Costs incurred are included as professional fees and other non-interest expense in the consolidated statement of operations and include costs of $61,000, $160,000 and $118,000 for the quarters ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively, and $341,000 and $350,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 2018, respectively, which are nondeductible expenses for federal income tax purposes.
(2) Branch closure costs include severance pay recorded in compensation and benefits, accelerated depreciation expense and lease termination fees included in occupancy and other costs included in other non-interest expense in the consolidated statement of operations.
(3) Audit and financial reporting costs include additional audit and professional fees related to the change in our year end from September 30 to December 31.
(4) Net income as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances the market's ability to assess the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities.
(5) Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted is calculated at our effective tax rate for each respective period presented.

Nonperforming Assets:
(in thousands, except ratios)

  September 30, 2019 and Three Months Ended   June 30, 2019 and Three Months Ended   December 31, 2018 and Three Months Ended   September 30, 2018
and Three Months Ended		 
Nonperforming assets:               
Nonaccrual loans    
One to four family$2,255  $2,298  $2,331  $1,939 
Commercial real estate 6,324   1,732   808   499 
Agricultural real estate 6,191   5,717   2,019   2,637 
Consumer non-real estate 191   165   120   86 
Commercial non-real estate 2,072   1,785   1,314   1,196 
Agricultural non-real estate 1,989   1,915   762   853 
Total nonaccrual loans$19,022  $13,612  $7,354  $7,210 
Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 1,099   880   736   1,117 
Total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") 20,121   14,492   8,090   8,327 
Other real estate owned ("OREO") 1,348   1,354   2,522   2,749 
Other collateral owned 25   33   48   19 
Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")$21,494  $15,879  $10,660  $11,095 
Troubled Debt Restructurings ("TDRs")$11,795  $10,000  $8,722  $8,418 
Nonaccrual TDRs$4,601  $4,101  $2,667  $2,687 
Average outstanding loan balance$1,143,252  $1,023,447  $921,951  $754,442 
Loans, end of period$1,124,378  $1,019,957  $992,556  $759,247 
Total assets, end of period$1,475,364  $1,348,420  $1,287,924  $975,409 
Allowance for loan losses ("ALL"), at beginning of period$8,759  $8,707  $6,748  $6,458 
Loans charged off:               
Residential real estate (133)  (23)  (43)  (82)
Commercial/Agricultural real estate    (225)      
Consumer non-real estate (46)  (48)  (79)  (85)
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate          (47)
Total loans charged off (179)  (296)  (122)  (214)
Recoveries of loans previously charged off:               
Residential real estate 1      4   28 
Commercial/Agricultural real estate    3       
Consumer non-real estate 21   20   24   25 
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate          1 
Total recoveries of loans previously charged off: 22   23   28   54 
Net loans charged off ("NCOs") (157)  (273)  (94)  (160)
Additions to ALL via provision for loan losses charged to operations 575   325   950   450 
ALL, at end of period$9,177  $8,759  $7,604  $6,748 
Ratios:               
ALL to NCOs (annualized) 1,461.31%  802.11%  2,022.34%  1,054.38%
NCOs (annualized) to average loans 0.05%  0.11%  0.04%  0.08%
ALL to total loans 0.82%  0.86%  0.77%  0.89%
NPLs to total loans 1.79%  1.42%  0.82%  1.10%
NPAs to total assets 1.46%  1.18%  0.83%  1.14%
                

Nonaccrual Loans Rollforward:
(in thousands)

 Quarter Ended
 September 30,
 2019		 June 30, 2019 December 31,
2018		 September 30,
 2018
Balance, beginning of period$13,612  $9,871  $7,210  $6,627 
Additions 1,493   7,405   906   2,030 
Acquired nonaccrual loans 5,898      941    
Charge offs (134)  (262)  (40)  (68)
Transfers to OREO (209)  (236)  (201)  (400)
Return to accrual status (53)  (149)     (93)
Payments received (1,539)  (2,612)  (1,429)  (676)
Other, net (46)  (405)  (33)  (210)
Balance, end of period$19,022  $13,612  $7,354  $7,210 
                

Other Real Estate Owned Rollforward:
(in thousands)

 Quarter Ended
 September 30,   December 31, September 30,
  2019  June 30, 2019  2018   2018 
Balance, beginning of period$1,354  $2,071  $2,749  $5,328 
Loans transferred in 209   236   201   400 
Branch properties sales          (1,245)
Sales (220)  (958)  (210)  (1762)
Write-downs    (23)     (127)
Other, net 5   28   (218)  155 
Balance, end of period$1,348  $1,354  $2,522  $2,749 
        


Troubled Debt Restructurings in Accrual Status
(in thousands, except number of modifications)

 September 30, 2019 June 30, 2019 December 31, 2018 September 30, 2018
 Number of Modifications Recorded Investment Number of Modifications Recorded Investment Number of Modifications Recorded Investment Number of Modifications Recorded Investment
Troubled debt restructurings: Accrual Status               
Residential real estate39$3,094 39$3,137 34$3,319 34$3,495
Commercial/Agricultural real estate18 3,574 14 2,202 15 2,209 14 1,646
Consumer non-real estate
8 74 11 82 13 99 14 109
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate
4 452 4 478 2 428 3 481
Total loans69$7,194 68$5,899 64$6,055 65$5,731
                

Loan Composition - Detail
(in thousands)

To help better understand the Bank's loan trends, we have added the table below. The loan categories and amounts shown are the same as on the following page and are presented in a different format. The Community Banking loan portfolios reflect the Bank's strategy to grow its commercial banking business and consumer lending. The Legacy loan portfolios reflect the Bank's strategy to sell substantially all newly originated one to four family loans in the secondary market and the discontinuation of originated and purchased indirect paper loans, effective in the first quarter of fiscal 2017. 

 September 30, 2019June 30, 2019December 31, 2018September 30, 2018
Community Banking Loan Portfolios:    
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:    
Commercial real estate$465,046$374,441$357,959$216,703
Agricultural real estate 89,441 92,137 86,015 70,517
Multi-family real estate 87,758 83,423 69,400 48,061
Construction and land development 65,550 52,071 22,691 17,739
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:    
Commercial non-real estate 127,232 107,754 112,427 76,254
Agricultural non-real estate 39,827 36,827 36,327 26,549
Residential real estate:    
Purchased HELOC loans 10,120 11,125 12,883 13,729
Consumer non-real estate:    
Other consumer 18,770 18,389 20,214 18,844
Total Community Banking Loan Portfolios 903,744 776,167 717,916 488,396
     
Legacy Loan Portfolios:    
Residential real estate:    
One to four family 188,070 191,890 209,926 196,052
Consumer non-real estate:    
Originated indirect paper 42,894 47,391 56,585 60,991
Purchased indirect paper  11,155 15,006 17,254
Total Legacy Loan Portfolios 230,964 250,436 281,517 274,297
Gross loans$1,134,708$1,026,603$999,433$762,693


Loan Composition September 30, 2019June 30, 2019December 31, 2018September 30, 2018
Originated Loans:            
Residential real estate:            
One to four family$114,507 $117,585 $121,053 $122,797 
Purchased HELOC loans 10,120  11,125  12,883  13,729 
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:            
Commercial real estate 244,809  239,051  200,875  168,319 
Agricultural real estate 34,527  34,927  29,589  27,017 
Multi-family real estate 69,556  75,664  61,574  44,767 
Construction and land development 52,319  35,030  15,812  14,648 
Consumer non-real estate:            
Originated indirect paper 42,894  47,391  56,585  60,991 
Purchased indirect paper   11,155  15,006  17,254 
Other Consumer 15,718  15,229  15,553  15,991 
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:            
Commercial non-real estate 80,941  75,186  73,518  62,196 
Agricultural non-real estate 22,057  21,776  17,341  17,514 
Total originated loans $ 687,448$687,448 $684,119 $619,789 $565,223 
Acquired Loans:            
Residential real estate:            
One to four family$73,563 $74,305 $88,873 $73,255 
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:            
Commercial real estate 220,237  135,390  157,084  48,384 
Agricultural real estate 54,914  57,210  56,426  43,500 
Multi-family real estate 18,202  7,759  7,826  3,294 
Construction and land development 13,231  17,041  6,879  3,091 
Consumer non-real estate:            
Other Consumer 3,052  3,160  4,661  2,853 
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:            
Commercial non-real estate 46,291  32,568  38,909  14,058 
Agricultural non-real estate 17,770  15,051  18,986  9,035 
Total acquired loans$447,260 $342,484 $379,644 $197,470 
Total Loans:            
Residential real estate:            
One to four family$188,070 $191,890 $209,926 $196,052 
Purchased HELOC loans 10,120  11,125  12,883  13,729 
Commercial/Agricultural real estate:            
Commercial real estate 465,046  374,441  357,959  216,703 
Agricultural real estate 89,441  92,137  86,015  70,517 
Multi-family real estate 87,758  83,423  69,400  48,061 
Construction and land development 65,550  52,071  22,691  17,739 
Consumer non-real estate:            
Originated indirect paper 42,894  47,391  56,585  60,991 
Purchased indirect paper   11,155  15,006  17,254 
Other Consumer 18,770  18,389  20,214  18,844 
Commercial/Agricultural non-real estate:            
Commercial non-real estate 127,232  107,754  112,427  76,254 
Agricultural non-real estate 39,827  36,827  36,327  26,549 
Gross loans$1,134,708 $1,026,603 $999,433 $762,693 
Unearned net deferred fees and costs and loans in process (158) 98  409  557 
Unamortized discount on acquired loans (10,172) (6,744) (7,286) (4,003)
Total loans receivable$1,124,378 $1,019,957 $992,556 $759,247 
             

 

Deposit Composition:
(in thousands)

  September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30,
  2019 2019 2018 2018
Non-interest bearing demand deposits$174,202$140,130$155,405$87,495
Interest bearing demand deposits 209,644 180,001 169,310 139,276
Savings accounts 165,419 148,005 192,310 97,329
Money market accounts 193,654 155,964 126,021 109,314
Certificate accounts 418,831 391,359 364,466 313,115
Total deposits$1,161,750$1,015,459$1,007,512$746,529

 

Average balances, Interest Yields and Rates:
(in thousands, except yields and rates)

              
 Three months ended September 30,  Three months ended June 30, Three months ended September 30, 
 2019   2019  2018 
 Average BalanceInterest Income/ ExpenseAverage
Yield/
Rate (1)		  Average BalanceInterest Income/ ExpenseAverage
Yield/
Rate (1)		 Average BalanceInterest Income/ ExpenseAverage
Yield/
Rate (1)		 
Average interest earning assets:             
Cash and cash equivalents$32,376$ 2032.49% $  30,076$ 1712.28%$  24,468$  1171.90%
Loans receivable1,143,25214,6465.08% 1,023,44712,9765.09%754,4429,4144.95%
Interest bearing deposits5,577342.42% 5,967352.35%7,971422.09%
Investment securities (1)185,9211,1742.56% 158,9919962.60%124,9916742.30%
Non-marketable equity securities, at             
cost13,0721665.04% 12,1141585.23%7,5811156.02%
Total interest earning assets (1)$1,380,198$16,2234.67% $ 1,230,595$14,3364.68%$ 919,453$10,3624.49%
              
Average interest bearing liabilities:             
Savings accounts$158,967 $ 1550.39%   $  147,456$1490.41%$93,551$590.25%
Demand deposits219,9555500.99% 191,8583830.80%146,3721420.38%
Money market accounts200,6475931.17% 164,4024481.09%116,5972130.72%
CD’s381,3311,8701.95% 336,2531,7652.11%277,1251,1451.64%
IRA’s44,1842031.82% 40,6881811.78%33,0291001.20%
Total deposits$ 1,005,084$   3,3711.33% $880,657$2,9261.33 %$666,674$1,6590.99%
FHLB advances and other
borrowings		169,9081,2592.94% 165,7331,3273.21%96,4487633.14%
              
Total interest bearing liabilities$1,174,992$4,6301.56% $1,046,390$4,2531.63%$763,122
$2,4221.26%
Net interest income $11,593    $10,083   $7,940  
Interest rate spread  3.11%   3.05%  3.23%
Net interest margin (1)  3.34%   3.30%  3.45%
Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities  1.18    1.18   1.20
 
              

(1) Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). The average yield on tax exempt securities is computed on a tax equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% for the quarters ended September 30, 2019 and June 30, 2019 and 24.5% for the quarter ended September 30, 2018. The FTE adjustment to net interest income included in the rate calculations totaled $27,000, $35,000 and $51,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2019, June 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively


 Nine months ended September 30, 2019 Nine months ended September 30, 2018
 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield
Rate (1)		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield
Rate (1)
Average interest earning assets:                 
Cash and cash equivalents$29,489 $542 2.46% $23,814 $240 1.35%
Loans receivable 1,054,492  40,036 5.08%  736,478  26,818 4.87%
Interest bearing deposits 6,153  107 2.33%  7,890  117 1.98%
Investment securities (1) 167,023  3,119 2.58%  121,216  1,996 2.38%
Non-marketable equity securities, at cost 11,853  473 5.34%  7,915  313 5.29%
Total interest earning assets (1)$1,269,010 $44,277 4.68% $897,313 $29,484 4.42%
Average interest bearing liabilities:                 
Savings accounts$156,851 $479 0.41% $94,263 $140 0.20%
Demand deposits 200,387  1,288 0.86%  150,023  385 0.34%
Money market accounts 172,671  1,423 1.10%  116,948  570 0.65%
CD’s 348,139  5,163 1.98%  271,352  2,968 1.46%
IRA’s 41,576  537 1.73%  33,202  278 1.12%
Total deposits$919,624 $8,890 1.29% $665,788 $4,341 0.87%
FHLB advances and other borrowings 153,960  3,649 3.17%  109,628  2,367 2.89%
Total interest bearing liabilities$1,073,584 $12,539 1.56% $775,416 $6,708 1.16%
Net interest income   $31,738       $22,776   
Interest rate spread      3.12%       3.26%
Net interest margin (1)      3.35%       3.42%
Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities      1.18        1.16 
 
(1)  Fully taxable equivalent (FTE). The average yield on tax exempt securities is computed on a tax equivalent basis using a tax rate of 21% for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and 24.5% for the nine months ended September 30, 2018. The FTE adjustment to net interest income included in the rate calculations totaled $103,000 and $158,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 and September 30, 2018, respectively.
 

CITIZENS COMMUNITY FEDERAL N.A.
Selected Capital Composition Highlights (unaudited)

 September 30, 2019June 30, 2019December 31, 2018September 30, 2018To Be Well Capitalized Under Prompt Corrective Action Provisions
Tier 1 leverage ratio (to adjusted total assets)10.2%9.7%9.7%9.2%5.0%
Tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)12.7%12.2%11.9%12.2%8.0%
Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk weighted assets)12.7%12.2%11.9%12.2%6.5%
Total capital (to risk weighted assets)13.5%13.1%12.7%13.1%10.0%
      

 

Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (non-GAAP):
(in thousands, except ratios)

 Three months endedNine months ended
   
        
        
        
        
        
        
  September 30, June 30,September 30,September 30,September 30,
  2019  2019  2018  2019  2018 
GAAP earnings after income taxes$1,234 $4,107 $1,099 $6,294 $2,943 
Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1) $3,395 $2,575 $1,179 $7,654 $3,203 
Average assets 1,454,455  1,334,860  981,181  1,368,430  862,475 
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.34% 1.23% 0.44% 0.61% 0.46%
Return on average assets as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized)  0.93% 0.77% 0.48% 0.75% 0.50%
 
(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)
 

 

Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP):
(in thousands, except ratios)

  Three months ended  Nine months ended 
  September 30,  June 30  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
  2019  2019  2018  2019  2018 
GAAP earnings after income taxes$1,234 $4,107 $1,099 $6,294 $2,943 
Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1)$3,395 $2,575 $1,179 $7,654 $3,203 
Average equity 146,116  140,561  135,670  141,608  98,452 
Return on average equity (annualized) 3.35% 11.72% 3.21% 5.94% 4.00%
Return on average equity as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized) 9.22% 7.27% 3.45% 7.23% 4.35%
 
(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)
 

 

Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio as Adjusted (non-GAAP):
(in thousands, except ratios)

 Three months endedNine months ended
  September   June  September   September   September  
  30, 2019   30, 2019  30, 2018  30, 2019  30, 2018 
      
Non-interest expense (GAAP)$12,975 $9,389 $7,644 $32,258 $22,621 
Merger related Costs (1) (2,911) 206  131  (3,776) 369 
Branch Closure Costs (1)     2  (15) 19 
Audit and financial reporting (1)       (358)  
Non-interest expense as adjusted (non- GAAP) 10,064  9,595  7,777  28,109  23,009 
      
Non-interest income 3,621  5,238  1,989  11,191  5,431 
Net interest margin 11,593  10,083  7,940  31,738  22,776 
      
Efficiency ratio denominator (GAAP) 15,214  15,321  9,929  42,929  28,207 
Gain on sale of branch (1)   (2,295)   (2,295)  
Efficiency ratio denominator (non- GAAP) 15,214  13,026  9,929  40,634  28,207 
Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 85% 61% 77% 75% 80%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 66% 74% 78% 69% 82%
 
(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)
 


Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP):
(in thousands, except per share data)

 September 30,June 30,December 31,September 30,
Tangible book value per share at end of period2019201820182018
Total stockholders' equity$148,029$143,242$138,187$135,847
Less: Goodwill(1,841)(31,474)(31,474)(10,444)
Less: Intangible assets(7,999)(6,828)(7,501)(4,805)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$108,189$104,940$99,212$120,598
Ending common shares outstanding11,270,71010,982,00810,953,51210,913,853
Book value per share$13.13$13.04$12.62$12.45
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)$9.60$9.56$9.06$11.05


Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP):
(in thousands, except ratios)

Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets at end of periodSeptember 30,
2019		 June 30, 2019 December 31,
2018		 September 30,
2018
Total stockholders' equity$  148,029 $  143,242 $  138,187 $  135,847
Less: Goodwill(31,841) (31,474) (31,474) (10,444)
Less: Intangible assets(7,999) (6,828) (7,501) (4,805)
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)$  108,189 $  104,940 $  99,212 $  120,598
Total Assets$  1,475,364 $1,348,420 $  1,287,924 $  975,409
Less: Goodwill(31,841) (31,474) (31,474) (10,444)
Less: Intangible assets(7,999) (6,828) (7,501) (4,805)
Tangible Assets (non-GAAP)$  1,435,524 $1,310,118 $  1,248,949 $  960,160
Total stockholders' equity to total assets ratio10.03% 10.62% 10.73% 13.93%
Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)7.54% 8.01% 7.94% 12.56%

1Net income as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table "Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)".

2Return on average assets as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends relative to average assets. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table "Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (non-GAAP)".

3Return on average equity as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends relative to average equity. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table "Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP)".

4The efficiency ratio as adjusted (non-GAAP) is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and the Company's ability to use what it has to generate the most profit possible for shareholders relative to core business activities. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table "Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio as Adjusted (non-GAAP)".

5Tangible book value per share and tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets are non-GAAP measure that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the Company's financial position. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table "Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)" and "Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)".

Primary Logo


