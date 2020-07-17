Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Citizens Financial : 2Q20 FINANCIAL SUPPLEMENT

07/17/2020 | 07:01am EDT

Financial Supplement

Second Quarter 2020

1

Table of Contents

Page

Consolidated Financial Highlights

3

Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)

5

Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)

6

Loans and Deposits

7

Average Balance Sheets

8

Average Annualized Yields and Rates

9

Segment Financial Highlights

10

Credit-Related Information:

Nonaccrual loans and leases

14

Loans and Leases 90 Days or More Past Due and Accruing

15

Charge-offs, Recoveries and Related Ratios

16

Summary of Changes in the Components of the Allowance for Credit Losses

18

Capital and Ratios

19

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations

20

The information in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the earnings presentation. It speaks only as of the particular date or dates included in the accompanying pages. The Company does not undertake an obligation to, and disclaims any duty to, update any of the information provided. Any forward-looking statements in this Financial Supplement are subject to the forward- looking statements language contained in the Company's reports filed with the SEC pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which can be found on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or on the Company's website (www.citizensbank.com). The Company's future financial performance is subject to the risks and uncertainties described in its SEC filings.

2

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(in millions, except share, per-share and ratio data)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,

2Q20 Change

2020 Change

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

2020

2019

2019

$/bps

%

$/bps

%

$/bps

%

SELECTED OPERATING DATA

Total revenue

$1,750

$1,657

$1,637

$1,638

$1,628

$93

6%

$122

7%

$3,407

$3,216

$191

6%

Noninterest expense

979

1,012

986

973

951

(33)

(3)

28

3

1,991

1,888

103

5

Profit before provision for credit

20

losses

771

645

651

665

677

126

94

14

1,416

1,328

88

7

Provision for credit losses

464

600

110

101

97

(136)

(23)

367

NM

1,064

182

882

NM

NET INCOME

253

34

450

449

453

219

NM

(200)

(44)

287

892

(605)

(68)

Net income, Underlying1

263

59

454

453

458

204

NM

(195)

(43)

322

901

(579)

(64)

Net income available to common

stockholders

225

12

427

432

435

213

NM

(210)

(48)

237

859

(622)

(72)

Net income available to common

stockholders, Underlying

1

235

37

431

436

440

198

NM

(205)

(47)

272

868

(596)

(69)

PER COMMON SHARE DATA

Basic earnings

$0.53

$0.03

$0.98

$0.97

$0.95

$0.50

NM

($0.42)

(44%)

$0.56

$1.87

($1.31)

(70%)

Diluted earnings

0.53

0.03

0.98

0.97

0.95

0.50

NM

(0.42)

(44)

0.55

1.86

(1.31)

(70)

Basic earnings, Underlying1

0.55

0.09

0.99

0.98

0.96

0.46

NM

(0.41)

(43)

0.64

1.89

(1.25)

(66)

Diluted earnings, Underlying1

0.55

0.09

0.99

0.98

0.96

0.46

NM

(0.41)

(43)

0.64

1.88

(1.24)

(66)

Cash dividends declared and paid per

common share

0.39

0.39

0.36

0.36

0.32

-

-

0.07

22

0.78

0.64

0.14

22

Book value per common share

47.92

47.78

47.63

46.67

45.61

0.14

-

2.31

5

47.92

45.61

2.31

5

Tangible book value per common

share

32.13

31.97

32.08

31.48

30.88

0.16

1

1.25

4

32.13

30.88

1.25

4

Dividend payout ratio

74%

1,398%

37%

37%

34%

NM

NM

140%

34%

NM

Dividend payout ratio, Underlying1

71

451

36

37

33

NM

NM

122

34

NM

COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

Average: Basic

426,613,053

427,718,421

434,684,606

445,703,987

458,154,335

(1,105,368)

-%

(31,541,282)

(7%)

427,165,737

459,426,685

(32,260,948)

(7%)

Diluted

427,566,920

429,388,855

436,500,829

447,134,595

459,304,224

(1,821,935)

-

(31,737,304)

(7)

428,292,580

460,857,535

(32,564,955)

(7)

Common shares at period-end

426,824,594

426,586,533

433,121,083

443,913,525

457,903,826

238,061

-

(31,079,232)

(7)

426,824,594

457,903,826

(31,079,232)

(7)

1These are non-GAAP financial measures. For further information on these measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations."

3

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, CONTINUED (in millions, except ratio and headcount data)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,

2Q20 Change

2020 Change

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

2020

2019

2019

$/bps

%

$/bps

%

$/bps

%

FINANCIAL RATIOS

Net interest margin

2.87%

3.09%

3.04%

3.10%

3.20%

(22) bps

(33) bps

2.98%

3.22%

(24) bps

Net interest margin, FTE1

2.88

3.10

3.06

3.12

3.21

(22) bps

(33) bps

2.99

3.23

(24) bps

Return on average common equity

4.44

0.24

8.30

8.35

8.54

420 bps

(410) bps

2.35

8.58

(623) bps

Return on average common equity, Underlying2

4.63

0.74

8.36

8.45

8.63

389 bps

(400) bps

2.69

8.67

(598) bps

Return on average tangible common equity

6.62

0.36

12.39

12.44

12.75

626 bps

(613) bps

3.51

12.87

(936) bps

Return on average tangible common equity,

Underlying2

6.90

1.10

12.49

12.58

12.89

580 bps

(599) bps

4.03

13.00

(897) bps

Return on average total assets

0.57

0.08

1.08

1.10

1.13

49 bps

(56) bps

0.33

1.12

(79) bps

Return on average total assets, Underlying2

0.59

0.14

1.09

1.11

1.14

45 bps

(55) bps

0.37

1.13

(76) bps

Return on average total tangible assets

0.59

0.09

1.13

1.15

1.17

50 bps

(58) bps

0.35

1.17

(82) bps

Return on average total tangible assets, Underlying2

0.61

0.15

1.14

1.16

1.19

46 bps

(58) bps

0.39

1.18

(79) bps

Effective income tax rate

17.69

24.13

16.76

20.46

21.86

(644) bps

(417) bps

18.51

22.14

(363) bps

Effective income tax rate, Underlying2

19.36

24.52

21.52

22.29

21.89

(516) bps

(253) bps

20.36

22.16

(180) bps

Efficiency ratio

55.91

61.10

60.28

59.40

58.41

(519) bps

(250) bps

58.43

58.70

(27) bps

Efficiency ratio, Underlying2

54.85

59.08

58.02

58.22

58.02

(423) bps

(317) bps

56.91

58.34

(143) bps

Noninterest income as a % of total revenue

34%

30%

30%

30%

28%

400 bps

600 bps

32%

28%

400 bps

CAPITAL RATIOS - PERIOD-END (PRELIMINARY)

CET1 capital ratio

9.6%

9.4%

10.0%

10.3%

10.5%

Tier 1 capital ratio

10.9

10.5

11.1

11.1

11.3

Total capital ratio

13.1

12.5

13.0

13.0

13.4

Tier 1 leverage ratio

9.3

9.6

10.0

9.9

10.1

Tangible common equity ratio

7.9

8.0

8.7

8.9

9.1

SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA

Loans-to-deposits ratio (period-end balances)

87.53%

95.54%

95.03%

94.52%

94.22%

(801) bps

(669) bps

87.53%

94.22%

(669) bps

Loans-to-deposits ratio (average balances)

90.93

95.60

94.63

94.62

95.64

(467) bps

(471) bps

93.13

96.65

(352) bps

Full-time equivalent colleagues

18,312

17,863

17,997

18,116

18,207

449

3

105

1

18,312

18,207

105

1

  1. Net interest income and net interest margin is presented on a fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. The FTE impact is predominantly attributable to commercial loans for the periods presented.
  2. These are non-GAAP financial measures. For further information on these measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations."

4

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in millions)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,

2Q20 Change

2020 Change

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

2020

2019

2019

$

%

$

%

$

%

INTEREST INCOME

Interest and fees on loans and leases

$1,192

$1,302

$1,312

$1,356

$1,392

($110)

(8%)

($200)

(14%)

$2,494

$2,773

($279)

(10%)

Interest and fees on loans held for sale

20

15

18

19

15

5

33

5

33

35

26

9

35

Interest and fees on other loans held for sale

7

9

5

2

2

(2)

(22)

5

250

16

6

10

167

Investment securities

130

147

159

153

164

(17)

(12)

(34)

(21)

277

330

(53)

(16)

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

1

5

7

8

7

(4)

(80)

(6)

(86)

6

15

(9)

(60)

Total interest income

1,350

1,478

1,501

1,538

1,580

(128)

(9)

(230)

(15)

2,828

3,150

(322)

(10)

INTEREST EXPENSE

Deposits

124

227

263

297

308

(103)

(45)

(184)

(60)

351

595

(244)

(41)

Short-term borrowed funds

-

1

2

2

4

(1)

(100)

(4)

(100)

1

6

(5)

(83)

Long-term borrowed funds

66

90

93

94

102

(24)

(27)

(36)

(35)

156

223

(67)

(30)

Total interest expense

190

318

358

393

414

(128)

(40)

(224)

(54)

508

824

(316)

(38)

Net interest income

1,160

1,160

1,143

1,145

1,166

-

-

(6)

(1)

2,320

2,326

(6)

-

NONINTEREST INCOME

Service charges and fees

84

118

128

128

126

(34)

(29)

(42)

(33)

202

249

(47)

(19)

Mortgage banking fees

276

159

80

117

62

117

74

214

NM

435

105

330

NM

Card fees

48

56

64

67

64

(8)

(14)

(16)

(25)

104

123

(19)

(15)

Capital markets fees

61

43

66

39

57

18

42

4

7

104

111

(7)

(6)

Trust and investment services fees

45

53

52

50

53

(8)

(15)

(8)

(15)

98

100

(2)

(2)

Foreign exchange and interest rate products

34

24

49

35

35

10

42

(1)

(3)

58

71

(13)

(18)

Letter of credit and loan fees

31

34

35

34

33

(3)

(9)

(2)

(6)

65

66

(1)

(2)

Securities gains, net

3

-

4

3

4

3

100

(1)

(25)

3

12

(9)

(75)

Other income

8

10

16

20

28

(2)

(20)

(20)

(71)

18

53

(35)

(66)

Total noninterest income

590

497

494

493

462

93

19

128

28

1,087

890

197

22

TOTAL REVENUE

1,750

1,657

1,637

1,638

1,628

93

6

122

7

3,407

3,216

191

6

Provision for credit losses

464

600

110

101

97

(136)

(23)

367

NM

1,064

182

882

NM

NONINTEREST EXPENSE

Salaries and employee benefits

513

549

502

508

507

(36)

(7)

6

1

1,062

1,016

46

5

Equipment and software expense

142

133

133

130

126

9

7

16

13

275

251

24

10

Outside services

131

135

142

128

118

(4)

(3)

13

11

266

228

38

17

Occupancy

82

84

88

80

82

(2)

(2)

-

-

166

165

1

1

Other operating expense

111

111

121

127

118

-

-

(7)

(6)

222

228

(6)

(3)

Total noninterest expense

979

1,012

986

973

951

(33)

(3)

28

3

1,991

1,888

103

5

Income before income tax expense

307

45

541

564

580

262

NM

(273)

(47)

352

1,146

(794)

(69)

Income tax expense

54

11

91

115

127

43

NM

(73)

(57)

65

254

(189)

(74)

Net income

$253

$34

$450

$449

$453

$219

NM

($200)

(44%)

$287

$892

($605)

(68%)

Net income, Underlying1

$263

$59

$454

$453

$458

$204

NM

($195)

(43%)

$322

$901

($579)

(64%)

Net income available to common stockholders

NM

(48%)

(72%)

$225

$12

$427

$432

$435

$213

($210)

$237

$859

($622)

Net income available to common stockholders, Underlying1

$235

$37

$431

$436

$440

$198

NM

($205)

(47%)

$272

$868

($596)

(69%)

1These are non-GAAP financial measures. For further information on these measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations."

5

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in millions)

PERIOD-END BALANCES

AS OF

JUNE 30, 2020 CHANGE

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019 Sept 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019

March 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

$

%

$

%

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$1,088

$1,155

$1,175

$1,638

$996

($67)

(6%)

$92

9%

Interest-bearing cash and due from banks

6,358

2,903

2,211

2,204

2,039

3,455

119

4,319

212

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

475

280

297

158

186

195

70

289

155

Debt securities available for sale, at fair value

22,144

22,307

20,613

21,502

21,698

(163)

(1)

446

2

Debt securities held to maturity

2,856

3,071

3,202

3,319

3,447

(215)

(7)

(591)

(17)

Equity securities, at fair value

50

47

47

47

47

3

6

3

6

Equity securities, at cost

607

927

807

734

706

(320)

(35)

(99)

(14)

Loans held for sale, at fair value

3,631

2,911

1,946

1,993

1,750

720

25

1,881

107

Other loans held for sale

1,362

350

1,384

22

455

1,012

NM

907

199

Loans and leases

125,713

127,528

119,088

117,880

116,838

(1,815)

(1)

8,875

8

Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses

(2,448)

(2,171)

(1,252)

(1,263)

(1,227)

(277)

(13)

(1,221)

(100)

Net loans and leases

123,265

125,357

117,836

116,617

115,611

(2,092)

(2)

7,654

7

Derivative assets

2,069

1,968

807

1,027

833

101

5

1,236

148

Premises and equipment

751

746

761

747

740

5

1

11

1

Bank-owned life insurance

1,739

1,736

1,725

1,720

1,711

3

-

28

2

Goodwill

7,050

7,050

7,044

7,044

7,040

-

-

10

-

Due from broker

51

-

-

257

249

51

100

(198)

(100)

Other assets

6,378

5,911

5,878

5,333

5,241

467

8

1,137

22

TOTAL ASSETS

$179,874

$176,719

$165,733

$164,362

$162,749

$3,155

2%

$17,125

11%

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing

$40,545

$32,398

$29,233

$29,939

$28,192

$8,147

25%

$12,353

44%

Interest-bearing

103,073

101,077

96,080

94,775

95,812

1,996

2

7,261

8

Total deposits

143,618

133,475

125,313

124,714

124,004

10,143

8

19,614

16

Short-term borrowed funds

255

1,059

274

1,077

1,441

(804)

(76)

(1,186)

(82)

Derivative liabilities

198

234

120

161

106

(36)

(15)

92

87

Deferred taxes, net

709

782

866

752

767

(73)

(9)

(58)

(8)

Long-term borrowed funds:

FHLB advances

6

8,007

5,008

3,007

2,258

(8,001)

(100)

(2,252)

(100)

Senior debt

7,519

6,775

7,382

8,143

7,624

744

11

(105)

(1)

Subordinated debt and other debt

1,677

1,655

1,657

1,656

1,656

22

1

21

1

Total long-term borrowed funds

9,202

16,437

14,047

12,806

11,538

(7,235)

(44)

(2,336)

(20)

Due to broker

155

-

-

206

257

155

100

(102)

(100)

Other liabilities

3,319

2,782

2,912

2,795

2,619

537

19

700

27

TOTAL LIABILITIES

157,456

154,769

143,532

142,511

140,732

2,687

2

16,724

12

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

Preferred stock:

$25.00 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized for each of the periods

1,965

1,570

1,570

1,133

1,133

395

25

832

73

presented

Common stock:

$0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized for each of the periods

6

6

6

6

6

-

-

-

-

presented

Additional paid-in capital

18,908

18,901

18,891

18,876

18,860

7

-

48

-

Retained earnings

6,068

6,011

6,498

6,229

5,959

57

1

109

2

Treasury stock, at cost

(4,623)

(4,623)

(4,353)

(3,953)

(3,453)

-

-

(1,170)

(34)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

94

85

(411)

(440)

(488)

9

11

582

NM

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

22,418

21,950

22,201

21,851

22,017

468

2

401

2

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$179,874

$176,719

$165,733

$164,362

$162,749

$3,155

2%

$17,125

11%

Memo: Total tangible common equity

$13,716

$13,639

$13,893

$13,976

$14,141

$77

1%

($425)

(3%)

6

LOANS AND DEPOSITS (in millions)

PERIOD-END BALANCES

AS OF

JUNE 30, 2020 CHANGE

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sept 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

$

%

$

%

LOANS AND LEASES

Commercial

$48,017

$49,092

$41,479

$41,356

$41,156

($1,075)

(2%)

$6,861

17%

Commercial real estate

14,485

14,502

13,522

12,820

13,123

(17)

-

1,362

10

Leases

2,428

2,438

2,537

2,557

2,684

(10)

-

(256)

(10)

Total commercial loans and leases

64,930

66,032

57,538

56,733

56,963

(1,102)

(2)

7,967

14

Residential mortgages

19,245

18,721

19,083

19,699

19,192

524

3

53

-

Home equity

12,541

12,992

13,154

13,423

13,640

(451)

(3)

(1,099)

(8)

Automobile

12,028

12,157

12,120

12,070

12,000

(129)

(1)

28

-

Education

10,591

10,887

10,347

9,729

9,305

(296)

(3)

1,286

14

Other retail

6,378

6,739

6,846

6,226

5,738

(361)

(5)

640

11

Total retail loans

60,783

61,496

61,550

61,147

59,875

(713)

(1)

908

2

Total loans and leases

$125,713

$127,528

$119,088

$117,880

$116,838

($1,815)

(1%)

$8,875

8%

Loans held for sale, at fair value

3,631

2,911

1,946

1,993

1,750

720

25

1,881

107

Other loans held for sale

1,362

350

1,384

22

455

1,012

NM

907

199

Loans and leases and loans held for sale

$130,706

$130,789

$122,418

$119,895

$119,043

($83)

-%

$11,663

10%

DEPOSITS

Demand

$40,545

$32,398

$29,233

$29,939

$28,192

$8,147

25%

$12,353

44%

Checking with interest

27,200

25,358

24,840

24,403

25,021

1,842

7

2,179

9

Regular savings

16,665

14,702

13,779

13,479

13,495

1,963

13

3,170

23

Money market accounts

44,965

42,972

38,725

36,826

35,329

1,993

5

9,636

27

Term deposits

14,243

18,045

18,736

20,067

21,967

(3,802)

(21)

(7,724)

(35)

Total deposits

$143,618

$133,475

$125,313

$124,714

$124,004

$10,143

8%

$19,614

16%

7

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (in millions)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,

2Q20 Change

2020 Change

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

2020

2019

2019

$

%

$

%

$

%

ASSETS

Interest-bearing cash and due from banks and deposits in banks

$5,231

$1,859

$1,970

$1,474

$1,229

$3,372

181%

$4,002

NM

$3,545

$1,362

$2,183

160%

Taxable investment securities

25,180

25,339

25,305

25,635

25,620

(159)

(1)

(440)

(2)

25,259

25,379

(120)

-

Non-taxable investment securities

4

4

5

5

5

-

-

(1)

(20)

4

5

(1)

(20)

Total investment securities

25,184

25,343

25,310

25,640

25,625

(159)

(1)

(441)

(2)

25,263

25,384

(121)

-

Investment securities and interest-bearing deposits

30,415

27,202

27,280

27,114

26,854

3,213

12

3,561

13

28,808

26,746

2,062

8

Commercial

50,443

43,152

42,012

41,476

41,755

7,291

17

8,688

21

46,797

41,659

5,138

12

Commercial real estate

14,540

13,876

13,103

12,892

13,379

664

5

1,161

9

14,208

13,325

883

7

Leases

2,426

2,482

2,546

2,615

2,745

(56)

(2)

(319)

(12)

2,454

2,809

(355)

(13)

Total commercial loans and leases

67,409

59,510

57,661

56,983

57,879

7,899

13

9,530

16

63,459

57,793

5,666

10

Residential mortgages

18,872

18,866

19,495

19,405

19,232

6

-

(360)

(2)

18,869

19,163

(294)

(2)

Home equity

12,736

13,042

13,265

13,501

13,754

(306)

(2)

(1,018)

(7)

12,889

13,913

(1,024)

(7)

Automobile

11,998

12,173

12,099

12,036

11,984

(175)

(1)

14

-

12,085

12,026

59

-

Education

11,183

10,610

9,888

9,459

9,235

573

5

1,948

21

10,897

9,153

1,744

19

Other retail

6,557

6,854

6,497

5,873

5,699

(297)

(4)

858

15

6,706

5,668

1,038

18

Total retail loans

61,346

61,545

61,244

60,274

59,904

(199)

-

1,442

2

61,446

59,923

1,523

3

Total loans and leases

128,755

121,055

118,905

117,257

117,783

7,700

6

10,972

9

124,905

117,716

7,189

6

Loans held for sale, at fair value

2,710

1,890

2,209

1,970

1,528

820

43

1,182

77

2,300

1,283

1,017

79

Other loans held for sale

510

799

517

134

158

(289)

(36)

352

223

655

175

480

NM

Total interest-earning assets

162,390

150,946

148,911

146,475

146,323

11,444

8

16,067

11

156,668

145,920

10,748

7

Allowance for loan and lease losses

(2,172)

(1,708)

(1,260)

(1,226)

(1,247)

(464)

(27)

(925)

(74)

(1,940)

(1,245)

(695)

(56)

Goodwill

7,050

7,046

7,044

7,044

7,040

4

-

10

-

7,048

7,029

19

-

Other noninterest-earning assets

12,525

10,893

9,951

9,817

9,373

1,632

15

3,152

34

11,709

9,251

2,458

27

TOTAL ASSETS

$179,793

$167,177

$164,646

$162,110

$161,489

$12,616

8%

$18,304

11%

$173,485

$160,955

$12,530

8%

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

LIABILITIES

Checking with interest

$26,312

$24,612

$23,545

$23,422

$23,919

$1,700

7%

$2,393

10%

$25,462

$23,456

$2,006

9%

Money market accounts

45,187

39,839

38,809

37,161

35,228

5,348

13

9,959

28

42,513

35,218

7,295

21

Regular savings

15,883

14,201

13,582

13,442

13,324

1,682

12

2,559

19

15,042

12,977

2,065

16

Term deposits

16,470

18,616

19,788

20,951

22,292

(2,146)

(12)

(5,822)

(26)

17,543

21,713

(4,170)

(19)

Total interest-bearing deposits

103,852

97,268

95,724

94,976

94,763

6,584

7

9,089

10

100,560

93,364

7,196

8

Short-term borrowed funds

222

644

504

600

863

(422)

(66)

(641)

(74)

433

781

(348)

(45)

FHLB advances

2,595

5,138

3,259

2,478

3,155

(2,543)

(49)

(560)

(18)

3,866

4,418

(552)

(12)

Senior debt

7,499

7,263

7,914

8,000

7,573

236

3

(74)

(1)

7,381

7,482

(101)

(1)

Subordinated debt and other debt

1,661

1,656

1,657

1,656

1,658

5

-

3

-

1,659

1,655

4

-

Total long-term borrowed funds

11,755

14,057

12,830

12,134

12,386

(2,302)

(16)

(631)

(5)

12,906

13,555

(649)

(5)

Total borrowed funds

11,977

14,701

13,334

12,734

13,249

(2,724)

(19)

(1,272)

(10)

13,339

14,336

(997)

(7)

Total interest-bearing liabilities

115,829

111,969

109,058

107,710

108,012

3,860

3

7,817

7

113,899

107,700

6,199

6

Total demand deposits

37,745

29,362

29,928

28,945

28,389

8,383

29

9,356

33

33,553

28,426

5,127

18

Other liabilities

4,086

4,053

3,819

3,789

3,536

33

1

550

16

4,070

3,560

510

14

TOTAL LIABILITIES

157,660

145,384

142,805

140,444

139,937

12,276

8

17,723

13

151,522

139,686

11,836

8

STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

22,133

21,793

21,841

21,666

21,552

340

2

581

3

21,963

21,269

694

3

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$179,793

$167,177

$164,646

$162,110

$161,489

$12,616

8%

$18,304

11%

$173,485

$160,955

$12,530

8%

Memo: Total loans and leases, including loans held for sale

7%

10%

7%

$131,975

$123,744

$121,631

$119,361

$119,469

$8,231

$12,506

$127,860

$119,174

$8,686

Total deposits (interest-bearing and demand)

$141,597

$126,630

$125,652

$123,921

$123,152

$14,967

12%

$18,445

15%

$134,113

$121,790

$12,323

10%

Total average tangible common equity

$13,706

$13,484

$13,660

$13,788

$13,670

$222

2%

$36

-%

$13,595

$13,453

$142

1%

8

AVERAGE ANNUALIZED YIELDS AND RATES (in millions, except rates)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

2020

2019

Income/

Income/

Income/

Income/

Income/

Income/

Income/

Rate

Expense

Rate

Expense

Rate

Expense

Rate

Expense

Rate

Expense

Rate

Expense

Rate

Expense

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS

Interest-bearing cash and due from banks and deposits in banks

0.09%

$1

1.12%

$5

1.49%

$7

2.09%

$8

2.16%

$7

0.36%

$6

2.18%

$15

Taxable investment securities

2.15

130

2.32

147

2.47

159

2.38

153

2.56

164

2.24

277

2.60

330

Non-taxable investment securities

2.60

-

2.60

-

2.60

-

2.60

-

2.60

-

2.60

-

2.60

-

Total investment securities

2.15

130

2.32

147

2.47

159

2.38

153

2.56

164

2.24

277

2.60

330

Investment securities and interest-bearing deposits

131

152

166

161

171

283

345

Commercial

3.23

412

3.82

417

3.95

424

4.17

442

4.45

471

3.50

829

4.44

931

Commercial real estate

2.87

106

3.96

139

4.26

142

4.70

155

4.91

166

3.40

245

4.94

331

Leases

2.75

16

2.83

18

2.77

18

2.85

19

2.89

19

2.79

34

2.87

40

Total commercial loans and leases

3.14

534

3.81

574

3.97

584

4.23

616

4.48

656

3.45

1,108

4.48

1,302

Residential mortgages

3.19

150

3.47

164

3.40

165

3.53

171

3.65

176

3.33

314

3.66

351

Home equity

3.50

111

4.69

152

4.73

159

5.24

178

5.28

180

4.10

263

5.27

363

Automobile

4.33

129

4.34

131

4.32

132

4.25

129

4.19

125

4.33

260

4.12

245

Education

5.21

145

5.64

149

5.76

143

5.89

141

5.97

137

5.42

294

5.98

271

Other retail

7.52

123

7.77

132

7.83

129

8.21

121

8.24

118

7.65

255

8.55

241

Total retail loans

4.31

658

4.75

728

4.72

728

4.88

740

4.92

736

4.53

1,386

4.94

1,471

Total loans and leases

3.69

1,192

4.29

1,302

4.36

1,312

4.56

1,356

4.71

1,392

3.98

2,494

4.72

2,773

Loans held for sale, at fair value

2.85

20

3.28

15

3.38

18

3.71

19

3.93

15

3.03

35

4.09

26

Other loans held for sale

4.66

7

4.31

9

3.89

5

6.42

2

5.67

2

4.45

16

6.41

6

Total interest-earning assets

3.33

1,350

3.91

1,478

3.98

1,501

4.15

1,538

4.30

1,580

3.61

2,828

4.32

3,150

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES

Checking with interest

0.17

11

0.60

37

0.71

42

0.88

52

0.96

57

0.38

48

0.94

109

Money market accounts

0.35

39

0.94

93

1.12

110

1.24

116

1.30

114

0.63

132

1.28

224

Regular savings

0.39

15

0.51

18

0.52

17

0.59

20

0.62

21

0.44

33

0.59

38

Term deposits

1.44

59

1.70

79

1.88

94

2.05

109

2.09

116

1.58

138

2.08

224

Total interest-bearing deposits

0.48

124

0.94

227

1.09

263

1.24

297

1.30

308

0.70

351

1.28

595

Short-term borrowed funds

0.29

-

0.76

1

1.07

2

1.43

2

1.81

4

0.64

1

1.61

6

FHLB advances

0.86

6

1.87

24

1.98

16

1.92

12

2.63

21

1.53

30

2.67

59

Senior debt

2.25

42

2.69

49

3.02

60

3.21

65

3.41

64

2.46

91

3.47

130

Subordinated debt and other debt

4.22

18

4.13

17

4.20

17

4.13

17

4.08

17

4.17

35

4.07

34

Total long-term borrowed funds

2.22

66

2.56

90

2.91

93

3.07

94

3.30

102

2.40

156

3.28

223

Total borrowed funds

2.18

66

2.48

91

2.84

95

3.00

96

3.20

106

2.35

157

3.19

229

Total interest-bearing liabilities

0.66

190

1.14

318

1.30

358

1.45

393

1.54

414

0.90

508

1.54

824

INTEREST RATE SPREAD

2.67

2.77

2.68

2.70

2.77

2.71

2.78

NET INTEREST MARGIN AND NET INTEREST INCOME

2.87%

$1,160

3.09%

$1,160

3.04%

$1,143

3.10%

$1,145

3.20%

$1,166

2.98%

$2,320

3.22%

$2,326

NET INTEREST MARGIN AND NET INTEREST INCOME, FTE1

2.88%

$1,163

3.10%

$1,164

3.06%

$1,147

3.12%

$1,150

3.21%

$1,172

2.99%

$2,327

3.23%

$2,338

Memo: Total deposit costs

0.35%

$124

0.72%

$227

0.83%

$263

0.95%

$297

1.00%

$308

0.53%

$351

0.98%

$595

1 Net interest income and net interest margin is presented on a fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. The FTE impact is predominantly attributable to commercial loans for the periods presented.

9

SEGMENT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - CONSUMER BANKING (in millions, except ratio data)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,

CONSUMER BANKING

2Q20 Change

2020 Change

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

2020

2019

2019

$/bps

%

$/bps

%

$/bps

%

Net interest income

$814

$793

$796

$799

$799

$21

3%

$15

2%

$1,607

$1,587

$20

1%

Noninterest income

428

357

296

336

277

71

20

151

55

785

524

261

50

Total revenue

1,242

1,150

1,092

1,135

1,076

92

8

166

15

2,392

2,111

281

13

Noninterest expense

735

738

718

718

715

(3)

-

20

3

1,473

1,415

58

4

Profit before provision for credit losses

507

412

374

417

361

95

23

146

40

919

696

223

32

Provision for credit losses

80

97

97

83

78

(17)

(18)

2

3

177

145

32

22

Income before income tax expense

427

315

277

334

283

112

36

144

51

742

551

191

35

Income tax expense

107

79

68

83

70

28

35

37

53

186

136

50

37

Net income

$320

$236

$209

$251

$213

$84

36%

$107

50%

$556

$415

$141

34%

AVERAGE BALANCES

Total assets

$71,634

$68,415

$68,069

$66,365

$65,485

$3,219

5%

$6,149

9%

$70,024

$65,247

$4,777

7%

Total loans and leases1

68,205

65,343

65,157

63,553

62,678

2,862

4

5,527

9

66,774

62,422

4,352

7

Deposits

91,648

85,228

85,477

85,595

85,660

6,420

8

5,988

7

88,438

84,123

4,315

5

Interest-earning assets

68,256

65,393

65,208

63,605

62,731

2,863

4

5,525

9

66,825

62,475

4,350

7

KEY METRICS

Net interest margin

4.80%

4.88%

4.85%

4.99%

5.11%

(8) bps

(31) bps

4.84%

5.12%

(28) bps

Efficiency ratio

59.19

64.16

65.74

63.28

66.43

(497) bps

(724) bps

61.58

67.01

(543) bps

Loans-to-deposits ratio (period-end balances)

69.17

72.94

74.15

73.61

71.13

(377) bps

(196) bps

69.17

71.13

(196) bps

Loans-to-deposits ratio (average balances)

71.59

74.07

73.37

72.11

71.57

(248) bps

2 bps

72.79

72.89

(10) bps

Return on average total tangible assets

1.80

1.39

1.22

1.50

1.31

41 bps

49 bps

1.60

1.29

31 bps

1 Includes loans held for sale.

10

SEGMENT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - CONSUMER BANKING, CONTINUED (in millions, except ratio data)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,

2Q20 Change

2020 Change

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

2020

2019

2019

$/bps

%

$/bps

%

$/bps

%

MORTGAGE BANKING FEES

Production revenue

$271

$136

$61

$80

$49

$135

99%

$222

NM

$407

$80

$327

NM

Mortgage servicing revenue

9

17

16

12

9

(8)

(47)

-

-

26

23

3

13

MSR valuation changes, net of hedge impact

(4)

6

4

25

4

(10)

NM

(8)

NM

2

2

-

-

Total mortgage banking fees

$276

$159

$81

$117

$62

$117

74%

$214

NM

$435

$105

$330

NM

Gain on sale of secondary originations

3.09%

2.36%

0.98%

1.40%

1.13%

73 bps

196 bps

2.80%

1.18%

162 bps

RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE ORIGINATIONS

Retail

$3,882

$2,523

$3,196

$2,771

$2,115

$1,359

54%

$1,767

84%

$6,405

$3,428

$2,977

87%

Third Party

7,388

4,813

5,750

5,080

3,921

2,575

54

3,467

88

12,201

6,181

6,020

97

Total

$11,270

$7,336

$8,946

$7,851

$6,036

$3,934

54%

$5,234

87%

$18,606

$9,609

$8,997

94%

Originated for sale

81%

83%

80%

80%

81%

(200) bps

- bps

82%

81%

100 bps

Originated for investment

19

17

20

20

19

200 bps

- bps

18

19

(100) bps

Total

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

100%

MORTGAGE SERVICING INFORMATION (UPB)

Loans serviced for others

$79,942

$79,157

$77,526

$74,610

$72,518

$785

1%

$7,424

10%

$79,942

$72,518

$7,424

10%

Owned loans serviced

21,642

21,057

20,831

19,969

19,258

585

3

2,384

12

21,642

19,258

2,384

12

Total

$101,584

$100,214

$98,357

$94,579

$91,776

$1,370

1%

$9,808

11%

$101,584

$91,776

$9,808

11%

MSR CARRYING VALUE1

MSR at fair value

$568

$577

$642

$510

$531

($9)

(2%)

$37

7%

$568

$531

$37

7%

MSR at lower of cost or market

-

-

182

177

189

-

-

(189)

(100)

-

189

(189)

(100)

Total

$568

$577

$824

$687

$720

($9)

(2%)

($152)

(21%)

$568

$720

($152)

(21%)

1 Beginning in the first quarter of 2020, mortgage servicing rights previously accounted for at lower of cost or market are now accounted for at fair value.

11

SEGMENT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - COMMERCIAL BANKING (in millions, except ratio data)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,

COMMERCIAL BANKING

2Q20 Change

2020 Change

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

2020

2019

2019

$/bps

%

$/bps

%

$/bps

%

Net interest income

$419

$365

$363

$360

$371

$54

15%

$48

13%

$784

$743

$41

6%

Noninterest income

144

125

175

133

149

19

15

(5)

(3)

269

299

(30)

(10)

Total revenue

563

490

538

493

520

73

15

43

8

1,053

1,042

11

1

Noninterest expense

213

221

219

213

217

(8)

(4)

(4)

(2)

434

426

8

2

Profit before provision for credit losses

350

269

319

280

303

81

30

47

16

619

616

3

-

Provision for credit losses

70

43

24

27

25

27

63

45

180

113

46

67

146

Income before income tax expense

280

226

295

253

278

54

24

2

1

506

570

(64)

(11)

Income tax expense

59

47

64

57

62

12

26

(3)

(5)

106

127

(21)

(17)

Net income

$221

$179

$231

$196

$216

$42

23%

$5

2%

$400

$443

($43)

(10%)

AVERAGE BALANCES

Total assets

$65,280

$59,005

$56,407

$55,614

$56,135

$6,275

11%

$9,145

16%

$62,142

$55,884

$6,258

11%

Total loans and leases1

62,011

56,555

54,523

53,814

54,653

5,456

10

7,358

13

59,283

54,545

4,738

9

Deposits

41,750

33,545

32,715

31,491

30,273

8,205

24

11,477

38

37,647

30,050

7,597

25

Interest-earning assets

62,422

57,016

54,905

54,087

54,950

5,406

9

7,472

14

59,719

54,838

4,881

9

KEY METRICS

Net interest margin

2.70%

2.57%

2.62%

2.64%

2.71%

13 bps

(1) bps

2.64%

2.73%

(9) bps

Efficiency ratio

37.93

45.06

40.60

43.35

41.58

(713) bps

(365) bps

41.25

40.84

41 bps

Loans-to-deposits ratio (period-end balances)

140.79

164.10

165.24

163.62

173.48

(2,331) bps

(3,269) bps

140.79

173.48

(3,269) bps

Loans-to-deposits ratio (average balances)

147.03

167.18

165.80

170.01

179.49

(2,015) bps

(3,246) bps

156.00

180.35

(2,435) bps

Return on average total tangible assets

1.36

1.22

1.63

1.40

1.54

14 bps

(18) bps

1.29

1.60

(31) bps

1 Includes loans held for sale.

12

SEGMENT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - OTHER (in millions)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,

OTHER1

2Q20 Change

2020 Change

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

2020

2019

2019

$

%

$

%

$

%

Net interest income

($73)

$2

($16)

($14)

($4)

($75)

NM

($69)

NM

($71)

($4)

($67)

NM

Noninterest income

18

15

23

24

36

3

20

(18)

(50)

33

67

(34)

(51)

Total revenue

(55)

17

7

10

32

(72)

NM

(87)

NM

(38)

63

(101)

NM

Noninterest expense

31

53

49

42

19

(22)

(42)

12

63

84

47

37

79

(Loss) profit before provision for credit losses

(86)

(36)

(42)

(32)

13

(50)

(139)

(99)

NM

(122)

16

(138)

NM

Provision for credit losses

314

460

(11)

(9)

(6)

(146)

(32)

320

NM

774

(9)

783

NM

(Loss) income before income tax benefit

(400)

(496)

(31)

(23)

19

96

19

(419)

NM

(896)

25

(921)

NM

Income tax benefit

(112)

(115)

(41)

(25)

(5)

3

3

(107)

NM

(227)

(9)

(218)

NM

Net (loss) income

($288)

($381)

$10

$2

$24

$93

24%

($312)

NM

($669)

$34

($703)

NM

AVERAGE BALANCES

Total assets

$42,879

$39,757

$40,170

$40,131

$39,869

$3,122

8%

$3,010

8%

$41,319

$39,824

$1,495

4%

Total loans and leases2

1,759

1,846

1,951

1,994

2,138

(87)

(5)

(379)

(18)

1,803

2,207

(404)

(18)

Deposits

8,199

7,857

7,460

6,835

7,219

342

4

980

14

8,028

7,617

411

5

Interest-earning assets

31,712

28,537

28,798

28,783

28,642

3,175

11

3,070

11

30,124

28,607

1,517

5

  1. Includes the financial impact of non-core, liquidating loan portfolios and other non-core assets, our treasury activities, wholesale funding activities, securities portfolio, community development assets and other unallocated assets, liabilities, capital, revenues, provision for credit losses, expenses and income tax expense, not attributed to our Consumer Banking or Commercial Banking segments.
  2. Includes loans held for sale.

13

CREDIT-RELATED INFORMATION (in millions, except ratio data)

AS OF

JUNE 30, 2020 CHANGE

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sept 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

$/bps

%

$/bps

%

NONACCRUAL LOANS AND LEASES1

Commercial

$366

$305

$240

$228

$198

$61

20%

$168

85%

Commercial real estate

61

8

2

49

4

53

NM

57

NM

Leases

79

1

3

4

17

78

NM

62

NM

Total commercial loans and leases

506

314

245

281

219

192

61

287

131

Residential mortgages2

112

101

93

91

98

11

11

14

14

Home equity

254

242

246

247

278

12

5

(24)

(9)

Automobile

67

69

67

69

62

(2)

(3)

5

8

Education

18

21

18

17

40

(3)

(14)

(22)

(55)

Other retail

33

33

34

32

30

-

-

3

10

Total retail loans

484

466

458

456

508

18

4

(24)

(5)

Nonaccrual loans and leases

990

780

703

737

727

210

27

263

36

Repossessed assets

33

44

45

40

32

(11)

(25)

1

3

Nonaccrual loans and leases and repossessed assets

$1,023

$824

$748

$777

$759

$199

24%

$264

35%

NONACCRUAL LOANS AND LEASES BY PRODUCT3

Commercial

$506

$314

$245

$281

$219

$192

61%

$287

131%

Retail

517

510

503

496

540

7

1

(23)

(4)

Total nonaccrual loans and leases

$1,023

$824

$748

$777

$759

$199

24%

$264

35%

ASSET QUALITY RATIOS

Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases

2.01%

1.73%

1.09%

1.11%

1.13%

28 bps

88 bps

Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans and leases

255.39

283.48

184.31

177.42

181.54

NM

NM

Nonaccrual loans and leases to loans and leases

0.79

0.61

0.59

0.63

0.62

18

17

  1. Beginning in the first quarter of 2020 and upon the adoption of ASU 2016-13,Financial Instruments-CreditLosses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, nonperforming loans and leases are now referred to as nonaccrual loans and leases and other nonperforming assets are referred to as repossessed assets.
  2. Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2019, nonaccrual balances exclude both fully and partially guaranteed residential mortgage loans sold to Ginnie Mae for which the Company has the right, but not the obligation, to repurchase. Prior periods have been adjusted to exclude partially guaranteed amounts to conform with the current period presentation.
  3. Nonaccrual loans and leases by product includes repossessed assets.

14

CREDIT-RELATED INFORMATION, CONTINUED (in millions, except ratio data)

AS OF

JUNE 30, 2020 CHANGE

Jun 30, 2020

Mar 31, 2020

Dec 31, 2019

Sept 30, 2019

Jun 30, 2019

Mar 31, 2020

June 30, 2019

$/bps

%

$/bps

%

LOANS AND LEASES 90 DAYS OR MORE PAST DUE AND ACCRUING

Commercial

$33

$-

$2

$1

$4

$33

100%

$29

NM

Commercial real estate

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Leases

-

-

-

1

1

-

-

(1)

(100)

Total commercial loans and leases

33

-

2

2

5

33

100

28

NM

Residential mortgages

13

14

13

15

14

(1)

(7)

(1)

(7)

Home equity

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Automobile

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Education

2

2

2

3

3

-

-

(1)

(33)

Other retail

7

11

8

10

9

(4)

(36)

(2)

(22)

Total retail loans

22

27

23

28

26

(5)

(19)

(4)

(15)

Total loans and leases

55

27

25

30

31

28

104

24

77

15

CREDIT-RELATED INFORMATION, CONTINUED (in millions)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,

2Q20 Change

2020 Change

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

2020

2019

2019

$

%

$

%

$

%

CHARGE-OFFS, RECOVERIES AND RELATED RATIOS

GROSS CHARGE-OFFS

Commercial

$68

$47

$24

$20

$40

$21

45%

$28

70%

$115

$43

$72

167%

Commercial real estate

-

-

9

10

-

-

-

-

-

-

20

(20)

(100)

Leases

6

-

1

5

5

6

100

1

20

6

8

(2)

(25)

Total commercial loans and leases

74

47

34

35

45

27

57

29

64

121

71

50

70

Residential mortgages

2

1

2

2

2

1

100

-

-

3

4

(1)

(25)

Home equity

6

8

10

11

11

(2)

(25)

(5)

(45)

14

18

(4)

(22)

Automobile

31

39

38

37

30

(8)

(21)

1

3

70

68

2

3

Education

14

18

20

18

18

(4)

(22)

(4)

(22)

32

34

(2)

(6)

Other retail

53

61

58

56

50

(8)

(13)

3

6

114

99

15

15

Total retail loans

106

127

128

124

111

(21)

(17)

(5)

(5)

233

223

10

4

Total gross charge-offs

$180

$174

$162

$159

$156

$6

3%

$24

15%

$354

$294

$60

20%

GROSS RECOVERIES

Commercial

$3

$3

$7

$3

$12

$-

-%

($9)

(75%)

$6

$14

($8)

(57%)

Commercial real estate

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Leases

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

-

Total commercial loans and leases

3

3

7

3

12

-

-

(9)

(75)

6

14

(8)

(57)

Residential mortgages

1

1

1

1

2

-

-

(1)

(50)

2

7

(5)

(71)

Home equity

8

11

10

12

10

(3)

(27)

(2)

(20)

19

27

(8)

(30)

Automobile

11

12

11

15

16

(1)

(8)

(5)

(31)

23

31

(8)

(26)

Education

4

4

4

4

4

-

-

-

-

8

8

-

-

Other retail

6

6

7

11

6

-

-

-

-

12

12

-

-

Total retail loans

30

34

33

43

38

(4)

(12)

(8)

(21)

64

85

(21)

(25)

Total gross recoveries

$33

$37

$40

$46

$50

($4)

(11%)

($17)

(34%)

$70

$99

($29)

(29%)

NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)

Commercial

$65

$44

$17

$17

$28

$21

48%

$37

132%

$109

$29

$80

NM

Commercial real estate

-

-

9

10

-

-

-

-

-

-

20

(20)

(100)

Leases

6

-

1

5

5

6

100

1

20

6

8

(2)

(25)

Total commercial loans and leases

71

44

27

32

33

27

61

38

115

115

57

58

102

Residential mortgages

1

-

1

1

-

1

100

1

100

1

(3)

4

NM

Home equity

(2)

(3)

-

(1)

1

1

33

(3)

NM

(5)

(9)

4

44

Automobile

20

27

27

22

14

(7)

(26)

6

43

47

37

10

27

Education

10

14

16

14

14

(4)

(29)

(4)

(29)

24

26

(2)

(8)

Other retail

47

55

51

45

44

(8)

(15)

3

7

102

87

15

17

Total retail loans

76

93

95

81

73

(17)

(18)

3

4

169

138

31

22

Total net charge-offs

$147

$137

$122

$113

$106

$10

7%

$41

39%

$284

$195

$89

46%

16

CREDIT-RELATED INFORMATION, CONTINUED (in millions, except rates)

QUARTERLY TRENDS

FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,

2Q20 Change

2020 Change

2Q20

1Q20

4Q19

3Q19

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

2020

2019

2019

$/bps

%

$/bps

%

$/bps

%

ANNUALIZED NET CHARGE-OFF (RECOVERY) RATES

Commercial

0.52%

0.41%

0.16%

0.16%

0.27%

11 bps

25 bps

0.47%

0.14%

33 bps

Commercial real estate

-

-

0.26

0.31

-

- bps

- bps

-

0.30

(30) bps

Leases

1.03

0.07

0.19

0.80

0.72

96 bps

31 bps

0.55

0.56

(1) bps

Total commercial loans and leases

0.42

0.30

0.19

0.22

0.23

12 bps

19 bps

0.37

0.20

17 bps

Residential mortgages

0.02

0.01

0.02

0.01

0.01

1 bps

1 bps

0.01

(0.03)

4 bps

Home equity

(0.05)

(0.10)

0.02

(0.04)

0.01

5 bps

(6) bps

(0.08)

(0.13)

5 bps

Automobile

0.68

0.88

0.85

0.74

0.49

(20) bps

19 bps

0.78

0.62

16 bps

Education

0.34

0.55

0.65

0.58

0.62

(21) bps

(28) bps

0.44

0.57

(13) bps

Other retail

2.93

3.21

3.09

3.08

3.11

(28) bps

(18) bps

3.07

3.09

(2) bps