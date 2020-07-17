MarketScreener Homepage > Equities > Nyse > Citizens Financial Group, Inc. CFG CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. (CFG) Add to my list Report Report Delayed Nyse - 07/16 04:10:00 pm 25.45 USD --.--% 07:09a CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot AQ 07:01a CITIZENS FINANCIAL : 2q20 financial supplement PU 06:56a CITIZENS FINANCIAL : 2q20 financial release PU Summary Quotes Charts News Ratings Calendar Company Financials Consensus Revisions News Summary Most relevant All news Press Releases Official Publications Sector news Analyst Recommendations Citizens Financial : 2Q20 FINANCIAL SUPPLEMENT 0 07/17/2020 | 07:01am EDT Send by mail :

Table of Contents Page Consolidated Financial Highlights 3 Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited) 5 Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited) 6 Loans and Deposits 7 Average Balance Sheets 8 Average Annualized Yields and Rates 9 Segment Financial Highlights 10 Credit-Related Information: Nonaccrual loans and leases 14 Loans and Leases 90 Days or More Past Due and Accruing 15 Charge-offs, Recoveries and Related Ratios 16 Summary of Changes in the Components of the Allowance for Credit Losses 18 Capital and Ratios 19 Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations 20 The information in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the earnings presentation. It speaks only as of the particular date or dates included in the accompanying pages. The Company does not undertake an obligation to, and disclaims any duty to, update any of the information provided. Any forward-looking statements in this Financial Supplement are subject to the forward- looking statements language contained in the Company's reports filed with the SEC pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which can be found on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or on the Company's website (www.citizensbank.com). The Company's future financial performance is subject to the risks and uncertainties described in its SEC filings. 2 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (in millions, except share, per-share and ratio data) QUARTERLY TRENDS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2Q20 Change 2020 Change 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q20 2Q19 2020 2019 2019 $/bps % $/bps % $/bps % SELECTED OPERATING DATA Total revenue $1,750 $1,657 $1,637 $1,638 $1,628 $93 6% $122 7% $3,407 $3,216 $191 6% Noninterest expense 979 1,012 986 973 951 (33) (3) 28 3 1,991 1,888 103 5 Profit before provision for credit 20 losses 771 645 651 665 677 126 94 14 1,416 1,328 88 7 Provision for credit losses 464 600 110 101 97 (136) (23) 367 NM 1,064 182 882 NM NET INCOME 253 34 450 449 453 219 NM (200) (44) 287 892 (605) (68) Net income, Underlying1 263 59 454 453 458 204 NM (195) (43) 322 901 (579) (64) Net income available to common stockholders 225 12 427 432 435 213 NM (210) (48) 237 859 (622) (72) Net income available to common stockholders, Underlying 1 235 37 431 436 440 198 NM (205) (47) 272 868 (596) (69) PER COMMON SHARE DATA Basic earnings $0.53 $0.03 $0.98 $0.97 $0.95 $0.50 NM ($0.42) (44%) $0.56 $1.87 ($1.31) (70%) Diluted earnings 0.53 0.03 0.98 0.97 0.95 0.50 NM (0.42) (44) 0.55 1.86 (1.31) (70) Basic earnings, Underlying1 0.55 0.09 0.99 0.98 0.96 0.46 NM (0.41) (43) 0.64 1.89 (1.25) (66) Diluted earnings, Underlying1 0.55 0.09 0.99 0.98 0.96 0.46 NM (0.41) (43) 0.64 1.88 (1.24) (66) Cash dividends declared and paid per common share 0.39 0.39 0.36 0.36 0.32 - - 0.07 22 0.78 0.64 0.14 22 Book value per common share 47.92 47.78 47.63 46.67 45.61 0.14 - 2.31 5 47.92 45.61 2.31 5 Tangible book value per common share 32.13 31.97 32.08 31.48 30.88 0.16 1 1.25 4 32.13 30.88 1.25 4 Dividend payout ratio 74% 1,398% 37% 37% 34% NM NM 140% 34% NM Dividend payout ratio, Underlying1 71 451 36 37 33 NM NM 122 34 NM COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Average: Basic 426,613,053 427,718,421 434,684,606 445,703,987 458,154,335 (1,105,368) -% (31,541,282) (7%) 427,165,737 459,426,685 (32,260,948) (7%) Diluted 427,566,920 429,388,855 436,500,829 447,134,595 459,304,224 (1,821,935) - (31,737,304) (7) 428,292,580 460,857,535 (32,564,955) (7) Common shares at period-end 426,824,594 426,586,533 433,121,083 443,913,525 457,903,826 238,061 - (31,079,232) (7) 426,824,594 457,903,826 (31,079,232) (7) 1These are non-GAAP financial measures. For further information on these measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." 3 CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, CONTINUED (in millions, except ratio and headcount data) QUARTERLY TRENDS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2Q20 Change 2020 Change 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q20 2Q19 2020 2019 2019 $/bps % $/bps % $/bps % FINANCIAL RATIOS Net interest margin 2.87% 3.09% 3.04% 3.10% 3.20% (22) bps (33) bps 2.98% 3.22% (24) bps Net interest margin, FTE1 2.88 3.10 3.06 3.12 3.21 (22) bps (33) bps 2.99 3.23 (24) bps Return on average common equity 4.44 0.24 8.30 8.35 8.54 420 bps (410) bps 2.35 8.58 (623) bps Return on average common equity, Underlying2 4.63 0.74 8.36 8.45 8.63 389 bps (400) bps 2.69 8.67 (598) bps Return on average tangible common equity 6.62 0.36 12.39 12.44 12.75 626 bps (613) bps 3.51 12.87 (936) bps Return on average tangible common equity, Underlying2 6.90 1.10 12.49 12.58 12.89 580 bps (599) bps 4.03 13.00 (897) bps Return on average total assets 0.57 0.08 1.08 1.10 1.13 49 bps (56) bps 0.33 1.12 (79) bps Return on average total assets, Underlying2 0.59 0.14 1.09 1.11 1.14 45 bps (55) bps 0.37 1.13 (76) bps Return on average total tangible assets 0.59 0.09 1.13 1.15 1.17 50 bps (58) bps 0.35 1.17 (82) bps Return on average total tangible assets, Underlying2 0.61 0.15 1.14 1.16 1.19 46 bps (58) bps 0.39 1.18 (79) bps Effective income tax rate 17.69 24.13 16.76 20.46 21.86 (644) bps (417) bps 18.51 22.14 (363) bps Effective income tax rate, Underlying2 19.36 24.52 21.52 22.29 21.89 (516) bps (253) bps 20.36 22.16 (180) bps Efficiency ratio 55.91 61.10 60.28 59.40 58.41 (519) bps (250) bps 58.43 58.70 (27) bps Efficiency ratio, Underlying2 54.85 59.08 58.02 58.22 58.02 (423) bps (317) bps 56.91 58.34 (143) bps Noninterest income as a % of total revenue 34% 30% 30% 30% 28% 400 bps 600 bps 32% 28% 400 bps CAPITAL RATIOS - PERIOD-END (PRELIMINARY) CET1 capital ratio 9.6% 9.4% 10.0% 10.3% 10.5% Tier 1 capital ratio 10.9 10.5 11.1 11.1 11.3 Total capital ratio 13.1 12.5 13.0 13.0 13.4 Tier 1 leverage ratio 9.3 9.6 10.0 9.9 10.1 Tangible common equity ratio 7.9 8.0 8.7 8.9 9.1 SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA Loans-to-deposits ratio (period-end balances) 87.53% 95.54% 95.03% 94.52% 94.22% (801) bps (669) bps 87.53% 94.22% (669) bps Loans-to-deposits ratio (average balances) 90.93 95.60 94.63 94.62 95.64 (467) bps (471) bps 93.13 96.65 (352) bps Full-time equivalent colleagues 18,312 17,863 17,997 18,116 18,207 449 3 105 1 18,312 18,207 105 1 Net interest income and net interest margin is presented on a fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. The FTE impact is predominantly attributable to commercial loans for the periods presented. These are non-GAAP financial measures. For further information on these measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." 4 CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in millions) QUARTERLY TRENDS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2Q20 Change 2020 Change 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q20 2Q19 2020 2019 2019 $ % $ % $ % INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans and leases $1,192 $1,302 $1,312 $1,356 $1,392 ($110) (8%) ($200) (14%) $2,494 $2,773 ($279) (10%) Interest and fees on loans held for sale 20 15 18 19 15 5 33 5 33 35 26 9 35 Interest and fees on other loans held for sale 7 9 5 2 2 (2) (22) 5 250 16 6 10 167 Investment securities 130 147 159 153 164 (17) (12) (34) (21) 277 330 (53) (16) Interest-bearing deposits in banks 1 5 7 8 7 (4) (80) (6) (86) 6 15 (9) (60) Total interest income 1,350 1,478 1,501 1,538 1,580 (128) (9) (230) (15) 2,828 3,150 (322) (10) INTEREST EXPENSE Deposits 124 227 263 297 308 (103) (45) (184) (60) 351 595 (244) (41) Short-term borrowed funds - 1 2 2 4 (1) (100) (4) (100) 1 6 (5) (83) Long-term borrowed funds 66 90 93 94 102 (24) (27) (36) (35) 156 223 (67) (30) Total interest expense 190 318 358 393 414 (128) (40) (224) (54) 508 824 (316) (38) Net interest income 1,160 1,160 1,143 1,145 1,166 - - (6) (1) 2,320 2,326 (6) - NONINTEREST INCOME Service charges and fees 84 118 128 128 126 (34) (29) (42) (33) 202 249 (47) (19) Mortgage banking fees 276 159 80 117 62 117 74 214 NM 435 105 330 NM Card fees 48 56 64 67 64 (8) (14) (16) (25) 104 123 (19) (15) Capital markets fees 61 43 66 39 57 18 42 4 7 104 111 (7) (6) Trust and investment services fees 45 53 52 50 53 (8) (15) (8) (15) 98 100 (2) (2) Foreign exchange and interest rate products 34 24 49 35 35 10 42 (1) (3) 58 71 (13) (18) Letter of credit and loan fees 31 34 35 34 33 (3) (9) (2) (6) 65 66 (1) (2) Securities gains, net 3 - 4 3 4 3 100 (1) (25) 3 12 (9) (75) Other income 8 10 16 20 28 (2) (20) (20) (71) 18 53 (35) (66) Total noninterest income 590 497 494 493 462 93 19 128 28 1,087 890 197 22 TOTAL REVENUE 1,750 1,657 1,637 1,638 1,628 93 6 122 7 3,407 3,216 191 6 Provision for credit losses 464 600 110 101 97 (136) (23) 367 NM 1,064 182 882 NM NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 513 549 502 508 507 (36) (7) 6 1 1,062 1,016 46 5 Equipment and software expense 142 133 133 130 126 9 7 16 13 275 251 24 10 Outside services 131 135 142 128 118 (4) (3) 13 11 266 228 38 17 Occupancy 82 84 88 80 82 (2) (2) - - 166 165 1 1 Other operating expense 111 111 121 127 118 - - (7) (6) 222 228 (6) (3) Total noninterest expense 979 1,012 986 973 951 (33) (3) 28 3 1,991 1,888 103 5 Income before income tax expense 307 45 541 564 580 262 NM (273) (47) 352 1,146 (794) (69) Income tax expense 54 11 91 115 127 43 NM (73) (57) 65 254 (189) (74) Net income $253 $34 $450 $449 $453 $219 NM ($200) (44%) $287 $892 ($605) (68%) Net income, Underlying1 $263 $59 $454 $453 $458 $204 NM ($195) (43%) $322 $901 ($579) (64%) Net income available to common stockholders NM (48%) (72%) $225 $12 $427 $432 $435 $213 ($210) $237 $859 ($622) Net income available to common stockholders, Underlying1 $235 $37 $431 $436 $440 $198 NM ($205) (47%) $272 $868 ($596) (69%) 1These are non-GAAP financial measures. For further information on these measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations." 5 CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in millions) PERIOD-END BALANCES AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 CHANGE Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sept 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 March 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 $ % $ % ASSETS Cash and due from banks $1,088 $1,155 $1,175 $1,638 $996 ($67) (6%) $92 9% Interest-bearing cash and due from banks 6,358 2,903 2,211 2,204 2,039 3,455 119 4,319 212 Interest-bearing deposits in banks 475 280 297 158 186 195 70 289 155 Debt securities available for sale, at fair value 22,144 22,307 20,613 21,502 21,698 (163) (1) 446 2 Debt securities held to maturity 2,856 3,071 3,202 3,319 3,447 (215) (7) (591) (17) Equity securities, at fair value 50 47 47 47 47 3 6 3 6 Equity securities, at cost 607 927 807 734 706 (320) (35) (99) (14) Loans held for sale, at fair value 3,631 2,911 1,946 1,993 1,750 720 25 1,881 107 Other loans held for sale 1,362 350 1,384 22 455 1,012 NM 907 199 Loans and leases 125,713 127,528 119,088 117,880 116,838 (1,815) (1) 8,875 8 Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses (2,448) (2,171) (1,252) (1,263) (1,227) (277) (13) (1,221) (100) Net loans and leases 123,265 125,357 117,836 116,617 115,611 (2,092) (2) 7,654 7 Derivative assets 2,069 1,968 807 1,027 833 101 5 1,236 148 Premises and equipment 751 746 761 747 740 5 1 11 1 Bank-owned life insurance 1,739 1,736 1,725 1,720 1,711 3 - 28 2 Goodwill 7,050 7,050 7,044 7,044 7,040 - - 10 - Due from broker 51 - - 257 249 51 100 (198) (100) Other assets 6,378 5,911 5,878 5,333 5,241 467 8 1,137 22 TOTAL ASSETS $179,874 $176,719 $165,733 $164,362 $162,749 $3,155 2% $17,125 11% LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $40,545 $32,398 $29,233 $29,939 $28,192 $8,147 25% $12,353 44% Interest-bearing 103,073 101,077 96,080 94,775 95,812 1,996 2 7,261 8 Total deposits 143,618 133,475 125,313 124,714 124,004 10,143 8 19,614 16 Short-term borrowed funds 255 1,059 274 1,077 1,441 (804) (76) (1,186) (82) Derivative liabilities 198 234 120 161 106 (36) (15) 92 87 Deferred taxes, net 709 782 866 752 767 (73) (9) (58) (8) Long-term borrowed funds: FHLB advances 6 8,007 5,008 3,007 2,258 (8,001) (100) (2,252) (100) Senior debt 7,519 6,775 7,382 8,143 7,624 744 11 (105) (1) Subordinated debt and other debt 1,677 1,655 1,657 1,656 1,656 22 1 21 1 Total long-term borrowed funds 9,202 16,437 14,047 12,806 11,538 (7,235) (44) (2,336) (20) Due to broker 155 - - 206 257 155 100 (102) (100) Other liabilities 3,319 2,782 2,912 2,795 2,619 537 19 700 27 TOTAL LIABILITIES 157,456 154,769 143,532 142,511 140,732 2,687 2 16,724 12 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Preferred stock: $25.00 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized for each of the periods 1,965 1,570 1,570 1,133 1,133 395 25 832 73 presented Common stock: $0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized for each of the periods 6 6 6 6 6 - - - - presented Additional paid-in capital 18,908 18,901 18,891 18,876 18,860 7 - 48 - Retained earnings 6,068 6,011 6,498 6,229 5,959 57 1 109 2 Treasury stock, at cost (4,623) (4,623) (4,353) (3,953) (3,453) - - (1,170) (34) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 94 85 (411) (440) (488) 9 11 582 NM TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 22,418 21,950 22,201 21,851 22,017 468 2 401 2 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $179,874 $176,719 $165,733 $164,362 $162,749 $3,155 2% $17,125 11% Memo: Total tangible common equity $13,716 $13,639 $13,893 $13,976 $14,141 $77 1% ($425) (3%) 6 LOANS AND DEPOSITS (in millions) PERIOD-END BALANCES AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 CHANGE Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sept 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 $ % $ % LOANS AND LEASES Commercial $48,017 $49,092 $41,479 $41,356 $41,156 ($1,075) (2%) $6,861 17% Commercial real estate 14,485 14,502 13,522 12,820 13,123 (17) - 1,362 10 Leases 2,428 2,438 2,537 2,557 2,684 (10) - (256) (10) Total commercial loans and leases 64,930 66,032 57,538 56,733 56,963 (1,102) (2) 7,967 14 Residential mortgages 19,245 18,721 19,083 19,699 19,192 524 3 53 - Home equity 12,541 12,992 13,154 13,423 13,640 (451) (3) (1,099) (8) Automobile 12,028 12,157 12,120 12,070 12,000 (129) (1) 28 - Education 10,591 10,887 10,347 9,729 9,305 (296) (3) 1,286 14 Other retail 6,378 6,739 6,846 6,226 5,738 (361) (5) 640 11 Total retail loans 60,783 61,496 61,550 61,147 59,875 (713) (1) 908 2 Total loans and leases $125,713 $127,528 $119,088 $117,880 $116,838 ($1,815) (1%) $8,875 8% Loans held for sale, at fair value 3,631 2,911 1,946 1,993 1,750 720 25 1,881 107 Other loans held for sale 1,362 350 1,384 22 455 1,012 NM 907 199 Loans and leases and loans held for sale $130,706 $130,789 $122,418 $119,895 $119,043 ($83) -% $11,663 10% DEPOSITS Demand $40,545 $32,398 $29,233 $29,939 $28,192 $8,147 25% $12,353 44% Checking with interest 27,200 25,358 24,840 24,403 25,021 1,842 7 2,179 9 Regular savings 16,665 14,702 13,779 13,479 13,495 1,963 13 3,170 23 Money market accounts 44,965 42,972 38,725 36,826 35,329 1,993 5 9,636 27 Term deposits 14,243 18,045 18,736 20,067 21,967 (3,802) (21) (7,724) (35) Total deposits $143,618 $133,475 $125,313 $124,714 $124,004 $10,143 8% $19,614 16% 7 AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (in millions) QUARTERLY TRENDS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2Q20 Change 2020 Change 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q20 2Q19 2020 2019 2019 $ % $ % $ % ASSETS Interest-bearing cash and due from banks and deposits in banks $5,231 $1,859 $1,970 $1,474 $1,229 $3,372 181% $4,002 NM $3,545 $1,362 $2,183 160% Taxable investment securities 25,180 25,339 25,305 25,635 25,620 (159) (1) (440) (2) 25,259 25,379 (120) - Non-taxable investment securities 4 4 5 5 5 - - (1) (20) 4 5 (1) (20) Total investment securities 25,184 25,343 25,310 25,640 25,625 (159) (1) (441) (2) 25,263 25,384 (121) - Investment securities and interest-bearing deposits 30,415 27,202 27,280 27,114 26,854 3,213 12 3,561 13 28,808 26,746 2,062 8 Commercial 50,443 43,152 42,012 41,476 41,755 7,291 17 8,688 21 46,797 41,659 5,138 12 Commercial real estate 14,540 13,876 13,103 12,892 13,379 664 5 1,161 9 14,208 13,325 883 7 Leases 2,426 2,482 2,546 2,615 2,745 (56) (2) (319) (12) 2,454 2,809 (355) (13) Total commercial loans and leases 67,409 59,510 57,661 56,983 57,879 7,899 13 9,530 16 63,459 57,793 5,666 10 Residential mortgages 18,872 18,866 19,495 19,405 19,232 6 - (360) (2) 18,869 19,163 (294) (2) Home equity 12,736 13,042 13,265 13,501 13,754 (306) (2) (1,018) (7) 12,889 13,913 (1,024) (7) Automobile 11,998 12,173 12,099 12,036 11,984 (175) (1) 14 - 12,085 12,026 59 - Education 11,183 10,610 9,888 9,459 9,235 573 5 1,948 21 10,897 9,153 1,744 19 Other retail 6,557 6,854 6,497 5,873 5,699 (297) (4) 858 15 6,706 5,668 1,038 18 Total retail loans 61,346 61,545 61,244 60,274 59,904 (199) - 1,442 2 61,446 59,923 1,523 3 Total loans and leases 128,755 121,055 118,905 117,257 117,783 7,700 6 10,972 9 124,905 117,716 7,189 6 Loans held for sale, at fair value 2,710 1,890 2,209 1,970 1,528 820 43 1,182 77 2,300 1,283 1,017 79 Other loans held for sale 510 799 517 134 158 (289) (36) 352 223 655 175 480 NM Total interest-earning assets 162,390 150,946 148,911 146,475 146,323 11,444 8 16,067 11 156,668 145,920 10,748 7 Allowance for loan and lease losses (2,172) (1,708) (1,260) (1,226) (1,247) (464) (27) (925) (74) (1,940) (1,245) (695) (56) Goodwill 7,050 7,046 7,044 7,044 7,040 4 - 10 - 7,048 7,029 19 - Other noninterest-earning assets 12,525 10,893 9,951 9,817 9,373 1,632 15 3,152 34 11,709 9,251 2,458 27 TOTAL ASSETS $179,793 $167,177 $164,646 $162,110 $161,489 $12,616 8% $18,304 11% $173,485 $160,955 $12,530 8% LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY LIABILITIES Checking with interest $26,312 $24,612 $23,545 $23,422 $23,919 $1,700 7% $2,393 10% $25,462 $23,456 $2,006 9% Money market accounts 45,187 39,839 38,809 37,161 35,228 5,348 13 9,959 28 42,513 35,218 7,295 21 Regular savings 15,883 14,201 13,582 13,442 13,324 1,682 12 2,559 19 15,042 12,977 2,065 16 Term deposits 16,470 18,616 19,788 20,951 22,292 (2,146) (12) (5,822) (26) 17,543 21,713 (4,170) (19) Total interest-bearing deposits 103,852 97,268 95,724 94,976 94,763 6,584 7 9,089 10 100,560 93,364 7,196 8 Short-term borrowed funds 222 644 504 600 863 (422) (66) (641) (74) 433 781 (348) (45) FHLB advances 2,595 5,138 3,259 2,478 3,155 (2,543) (49) (560) (18) 3,866 4,418 (552) (12) Senior debt 7,499 7,263 7,914 8,000 7,573 236 3 (74) (1) 7,381 7,482 (101) (1) Subordinated debt and other debt 1,661 1,656 1,657 1,656 1,658 5 - 3 - 1,659 1,655 4 - Total long-term borrowed funds 11,755 14,057 12,830 12,134 12,386 (2,302) (16) (631) (5) 12,906 13,555 (649) (5) Total borrowed funds 11,977 14,701 13,334 12,734 13,249 (2,724) (19) (1,272) (10) 13,339 14,336 (997) (7) Total interest-bearing liabilities 115,829 111,969 109,058 107,710 108,012 3,860 3 7,817 7 113,899 107,700 6,199 6 Total demand deposits 37,745 29,362 29,928 28,945 28,389 8,383 29 9,356 33 33,553 28,426 5,127 18 Other liabilities 4,086 4,053 3,819 3,789 3,536 33 1 550 16 4,070 3,560 510 14 TOTAL LIABILITIES 157,660 145,384 142,805 140,444 139,937 12,276 8 17,723 13 151,522 139,686 11,836 8 STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 22,133 21,793 21,841 21,666 21,552 340 2 581 3 21,963 21,269 694 3 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY $179,793 $167,177 $164,646 $162,110 $161,489 $12,616 8% $18,304 11% $173,485 $160,955 $12,530 8% Memo: Total loans and leases, including loans held for sale 7% 10% 7% $131,975 $123,744 $121,631 $119,361 $119,469 $8,231 $12,506 $127,860 $119,174 $8,686 Total deposits (interest-bearing and demand) $141,597 $126,630 $125,652 $123,921 $123,152 $14,967 12% $18,445 15% $134,113 $121,790 $12,323 10% Total average tangible common equity $13,706 $13,484 $13,660 $13,788 $13,670 $222 2% $36 -% $13,595 $13,453 $142 1% 8 AVERAGE ANNUALIZED YIELDS AND RATES (in millions, except rates) QUARTERLY TRENDS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 2020 2019 Income/ Income/ Income/ Income/ Income/ Income/ Income/ Rate Expense Rate Expense Rate Expense Rate Expense Rate Expense Rate Expense Rate Expense INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS Interest-bearing cash and due from banks and deposits in banks 0.09% $1 1.12% $5 1.49% $7 2.09% $8 2.16% $7 0.36% $6 2.18% $15 Taxable investment securities 2.15 130 2.32 147 2.47 159 2.38 153 2.56 164 2.24 277 2.60 330 Non-taxable investment securities 2.60 - 2.60 - 2.60 - 2.60 - 2.60 - 2.60 - 2.60 - Total investment securities 2.15 130 2.32 147 2.47 159 2.38 153 2.56 164 2.24 277 2.60 330 Investment securities and interest-bearing deposits 131 152 166 161 171 283 345 Commercial 3.23 412 3.82 417 3.95 424 4.17 442 4.45 471 3.50 829 4.44 931 Commercial real estate 2.87 106 3.96 139 4.26 142 4.70 155 4.91 166 3.40 245 4.94 331 Leases 2.75 16 2.83 18 2.77 18 2.85 19 2.89 19 2.79 34 2.87 40 Total commercial loans and leases 3.14 534 3.81 574 3.97 584 4.23 616 4.48 656 3.45 1,108 4.48 1,302 Residential mortgages 3.19 150 3.47 164 3.40 165 3.53 171 3.65 176 3.33 314 3.66 351 Home equity 3.50 111 4.69 152 4.73 159 5.24 178 5.28 180 4.10 263 5.27 363 Automobile 4.33 129 4.34 131 4.32 132 4.25 129 4.19 125 4.33 260 4.12 245 Education 5.21 145 5.64 149 5.76 143 5.89 141 5.97 137 5.42 294 5.98 271 Other retail 7.52 123 7.77 132 7.83 129 8.21 121 8.24 118 7.65 255 8.55 241 Total retail loans 4.31 658 4.75 728 4.72 728 4.88 740 4.92 736 4.53 1,386 4.94 1,471 Total loans and leases 3.69 1,192 4.29 1,302 4.36 1,312 4.56 1,356 4.71 1,392 3.98 2,494 4.72 2,773 Loans held for sale, at fair value 2.85 20 3.28 15 3.38 18 3.71 19 3.93 15 3.03 35 4.09 26 Other loans held for sale 4.66 7 4.31 9 3.89 5 6.42 2 5.67 2 4.45 16 6.41 6 Total interest-earning assets 3.33 1,350 3.91 1,478 3.98 1,501 4.15 1,538 4.30 1,580 3.61 2,828 4.32 3,150 INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES Checking with interest 0.17 11 0.60 37 0.71 42 0.88 52 0.96 57 0.38 48 0.94 109 Money market accounts 0.35 39 0.94 93 1.12 110 1.24 116 1.30 114 0.63 132 1.28 224 Regular savings 0.39 15 0.51 18 0.52 17 0.59 20 0.62 21 0.44 33 0.59 38 Term deposits 1.44 59 1.70 79 1.88 94 2.05 109 2.09 116 1.58 138 2.08 224 Total interest-bearing deposits 0.48 124 0.94 227 1.09 263 1.24 297 1.30 308 0.70 351 1.28 595 Short-term borrowed funds 0.29 - 0.76 1 1.07 2 1.43 2 1.81 4 0.64 1 1.61 6 FHLB advances 0.86 6 1.87 24 1.98 16 1.92 12 2.63 21 1.53 30 2.67 59 Senior debt 2.25 42 2.69 49 3.02 60 3.21 65 3.41 64 2.46 91 3.47 130 Subordinated debt and other debt 4.22 18 4.13 17 4.20 17 4.13 17 4.08 17 4.17 35 4.07 34 Total long-term borrowed funds 2.22 66 2.56 90 2.91 93 3.07 94 3.30 102 2.40 156 3.28 223 Total borrowed funds 2.18 66 2.48 91 2.84 95 3.00 96 3.20 106 2.35 157 3.19 229 Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.66 190 1.14 318 1.30 358 1.45 393 1.54 414 0.90 508 1.54 824 INTEREST RATE SPREAD 2.67 2.77 2.68 2.70 2.77 2.71 2.78 NET INTEREST MARGIN AND NET INTEREST INCOME 2.87% $1,160 3.09% $1,160 3.04% $1,143 3.10% $1,145 3.20% $1,166 2.98% $2,320 3.22% $2,326 NET INTEREST MARGIN AND NET INTEREST INCOME, FTE1 2.88% $1,163 3.10% $1,164 3.06% $1,147 3.12% $1,150 3.21% $1,172 2.99% $2,327 3.23% $2,338 Memo: Total deposit costs 0.35% $124 0.72% $227 0.83% $263 0.95% $297 1.00% $308 0.53% $351 0.98% $595 1 Net interest income and net interest margin is presented on a fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. The FTE impact is predominantly attributable to commercial loans for the periods presented. 9 SEGMENT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - CONSUMER BANKING (in millions, except ratio data) QUARTERLY TRENDS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, CONSUMER BANKING 2Q20 Change 2020 Change 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q20 2Q19 2020 2019 2019 $/bps % $/bps % $/bps % Net interest income $814 $793 $796 $799 $799 $21 3% $15 2% $1,607 $1,587 $20 1% Noninterest income 428 357 296 336 277 71 20 151 55 785 524 261 50 Total revenue 1,242 1,150 1,092 1,135 1,076 92 8 166 15 2,392 2,111 281 13 Noninterest expense 735 738 718 718 715 (3) - 20 3 1,473 1,415 58 4 Profit before provision for credit losses 507 412 374 417 361 95 23 146 40 919 696 223 32 Provision for credit losses 80 97 97 83 78 (17) (18) 2 3 177 145 32 22 Income before income tax expense 427 315 277 334 283 112 36 144 51 742 551 191 35 Income tax expense 107 79 68 83 70 28 35 37 53 186 136 50 37 Net income $320 $236 $209 $251 $213 $84 36% $107 50% $556 $415 $141 34% AVERAGE BALANCES Total assets $71,634 $68,415 $68,069 $66,365 $65,485 $3,219 5% $6,149 9% $70,024 $65,247 $4,777 7% Total loans and leases1 68,205 65,343 65,157 63,553 62,678 2,862 4 5,527 9 66,774 62,422 4,352 7 Deposits 91,648 85,228 85,477 85,595 85,660 6,420 8 5,988 7 88,438 84,123 4,315 5 Interest-earning assets 68,256 65,393 65,208 63,605 62,731 2,863 4 5,525 9 66,825 62,475 4,350 7 KEY METRICS Net interest margin 4.80% 4.88% 4.85% 4.99% 5.11% (8) bps (31) bps 4.84% 5.12% (28) bps Efficiency ratio 59.19 64.16 65.74 63.28 66.43 (497) bps (724) bps 61.58 67.01 (543) bps Loans-to-deposits ratio (period-end balances) 69.17 72.94 74.15 73.61 71.13 (377) bps (196) bps 69.17 71.13 (196) bps Loans-to-deposits ratio (average balances) 71.59 74.07 73.37 72.11 71.57 (248) bps 2 bps 72.79 72.89 (10) bps Return on average total tangible assets 1.80 1.39 1.22 1.50 1.31 41 bps 49 bps 1.60 1.29 31 bps 1 Includes loans held for sale. 10 SEGMENT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - CONSUMER BANKING, CONTINUED (in millions, except ratio data) QUARTERLY TRENDS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2Q20 Change 2020 Change 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q20 2Q19 2020 2019 2019 $/bps % $/bps % $/bps % MORTGAGE BANKING FEES Production revenue $271 $136 $61 $80 $49 $135 99% $222 NM $407 $80 $327 NM Mortgage servicing revenue 9 17 16 12 9 (8) (47) - - 26 23 3 13 MSR valuation changes, net of hedge impact (4) 6 4 25 4 (10) NM (8) NM 2 2 - - Total mortgage banking fees $276 $159 $81 $117 $62 $117 74% $214 NM $435 $105 $330 NM Gain on sale of secondary originations 3.09% 2.36% 0.98% 1.40% 1.13% 73 bps 196 bps 2.80% 1.18% 162 bps RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE ORIGINATIONS Retail $3,882 $2,523 $3,196 $2,771 $2,115 $1,359 54% $1,767 84% $6,405 $3,428 $2,977 87% Third Party 7,388 4,813 5,750 5,080 3,921 2,575 54 3,467 88 12,201 6,181 6,020 97 Total $11,270 $7,336 $8,946 $7,851 $6,036 $3,934 54% $5,234 87% $18,606 $9,609 $8,997 94% Originated for sale 81% 83% 80% 80% 81% (200) bps - bps 82% 81% 100 bps Originated for investment 19 17 20 20 19 200 bps - bps 18 19 (100) bps Total 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% 100% MORTGAGE SERVICING INFORMATION (UPB) Loans serviced for others $79,942 $79,157 $77,526 $74,610 $72,518 $785 1% $7,424 10% $79,942 $72,518 $7,424 10% Owned loans serviced 21,642 21,057 20,831 19,969 19,258 585 3 2,384 12 21,642 19,258 2,384 12 Total $101,584 $100,214 $98,357 $94,579 $91,776 $1,370 1% $9,808 11% $101,584 $91,776 $9,808 11% MSR CARRYING VALUE1 MSR at fair value $568 $577 $642 $510 $531 ($9) (2%) $37 7% $568 $531 $37 7% MSR at lower of cost or market - - 182 177 189 - - (189) (100) - 189 (189) (100) Total $568 $577 $824 $687 $720 ($9) (2%) ($152) (21%) $568 $720 ($152) (21%) 1 Beginning in the first quarter of 2020, mortgage servicing rights previously accounted for at lower of cost or market are now accounted for at fair value. 11 SEGMENT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - COMMERCIAL BANKING (in millions, except ratio data) QUARTERLY TRENDS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, COMMERCIAL BANKING 2Q20 Change 2020 Change 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q20 2Q19 2020 2019 2019 $/bps % $/bps % $/bps % Net interest income $419 $365 $363 $360 $371 $54 15% $48 13% $784 $743 $41 6% Noninterest income 144 125 175 133 149 19 15 (5) (3) 269 299 (30) (10) Total revenue 563 490 538 493 520 73 15 43 8 1,053 1,042 11 1 Noninterest expense 213 221 219 213 217 (8) (4) (4) (2) 434 426 8 2 Profit before provision for credit losses 350 269 319 280 303 81 30 47 16 619 616 3 - Provision for credit losses 70 43 24 27 25 27 63 45 180 113 46 67 146 Income before income tax expense 280 226 295 253 278 54 24 2 1 506 570 (64) (11) Income tax expense 59 47 64 57 62 12 26 (3) (5) 106 127 (21) (17) Net income $221 $179 $231 $196 $216 $42 23% $5 2% $400 $443 ($43) (10%) AVERAGE BALANCES Total assets $65,280 $59,005 $56,407 $55,614 $56,135 $6,275 11% $9,145 16% $62,142 $55,884 $6,258 11% Total loans and leases1 62,011 56,555 54,523 53,814 54,653 5,456 10 7,358 13 59,283 54,545 4,738 9 Deposits 41,750 33,545 32,715 31,491 30,273 8,205 24 11,477 38 37,647 30,050 7,597 25 Interest-earning assets 62,422 57,016 54,905 54,087 54,950 5,406 9 7,472 14 59,719 54,838 4,881 9 KEY METRICS Net interest margin 2.70% 2.57% 2.62% 2.64% 2.71% 13 bps (1) bps 2.64% 2.73% (9) bps Efficiency ratio 37.93 45.06 40.60 43.35 41.58 (713) bps (365) bps 41.25 40.84 41 bps Loans-to-deposits ratio (period-end balances) 140.79 164.10 165.24 163.62 173.48 (2,331) bps (3,269) bps 140.79 173.48 (3,269) bps Loans-to-deposits ratio (average balances) 147.03 167.18 165.80 170.01 179.49 (2,015) bps (3,246) bps 156.00 180.35 (2,435) bps Return on average total tangible assets 1.36 1.22 1.63 1.40 1.54 14 bps (18) bps 1.29 1.60 (31) bps 1 Includes loans held for sale. 12 SEGMENT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - OTHER (in millions) QUARTERLY TRENDS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, OTHER1 2Q20 Change 2020 Change 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q20 2Q19 2020 2019 2019 $ % $ % $ % Net interest income ($73) $2 ($16) ($14) ($4) ($75) NM ($69) NM ($71) ($4) ($67) NM Noninterest income 18 15 23 24 36 3 20 (18) (50) 33 67 (34) (51) Total revenue (55) 17 7 10 32 (72) NM (87) NM (38) 63 (101) NM Noninterest expense 31 53 49 42 19 (22) (42) 12 63 84 47 37 79 (Loss) profit before provision for credit losses (86) (36) (42) (32) 13 (50) (139) (99) NM (122) 16 (138) NM Provision for credit losses 314 460 (11) (9) (6) (146) (32) 320 NM 774 (9) 783 NM (Loss) income before income tax benefit (400) (496) (31) (23) 19 96 19 (419) NM (896) 25 (921) NM Income tax benefit (112) (115) (41) (25) (5) 3 3 (107) NM (227) (9) (218) NM Net (loss) income ($288) ($381) $10 $2 $24 $93 24% ($312) NM ($669) $34 ($703) NM AVERAGE BALANCES Total assets $42,879 $39,757 $40,170 $40,131 $39,869 $3,122 8% $3,010 8% $41,319 $39,824 $1,495 4% Total loans and leases2 1,759 1,846 1,951 1,994 2,138 (87) (5) (379) (18) 1,803 2,207 (404) (18) Deposits 8,199 7,857 7,460 6,835 7,219 342 4 980 14 8,028 7,617 411 5 Interest-earning assets 31,712 28,537 28,798 28,783 28,642 3,175 11 3,070 11 30,124 28,607 1,517 5 Includes the financial impact of non-core, liquidating loan portfolios and other non-core assets, our treasury activities, wholesale funding activities, securities portfolio, community development assets and other unallocated assets, liabilities, capital, revenues, provision for credit losses, expenses and income tax expense, not attributed to our Consumer Banking or Commercial Banking segments. Includes loans held for sale. 13 CREDIT-RELATED INFORMATION (in millions, except ratio data) AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 CHANGE Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sept 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 $/bps % $/bps % NONACCRUAL LOANS AND LEASES1 Commercial $366 $305 $240 $228 $198 $61 20% $168 85% Commercial real estate 61 8 2 49 4 53 NM 57 NM Leases 79 1 3 4 17 78 NM 62 NM Total commercial loans and leases 506 314 245 281 219 192 61 287 131 Residential mortgages2 112 101 93 91 98 11 11 14 14 Home equity 254 242 246 247 278 12 5 (24) (9) Automobile 67 69 67 69 62 (2) (3) 5 8 Education 18 21 18 17 40 (3) (14) (22) (55) Other retail 33 33 34 32 30 - - 3 10 Total retail loans 484 466 458 456 508 18 4 (24) (5) Nonaccrual loans and leases 990 780 703 737 727 210 27 263 36 Repossessed assets 33 44 45 40 32 (11) (25) 1 3 Nonaccrual loans and leases and repossessed assets $1,023 $824 $748 $777 $759 $199 24% $264 35% NONACCRUAL LOANS AND LEASES BY PRODUCT3 Commercial $506 $314 $245 $281 $219 $192 61% $287 131% Retail 517 510 503 496 540 7 1 (23) (4) Total nonaccrual loans and leases $1,023 $824 $748 $777 $759 $199 24% $264 35% ASSET QUALITY RATIOS Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases 2.01% 1.73% 1.09% 1.11% 1.13% 28 bps 88 bps Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans and leases 255.39 283.48 184.31 177.42 181.54 NM NM Nonaccrual loans and leases to loans and leases 0.79 0.61 0.59 0.63 0.62 18 17 Beginning in the first quarter of 2020 and upon the adoption of ASU 2016-13, Financial Instruments-Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, nonperforming loans and leases are now referred to as nonaccrual loans and leases and other nonperforming assets are referred to as repossessed assets . Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2019, nonaccrual balances exclude both fully and partially guaranteed residential mortgage loans sold to Ginnie Mae for which the Company has the right, but not the obligation, to repurchase. Prior periods have been adjusted to exclude partially guaranteed amounts to conform with the current period presentation. Nonaccrual loans and leases by product includes repossessed assets. 14 CREDIT-RELATED INFORMATION, CONTINUED (in millions, except ratio data) AS OF JUNE 30, 2020 CHANGE Jun 30, 2020 Mar 31, 2020 Dec 31, 2019 Sept 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019 Mar 31, 2020 June 30, 2019 $/bps % $/bps % LOANS AND LEASES 90 DAYS OR MORE PAST DUE AND ACCRUING Commercial $33 $- $2 $1 $4 $33 100% $29 NM Commercial real estate - - - - - - - - - Leases - - - 1 1 - - (1) (100) Total commercial loans and leases 33 - 2 2 5 33 100 28 NM Residential mortgages 13 14 13 15 14 (1) (7) (1) (7) Home equity - - - - - - - - - Automobile - - - - - - - - - Education 2 2 2 3 3 - - (1) (33) Other retail 7 11 8 10 9 (4) (36) (2) (22) Total retail loans 22 27 23 28 26 (5) (19) (4) (15) Total loans and leases 55 27 25 30 31 28 104 24 77 15 CREDIT-RELATED INFORMATION, CONTINUED (in millions) QUARTERLY TRENDS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2Q20 Change 2020 Change 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q20 2Q19 2020 2019 2019 $ % $ % $ % CHARGE-OFFS, RECOVERIES AND RELATED RATIOS GROSS CHARGE-OFFS Commercial $68 $47 $24 $20 $40 $21 45% $28 70% $115 $43 $72 167% Commercial real estate - - 9 10 - - - - - - 20 (20) (100) Leases 6 - 1 5 5 6 100 1 20 6 8 (2) (25) Total commercial loans and leases 74 47 34 35 45 27 57 29 64 121 71 50 70 Residential mortgages 2 1 2 2 2 1 100 - - 3 4 (1) (25) Home equity 6 8 10 11 11 (2) (25) (5) (45) 14 18 (4) (22) Automobile 31 39 38 37 30 (8) (21) 1 3 70 68 2 3 Education 14 18 20 18 18 (4) (22) (4) (22) 32 34 (2) (6) Other retail 53 61 58 56 50 (8) (13) 3 6 114 99 15 15 Total retail loans 106 127 128 124 111 (21) (17) (5) (5) 233 223 10 4 Total gross charge-offs $180 $174 $162 $159 $156 $6 3% $24 15% $354 $294 $60 20% GROSS RECOVERIES Commercial $3 $3 $7 $3 $12 $- -% ($9) (75%) $6 $14 ($8) (57%) Commercial real estate - - - - - - - - - - - - - Leases - - - - - - - - - - - - - Total commercial loans and leases 3 3 7 3 12 - - (9) (75) 6 14 (8) (57) Residential mortgages 1 1 1 1 2 - - (1) (50) 2 7 (5) (71) Home equity 8 11 10 12 10 (3) (27) (2) (20) 19 27 (8) (30) Automobile 11 12 11 15 16 (1) (8) (5) (31) 23 31 (8) (26) Education 4 4 4 4 4 - - - - 8 8 - - Other retail 6 6 7 11 6 - - - - 12 12 - - Total retail loans 30 34 33 43 38 (4) (12) (8) (21) 64 85 (21) (25) Total gross recoveries $33 $37 $40 $46 $50 ($4) (11%) ($17) (34%) $70 $99 ($29) (29%) NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES) Commercial $65 $44 $17 $17 $28 $21 48% $37 132% $109 $29 $80 NM Commercial real estate - - 9 10 - - - - - - 20 (20) (100) Leases 6 - 1 5 5 6 100 1 20 6 8 (2) (25) Total commercial loans and leases 71 44 27 32 33 27 61 38 115 115 57 58 102 Residential mortgages 1 - 1 1 - 1 100 1 100 1 (3) 4 NM Home equity (2) (3) - (1) 1 1 33 (3) NM (5) (9) 4 44 Automobile 20 27 27 22 14 (7) (26) 6 43 47 37 10 27 Education 10 14 16 14 14 (4) (29) (4) (29) 24 26 (2) (8) Other retail 47 55 51 45 44 (8) (15) 3 7 102 87 15 17 Total retail loans 76 93 95 81 73 (17) (18) 3 4 169 138 31 22 Total net charge-offs $147 $137 $122 $113 $106 $10 7% $41 39% $284 $195 $89 46% 16 CREDIT-RELATED INFORMATION, CONTINUED (in millions, except rates) QUARTERLY TRENDS FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2Q20 Change 2020 Change 2Q20 1Q20 4Q19 3Q19 2Q19 1Q20 2Q19 2020 2019 2019 $/bps % $/bps % $/bps % ANNUALIZED NET CHARGE-OFF (RECOVERY) RATES Commercial 0.52% 0.41% 0.16% 0.16% 0.27% 11 bps 25 bps 0.47% 0.14% 33 bps Commercial real estate - - 0.26 0.31 - - bps - bps - 0.30 (30) bps Leases 1.03 0.07 0.19 0.80 0.72 96 bps 31 bps 0.55 0.56 (1) bps Total commercial loans and leases 0.42 0.30 0.19 0.22 0.23 12 bps 19 bps 0.37 0.20 17 bps Residential mortgages 0.02 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.01 1 bps 1 bps 0.01 (0.03) 4 bps Home equity (0.05) (0.10) 0.02 (0.04) 0.01 5 bps (6) bps (0.08) (0.13) 5 bps Automobile 0.68 0.88 0.85 0.74 0.49 (20) bps 19 bps 0.78 0.62 16 bps Education 0.34 0.55 0.65 0.58 0.62 (21) bps (28) bps 0.44 0.57 (13) bps Other retail 2.93 3.21 3.09 3.08 3.11 (28) bps (18) bps 3.07 3.09 (2) bps