Citizens Financial : 2Q20 FINANCIAL SUPPLEMENT
07/17/2020 | 07:01am EDT
Consolidated Financial Highlights
3
Consolidated Statements of Operations (unaudited)
5
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
6
Loans and Deposits
7
Average Balance Sheets
8
Average Annualized Yields and Rates
9
Segment Financial Highlights
10
Credit-Related Information:
Nonaccrual loans and leases
14
Loans and Leases 90 Days or More Past Due and Accruing
15
Charge-offs, Recoveries and Related Ratios
16
Summary of Changes in the Components of the Allowance for Credit Losses
18
Capital and Ratios
19
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations
20
The information in this Financial Supplement is preliminary and based on company data available at the time of the earnings presentation. It speaks only as of the particular date or dates included in the accompanying pages. The Company does not undertake an obligation to, and disclaims any duty to, update any of the information provided. Any forward-looking statements in this Financial Supplement are subject to the forward- looking statements language contained in the Company's reports filed with the SEC pursuant to the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, which can be found on the SEC's website (www.sec.gov) or on the Company's website (www.citizensbank.com). The Company's future financial performance is subject to the risks and uncertainties described in its SEC filings.
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
(in millions, except share, per-share and ratio data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QUARTERLY TRENDS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q20 Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020 Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q20
|
|
1Q20
|
|
4Q19
|
|
3Q19
|
|
2Q19
|
1Q20
|
|
|
|
2Q19
|
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$/bps
|
%
|
|
$/bps
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
$/bps
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SELECTED OPERATING DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
$1,750
|
$1,657
|
$1,637
|
$1,638
|
$1,628
|
|
|
$93
|
6%
|
$122
|
7%
|
$3,407
|
$3,216
|
|
$191
|
|
|
6%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest expense
|
979
|
1,012
|
986
|
973
|
951
|
|
|
(33)
|
(3)
|
28
|
3
|
1,991
|
1,888
|
|
103
|
|
|
5
|
|
Profit before provision for credit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
losses
|
771
|
645
|
651
|
665
|
677
|
|
|
126
|
94
|
14
|
1,416
|
1,328
|
|
88
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
464
|
600
|
110
|
101
|
97
|
|
|
(136)
|
(23)
|
367
|
|
NM
|
1,064
|
182
|
|
882
|
|
|
NM
|
|
NET INCOME
|
253
|
34
|
450
|
449
|
453
|
|
|
219
|
|
NM
|
(200)
|
(44)
|
287
|
892
|
|
(605)
|
|
|
(68)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income, Underlying1
|
263
|
59
|
454
|
453
|
458
|
|
|
204
|
|
NM
|
(195)
|
(43)
|
322
|
901
|
|
(579)
|
|
|
(64)
|
|
Net income available to common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
stockholders
|
225
|
12
|
427
|
432
|
435
|
|
|
213
|
|
NM
|
(210)
|
(48)
|
237
|
859
|
|
(622)
|
|
|
(72)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
stockholders, Underlying
|
1
|
235
|
37
|
431
|
436
|
440
|
|
|
198
|
|
NM
|
(205)
|
(47)
|
272
|
868
|
|
(596)
|
|
|
(69)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
PER COMMON SHARE DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings
|
$0.53
|
$0.03
|
$0.98
|
$0.97
|
$0.95
|
|
|
$0.50
|
|
NM
|
($0.42)
|
(44%)
|
$0.56
|
$1.87
|
|
($1.31)
|
|
|
(70%)
|
|
Diluted earnings
|
0.53
|
0.03
|
0.98
|
0.97
|
0.95
|
|
|
0.50
|
|
NM
|
(0.42)
|
(44)
|
0.55
|
1.86
|
|
(1.31)
|
|
|
(70)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings, Underlying1
|
0.55
|
0.09
|
0.99
|
0.98
|
0.96
|
|
|
0.46
|
|
NM
|
(0.41)
|
(43)
|
0.64
|
1.89
|
|
(1.25)
|
|
|
(66)
|
|
Diluted earnings, Underlying1
|
0.55
|
0.09
|
0.99
|
0.98
|
0.96
|
|
|
0.46
|
|
NM
|
(0.41)
|
(43)
|
0.64
|
1.88
|
|
(1.24)
|
|
|
(66)
|
|
Cash dividends declared and paid per
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
common share
|
0.39
|
0.39
|
0.36
|
0.36
|
0.32
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
0.07
|
22
|
0.78
|
0.64
|
|
0.14
|
|
|
22
|
|
Book value per common share
|
47.92
|
47.78
|
47.63
|
46.67
|
45.61
|
|
|
0.14
|
|
-
|
2.31
|
5
|
47.92
|
45.61
|
|
2.31
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible book value per common
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
share
|
32.13
|
31.97
|
32.08
|
31.48
|
30.88
|
|
|
0.16
|
1
|
1.25
|
4
|
32.13
|
30.88
|
|
1.25
|
|
|
4
|
|
Dividend payout ratio
|
74%
|
1,398%
|
37%
|
37%
|
34%
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
140%
|
34%
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Dividend payout ratio, Underlying1
|
71
|
451
|
36
|
37
|
33
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
122
|
34
|
|
NM
|
|
|
COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Average: Basic
|
426,613,053
|
427,718,421
|
434,684,606
|
445,703,987
|
458,154,335
|
|
|
(1,105,368)
|
|
-%
|
(31,541,282)
|
(7%)
|
427,165,737
|
459,426,685
|
|
(32,260,948)
|
|
|
(7%)
|
|
Diluted
|
427,566,920
|
429,388,855
|
436,500,829
|
447,134,595
|
459,304,224
|
|
|
(1,821,935)
|
|
-
|
(31,737,304)
|
(7)
|
428,292,580
|
460,857,535
|
|
(32,564,955)
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common shares at period-end
|
426,824,594
|
426,586,533
|
433,121,083
|
443,913,525
|
457,903,826
|
|
|
238,061
|
|
-
|
(31,079,232)
|
(7)
|
426,824,594
|
457,903,826
|
|
(31,079,232)
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1These are non-GAAP financial measures. For further information on these measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations."
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, CONTINUED (in millions, except ratio and headcount data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QUARTERLY TRENDS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q20 Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020 Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q20
|
|
1Q20
|
4Q19
|
|
3Q19
|
|
2Q19
|
1Q20
|
|
|
2Q19
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$/bps
|
%
|
|
$/bps
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
$/bps
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin
|
2.87%
|
3.09%
|
|
3.04%
|
3.10%
|
3.20%
|
|
(22) bps
|
|
|
(33) bps
|
|
2.98%
|
3.22%
|
|
(24) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin, FTE1
|
2.88
|
3.10
|
|
3.06
|
3.12
|
3.21
|
|
(22) bps
|
|
|
(33) bps
|
|
2.99
|
3.23
|
|
(24) bps
|
|
Return on average common equity
|
4.44
|
0.24
|
|
8.30
|
8.35
|
8.54
|
|
420 bps
|
|
|
(410) bps
|
|
2.35
|
8.58
|
|
(623) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average common equity, Underlying2
|
4.63
|
0.74
|
|
8.36
|
8.45
|
8.63
|
|
389 bps
|
|
|
(400) bps
|
|
2.69
|
8.67
|
|
(598) bps
|
|
Return on average tangible common equity
|
6.62
|
0.36
|
|
12.39
|
12.44
|
12.75
|
|
626 bps
|
|
|
(613) bps
|
|
3.51
|
12.87
|
|
(936) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average tangible common equity,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Underlying2
|
6.90
|
1.10
|
|
12.49
|
12.58
|
12.89
|
|
580 bps
|
|
|
(599) bps
|
|
4.03
|
13.00
|
|
(897) bps
|
|
Return on average total assets
|
0.57
|
0.08
|
|
1.08
|
1.10
|
1.13
|
|
49 bps
|
|
|
(56) bps
|
|
0.33
|
1.12
|
|
(79) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average total assets, Underlying2
|
0.59
|
0.14
|
|
1.09
|
1.11
|
1.14
|
|
45 bps
|
|
|
(55) bps
|
|
0.37
|
1.13
|
|
(76) bps
|
|
Return on average total tangible assets
|
0.59
|
0.09
|
|
1.13
|
1.15
|
1.17
|
|
50 bps
|
|
|
(58) bps
|
|
0.35
|
1.17
|
|
(82) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Return on average total tangible assets, Underlying2
|
0.61
|
0.15
|
|
1.14
|
1.16
|
1.19
|
|
46 bps
|
|
|
(58) bps
|
|
0.39
|
1.18
|
|
(79) bps
|
|
Effective income tax rate
|
17.69
|
24.13
|
|
16.76
|
20.46
|
21.86
|
|
(644) bps
|
|
|
(417) bps
|
|
18.51
|
22.14
|
|
(363) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Effective income tax rate, Underlying2
|
19.36
|
24.52
|
|
21.52
|
22.29
|
21.89
|
|
(516) bps
|
|
|
(253) bps
|
|
20.36
|
22.16
|
|
(180) bps
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
55.91
|
61.10
|
|
60.28
|
59.40
|
58.41
|
|
(519) bps
|
|
|
(250) bps
|
|
58.43
|
58.70
|
|
(27) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio, Underlying2
|
54.85
|
59.08
|
|
58.02
|
58.22
|
58.02
|
|
(423) bps
|
|
|
(317) bps
|
|
56.91
|
58.34
|
|
(143) bps
|
|
Noninterest income as a % of total revenue
|
34%
|
30%
|
|
30%
|
30%
|
28%
|
|
400 bps
|
|
|
600 bps
|
|
32%
|
28%
|
|
400 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CAPITAL RATIOS - PERIOD-END (PRELIMINARY)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CET1 capital ratio
|
9.6%
|
9.4%
|
|
10.0%
|
10.3%
|
10.5%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 capital ratio
|
10.9
|
10.5
|
|
11.1
|
11.1
|
11.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total capital ratio
|
13.1
|
12.5
|
|
13.0
|
13.0
|
13.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tier 1 leverage ratio
|
9.3
|
9.6
|
|
10.0
|
9.9
|
10.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Tangible common equity ratio
|
7.9
|
8.0
|
|
8.7
|
8.9
|
9.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SELECTED BALANCE SHEET DATA
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans-to-deposits ratio (period-end balances)
|
87.53%
|
95.54%
|
|
95.03%
|
94.52%
|
94.22%
|
|
(801) bps
|
|
|
(669) bps
|
|
87.53%
|
94.22%
|
|
(669) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans-to-deposits ratio (average balances)
|
90.93
|
95.60
|
|
94.63
|
94.62
|
95.64
|
|
(467) bps
|
|
|
(471) bps
|
|
93.13
|
96.65
|
|
(352) bps
|
|
Full-time equivalent colleagues
|
18,312
|
17,863
|
|
17,997
|
18,116
|
18,207
|
|
449
|
|
3
|
105
|
|
1
|
18,312
|
18,207
|
|
105
|
|
|
1
-
Net interest income and net interest margin is presented on a fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. The FTE impact is predominantly attributable to commercial loans for the periods presented.
-
These are non-GAAP financial measures. For further information on these measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations."
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (unaudited) (in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QUARTERLY TRENDS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q20 Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020 Change
|
|
|
|
2Q20
|
|
1Q20
|
|
4Q19
|
|
3Q19
|
|
2Q19
|
|
|
1Q20
|
|
|
2Q19
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
|
INTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and fees on loans and leases
|
$1,192
|
$1,302
|
$1,312
|
$1,356
|
$1,392
|
|
|
($110)
|
|
|
(8%)
|
($200)
|
|
|
(14%)
|
$2,494
|
$2,773
|
|
($279)
|
|
|
(10%)
|
|
Interest and fees on loans held for sale
|
20
|
15
|
18
|
19
|
15
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
33
|
5
|
|
|
33
|
35
|
26
|
|
9
|
|
|
35
|
|
Interest and fees on other loans held for sale
|
7
|
9
|
5
|
2
|
2
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
(22)
|
5
|
|
|
250
|
16
|
6
|
|
10
|
|
|
167
|
|
Investment securities
|
130
|
147
|
159
|
153
|
164
|
|
|
(17)
|
|
|
(12)
|
(34)
|
|
|
(21)
|
277
|
330
|
|
(53)
|
|
|
(16)
|
|
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|
1
|
|
5
|
|
7
|
|
8
|
|
7
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
(80)
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
(86)
|
|
6
|
|
15
|
|
(9)
|
|
|
(60)
|
|
Total interest income
|
1,350
|
1,478
|
1,501
|
1,538
|
1,580
|
|
|
(128)
|
|
|
(9)
|
(230)
|
|
|
(15)
|
2,828
|
3,150
|
|
(322)
|
|
|
(10)
|
|
INTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits
|
124
|
227
|
263
|
297
|
308
|
|
|
(103)
|
|
|
(45)
|
(184)
|
|
|
(60)
|
351
|
595
|
|
(244)
|
|
|
(41)
|
|
Short-term borrowed funds
|
-
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
4
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(100)
|
(4)
|
|
|
(100)
|
1
|
6
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
(83)
|
|
Long-term borrowed funds
|
66
|
|
90
|
|
93
|
|
94
|
|
102
|
|
|
(24)
|
|
|
(27)
|
|
(36)
|
|
|
(35)
|
|
156
|
|
223
|
|
(67)
|
|
|
(30)
|
|
Total interest expense
|
190
|
318
|
358
|
393
|
414
|
|
|
(128)
|
|
|
(40)
|
(224)
|
|
|
(54)
|
508
|
824
|
|
(316)
|
|
|
(38)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
1,160
|
1,160
|
1,143
|
1,145
|
1,166
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
(6)
|
|
|
(1)
|
2,320
|
2,326
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
-
|
|
NONINTEREST INCOME
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Service charges and fees
|
84
|
118
|
128
|
128
|
126
|
|
|
(34)
|
|
|
(29)
|
(42)
|
|
|
(33)
|
202
|
249
|
|
(47)
|
|
|
(19)
|
|
Mortgage banking fees
|
276
|
159
|
80
|
117
|
62
|
|
|
117
|
|
|
74
|
214
|
|
|
NM
|
435
|
105
|
|
330
|
|
|
NM
|
|
Card fees
|
48
|
56
|
64
|
67
|
64
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
(14)
|
(16)
|
|
|
(25)
|
104
|
123
|
|
(19)
|
|
|
(15)
|
|
Capital markets fees
|
61
|
43
|
66
|
39
|
57
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
42
|
4
|
|
|
7
|
104
|
111
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
Trust and investment services fees
|
45
|
53
|
52
|
50
|
53
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
(15)
|
(8)
|
|
|
(15)
|
98
|
100
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
Foreign exchange and interest rate products
|
34
|
24
|
49
|
35
|
35
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
42
|
(1)
|
|
|
(3)
|
58
|
71
|
|
(13)
|
|
|
(18)
|
|
Letter of credit and loan fees
|
31
|
34
|
35
|
34
|
33
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
(9)
|
(2)
|
|
|
(6)
|
65
|
66
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
Securities gains, net
|
3
|
|
-
|
4
|
3
|
4
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
100
|
(1)
|
|
|
(25)
|
3
|
12
|
|
(9)
|
|
|
(75)
|
|
Other income
|
8
|
|
10
|
|
16
|
|
20
|
|
28
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
(20)
|
|
(20)
|
|
|
(71)
|
|
18
|
|
53
|
|
(35)
|
|
|
(66)
|
|
Total noninterest income
|
590
|
497
|
494
|
493
|
462
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
19
|
128
|
|
|
28
|
1,087
|
890
|
|
197
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TOTAL REVENUE
|
1,750
|
1,657
|
1,637
|
1,638
|
1,628
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
6
|
122
|
|
|
7
|
3,407
|
3,216
|
|
191
|
|
|
6
|
|
Provision for credit losses
|
464
|
600
|
110
|
101
|
97
|
|
|
(136)
|
|
|
(23)
|
367
|
|
|
NM
|
1,064
|
182
|
|
882
|
|
|
NM
|
|
NONINTEREST EXPENSE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Salaries and employee benefits
|
513
|
549
|
502
|
508
|
507
|
|
|
(36)
|
|
|
(7)
|
6
|
|
|
1
|
1,062
|
1,016
|
|
46
|
|
|
5
|
|
Equipment and software expense
|
142
|
133
|
133
|
130
|
126
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
7
|
16
|
|
|
13
|
275
|
251
|
|
24
|
|
|
10
|
|
Outside services
|
131
|
135
|
142
|
128
|
118
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
(3)
|
13
|
|
|
11
|
266
|
228
|
|
38
|
|
|
17
|
|
Occupancy
|
82
|
84
|
88
|
80
|
82
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
-
|
-
|
166
|
165
|
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
Other operating expense
|
111
|
|
111
|
|
121
|
|
127
|
|
118
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
222
|
|
228
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
Total noninterest expense
|
979
|
1,012
|
986
|
973
|
951
|
|
|
(33)
|
|
|
(3)
|
28
|
|
|
3
|
1,991
|
1,888
|
|
103
|
|
|
5
|
|
Income before income tax expense
|
307
|
|
45
|
|
541
|
|
564
|
|
580
|
|
|
262
|
|
|
NM
|
|
(273)
|
|
|
(47)
|
|
352
|
|
1,146
|
|
(794)
|
|
|
(69)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
54
|
|
11
|
|
91
|
|
115
|
|
127
|
|
|
43
|
|
|
NM
|
|
(73)
|
|
|
(57)
|
|
65
|
|
254
|
|
(189)
|
|
|
(74)
|
|
Net income
|
$253
|
$34
|
$450
|
$449
|
$453
|
|
|
$219
|
|
|
NM
|
($200)
|
|
|
(44%)
|
$287
|
$892
|
|
($605)
|
|
|
(68%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income, Underlying1
|
$263
|
|
$59
|
|
$454
|
|
$453
|
|
$458
|
|
|
$204
|
|
|
NM
|
|
($195)
|
|
|
(43%)
|
|
$322
|
|
$901
|
|
($579)
|
|
|
(64%)
|
|
Net income available to common stockholders
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
(48%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(72%)
|
|
$225
|
|
$12
|
|
$427
|
|
$432
|
|
$435
|
|
|
$213
|
|
|
|
($210)
|
|
|
|
$237
|
|
$859
|
|
($622)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income available to common stockholders, Underlying1
|
$235
|
|
$37
|
|
$431
|
|
$436
|
|
$440
|
|
|
$198
|
|
|
NM
|
|
($205)
|
|
|
(47%)
|
|
$272
|
|
$868
|
|
($596)
|
|
|
(69%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1These are non-GAAP financial measures. For further information on these measures, refer to "Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Reconciliations."
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (unaudited) (in millions)
PERIOD-END BALANCES
|
|
|
|
|
AS OF
|
|
|
JUNE 30, 2020 CHANGE
|
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
|
Mar 31, 2020
|
|
Dec 31, 2019 Sept 30, 2019 Jun 30, 2019
|
|
March 31, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
%
|
|
$
|
%
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and due from banks
|
$1,088
|
$1,155
|
$1,175
|
$1,638
|
$996
|
|
($67)
|
(6%)
|
$92
|
9%
|
Interest-bearing cash and due from banks
|
6,358
|
2,903
|
2,211
|
2,204
|
2,039
|
|
3,455
|
119
|
4,319
|
212
|
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
|
475
|
280
|
297
|
158
|
186
|
|
195
|
70
|
289
|
155
|
Debt securities available for sale, at fair value
|
22,144
|
22,307
|
20,613
|
21,502
|
21,698
|
|
(163)
|
(1)
|
446
|
2
|
Debt securities held to maturity
|
2,856
|
3,071
|
3,202
|
3,319
|
3,447
|
|
(215)
|
(7)
|
(591)
|
(17)
|
Equity securities, at fair value
|
50
|
47
|
47
|
47
|
47
|
|
3
|
6
|
3
|
6
|
Equity securities, at cost
|
607
|
927
|
807
|
734
|
706
|
|
(320)
|
(35)
|
(99)
|
(14)
|
Loans held for sale, at fair value
|
3,631
|
2,911
|
1,946
|
1,993
|
1,750
|
|
720
|
25
|
1,881
|
107
|
Other loans held for sale
|
1,362
|
350
|
1,384
|
22
|
455
|
|
1,012
|
|
NM
|
907
|
199
|
Loans and leases
|
125,713
|
127,528
|
119,088
|
117,880
|
116,838
|
|
(1,815)
|
(1)
|
8,875
|
8
|
Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
(2,448)
|
|
(2,171)
|
|
(1,252)
|
|
(1,263)
|
|
(1,227)
|
|
(277)
|
(13)
|
|
(1,221)
|
(100)
|
Net loans and leases
|
123,265
|
125,357
|
117,836
|
116,617
|
115,611
|
|
(2,092)
|
(2)
|
7,654
|
7
|
Derivative assets
|
2,069
|
1,968
|
807
|
1,027
|
833
|
|
101
|
5
|
1,236
|
148
|
Premises and equipment
|
751
|
746
|
761
|
747
|
740
|
|
5
|
1
|
11
|
1
|
Bank-owned life insurance
|
1,739
|
1,736
|
1,725
|
1,720
|
1,711
|
|
3
|
|
-
|
28
|
2
|
Goodwill
|
7,050
|
7,050
|
7,044
|
7,044
|
7,040
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
10
|
|
-
|
Due from broker
|
51
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
257
|
249
|
|
51
|
100
|
(198)
|
(100)
|
Other assets
|
6,378
|
|
5,911
|
|
5,878
|
|
5,333
|
|
5,241
|
|
467
|
8
|
|
1,137
|
22
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$179,874
|
$176,719
|
$165,733
|
$164,362
|
$162,749
|
|
$3,155
|
2%
|
$17,125
|
11%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deposits:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Noninterest-bearing
|
$40,545
|
$32,398
|
$29,233
|
$29,939
|
$28,192
|
|
$8,147
|
25%
|
$12,353
|
44%
|
Interest-bearing
|
103,073
|
|
101,077
|
|
96,080
|
|
94,775
|
|
95,812
|
|
1,996
|
2
|
|
7,261
|
8
|
Total deposits
|
143,618
|
133,475
|
125,313
|
124,714
|
124,004
|
|
10,143
|
8
|
19,614
|
16
|
Short-term borrowed funds
|
255
|
1,059
|
274
|
1,077
|
1,441
|
|
(804)
|
(76)
|
(1,186)
|
(82)
|
Derivative liabilities
|
198
|
234
|
120
|
161
|
106
|
|
(36)
|
(15)
|
92
|
87
|
Deferred taxes, net
|
709
|
782
|
866
|
752
|
767
|
|
(73)
|
(9)
|
(58)
|
(8)
|
Long-term borrowed funds:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FHLB advances
|
6
|
8,007
|
5,008
|
3,007
|
2,258
|
|
(8,001)
|
(100)
|
(2,252)
|
(100)
|
Senior debt
|
7,519
|
6,775
|
7,382
|
8,143
|
7,624
|
|
744
|
11
|
(105)
|
(1)
|
Subordinated debt and other debt
|
1,677
|
|
1,655
|
|
1,657
|
|
1,656
|
|
1,656
|
|
22
|
1
|
|
21
|
1
|
Total long-term borrowed funds
|
9,202
|
16,437
|
14,047
|
12,806
|
11,538
|
|
(7,235)
|
(44)
|
(2,336)
|
(20)
|
Due to broker
|
155
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
206
|
257
|
|
155
|
100
|
(102)
|
(100)
|
Other liabilities
|
3,319
|
|
2,782
|
|
2,912
|
|
2,795
|
|
2,619
|
|
537
|
19
|
|
700
|
27
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
157,456
|
154,769
|
143,532
|
142,511
|
140,732
|
|
2,687
|
2
|
16,724
|
12
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$25.00 par value, 100,000,000 shares authorized for each of the periods
|
1,965
|
1,570
|
1,570
|
1,133
|
1,133
|
|
395
|
25
|
832
|
73
|
presented
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$0.01 par value, 1,000,000,000 shares authorized for each of the periods
|
6
|
6
|
6
|
6
|
6
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
presented
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
18,908
|
18,901
|
18,891
|
18,876
|
18,860
|
|
7
|
|
-
|
48
|
|
-
|
Retained earnings
|
6,068
|
6,011
|
6,498
|
6,229
|
5,959
|
|
57
|
1
|
109
|
2
|
Treasury stock, at cost
|
(4,623)
|
(4,623)
|
(4,353)
|
(3,953)
|
(3,453)
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
(1,170)
|
(34)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|
94
|
|
85
|
|
(411)
|
|
(440)
|
|
(488)
|
|
9
|
11
|
|
582
|
|
NM
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
22,418
|
|
21,950
|
|
22,201
|
|
21,851
|
|
22,017
|
|
468
|
2
|
|
401
|
2
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$179,874
|
$176,719
|
$165,733
|
$164,362
|
$162,749
|
|
$3,155
|
2%
|
$17,125
|
11%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Memo: Total tangible common equity
|
$13,716
|
|
$13,639
|
|
$13,893
|
|
$13,976
|
|
$14,141
|
|
$77
|
1%
|
|
($425)
|
(3%)
LOANS AND DEPOSITS (in millions)
|
PERIOD-END BALANCES
|
|
|
|
|
|
AS OF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JUNE 30, 2020 CHANGE
|
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
|
Mar 31, 2020
|
|
Dec 31, 2019
|
|
Sept 30, 2019
|
|
Jun 30, 2019
|
|
Mar 31, 2020
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LOANS AND LEASES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial
|
$48,017
|
$49,092
|
$41,479
|
$41,356
|
$41,156
|
($1,075)
|
|
|
(2%)
|
$6,861
|
|
|
17%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
14,485
|
14,502
|
13,522
|
12,820
|
13,123
|
(17)
|
|
|
-
|
1,362
|
|
|
10
|
Leases
|
2,428
|
2,438
|
2,537
|
2,557
|
2,684
|
(10)
|
|
|
-
|
(256)
|
|
|
(10)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total commercial loans and leases
|
|
64,930
|
66,032
|
57,538
|
56,733
|
56,963
|
(1,102)
|
|
|
(2)
|
7,967
|
|
|
14
|
Residential mortgages
|
|
19,245
|
|
18,721
|
|
19,083
|
|
19,699
|
|
19,192
|
|
524
|
|
|
3
|
|
53
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Home equity
|
12,541
|
12,992
|
13,154
|
13,423
|
13,640
|
(451)
|
|
|
(3)
|
(1,099)
|
|
|
(8)
|
Automobile
|
12,028
|
12,157
|
12,120
|
12,070
|
12,000
|
(129)
|
|
|
(1)
|
28
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Education
|
10,591
|
10,887
|
10,347
|
9,729
|
9,305
|
(296)
|
|
|
(3)
|
1,286
|
|
|
14
|
Other retail
|
6,378
|
6,739
|
6,846
|
6,226
|
5,738
|
(361)
|
|
|
(5)
|
640
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total retail loans
|
|
60,783
|
61,496
|
61,550
|
61,147
|
59,875
|
(713)
|
|
|
(1)
|
908
|
|
|
2
|
Total loans and leases
|
|
$125,713
|
|
$127,528
|
|
$119,088
|
|
$117,880
|
|
$116,838
|
|
($1,815)
|
|
|
(1%)
|
|
$8,875
|
|
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans held for sale, at fair value
|
3,631
|
2,911
|
1,946
|
1,993
|
1,750
|
720
|
|
|
25
|
1,881
|
|
|
107
|
Other loans held for sale
|
1,362
|
350
|
1,384
|
22
|
455
|
1,012
|
|
|
NM
|
907
|
|
|
199
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans and leases and loans held for sale
|
$130,706
|
$130,789
|
$122,418
|
$119,895
|
$119,043
|
($83)
|
|
|
-%
|
$11,663
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
DEPOSITS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Demand
|
$40,545
|
$32,398
|
$29,233
|
$29,939
|
$28,192
|
$8,147
|
|
|
25%
|
$12,353
|
|
|
44%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Checking with interest
|
27,200
|
25,358
|
24,840
|
24,403
|
25,021
|
1,842
|
|
|
7
|
2,179
|
|
|
9
|
Regular savings
|
16,665
|
14,702
|
13,779
|
13,479
|
13,495
|
1,963
|
|
|
13
|
3,170
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Money market accounts
|
44,965
|
42,972
|
38,725
|
36,826
|
35,329
|
1,993
|
|
|
5
|
9,636
|
|
|
27
|
Term deposits
|
14,243
|
18,045
|
18,736
|
20,067
|
21,967
|
(3,802)
|
|
|
(21)
|
(7,724)
|
|
|
(35)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total deposits
|
$143,618
|
$133,475
|
$125,313
|
$124,714
|
$124,004
|
$10,143
|
|
|
8%
|
$19,614
|
|
|
16%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS (in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QUARTERLY TRENDS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q20 Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020 Change
|
|
2Q20
|
|
1Q20
|
|
4Q19
|
|
3Q19
|
|
2Q19
|
|
|
1Q20
|
|
|
2Q19
|
|
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
%
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing cash and due from banks and deposits in banks
|
$5,231
|
|
$1,859
|
|
$1,970
|
|
$1,474
|
|
$1,229
|
|
|
$3,372
|
|
|
181%
|
|
$4,002
|
|
|
NM
|
$3,545
|
|
$1,362
|
|
$2,183
|
|
160%
|
Taxable investment securities
|
25,180
|
25,339
|
25,305
|
25,635
|
25,620
|
|
|
(159)
|
|
|
(1)
|
(440)
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
25,259
|
25,379
|
|
(120)
|
|
-
|
Non-taxable investment securities
|
4
|
|
4
|
|
5
|
|
5
|
|
5
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(20)
|
|
4
|
|
5
|
|
(1)
|
|
(20)
|
Total investment securities
|
25,184
|
|
25,343
|
|
25,310
|
|
25,640
|
|
25,625
|
|
|
(159)
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
(441)
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
25,263
|
|
25,384
|
|
(121)
|
|
-
|
Investment securities and interest-bearing deposits
|
30,415
|
|
27,202
|
|
27,280
|
|
27,114
|
|
26,854
|
|
|
3,213
|
|
|
12
|
|
3,561
|
|
|
13
|
|
28,808
|
|
26,746
|
|
2,062
|
|
8
|
Commercial
|
50,443
|
43,152
|
42,012
|
41,476
|
41,755
|
|
|
7,291
|
|
|
17
|
8,688
|
|
|
21
|
|
46,797
|
41,659
|
|
5,138
|
|
12
|
Commercial real estate
|
14,540
|
13,876
|
13,103
|
12,892
|
13,379
|
|
|
664
|
|
|
5
|
1,161
|
|
|
9
|
|
14,208
|
13,325
|
|
883
|
|
7
|
Leases
|
2,426
|
|
2,482
|
|
2,546
|
|
2,615
|
|
2,745
|
|
|
(56)
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
(319)
|
|
|
(12)
|
|
2,454
|
|
2,809
|
|
(355)
|
|
(13)
|
Total commercial loans and leases
|
67,409
|
|
59,510
|
|
57,661
|
|
56,983
|
|
57,879
|
|
|
7,899
|
|
|
13
|
|
9,530
|
|
|
16
|
|
63,459
|
|
57,793
|
|
5,666
|
|
10
|
Residential mortgages
|
18,872
|
18,866
|
19,495
|
19,405
|
19,232
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
-
|
(360)
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
18,869
|
19,163
|
|
(294)
|
|
(2)
|
Home equity
|
12,736
|
13,042
|
13,265
|
13,501
|
13,754
|
|
|
(306)
|
|
|
(2)
|
(1,018)
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
12,889
|
13,913
|
|
(1,024)
|
|
(7)
|
Automobile
|
11,998
|
12,173
|
12,099
|
12,036
|
11,984
|
|
|
(175)
|
|
|
(1)
|
14
|
|
|
-
|
12,085
|
12,026
|
|
59
|
|
-
|
Education
|
11,183
|
10,610
|
9,888
|
9,459
|
9,235
|
|
|
573
|
|
|
5
|
1,948
|
|
|
21
|
|
10,897
|
9,153
|
|
1,744
|
|
19
|
Other retail
|
6,557
|
|
6,854
|
|
6,497
|
|
5,873
|
|
5,699
|
|
|
(297)
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
858
|
|
|
15
|
|
6,706
|
|
5,668
|
|
1,038
|
|
18
|
Total retail loans
|
61,346
|
|
61,545
|
|
61,244
|
|
60,274
|
|
59,904
|
|
|
(199)
|
|
|
-
|
|
1,442
|
|
|
2
|
|
61,446
|
|
59,923
|
|
1,523
|
|
3
|
Total loans and leases
|
128,755
|
121,055
|
118,905
|
117,257
|
117,783
|
|
|
7,700
|
|
|
6
|
10,972
|
|
|
9
|
|
124,905
|
117,716
|
|
7,189
|
|
6
|
Loans held for sale, at fair value
|
2,710
|
1,890
|
2,209
|
1,970
|
1,528
|
|
|
820
|
|
|
43
|
1,182
|
|
|
77
|
|
2,300
|
1,283
|
|
1,017
|
|
79
|
Other loans held for sale
|
510
|
|
799
|
|
517
|
|
134
|
|
158
|
|
|
(289)
|
|
|
(36)
|
|
352
|
|
|
223
|
|
655
|
|
175
|
|
480
|
|
NM
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
162,390
|
150,946
|
148,911
|
146,475
|
146,323
|
|
|
11,444
|
|
|
8
|
16,067
|
|
|
11
|
|
156,668
|
145,920
|
|
10,748
|
|
7
|
Allowance for loan and lease losses
|
(2,172)
|
(1,708)
|
(1,260)
|
(1,226)
|
(1,247)
|
|
|
(464)
|
|
|
(27)
|
(925)
|
|
|
(74)
|
|
(1,940)
|
(1,245)
|
|
(695)
|
|
(56)
|
Goodwill
|
7,050
|
7,046
|
7,044
|
7,044
|
7,040
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
-
|
10
|
|
|
-
|
7,048
|
7,029
|
|
19
|
|
-
|
Other noninterest-earning assets
|
12,525
|
|
10,893
|
|
9,951
|
|
9,817
|
|
9,373
|
|
|
1,632
|
|
|
15
|
|
3,152
|
|
|
34
|
|
11,709
|
|
9,251
|
|
2,458
|
|
27
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$179,793
|
$167,177
|
$164,646
|
$162,110
|
$161,489
|
|
|
$12,616
|
|
|
8%
|
$18,304
|
|
|
11%
|
|
$173,485
|
$160,955
|
|
$12,530
|
|
8%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Checking with interest
|
$26,312
|
$24,612
|
$23,545
|
$23,422
|
$23,919
|
|
|
$1,700
|
|
|
7%
|
$2,393
|
|
|
10%
|
|
$25,462
|
$23,456
|
|
$2,006
|
|
9%
|
Money market accounts
|
45,187
|
39,839
|
38,809
|
37,161
|
35,228
|
|
|
5,348
|
|
|
13
|
9,959
|
|
|
28
|
|
42,513
|
35,218
|
|
7,295
|
|
21
|
Regular savings
|
15,883
|
14,201
|
13,582
|
13,442
|
13,324
|
|
|
1,682
|
|
|
12
|
2,559
|
|
|
19
|
|
15,042
|
12,977
|
|
2,065
|
|
16
|
Term deposits
|
16,470
|
|
18,616
|
|
19,788
|
|
20,951
|
|
22,292
|
|
|
(2,146)
|
|
|
(12)
|
|
(5,822)
|
|
|
(26)
|
|
17,543
|
|
21,713
|
|
(4,170)
|
|
(19)
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
103,852
|
97,268
|
95,724
|
94,976
|
94,763
|
|
|
6,584
|
|
|
7
|
9,089
|
|
|
10
|
|
100,560
|
93,364
|
|
7,196
|
|
8
|
Short-term borrowed funds
|
222
|
644
|
504
|
600
|
863
|
|
|
(422)
|
|
|
(66)
|
(641)
|
|
|
(74)
|
|
433
|
781
|
|
(348)
|
|
(45)
|
FHLB advances
|
2,595
|
5,138
|
3,259
|
2,478
|
3,155
|
|
|
(2,543)
|
|
|
(49)
|
(560)
|
|
|
(18)
|
|
3,866
|
4,418
|
|
(552)
|
|
(12)
|
Senior debt
|
7,499
|
7,263
|
7,914
|
8,000
|
7,573
|
|
|
236
|
|
|
3
|
(74)
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
7,381
|
7,482
|
|
(101)
|
|
(1)
|
Subordinated debt and other debt
|
1,661
|
|
1,656
|
|
1,657
|
|
1,656
|
|
1,658
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
-
|
|
3
|
|
|
-
|
1,659
|
|
1,655
|
|
4
|
|
-
|
Total long-term borrowed funds
|
11,755
|
|
14,057
|
|
12,830
|
|
12,134
|
|
12,386
|
|
|
(2,302)
|
|
|
(16)
|
|
(631)
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
12,906
|
|
13,555
|
|
(649)
|
|
(5)
|
Total borrowed funds
|
11,977
|
|
14,701
|
|
13,334
|
|
12,734
|
|
13,249
|
|
|
(2,724)
|
|
|
(19)
|
|
(1,272)
|
|
|
(10)
|
|
13,339
|
|
14,336
|
|
(997)
|
|
(7)
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
115,829
|
111,969
|
109,058
|
107,710
|
108,012
|
|
|
3,860
|
|
|
3
|
7,817
|
|
|
7
|
|
113,899
|
107,700
|
|
6,199
|
|
6
|
Total demand deposits
|
37,745
|
29,362
|
29,928
|
28,945
|
28,389
|
|
|
8,383
|
|
|
29
|
9,356
|
|
|
33
|
|
33,553
|
28,426
|
|
5,127
|
|
18
|
Other liabilities
|
4,086
|
|
4,053
|
|
3,819
|
|
3,789
|
|
3,536
|
|
|
33
|
|
|
1
|
|
550
|
|
|
16
|
|
4,070
|
|
3,560
|
|
510
|
|
14
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
157,660
|
|
145,384
|
|
142,805
|
|
140,444
|
|
139,937
|
|
|
12,276
|
|
|
8
|
|
17,723
|
|
|
13
|
|
151,522
|
|
139,686
|
|
11,836
|
|
8
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
22,133
|
|
21,793
|
|
21,841
|
|
21,666
|
|
21,552
|
|
|
340
|
|
|
2
|
|
581
|
|
|
3
|
|
21,963
|
|
21,269
|
|
694
|
|
3
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$179,793
|
|
$167,177
|
|
$164,646
|
|
$162,110
|
|
$161,489
|
|
|
$12,616
|
|
|
8%
|
|
$18,304
|
|
|
11%
|
|
$173,485
|
|
$160,955
|
|
$12,530
|
|
8%
|
Memo: Total loans and leases, including loans held for sale
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7%
|
|
|
|
10%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
7%
|
$131,975
|
|
$123,744
|
|
$121,631
|
|
$119,361
|
|
$119,469
|
|
|
$8,231
|
|
|
|
$12,506
|
|
|
|
$127,860
|
|
$119,174
|
|
$8,686
|
|
Total deposits (interest-bearing and demand)
|
$141,597
|
$126,630
|
$125,652
|
$123,921
|
$123,152
|
|
|
$14,967
|
|
|
12%
|
$18,445
|
|
|
15%
|
|
$134,113
|
$121,790
|
|
$12,323
|
|
10%
|
Total average tangible common equity
|
$13,706
|
$13,484
|
$13,660
|
$13,788
|
$13,670
|
|
|
$222
|
|
|
2%
|
$36
|
|
|
-%
|
$13,595
|
$13,453
|
|
$142
|
|
1%
AVERAGE ANNUALIZED YIELDS AND RATES (in millions, except rates)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QUARTERLY TRENDS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q20
|
|
1Q20
|
|
4Q19
|
|
3Q19
|
2Q19
|
2020
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income/
|
|
|
|
Income/
|
|
|
|
Income/
|
|
|
|
Income/
|
|
|
Income/
|
|
|
Income/
|
|
|
Income/
|
|
Rate
|
|
Expense
|
|
Rate
|
|
Expense
|
|
Rate
|
|
Expense
|
|
Rate
|
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
|
Expense
|
Rate
|
|
Expense
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest-bearing cash and due from banks and deposits in banks
|
0.09%
|
|
$1
|
1.12%
|
|
$5
|
1.49%
|
|
$7
|
2.09%
|
|
$8
|
|
2.16%
|
|
$7
|
|
0.36%
|
|
$6
|
|
2.18%
|
|
$15
|
Taxable investment securities
|
2.15
|
130
|
2.32
|
147
|
2.47
|
159
|
2.38
|
153
|
|
2.56
|
164
|
|
2.24
|
277
|
|
2.60
|
330
|
Non-taxable investment securities
|
2.60
|
|
-
|
2.60
|
|
-
|
2.60
|
|
-
|
2.60
|
|
-
|
|
2.60
|
|
-
|
|
2.60
|
|
-
|
|
2.60
|
|
-
|
Total investment securities
|
2.15
|
|
130
|
2.32
|
|
147
|
2.47
|
|
159
|
2.38
|
|
153
|
|
2.56
|
|
164
|
|
2.24
|
|
277
|
|
2.60
|
|
330
|
Investment securities and interest-bearing deposits
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
|
152
|
|
|
|
166
|
|
|
|
161
|
|
|
|
171
|
|
|
|
283
|
|
|
|
345
|
Commercial
|
3.23
|
412
|
3.82
|
417
|
3.95
|
424
|
4.17
|
442
|
|
4.45
|
471
|
|
3.50
|
829
|
|
4.44
|
931
|
Commercial real estate
|
2.87
|
106
|
3.96
|
139
|
4.26
|
142
|
4.70
|
155
|
|
4.91
|
166
|
|
3.40
|
245
|
|
4.94
|
331
|
Leases
|
2.75
|
|
16
|
2.83
|
|
18
|
2.77
|
|
18
|
2.85
|
|
19
|
|
2.89
|
|
19
|
|
2.79
|
|
34
|
|
2.87
|
|
40
|
Total commercial loans and leases
|
3.14
|
|
534
|
3.81
|
|
574
|
3.97
|
|
584
|
4.23
|
|
616
|
|
4.48
|
|
656
|
|
3.45
|
|
1,108
|
|
4.48
|
|
1,302
|
Residential mortgages
|
3.19
|
150
|
3.47
|
164
|
3.40
|
165
|
3.53
|
171
|
|
3.65
|
176
|
|
3.33
|
314
|
|
3.66
|
351
|
Home equity
|
3.50
|
111
|
4.69
|
152
|
4.73
|
159
|
5.24
|
178
|
|
5.28
|
180
|
|
4.10
|
263
|
|
5.27
|
363
|
Automobile
|
4.33
|
129
|
4.34
|
131
|
4.32
|
132
|
4.25
|
129
|
|
4.19
|
125
|
|
4.33
|
260
|
|
4.12
|
245
|
Education
|
5.21
|
145
|
5.64
|
149
|
5.76
|
143
|
5.89
|
141
|
|
5.97
|
137
|
|
5.42
|
294
|
|
5.98
|
271
|
Other retail
|
7.52
|
|
123
|
7.77
|
|
132
|
7.83
|
|
129
|
8.21
|
|
121
|
|
8.24
|
|
118
|
|
7.65
|
|
255
|
|
8.55
|
|
241
|
Total retail loans
|
4.31
|
|
658
|
4.75
|
|
728
|
4.72
|
|
728
|
4.88
|
|
740
|
|
4.92
|
|
736
|
|
4.53
|
|
1,386
|
|
4.94
|
|
1,471
|
Total loans and leases
|
3.69
|
1,192
|
4.29
|
1,302
|
4.36
|
1,312
|
4.56
|
1,356
|
|
4.71
|
1,392
|
|
3.98
|
2,494
|
|
4.72
|
2,773
|
Loans held for sale, at fair value
|
2.85
|
20
|
3.28
|
15
|
3.38
|
18
|
3.71
|
19
|
|
3.93
|
15
|
|
3.03
|
35
|
|
4.09
|
26
|
Other loans held for sale
|
4.66
|
|
7
|
4.31
|
|
9
|
3.89
|
|
5
|
6.42
|
|
2
|
|
5.67
|
|
2
|
|
4.45
|
|
16
|
|
6.41
|
|
6
|
Total interest-earning assets
|
3.33
|
1,350
|
3.91
|
1,478
|
3.98
|
1,501
|
4.15
|
1,538
|
|
4.30
|
1,580
|
|
3.61
|
2,828
|
|
4.32
|
3,150
|
INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Checking with interest
|
0.17
|
11
|
0.60
|
37
|
0.71
|
42
|
0.88
|
52
|
|
0.96
|
57
|
|
0.38
|
48
|
|
0.94
|
109
|
Money market accounts
|
0.35
|
39
|
0.94
|
93
|
1.12
|
110
|
1.24
|
116
|
|
1.30
|
114
|
|
0.63
|
132
|
|
1.28
|
224
|
Regular savings
|
0.39
|
15
|
0.51
|
18
|
0.52
|
17
|
0.59
|
20
|
|
0.62
|
21
|
|
0.44
|
33
|
|
0.59
|
38
|
Term deposits
|
1.44
|
|
59
|
1.70
|
|
79
|
1.88
|
|
94
|
2.05
|
|
109
|
|
2.09
|
|
116
|
|
1.58
|
|
138
|
|
2.08
|
|
224
|
Total interest-bearing deposits
|
0.48
|
124
|
0.94
|
227
|
1.09
|
263
|
1.24
|
297
|
|
1.30
|
308
|
|
0.70
|
351
|
|
1.28
|
595
|
Short-term borrowed funds
|
0.29
|
|
-
|
0.76
|
1
|
1.07
|
2
|
1.43
|
2
|
|
1.81
|
4
|
|
0.64
|
1
|
|
1.61
|
6
|
FHLB advances
|
0.86
|
6
|
1.87
|
24
|
1.98
|
16
|
1.92
|
12
|
|
2.63
|
21
|
|
1.53
|
30
|
|
2.67
|
59
|
Senior debt
|
2.25
|
42
|
2.69
|
49
|
3.02
|
60
|
3.21
|
65
|
|
3.41
|
64
|
|
2.46
|
91
|
|
3.47
|
130
|
Subordinated debt and other debt
|
4.22
|
|
18
|
4.13
|
|
17
|
4.20
|
|
17
|
4.13
|
|
17
|
|
4.08
|
|
17
|
|
4.17
|
|
35
|
|
4.07
|
|
34
|
Total long-term borrowed funds
|
2.22
|
|
66
|
2.56
|
|
90
|
2.91
|
|
93
|
3.07
|
|
94
|
|
3.30
|
|
102
|
|
2.40
|
|
156
|
|
3.28
|
|
223
|
Total borrowed funds
|
2.18
|
|
66
|
2.48
|
|
91
|
2.84
|
|
95
|
3.00
|
|
96
|
|
3.20
|
|
106
|
|
2.35
|
|
157
|
|
3.19
|
|
229
|
Total interest-bearing liabilities
|
0.66
|
190
|
1.14
|
318
|
1.30
|
358
|
1.45
|
393
|
|
1.54
|
414
|
|
0.90
|
508
|
|
1.54
|
824
|
INTEREST RATE SPREAD
|
2.67
|
|
|
2.77
|
|
|
2.68
|
|
|
2.70
|
|
|
|
2.77
|
|
|
|
2.71
|
|
|
|
2.78
|
|
|
NET INTEREST MARGIN AND NET INTEREST INCOME
|
2.87%
|
|
$1,160
|
3.09%
|
|
$1,160
|
3.04%
|
|
$1,143
|
3.10%
|
|
$1,145
|
|
3.20%
|
|
$1,166
|
|
2.98%
|
|
$2,320
|
|
3.22%
|
|
$2,326
|
NET INTEREST MARGIN AND NET INTEREST INCOME, FTE1
|
2.88%
|
$1,163
|
3.10%
|
$1,164
|
3.06%
|
$1,147
|
3.12%
|
$1,150
|
|
3.21%
|
$1,172
|
|
2.99%
|
$2,327
|
|
3.23%
|
$2,338
|
Memo: Total deposit costs
|
0.35%
|
$124
|
0.72%
|
$227
|
0.83%
|
$263
|
0.95%
|
$297
|
|
1.00%
|
$308
|
|
0.53%
|
$351
|
|
0.98%
|
$595
1 Net interest income and net interest margin is presented on a fully taxable-equivalent ("FTE") basis using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. The FTE impact is predominantly attributable to commercial loans for the periods presented.
SEGMENT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - CONSUMER BANKING (in millions, except ratio data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QUARTERLY TRENDS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
|
CONSUMER BANKING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q20 Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020 Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q20
|
|
1Q20
|
|
4Q19
|
|
3Q19
|
|
2Q19
|
1Q20
|
|
|
2Q19
|
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$/bps
|
%
|
|
$/bps
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$/bps
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
$814
|
$793
|
$796
|
$799
|
$799
|
|
$21
|
|
|
3%
|
$15
|
|
|
|
2%
|
$1,607
|
$1,587
|
|
$20
|
|
|
1%
|
Noninterest income
|
428
|
357
|
296
|
336
|
277
|
|
71
|
|
|
20
|
151
|
|
|
|
55
|
785
|
524
|
|
261
|
|
|
50
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
1,242
|
1,150
|
1,092
|
1,135
|
1,076
|
|
92
|
|
|
8
|
166
|
|
|
|
15
|
2,392
|
2,111
|
|
281
|
|
|
13
|
Noninterest expense
|
735
|
738
|
718
|
718
|
715
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
-
|
20
|
|
|
|
3
|
1,473
|
1,415
|
|
58
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before provision for credit losses
|
507
|
412
|
374
|
417
|
361
|
|
95
|
|
|
23
|
146
|
|
|
|
40
|
919
|
696
|
|
223
|
|
|
32
|
Provision for credit losses
|
80
|
97
|
97
|
83
|
78
|
|
(17)
|
|
|
(18)
|
2
|
|
|
|
3
|
177
|
145
|
|
32
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income tax expense
|
427
|
315
|
277
|
334
|
283
|
|
112
|
|
|
36
|
144
|
|
|
|
51
|
742
|
551
|
|
191
|
|
|
35
|
Income tax expense
|
107
|
79
|
68
|
83
|
70
|
|
28
|
|
|
35
|
37
|
|
|
|
53
|
186
|
136
|
|
50
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$320
|
$236
|
$209
|
$251
|
$213
|
|
$84
|
|
|
36%
|
$107
|
|
|
|
50%
|
$556
|
$415
|
|
$141
|
|
|
34%
|
AVERAGE BALANCES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$71,634
|
$68,415
|
$68,069
|
$66,365
|
$65,485
|
|
$3,219
|
|
|
5%
|
$6,149
|
|
|
|
9%
|
$70,024
|
$65,247
|
|
$4,777
|
|
|
7%
|
Total loans and leases1
|
68,205
|
65,343
|
65,157
|
63,553
|
62,678
|
|
2,862
|
|
|
4
|
5,527
|
|
|
|
9
|
66,774
|
62,422
|
|
4,352
|
|
|
7
|
Deposits
|
91,648
|
85,228
|
85,477
|
85,595
|
85,660
|
|
6,420
|
|
|
8
|
5,988
|
|
|
|
7
|
88,438
|
84,123
|
|
4,315
|
|
|
5
|
Interest-earning assets
|
68,256
|
65,393
|
65,208
|
63,605
|
62,731
|
|
2,863
|
|
|
4
|
5,525
|
|
|
|
9
|
66,825
|
62,475
|
|
4,350
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KEY METRICS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin
|
4.80%
|
4.88%
|
4.85%
|
4.99%
|
5.11%
|
|
(8) bps
|
|
|
(31) bps
|
|
|
4.84%
|
5.12%
|
|
(28) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
59.19
|
64.16
|
65.74
|
63.28
|
66.43
|
|
(497) bps
|
|
|
(724) bps
|
|
|
61.58
|
67.01
|
|
(543) bps
|
|
Loans-to-deposits ratio (period-end balances)
|
69.17
|
72.94
|
74.15
|
73.61
|
71.13
|
|
(377) bps
|
|
|
(196) bps
|
|
|
69.17
|
71.13
|
|
(196) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans-to-deposits ratio (average balances)
|
71.59
|
74.07
|
73.37
|
72.11
|
71.57
|
|
(248) bps
|
|
|
2 bps
|
|
|
72.79
|
72.89
|
|
(10) bps
|
|
Return on average total tangible assets
|
1.80
|
1.39
|
1.22
|
1.50
|
1.31
|
|
41 bps
|
|
|
49 bps
|
|
|
1.60
|
1.29
|
|
31 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Includes loans held for sale.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEGMENT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - CONSUMER BANKING, CONTINUED (in millions, except ratio data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QUARTERLY TRENDS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q20 Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020 Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q20
|
|
1Q20
|
|
4Q19
|
|
3Q19
|
|
2Q19
|
1Q20
|
|
|
2Q19
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$/bps
|
%
|
|
$/bps
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
$/bps
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MORTGAGE BANKING FEES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Production revenue
|
$271
|
$136
|
$61
|
$80
|
$49
|
|
|
$135
|
|
99%
|
$222
|
|
NM
|
$407
|
$80
|
|
$327
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mortgage servicing revenue
|
9
|
17
|
16
|
12
|
9
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
(47)
|
|
-
|
-
|
26
|
23
|
|
3
|
|
|
13
|
MSR valuation changes, net of hedge impact
|
(4)
|
6
|
4
|
25
|
4
|
|
|
(10)
|
|
NM
|
(8)
|
|
NM
|
2
|
2
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total mortgage banking fees
|
$276
|
$159
|
$81
|
$117
|
$62
|
|
|
$117
|
|
74%
|
$214
|
|
NM
|
$435
|
$105
|
|
$330
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sale of secondary originations
|
3.09%
|
2.36%
|
0.98%
|
1.40%
|
1.13%
|
|
|
73 bps
|
|
|
196 bps
|
|
2.80%
|
1.18%
|
|
162 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
RESIDENTIAL REAL ESTATE ORIGINATIONS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail
|
$3,882
|
$2,523
|
$3,196
|
$2,771
|
$2,115
|
|
|
$1,359
|
|
54%
|
$1,767
|
|
84%
|
$6,405
|
$3,428
|
|
$2,977
|
|
|
87%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Third Party
|
7,388
|
4,813
|
5,750
|
5,080
|
3,921
|
|
|
2,575
|
|
54
|
3,467
|
|
88
|
12,201
|
6,181
|
|
6,020
|
|
|
97
|
Total
|
$11,270
|
|
$7,336
|
|
$8,946
|
|
$7,851
|
|
$6,036
|
|
|
$3,934
|
|
54%
|
|
$5,234
|
|
87%
|
|
$18,606
|
|
$9,609
|
|
$8,997
|
|
|
94%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Originated for sale
|
81%
|
83%
|
80%
|
80%
|
81%
|
|
|
(200) bps
|
|
|
- bps
|
|
82%
|
81%
|
|
100 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Originated for investment
|
19
|
17
|
20
|
20
|
19
|
|
|
200 bps
|
|
|
- bps
|
|
18
|
19
|
|
(100) bps
|
|
Total
|
100%
|
|
100%
|
|
100%
|
|
100%
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
100%
|
|
100%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MORTGAGE SERVICING INFORMATION (UPB)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans serviced for others
|
$79,942
|
$79,157
|
$77,526
|
$74,610
|
$72,518
|
|
|
$785
|
|
1%
|
$7,424
|
|
10%
|
$79,942
|
$72,518
|
|
$7,424
|
|
|
10%
|
Owned loans serviced
|
21,642
|
21,057
|
20,831
|
19,969
|
19,258
|
|
|
585
|
|
3
|
2,384
|
|
12
|
21,642
|
19,258
|
|
2,384
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total
|
$101,584
|
$100,214
|
$98,357
|
$94,579
|
$91,776
|
|
|
$1,370
|
|
1%
|
$9,808
|
|
11%
|
$101,584
|
$91,776
|
|
$9,808
|
|
|
11%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MSR CARRYING VALUE1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MSR at fair value
|
$568
|
$577
|
$642
|
$510
|
$531
|
|
|
($9)
|
|
(2%)
|
$37
|
|
7%
|
$568
|
$531
|
|
$37
|
|
|
7%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
MSR at lower of cost or market
|
-
|
|
-
|
182
|
177
|
189
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
(189)
|
|
(100)
|
|
-
|
189
|
|
(189)
|
|
|
(100)
|
Total
|
$568
|
|
$577
|
|
$824
|
|
$687
|
|
$720
|
|
|
($9)
|
|
(2%)
|
|
($152)
|
|
(21%)
|
|
$568
|
|
$720
|
|
($152)
|
|
|
(21%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Beginning in the first quarter of 2020, mortgage servicing rights previously accounted for at lower of cost or market are now accounted for at fair value.
SEGMENT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - COMMERCIAL BANKING (in millions, except ratio data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QUARTERLY TRENDS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
|
COMMERCIAL BANKING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q20 Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020 Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q20
|
|
1Q20
|
|
4Q19
|
|
3Q19
|
|
2Q19
|
1Q20
|
|
|
2Q19
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$/bps
|
%
|
|
$/bps
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
$/bps
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
$419
|
$365
|
$363
|
$360
|
$371
|
|
$54
|
|
|
15%
|
$48
|
|
|
13%
|
$784
|
$743
|
|
$41
|
|
|
6%
|
Noninterest income
|
144
|
125
|
175
|
133
|
149
|
|
19
|
|
|
15
|
(5)
|
|
|
(3)
|
269
|
299
|
|
(30)
|
|
|
(10)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
563
|
490
|
538
|
493
|
520
|
|
73
|
|
|
15
|
43
|
|
|
8
|
1,053
|
1,042
|
|
11
|
|
|
1
|
Noninterest expense
|
213
|
221
|
219
|
213
|
217
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
(4)
|
(4)
|
|
|
(2)
|
434
|
426
|
|
8
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Profit before provision for credit losses
|
350
|
269
|
319
|
280
|
303
|
|
81
|
|
|
30
|
47
|
|
|
16
|
619
|
616
|
|
3
|
|
|
-
|
Provision for credit losses
|
70
|
43
|
24
|
27
|
25
|
|
27
|
|
|
63
|
45
|
|
|
180
|
113
|
46
|
|
67
|
|
|
146
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income tax expense
|
280
|
226
|
295
|
253
|
278
|
|
54
|
|
|
24
|
2
|
|
|
1
|
506
|
570
|
|
(64)
|
|
|
(11)
|
Income tax expense
|
59
|
47
|
64
|
57
|
62
|
|
12
|
|
|
26
|
(3)
|
|
|
(5)
|
106
|
127
|
|
(21)
|
|
|
(17)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$221
|
$179
|
$231
|
$196
|
$216
|
|
$42
|
|
|
23%
|
$5
|
|
|
2%
|
$400
|
$443
|
|
($43)
|
|
|
(10%)
|
AVERAGE BALANCES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$65,280
|
$59,005
|
$56,407
|
$55,614
|
$56,135
|
|
$6,275
|
|
|
11%
|
$9,145
|
|
|
16%
|
$62,142
|
$55,884
|
|
$6,258
|
|
|
11%
|
Total loans and leases1
|
62,011
|
56,555
|
54,523
|
53,814
|
54,653
|
|
5,456
|
|
|
10
|
7,358
|
|
|
13
|
59,283
|
54,545
|
|
4,738
|
|
|
9
|
Deposits
|
41,750
|
33,545
|
32,715
|
31,491
|
30,273
|
|
8,205
|
|
|
24
|
11,477
|
|
|
38
|
37,647
|
30,050
|
|
7,597
|
|
|
25
|
Interest-earning assets
|
62,422
|
57,016
|
54,905
|
54,087
|
54,950
|
|
5,406
|
|
|
9
|
7,472
|
|
|
14
|
59,719
|
54,838
|
|
4,881
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
KEY METRICS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest margin
|
2.70%
|
2.57%
|
2.62%
|
2.64%
|
2.71%
|
|
13 bps
|
|
|
(1) bps
|
|
2.64%
|
2.73%
|
|
(9) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Efficiency ratio
|
37.93
|
45.06
|
40.60
|
43.35
|
41.58
|
|
(713) bps
|
|
|
(365) bps
|
|
41.25
|
40.84
|
|
41 bps
|
|
Loans-to-deposits ratio (period-end balances)
|
140.79
|
164.10
|
165.24
|
163.62
|
173.48
|
|
(2,331) bps
|
|
|
(3,269) bps
|
|
140.79
|
173.48
|
|
(3,269) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loans-to-deposits ratio (average balances)
|
147.03
|
167.18
|
165.80
|
170.01
|
179.49
|
|
(2,015) bps
|
|
|
(3,246) bps
|
|
156.00
|
180.35
|
|
(2,435) bps
|
|
Return on average total tangible assets
|
1.36
|
1.22
|
1.63
|
1.40
|
1.54
|
|
14 bps
|
|
|
(18) bps
|
|
1.29
|
1.60
|
|
(31) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1 Includes loans held for sale.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SEGMENT FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - OTHER (in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QUARTERLY TRENDS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
|
OTHER1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q20 Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020 Change
|
|
2Q20
|
|
1Q20
|
|
4Q19
|
|
3Q19
|
|
2Q19
|
1Q20
|
|
|
2Q19
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net interest income
|
($73)
|
$2
|
($16)
|
($14)
|
($4)
|
|
|
($75)
|
|
|
NM
|
($69)
|
|
|
NM
|
($71)
|
($4)
|
|
($67)
|
|
|
NM
|
Noninterest income
|
18
|
15
|
23
|
24
|
36
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
20
|
(18)
|
|
|
(50)
|
33
|
67
|
|
(34)
|
|
|
(51)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total revenue
|
(55)
|
17
|
7
|
10
|
32
|
|
|
(72)
|
|
|
NM
|
(87)
|
|
|
NM
|
(38)
|
63
|
|
(101)
|
|
|
NM
|
Noninterest expense
|
31
|
53
|
49
|
42
|
19
|
|
|
(22)
|
|
|
(42)
|
12
|
|
|
63
|
84
|
47
|
|
37
|
|
|
79
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) profit before provision for credit losses
|
(86)
|
(36)
|
(42)
|
(32)
|
13
|
|
|
(50)
|
|
|
(139)
|
(99)
|
|
|
NM
|
(122)
|
16
|
|
(138)
|
|
|
NM
|
Provision for credit losses
|
314
|
460
|
(11)
|
(9)
|
(6)
|
|
|
(146)
|
|
|
(32)
|
320
|
|
|
NM
|
774
|
(9)
|
|
783
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) income before income tax benefit
|
(400)
|
(496)
|
(31)
|
(23)
|
19
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
19
|
(419)
|
|
|
NM
|
(896)
|
25
|
|
(921)
|
|
|
NM
|
Income tax benefit
|
(112)
|
(115)
|
(41)
|
(25)
|
(5)
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
3
|
(107)
|
|
|
NM
|
(227)
|
(9)
|
|
(218)
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
($288)
|
($381)
|
$10
|
$2
|
$24
|
|
|
$93
|
|
|
24%
|
($312)
|
|
|
NM
|
($669)
|
$34
|
|
($703)
|
|
|
NM
|
AVERAGE BALANCES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
$42,879
|
$39,757
|
$40,170
|
$40,131
|
$39,869
|
|
|
$3,122
|
|
|
8%
|
$3,010
|
|
|
8%
|
$41,319
|
$39,824
|
|
$1,495
|
|
|
4%
|
Total loans and leases2
|
1,759
|
1,846
|
1,951
|
1,994
|
2,138
|
|
|
(87)
|
|
|
(5)
|
(379)
|
|
|
(18)
|
1,803
|
2,207
|
|
(404)
|
|
|
(18)
|
Deposits
|
8,199
|
7,857
|
7,460
|
6,835
|
7,219
|
|
|
342
|
|
|
4
|
980
|
|
|
14
|
8,028
|
7,617
|
|
411
|
|
|
5
|
Interest-earning assets
|
31,712
|
28,537
|
28,798
|
28,783
|
28,642
|
|
|
3,175
|
|
|
11
|
3,070
|
|
|
11
|
30,124
|
28,607
|
|
1,517
|
|
|
5
-
Includes the financial impact of non-core, liquidating loan portfolios and other non-core assets, our treasury activities, wholesale funding activities, securities portfolio, community development assets and other unallocated assets, liabilities, capital, revenues, provision for credit losses, expenses and income tax expense, not attributed to our Consumer Banking or Commercial Banking segments.
-
Includes loans held for sale.
CREDIT-RELATED INFORMATION (in millions, except ratio data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
AS OF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JUNE 30, 2020 CHANGE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
|
Mar 31, 2020
|
|
Dec 31, 2019
|
|
Sept 30, 2019
|
|
Jun 30, 2019
|
|
Mar 31, 2020
|
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$/bps
|
%
|
|
|
$/bps
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONACCRUAL LOANS AND LEASES1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial
|
$366
|
$305
|
$240
|
$228
|
$198
|
$61
|
|
|
20%
|
$168
|
|
|
85%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
61
|
8
|
2
|
49
|
4
|
53
|
|
|
NM
|
57
|
|
|
NM
|
Leases
|
79
|
1
|
3
|
4
|
17
|
78
|
|
|
NM
|
62
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total commercial loans and leases
|
506
|
314
|
245
|
281
|
219
|
192
|
|
|
61
|
287
|
|
|
131
|
Residential mortgages2
|
112
|
101
|
93
|
91
|
98
|
11
|
|
|
11
|
14
|
|
|
14
|
Home equity
|
254
|
242
|
246
|
247
|
278
|
12
|
|
|
5
|
(24)
|
|
|
(9)
|
Automobile
|
67
|
69
|
67
|
69
|
62
|
(2)
|
|
|
(3)
|
5
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Education
|
18
|
21
|
18
|
17
|
40
|
(3)
|
|
|
(14)
|
(22)
|
|
|
(55)
|
Other retail
|
33
|
33
|
34
|
32
|
30
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
3
|
|
|
10
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total retail loans
|
484
|
466
|
458
|
456
|
508
|
18
|
|
|
4
|
(24)
|
|
|
(5)
|
Nonaccrual loans and leases
|
990
|
|
780
|
|
703
|
|
737
|
|
727
|
|
210
|
|
|
27
|
|
263
|
|
|
36
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Repossessed assets
|
33
|
44
|
45
|
40
|
32
|
(11)
|
|
|
(25)
|
1
|
|
|
3
|
Nonaccrual loans and leases and repossessed assets
|
$1,023
|
|
$824
|
|
$748
|
|
$777
|
|
$759
|
|
$199
|
|
|
24%
|
|
$264
|
|
|
35%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
NONACCRUAL LOANS AND LEASES BY PRODUCT3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial
|
$506
|
$314
|
$245
|
$281
|
$219
|
$192
|
|
|
61%
|
$287
|
|
|
131%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Retail
|
517
|
510
|
503
|
496
|
540
|
7
|
|
|
1
|
(23)
|
|
|
(4)
|
Total nonaccrual loans and leases
|
$1,023
|
|
$824
|
|
$748
|
|
$777
|
|
$759
|
|
$199
|
|
|
24%
|
|
$264
|
|
|
35%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases
|
2.01%
|
1.73%
|
1.09%
|
1.11%
|
1.13%
|
|
28 bps
|
|
|
|
|
88 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Allowance for credit losses to nonaccrual loans and leases
|
255.39
|
283.48
|
184.31
|
177.42
|
181.54
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
NM
|
|
Nonaccrual loans and leases to loans and leases
|
0.79
|
0.61
|
0.59
|
0.63
|
0.62
|
18
|
|
|
|
17
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Beginning in the first quarter of 2020 and upon the adoption of ASU 2016-13,Financial Instruments-CreditLosses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, nonperforming loans and leases are now referred to as nonaccrual loans and leases and other nonperforming assets are referred to as repossessed assets.
-
Beginning in the fourth quarter of 2019, nonaccrual balances exclude both fully and partially guaranteed residential mortgage loans sold to Ginnie Mae for which the Company has the right, but not the obligation, to repurchase. Prior periods have been adjusted to exclude partially guaranteed amounts to conform with the current period presentation.
-
Nonaccrual loans and leases by product includes repossessed assets.
CREDIT-RELATED INFORMATION, CONTINUED (in millions, except ratio data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
AS OF
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
JUNE 30, 2020 CHANGE
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Jun 30, 2020
|
|
Mar 31, 2020
|
|
Dec 31, 2019
|
|
Sept 30, 2019
|
|
Jun 30, 2019
|
|
Mar 31, 2020
|
|
June 30, 2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$/bps
|
%
|
|
$/bps
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LOANS AND LEASES 90 DAYS OR MORE PAST DUE AND ACCRUING
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial
|
$33
|
|
$-
|
$2
|
$1
|
$4
|
$33
|
100%
|
$29
|
|
|
NM
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
Leases
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
(1)
|
|
|
(100)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total commercial loans and leases
|
33
|
|
-
|
2
|
2
|
5
|
33
|
100
|
28
|
|
|
NM
|
Residential mortgages
|
13
|
14
|
13
|
15
|
14
|
(1)
|
(7)
|
(1)
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Home equity
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
Automobile
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Education
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
3
|
3
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
(1)
|
|
|
(33)
|
Other retail
|
7
|
11
|
8
|
10
|
9
|
(4)
|
(36)
|
(2)
|
|
|
(22)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total retail loans
|
22
|
27
|
23
|
28
|
26
|
(5)
|
(19)
|
(4)
|
|
|
(15)
|
Total loans and leases
|
55
|
|
27
|
|
25
|
|
30
|
|
31
|
|
28
|
104
|
|
24
|
|
|
77
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CREDIT-RELATED INFORMATION, CONTINUED (in millions)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QUARTERLY TRENDS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q20 Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020 Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q20
|
1Q20
|
|
4Q19
|
|
3Q19
|
|
2Q19
|
1Q20
|
|
|
2Q19
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
|
%
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CHARGE-OFFS, RECOVERIES AND RELATED RATIOS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
GROSS CHARGE-OFFS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial
|
$68
|
|
$47
|
$24
|
$20
|
$40
|
|
|
$21
|
|
|
45%
|
$28
|
|
|
70%
|
$115
|
$43
|
|
$72
|
|
|
167%
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
-
|
-
|
9
|
10
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
20
|
|
(20)
|
|
|
(100)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leases
|
|
6
|
|
-
|
1
|
5
|
5
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
100
|
1
|
|
|
20
|
6
|
8
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
(25)
|
Total commercial loans and leases
|
|
74
|
|
47
|
|
34
|
|
35
|
|
45
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
57
|
|
29
|
|
|
64
|
|
121
|
|
71
|
|
50
|
|
|
70
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential mortgages
|
2
|
|
1
|
2
|
2
|
2
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
100
|
|
-
|
-
|
3
|
4
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(25)
|
Home equity
|
6
|
|
8
|
10
|
11
|
11
|
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
(25)
|
(5)
|
|
|
(45)
|
14
|
18
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
(22)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Automobile
|
31
|
|
39
|
38
|
37
|
30
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
(21)
|
1
|
|
|
3
|
70
|
68
|
|
2
|
|
|
3
|
Education
|
14
|
|
18
|
20
|
18
|
18
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
(22)
|
(4)
|
|
|
(22)
|
32
|
34
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other retail
|
|
53
|
|
61
|
58
|
56
|
50
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
(13)
|
3
|
|
|
6
|
114
|
99
|
|
15
|
|
|
15
|
Total retail loans
|
|
106
|
|
127
|
|
128
|
|
124
|
|
111
|
|
|
(21)
|
|
|
(17)
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
(5)
|
|
233
|
|
223
|
|
10
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total gross charge-offs
|
$180
|
|
$174
|
$162
|
$159
|
$156
|
|
|
$6
|
|
|
3%
|
$24
|
|
|
15%
|
$354
|
$294
|
|
$60
|
|
|
20%
|
GROSS RECOVERIES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial
|
$3
|
|
$3
|
$7
|
$3
|
$12
|
|
|
$-
|
-%
|
($9)
|
|
|
(75%)
|
$6
|
$14
|
|
($8)
|
|
|
(57%)
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leases
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Total commercial loans and leases
|
|
3
|
|
3
|
|
7
|
|
3
|
|
12
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
(9)
|
|
|
(75)
|
|
6
|
|
14
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
(57)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential mortgages
|
1
|
|
1
|
1
|
1
|
2
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
(1)
|
|
|
(50)
|
2
|
7
|
|
(5)
|
|
|
(71)
|
Home equity
|
8
|
|
11
|
10
|
12
|
10
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
(27)
|
(2)
|
|
|
(20)
|
19
|
27
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
(30)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Automobile
|
11
|
|
12
|
11
|
15
|
16
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(8)
|
(5)
|
|
|
(31)
|
23
|
31
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
(26)
|
Education
|
4
|
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
4
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
8
|
8
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other retail
|
|
6
|
|
6
|
7
|
11
|
6
|
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
12
|
12
|
|
-
|
-
|
Total retail loans
|
|
30
|
|
34
|
|
33
|
|
43
|
|
38
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
(12)
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
(21)
|
|
64
|
|
85
|
|
(21)
|
|
|
(25)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total gross recoveries
|
$33
|
|
$37
|
$40
|
$46
|
$50
|
|
|
($4)
|
|
|
(11%)
|
($17)
|
|
|
(34%)
|
$70
|
$99
|
|
($29)
|
|
|
(29%)
|
NET CHARGE-OFFS (RECOVERIES)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial
|
$65
|
|
$44
|
$17
|
$17
|
$28
|
|
|
$21
|
|
|
48%
|
$37
|
|
|
132%
|
$109
|
$29
|
|
$80
|
|
|
NM
|
Commercial real estate
|
|
-
|
-
|
9
|
10
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
-
|
|
-
|
20
|
|
(20)
|
|
|
(100)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Leases
|
|
6
|
|
-
|
1
|
5
|
5
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
100
|
1
|
|
|
20
|
6
|
8
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
(25)
|
Total commercial loans and leases
|
|
71
|
|
44
|
|
27
|
|
32
|
|
33
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
61
|
|
38
|
|
|
115
|
|
115
|
|
57
|
|
58
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential mortgages
|
1
|
|
-
|
1
|
1
|
|
-
|
1
|
|
|
100
|
1
|
|
|
100
|
1
|
(3)
|
|
4
|
|
|
NM
|
Home equity
|
(2)
|
|
(3)
|
|
-
|
(1)
|
1
|
|
|
1
|
|
|
33
|
(3)
|
|
|
NM
|
(5)
|
(9)
|
|
4
|
|
|
44
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Automobile
|
20
|
|
27
|
27
|
22
|
14
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
(26)
|
6
|
|
|
43
|
47
|
37
|
|
10
|
|
|
27
|
Education
|
10
|
|
14
|
16
|
14
|
14
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
(29)
|
(4)
|
|
|
(29)
|
24
|
26
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other retail
|
|
47
|
|
55
|
51
|
45
|
44
|
|
|
(8)
|
|
|
(15)
|
3
|
|
|
7
|
102
|
87
|
|
15
|
|
|
17
|
Total retail loans
|
|
76
|
|
93
|
|
95
|
|
81
|
|
73
|
|
|
(17)
|
|
|
(18)
|
|
3
|
|
|
4
|
|
169
|
|
138
|
|
31
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total net charge-offs
|
$147
|
|
$137
|
$122
|
$113
|
$106
|
|
|
$10
|
|
|
7%
|
$41
|
|
|
39%
|
$284
|
$195
|
|
$89
|
|
|
46%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CREDIT-RELATED INFORMATION, CONTINUED (in millions, except rates)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
QUARTERLY TRENDS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FOR THE SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q20 Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2020 Change
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
2Q20
|
1Q20
|
|
4Q19
|
|
3Q19
|
|
2Q19
|
1Q20
|
|
|
|
2Q19
|
|
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
2019
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
$/bps
|
%
|
|
$/bps
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
$/bps
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ANNUALIZED NET CHARGE-OFF (RECOVERY) RATES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial
|
0.52%
|
|
0.41%
|
0.16%
|
0.16%
|
0.27%
|
|
11 bps
|
|
|
|
25 bps
|
|
|
0.47%
|
0.14%
|
|
33 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commercial real estate
|
-
|
-
|
0.26
|
0.31
|
|
-
|
- bps
|
|
|
|
- bps
|
|
|
|
-
|
0.30
|
|
(30) bps
|
|
Leases
|
1.03
|
|
0.07
|
0.19
|
0.80
|
0.72
|
|
96 bps
|
|
|
|
31 bps
|
|
|
0.55
|
0.56
|
|
(1) bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total commercial loans and leases
|
0.42
|
|
0.30
|
0.19
|
0.22
|
0.23
|
|
12 bps
|
|
|
|
19 bps
|
|
|
0.37
|
0.20
|
|
17 bps
|
|
Residential mortgages
|
0.02
|
|
0.01
|
0.02
|
0.01
|
0.01
|
|
1 bps
|
|
|
|
1 bps
|
|
|
0.01
|
(0.03)
|
|
4 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Home equity
|
(0.05)
|
|
(0.10)
|
0.02
|
(0.04)
|
0.01
|
|
5 bps
|
|
|
|
(6) bps
|
|
|
(0.08)
|
(0.13)
|
|
5 bps
|
|
Automobile
|
0.68
|
|
0.88
|
0.85
|
0.74
|
0.49
|
|
(20) bps
|
|
|
|
19 bps
|
|
|
0.78
|
0.62
|
|
16 bps
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Education
|
0.34
|
|
0.55
|
0.65
|
0.58
|
0.62
|
|
(21) bps
|
|
|
|
(28) bps
|
|
|
0.44
|
0.57
|
|
(13) bps
|
|
Other retail
|
2.93
|
|
3.21
|
3.09
|
3.08
|
3.11
|
|
(28) bps
|
|
|
|
(18) bps
|
|
|
3.07
|
3.09
|
|
(2) bps
|
|