39.41 USD   -1.82%
Citizens Financial : Announces Prime Rate Change

09/26/2018 | 11:42pm CEST

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) announced today that Citizens Bank, N.A. and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania have raised their prime lending rates to 5.25 percent from 5.0 percent, effective Thursday, September 27, 2018.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $155.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2018. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,200 ATMs and approximately 1,150 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and interest rate products and asset finance. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.


© Business Wire 2018
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 135 M
EBIT 2018 2 413 M
Net income 2018 1 679 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,43%
P/E ratio 2018 11,60
P/E ratio 2019 10,59
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,14x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,95x
Capitalization 19 233 M
