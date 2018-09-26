Citizens Financial : Announces Prime Rate Change

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) announced today that Citizens
Bank, N.A. and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania have raised their prime
lending rates to 5.25 percent from 5.0 percent, effective Thursday,
September 27, 2018.
