CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(CFG)
Citizens Financial : Announces Prime Rate Change

0
10/30/2019 | 05:07pm EDT

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) announced today that Citizens Bank, N.A. has lowered its prime lending rate to 4.75 percent from 5.00 percent, effective Thursday, October 31, 2019.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $164.4 billion in assets as of September 30, 2019. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,900 ATMs and approximately 1,100 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and interest rate products, and asset finance. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 474 M
EBIT 2019 2 690 M
Net income 2019 1 720 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,82%
P/E ratio 2019 9,43x
P/E ratio 2020 9,18x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,45x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,42x
Capitalization 15 861 M
Chart CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 40,34  $
Last Close Price 35,73  $
Spread / Highest target 34,3%
Spread / Average Target 12,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -16,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Winfield van Saun Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John F. Woods Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Michael Ruttledge Chief Information Officer
Charles John Koch Independent Director
Shivan S. Subramaniam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.20.18%15 861
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.29.51%404 198
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION29.22%288 473
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.54%287 504
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY13.22%222 721
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-2.02%203 404
