CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP

(CFG)
Citizens Financial : Appoints John F. Woods Vice Chairman

0
02/14/2019 | 12:30pm EST

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (“Citizens”) (NYSE: CFG) today announced that Chief Financial Officer John F. Woods has been named a Vice Chairman of the bank. He joins Brad Conner, head of Consumer, and Don McCree, head of Commercial, as Vice Chairmen of Citizens.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190214005706/en/

John F. Woods (Photo: Business Wire)

Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun commented: “We are extremely pleased to recognize John’s importance and contribution to Citizens by naming him a Vice Chairman. Under his leadership we have built an excellent finance function, we continue to drive strong results from our TOP[i] and BSO[ii] programs, and we’ve taken our strategy work to the next level, including the build out of our corporate development activities. John partners well with our businesses and exemplifies the right leadership style and cultural fit for Citizens.”

Woods joined Citizens two years ago on February 13, 2017. He has responsibility for the business line finance groups and for the company’s Treasury, Financial Planning and Analysis, Controller, Investor Relations, and Strategy and Corporate Development functions. His most recent prior work experience was with MUFG and JPMorgan Chase.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $160.5 billion in assets as of December 31, 2018. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,900 ATMs and approximately 1,100 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and interest rate products and asset finance. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

[i] “Tapping our Potential”
[ii] Balance Sheet Optimization


© Business Wire 2019
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 6 543 M
EBIT 2019 2 703 M
Net income 2019 1 782 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,72%
P/E ratio 2019 9,38
P/E ratio 2020 8,68
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,59x
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,48x
Capitalization 16 921 M
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Winfield van Saun Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John F. Woods Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Ruttledge Chief Information Officer
Charles John Koch Independent Director
Shivan S. Subramaniam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP22.13%16 921
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD4.44%191 921
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%82 830
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP8.18%54 169
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD6.94%51 811
SHANGHAI PUDONG DEVELOPMENT BANK10.82%47 114
