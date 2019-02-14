Citizens Financial : Appoints John F. Woods Vice Chairman

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (“Citizens”) (NYSE: CFG) today announced
that Chief Financial Officer John F. Woods has been named a Vice
Chairman of the bank. He joins Brad Conner, head of Consumer, and Don
McCree, head of Commercial, as Vice Chairmen of Citizens.
Chairman and CEO Bruce Van Saun commented: “We are extremely pleased to
recognize John’s importance and contribution to Citizens by naming him a
Vice Chairman. Under his leadership we have built an excellent finance
function, we continue to drive strong results from our TOP[i]
and BSO[ii] programs, and we’ve taken our strategy work to
the next level, including the build out of our corporate development
activities. John partners well with our businesses and exemplifies the
right leadership style and cultural fit for Citizens.”
Woods joined Citizens two years ago on February 13, 2017. He has
responsibility for the business line finance groups and for the
company’s Treasury, Financial Planning and Analysis, Controller,
Investor Relations, and Strategy and Corporate Development functions.
His most recent prior work experience was with MUFG and JPMorgan Chase.
About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest
financial institutions, with $160.5 billion in assets as of December 31,
2018. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad
range of retail and commercial banking products and services to
individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large
corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their
potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order
to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking,
Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and
online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of
approximately 2,900 ATMs and approximately 1,100 branches in 11 states
in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking
products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings,
wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking,
Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a
full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending
and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and
interest rate products and asset finance. More information is available
[i] “Tapping our Potential”
[ii] Balance
Sheet Optimization
