Citizens Financial : Appoints Terrance Lillis to Board of Directors; Anthony Di Iorio to Retire from Board in April 2019

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced the
appointment of Terrance (Terry) J. Lillis to its board of directors,
effective Feb. 1, 2019. Lillis most recently served as Executive Vice
President and Chief Financial Officer of Principal Financial Group until
his retirement in May 2017. Lillis’ appointment will expand the Citizens
Board from 12 to 13 directors. He will serve on the Board’s Audit
Committee.
“We are pleased to welcome Terry to our board of directors,” said
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Van Saun. “Terry is a highly
experienced financial services CFO and leader who will make a valuable
contribution to both our Board and to our Audit Committee going forward,
as we continue our journey to drive shareholder value and become a
top-performing bank.”
Citizens also announced that Anthony Di Iorio, who has served on the
Citizens board since 2014, will retire from the board after his current
term expires at the end of April 2019, as he has reached age 75, the
mandatory retirement age under the bank’s corporate governance
guidelines. Mr. Di Iorio serves on the Audit Committee and the
Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.
Lillis, 65, joined Principal in 1982 as an actuarial student and held
various senior actuarial, risk management and product-pricing roles
through 2008 when he began service as chief financial officer. In that
role, he was responsible for the financial integrity, sustainability and
well-being of Principal. Lillis led a series of strategic initiatives
that allowed Principal to weather the most recent global financial
crises, create an adequate capital base and become a leading global
provider of retirement, long-term savings and asset-management products
and services through organic growth and acquisitions. During Lillis’
tenure as chief financial officer, Principal became a leading global
financial services company with operations in more than 11 countries and
clients in more than 75 countries.
An Iowa native, Terry received a bachelor's degree from Simpson College
after serving in the U.S. Army in the Republic of Korea. He received an
M.S. degree in actuarial science from the University of Iowa in 1982. He
is a member of the American Academy of Actuaries and the Society of
Actuaries.
About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
Citizens
Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest
financial institutions, with $155.4 billion in assets as of June 30,
2018. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad
range of retail and commercial banking products and services to
individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large
corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their
potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order
to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking,
Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and
online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of
approximately 3,200 ATMs and approximately 1,150 branches in 11 states
in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking
products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings,
wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking,
Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a
full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending
and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and
interest rate products and asset finance. More information is available
www.citizensbank.com
