Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citizens Financial Group    CFG

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP (CFG)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 09/27 10:02:07 pm
38.93 USD   -1.22%
10:30pCITIZENS FINANC : Appoints Terrance Lillis to Board of Directors; An..
BU
09/26CITIZENS FINANC : Announces Prime Rate Change
BU
09/12CITIZENS FINANC : SEC Filing 8K
CO
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Citizens Financial : Appoints Terrance Lillis to Board of Directors; Anthony Di Iorio to Retire from Board in April 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 10:30pm CEST

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced the appointment of Terrance (Terry) J. Lillis to its board of directors, effective Feb. 1, 2019. Lillis most recently served as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Principal Financial Group until his retirement in May 2017. Lillis’ appointment will expand the Citizens Board from 12 to 13 directors. He will serve on the Board’s Audit Committee.

“We are pleased to welcome Terry to our board of directors,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Van Saun. “Terry is a highly experienced financial services CFO and leader who will make a valuable contribution to both our Board and to our Audit Committee going forward, as we continue our journey to drive shareholder value and become a top-performing bank.”

Citizens also announced that Anthony Di Iorio, who has served on the Citizens board since 2014, will retire from the board after his current term expires at the end of April 2019, as he has reached age 75, the mandatory retirement age under the bank’s corporate governance guidelines. Mr. Di Iorio serves on the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

Lillis, 65, joined Principal in 1982 as an actuarial student and held various senior actuarial, risk management and product-pricing roles through 2008 when he began service as chief financial officer. In that role, he was responsible for the financial integrity, sustainability and well-being of Principal. Lillis led a series of strategic initiatives that allowed Principal to weather the most recent global financial crises, create an adequate capital base and become a leading global provider of retirement, long-term savings and asset-management products and services through organic growth and acquisitions. During Lillis’ tenure as chief financial officer, Principal became a leading global financial services company with operations in more than 11 countries and clients in more than 75 countries.

An Iowa native, Terry received a bachelor's degree from Simpson College after serving in the U.S. Army in the Republic of Korea. He received an M.S. degree in actuarial science from the University of Iowa in 1982. He is a member of the American Academy of Actuaries and the Society of Actuaries.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $155.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2018. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,200 ATMs and approximately 1,150 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and interest rate products and asset finance. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.


© Business Wire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP
10:54pCITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Fin..
AQ
10:30pCITIZENS FINANCIAL : Appoints Terrance Lillis to Board of Directors; Anthony Di ..
BU
09/26CITIZENS FINANCIAL : Announces Prime Rate Change
BU
09/20CITIZENS FINANCIAL : Declares Semi-Annual Dividend on Preferred Stock
AQ
09/13CITIZENS FINANCIAL : Maria P. Tedesco Named President of Union Bank & Trust
AQ
09/12CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements..
AQ
09/12CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP : SEC Filing 8K
CO
09/11CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Declares Semi-Annual Dividend on Preferred Stoc..
BU
09/11CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP : Dividends
CO
08/29CITIZENS FINANCIAL : to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Confer..
BU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/26M&T Bank gains 1.4% as Goldman upgrades on interest-rate outlook 
09/14Banks mostly tone down expectations for Q3, but Wells Fargo delivers some goo.. 
09/12Citizens Financial (CFG) Presents At Barclays Global Financial Services Confe.. 
09/11EAA September 2018 Portfolio 
09/03Tracking David Tepper's Appaloosa Management Portfolio - Q2 2018 Update 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 6 135 M
EBIT 2018 2 413 M
Net income 2018 1 679 M
Debt 2018 -
Yield 2018 2,43%
P/E ratio 2018 11,60
P/E ratio 2019 10,59
Capi. / Sales 2018 3,14x
Capi. / Sales 2019 2,95x
Capitalization 19 233 M
Chart CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP
Duration : Period :
Citizens Financial Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 47,3 $
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Winfield van Saun Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John F. Woods Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Brian O'Connell Head-Technology Services
Charles John Koch Independent Director
Shivan S. Subramaniam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP-6.12%19 233
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LTD0.78%194 140
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO LTD0.00%84 028
AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND BANKING GROUP-2.71%58 723
JAPAN POST BANK CO LTD-9.41%54 613
QNB38.88%44 406
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.