Citizens Financial : Bank Opens New Johnston, RI Corporate Campus

08/14/2018 | 04:31pm CEST

State-of-the-art facility will house more than 3,000 colleagues

Citizens Bank today officially opened its new corporate campus in Johnston, RI, bringing together more than 3,000 colleagues in a state-of-the-art facility designed to foster greater collaboration while bringing significant benefits to the local community.

The campus, built on a previously undeveloped parcel of land on the west side of Interstate 295, comprises approximately 424,000 square feet of office and meeting space, including a call center, as well as ball fields, tennis and basketball courts, and trails that will be available for colleague and local community use.

“This beautiful, modern campus provides a foundation for greater teamwork, innovation and efficiency in an environmentally sustainable setting,” said Bruce Van Saun, Chairman and CEO, Citizens Financial Group. “We believe that this dynamic work environment will help further connect our colleagues to the bank’s mission and values in meaningful ways.”

Added Van Saun: “We are grateful for the partnership of our state and local officials in making this project possible, and proud to be able to offer so many amenities to the local community.”

“Citizens Bank is a Rhode Island success story, with roots in our state for almost 200 years,” said Gov. Gina M. Raimondo. “This beautiful new campus in Johnston is the result of years of collaborative, innovative efforts and is a tangible sign of Citizens’ commitment to our state.”

“I am very excited about Citizens Bank making Johnston their new home. This project is living proof of what happens when the town, the state and a private corporation work together for good, sound economic development,” said Joseph M. Polisena, Mayor of Johnston.

The property was designed to preserve more than 60 acres of trees and wetlands -- nearly 50 percent of the 123-acre site. As part of the project, Citizens remediated a decades-old landfill and integrated wildlife paths for habitat circulation. The bank has also incorporated an extensive storm water system for protection of wetlands and sensitive areas, as well as rainwater harvesting for irrigation of the landscape.

Citizens colleagues will be able to take advantage of amenities including an onsite fitness and wellness center, a cafeteria offering a wide range of healthy food options, and scenic walking trails and sports fields that help promote an active lifestyle. Workstations within the campus were designed to foster teamwork while maximizing natural light.

The project also includes infrastructure improvements along Greenville Ave., including the extension of sewer lines into the area by the Narragansett Bay Commission and the construction of a new exit for Interstate 295, the cost of which was split by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation and Citizens. Colleagues working in the facility are primarily being relocated from a leased facility in Cranston, RI. The Citizens headquarters will remain in Providence. Citizens employs nearly 5,300 colleagues in the state of Rhode Island.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $155.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2018. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,200 ATMs and approximately 1,150 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and interest rate products and asset finance. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

CFG-CNS
CFG-CORP


