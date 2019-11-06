Citizens Financial : Commercial Banking provides $138 million loan to DSC Partners for acquisition of 28 Maryland office and industrial buildings

11/06/2019

PROVIDENCE, RI - Citizens Commercial Banking announced today that its Commercial Real Estate Finance team is providing a $138 million loan to Washington, D.C.-based DSC Partners, a real estate investment company founded in 2017 by former First Potomac Realty Trust executives, for the acquisition of 28 office and industrial buildings located in Montgomery County, MD. Citizens is Left Lead Bank and Administrative Agent.

The three office parks, previously owned by PS Business Parks, total 1.3 million square feet and consist of the MetroPark North campus in Rockville and the WesTech and Meadows business parks in Silver Spring. The properties include single- and multi-story office and flex buildings with tenants such as the U.S. government, MedStar Health, Children's Hospital, Adventist Health Care, Intelligent Automation, Aetna, Netcom Technologies and Dealeron.

'Citizens' Commercial Real Estate bankers are trusted partners who were ready to listen to us and help make this deal a reality,' said DSC Partners co-founder Doug Donatelli. 'The Citizens team has deep knowledge of the commercial real estate landscape and their close attention to detail made for a seamless and timely execution.'

'At Citizens, we try to think about the needs of our clients from their point of view and offer the best solutions,' said Tim Leon, Executive Vice President of Commercial Real Estate for the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Southwest at Citizens Bank. 'Providing acquisition and bridge loans is just one of the ways that Citizens delivers substantial value for our clients and our communities.'

