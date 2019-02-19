Citizens Financial : Further Expands M&A Advisory Team with Bowstring Advisors Acquisition

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (“Citizens”) [NYSE: CFG] today announced
a definitive agreement to purchase certain assets of Bowstring Advisors
(“Bowstring,” formerly CHILDS Advisory Partners), an Atlanta-based
merger and acquisition advisory firm that delivers a range of financial
services to commercial and industrial clients nationwide. This
transaction, which follows several other recent additions of key
industry talent, products and solutions, further strengthens Citizens’
advisory capabilities.
“Clients view Citizens as a trusted partner committed to delivering
complete solution sets, quality execution and excellent service
throughout their business life cycle,” said Donald McCree, vice chairman
and head of Commercial Banking. “We continue to move decisively to
broaden our capabilities. The addition of the highly regarded Bowstring
team more than doubles our M&A advisory business with deep knowledge in
key industry sectors such as healthcare, technology and business
services, while strengthening our coverage nationally and further
enhancing our ability to deliver for our clients.”
“We share Citizens’ ambition to build robust advisory capabilities, as
well as their commitment to exceptional client solutions. We look
forward to delivering Citizens’ broad set of capital markets
capabilities to our growing client base,” said Bowstring CEO Jim Childs,
who founded the firm in 2009.
Bowstring will become part of Citizens Capital Markets, Inc.,
complementing Western Reserve Partners, which significantly increased
the bank’s M&A capabilities when it was acquired in 2017. The addition
of the Bowstring team will further accelerate the build out of Citizens’
M&A and financial advisory capabilities. Citizens’ recently released
eighth annual Middle
Market M&A Outlook noted a strong appetite among mid-sized
companies for growth through M&A. This transaction further strengthens
Citizens’ growing presence in the Southeast and nationally.
The transaction, which is expected to close in the first half of 2019,
subject to Bowstring receiving FINRA approval, will be funded with cash.
Under the terms of the agreement, Citizens’ wholly-owned subsidiary,
Citizens Capital Markets, Inc. (“CCMI”), will purchase certain assets of
Bowstring and upon closing, Bowstring will operate as a division of
CCMI. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Debevoise & Plimpton LLP acted as legal advisor to Citizens. Morris
Manning & Martin, LLP acted as legal advisor to Bowstring on the
transaction.
