Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citizens Financial Group, Inc.    CFG

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(CFG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. : Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/15/2019 | 04:31pm EST

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) announced that its board of directors has declared the following dividends payable on January 6, 2020, to preferred shareholders of record at the close of business on December 20, 2019:

  • a semi-annual cash dividend of $30.00 per share on CFG’s 6.000% Fixed-to-Floating Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B;
  • a quarterly cash dividend of $15.9375 per share on CFG’s 6.375% Fixed-to-Floating Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series C;
  • a quarterly cash dividend of $15.875 per share ($0.396875 per each depositary share, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the preferred stock) on CFG’s 6.350% Fixed-to-Floating Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series D; and
  • a quarterly cash dividend of $9.444 per share ($0.236111111 per each depositary share, each representing a 1/40th interest in a share of the preferred stock) on CFG’s 5.000% Fixed-Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series E.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $164.4 billion in assets as of September 30, 2019. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,900 ATMs and approximately 1,100 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and interest rate products, and asset finance. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

CFG-IR


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP,
04:31pCITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. : Declares Dividends on Preferred Stock
BU
11/14CITIZENS FINANCIAL : Capital Markets' Bowstring advises J&J Services, Inc. on it..
PU
11/13CITIZENS FINANCIAL : Commercial Banking Provides $214 million Revolving Line of ..
PU
11/06CITIZENS FINANCIAL : 3Q19 U.S. Liquidity Coverage Ratio Disclosures
PU
11/06CITIZENS FINANCIAL : 3Q19 Pillar 3 Regulatory Disclosures
PU
11/06CITIZENS FINANCIAL IN : RI MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
11/06CITIZENS FINANCIAL : Commercial Banking provides $138 million loan to DSC Partne..
PU
11/05CITIZENS FINANCIAL : Bank of America Merrill Lynch Future of Financials Conferen..
PU
11/05CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements..
AQ
11/04CITIZENS FINANCIAL : Bank Renews Partnership with Feeding America® to Combat Hun..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 476 M
EBIT 2019 2 691 M
Net income 2019 1 720 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 3,63%
P/E ratio 2019 9,92x
P/E ratio 2020 9,66x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,52x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,49x
Capitalization 16 332 M
Chart CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 40,50  $
Last Close Price 37,57  $
Spread / Highest target 27,8%
Spread / Average Target 7,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -20,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Winfield van Saun Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John F. Woods Vice Chairman & Chief Financial Officer
Michael Ruttledge Chief Information Officer
Charles John Koch Independent Director
Shivan S. Subramaniam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.26.37%16 332
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.31.61%403 291
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION33.08%294 140
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED0.00%282 572
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY15.65%226 228
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-4.04%199 549
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group