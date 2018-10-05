Log in
News Summary

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. : Publishes Results of its 2018 Dodd-Frank Act Mid-Cycle Company-Run Stress Test

10/05/2018

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or “Citizens”) today published the results of its mid-cycle company-run 2018 stress test conducted in accordance with the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act of 2010.

The Dodd-Frank Act mid-cycle company-run stress test disclosure, including general descriptions of methodologies used in the stress test, is available at investor.citizensbank.com under “Regulatory Filings & Disclosures.”

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $155.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2018. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,200 ATMs and approximately 1,150 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and interest rate products and asset finance. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

CFG-IR


© Business Wire 2018
