Citizens Financial Group, Inc. : Reports Fourth Quarter Net Income of $465 Million and Diluted EPS of $0.96
0
01/18/2019 | 06:31am EST
Underlying net income of $474 million up 36% and diluted EPS of
$0.98 up 38% year over year*
ROTCE of 13.8%; Underlying ROTCE of 14.1% in fourth quarter 2018, up
3.7% year over year*
2018 net income of $1.7 billion and $3.52 diluted EPS
2018 Underlying net income of $1.7 billion up 32% and diluted EPS of
$3.56 up 38% from 2017*
4.0% Underlying operating leverage in 2018 before the impact of
Franklin American Mortgage Company*
Board declares a 19% increase in quarterly common stock dividend
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or “Citizens”) today reported
fourth quarter net income of $465 million, or $0.96 per diluted common
share, compared with fourth quarter 2017 net income of $666 million, or
$1.35 per diluted common share. Fourth quarter 2018 results reflect a
net $9 million after-tax reduction, or ($0.02) per fully diluted share,
from notable items compared with a net $317 million after-tax benefit,
or $0.64 per share, in fourth quarter 2017. Fourth quarter 2018 Return
on Average Tangible Common Equity* (“ROTCE”) of 13.8% compares with
fourth quarter 2017 of 19.9%.
Full year 2018 net income available to common stockholders of $1.7
billion and diluted EPS of $3.52 compares with $1.6 billion and diluted
EPS of $3.25 in 2017. 2018 ROTCE* of 12.9% compares with 12.3% in 2017.
2018 results reflect a net $16 million after-tax reduction, or ($0.04)
per fully diluted share, from notable items compared with a net $340
million after-tax benefit, or $0.67 per share, in 2017.
Excluding notable items, on an Underlying basis,* fourth quarter 2018
net income available to common stockholders of $459 million, or $0.98
per diluted share, increased 32% and 38%, respectively, from fourth
quarter 2017 and increased 4% and 5%, respectively, from third quarter
2018. Underlying fourth quarter 2018 ROTCE* of 14.1% improved from 10.4%
in fourth quarter 2017 and 13.5% in third quarter 2018. On an Underlying
basis,* full year 2018 net income available to common stockholders of
$1.7 billion increased 32% and diluted EPS of $3.56 increased 38% from
2017 levels. On an Underlying basis,* 2018 ROTCE of 13.1% compares with
9.8% in 2017.
“We are pleased to end the year with another quarter of strong results
for Citizens, continuing our track record of consistent execution and
delivering against our goals,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Bruce Van Saun. “We are executing well and head into 2019 with good
momentum as evidenced by our continued strong operating leverage,
balance sheet growth, expanding customer base and broadening of our
capabilities, including our recent acquisition of Clarfeld Financial
Advisors.”
Van Saun continued, “We are pleased to have already achieved the lower
end of our medium-term ROTCE target and are now increasing the range to
14 to 16 percent. Our strong performance has allowed us to raise our
dividend today by a further 19%, as we continue to deliver strong value
for all our stakeholders.”
*Please see important information on Key Performance Metrics and
Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as applicable, at the end of this release
for an explanation of our use of these metrics and non-GAAP financial
measures and their reconciliation to GAAP financial measures. Where
there is a reference to “Underlying” results in a paragraph, all
measures that follow these references are on the same basis, when
applicable. References to “Underlying results excluding FAMC” exclude
the impact of the August 1, 2018 FAMC acquisition and notable items, as
applicable. Additional information regarding the impact of the FAMC
acquisition and notable items may be found in the Notable Items portion
of this release. Throughout this release, references to consolidated
and/or commercial loans and loan growth include leases. Loans held for
sale are also referred to as LHFS. Current reporting-period regulatory
capital ratios are preliminary. Select totals may not foot due to
rounding.
Citizens’ board of directors has declared a 19% increase in its
quarterly cash dividend to $0.32 per common share. The first quarter
dividend is now 45% higher than a year ago. The dividend is payable on
February 14, 2019 to shareholders of record at the close of business on
January 31, 2019.
Fourth Quarter 2018 vs. Third Quarter 2018
Key Highlights
Fourth quarter highlights include ROTCE of 13.8% and Underlying ROTCE*
of 14.1%. Underlying results excluding the impact of notable items and
Franklin American Mortgage Company (“FAMC”)* reflect revenue growth of
2%, driven by strength in noninterest income and net interest income
given average loan growth of 2% and a three basis point improvement in
net interest margin.
Fourth quarter 2018 results reflect a net $9 million after-tax
reduction, or ($0.02) per fully diluted share, from notable items
compared with a net $7 million after-tax reduction, or ($0.02) per
share, in third quarter 2018.
Results reflect an efficiency ratio of 59.7%, which includes the
impact of $45 million of notable expense items and a 93 basis point
impact tied to the FAMC acquisition. Excluding the impact of notable
items and FAMC, the Underlying efficiency ratio* improved by 118 basis
points to 55.8% given strong expense discipline with positive
operating leverage of 2.1%.
Tangible book value per common share of $28.73 increased by 4%. Fully
diluted average common shares outstanding decreased by 8.5 million
shares.
Results
Total revenue of $1.6 billion increased 2%, reflecting strength in
noninterest income and net interest income.
Net interest income of $1.2 billion increased $24 million, reflecting
2% average loan growth and a three basis point improvement in net
interest margin to 3.22% from third quarter levels.
Net interest margin of 3.22% reflects improved yields on
interest-earning assets, including the benefit of higher short-term
interest rates and balance sheet optimization, partially offset by
higher funding costs.
Noninterest income of $421 million increased $5 million. Excluding the
impact of notable items and FAMC,* noninterest income of $393 million
remained relatively stable, as strength in foreign exchange and
interest rate products and letter of credit and loan fees was largely
offset by a reduction in mortgage banking and capital markets fees.
Noninterest expense of $951 million increased $41 million driven by a
$46 million increase tied to the FAMC acquisition and notable items.
Excluding the impact of notable items and FAMC,* noninterest expense
of $871 million decreased by $5 million as a reduction in other
operating expense, largely tied to a reduction in FDIC insurance
expense, and lower occupancy expense were partially offset by
seasonally higher outside services and an increase in salaries and
employee benefits tied to growth initiatives.
Provision for credit losses of $85 million increased modestly from
relatively low third quarter levels.
Preferred dividends increased $8 million reflecting the impact of
second and fourth quarter issuances.
Efficiency ratio of 59.7%; 56.7% on an Underlying basis,* compares
with 57.6% in third quarter 2018.
ROTCE of 13.8%, improved from 13.3% in the third quarter 2018; ROTCE
of 14.1% on an Underlying basis,* compares with 13.5% in third quarter
2018.
Balance Sheet
Average interest-earning assets increased $1.6 billion, reflecting a
$1.9 billion, or 2%, increase in loans, with strength in commercial
and retail.
Average deposits increased $727 million, given growth in savings and
term.
Nonperforming loans and leases (“NPLs”) to total loans and leases
ratio of 0.68% improved from 0.73%, reflecting a reduction in
commercial NPLs. Allowance coverage of NPLs increased to 156% from
149%.
Net charge-offs of 29 basis points were stable with third quarter
levels.
Capital strength remains robust, with a preliminary common equity tier
1 (“CET1”) risk-based capital ratio of 10.6%.
Repurchased 8.25 million shares of common stock in the quarter, and
including common dividends, returned $427 million in capital to
shareholders.
Average loan-to-deposit ratio remained relatively stable at 98.4%;
Period-end loan-to-deposit ratio improved to 97.6%.
Fourth Quarter 2018 vs. Fourth Quarter 2017
Key Highlights
Fourth quarter results reflect a 32% decrease in net income available
to common stockholders driven by the fourth quarter 2017 benefit of
Tax Legislation and other notable items. Underlying net income
available to common stockholders* increased 32%, led by revenue growth
of 9%, with a 9% increase in net interest income and a 10% increase in
noninterest income.
Including the impact of notable items, results reflect operating
leverage of 1.5%, an efficiency ratio of 59.7% and ROTCE of 13.8%.*
Excluding the impact of notable items and FAMC,* operating leverage of
5.0% reflects continued strong focus on top-line growth and expense
management, while the efficiency ratio improved by 2.7% to 55.8% and
ROTCE improved by 3.6% to 14.0%.*
Fully diluted average common shares outstanding decreased by 24.7
million shares.
Results
Total revenue increased $109 million, or 7%; on an Underlying basis,*
total revenue increased $131 million, or 9%. Total revenue, excluding
the impact of notable items and FAMC,* increased $95 million, or 6%.
Net interest income increased 9% given 5% growth in average loans
and a 14 basis point improvement in net interest margin.
Net interest margin of 3.22% reflects improved loan yields driven
by the continued focus on balance sheet optimization and the
benefit of higher rates, partially offset by an increase in
funding costs.
Noninterest income of $421 million increased $17 million.
Excluding the impact of notable items and FAMC,* noninterest
income increased 2% as strength in card fees, letter of credit and
loan fees and capital markets fees was partially offset by a
reduction in mortgage banking fees, and other income.
Noninterest expense increased 6% from fourth quarter 2017 driven by
the $40 million impact of the FAMC acquisition and notable items.
Excluding the impact of notable items and FAMC,* noninterest expense
increased 2%, driven by a $24 million increase in salaries and
employee benefits tied to the impact of our strategic growth
initiatives and an increase in amortization of software and equipment
and outside services expense. These increases were partially offset by
lower other operating expense, largely due to lower FDIC insurance and
pension costs, as well as lower occupancy expense.
Provision for credit losses was relatively stable with fourth quarter
2017 levels, reflecting strong overall portfolio credit quality.
ROTCE of 13.8% compares with 19.9% for fourth quarter 2017. Underlying
ROTCE of 14.1% improved by 3.7% from 10.4%.*
Balance Sheet
Average interest-earning assets increased $5.3 billion, or 4%, driven
by loan growth of 5%, which reflects a 2% increase in retail and a 8%
increase in commercial. Interest-earning assets, excluding the impact
of FAMC,* increased 3%.
Average deposits increased $4.0 billion, or 4%, on strength in term,
savings, demand deposits and checking with interest. Citizens Access
deposits ended the year at $3.0 billion and averaged $2.0 billion for
the quarter.
NPLs to total loans and leases ratio of 0.68% improved from 0.79%,
reflecting a decrease in retail and commercial. Allowance coverage of
NPLs of 156% improved from 142%.
Net charge-offs of 29 basis points of loans remained relatively stable
with fourth quarter 2017 levels, reflecting continued risk discipline
and a strong economy.
2018 vs. 2017
Key Highlights
Full year 2018 net income available to common stockholders of $1.7
billion increased $54 million, or 3%, while diluted EPS of $3.52
compares with $3.25 in 2017.
2018 results reflect a net $16 million after-tax reduction, or ($0.04)
per fully diluted share, from notable items compared with a net $340
million after-tax benefit, or $0.67 per share, in 2017.
On an Underlying basis,* full year 2018 net income available to common
stockholders of $1.7 billion increased 32% and diluted EPS of $3.56
increased 38% from 2017 levels.
ROTCE of 12.9% improved by 0.6%. Underlying ROTCE of 13.1% increased
by 3.3%.*
Results
Total revenue of $6.1 billion increased $421 million, or 7%.
Underlying revenue growth* of $432 million, or 8%, was driven by a 9%
increase in net interest income and a 5% increase in noninterest
income. Total Underlying revenue, excluding the impact of FAMC,* of
$6.1 billion, increased $370 million, or 6%.
Net interest income results reflect 4% average loan growth and a
17 basis point improvement in net interest margin.
Noninterest income of $1.6 billion increased 4%. Excluding the
impact of notable items and FAMC,* noninterest income increased
1%, reflecting strength in foreign exchange and interest rate
products, trust and investment services fees and card fees, partly
offset by lower capital markets fees, mortgage fees and other
income.
Noninterest expense of $3.6 billion increased 4% driven by the $59
million impact of the FAMC acquisition and notable items. On an
Underlying basis, excluding the impact of FAMC,* noninterest expense
of $3.5 billion increased 3%.
Efficiency ratio of 59.1% improved 181 basis points. On an Underlying
basis,* the efficiency ratio of 58.1% improved by 1.8%. On an
Underlying basis and excluding the impact of FAMC, the efficiency
ratio of 57.7% improved by 2.2% and positive operating leverage was
4.0%.
Capital strength remains robust, with a common equity tier 1 (“CET1”)
risk-based capital ratio of 10.6%, compared with 11.2% at year-end
2017.
Tangible book value per common share was $28.73, up 5%.
Returned $1.5 billion to common shareholders including dividends and
share repurchases, a 31% increase.
Year-over-Year update on Plan Execution
Consumer Banking
Continued balance sheet momentum, with 3% average loan growth,
highlighted by improving mix toward more attractive risk-adjusted
return categories and 4% average deposit growth, including 5% growth
in demand deposits.
Citizens Access™, our new digital platform has attracted $3.0 billion
in deposits through fourth quarter 2018; 96% of the balances are new
to Citizens.
Wealth management business continues to add capabilities highlighted
by the acquisition of Clarfeld Financial Advisors LLC which closed in
January, 2019. Continued progress with managed money revenue up 24%
and financial advisors up 6%.
Continued progress on integration of FAMC, while overall conforming
mortgage origination mix improved to 80% fourth quarter 2018.
Commercial Banking
Continued strong balance sheet performance with average loan growth of
6%, driven by our geographic, product and client-focused expansion
strategies as well as strength in Commercial Real Estate. Average
deposits up 2%.
Continue to benefit from investments to drive growth and
diversification in fee income, highlighted by a 56% increase in
M&A fees, a 16% increase in foreign exchange and interest rate
products and a 18% increase in Commercial card fees. Achieved
record number of Lead/Joint Lead Arranger transactions in loan
syndications, up 9%. Capital Markets revenues held up reasonably
well given weak debt capital markets conditions in fourth quarter
2018.
Efficiency and balance sheet optimization
initiatives
Continued good progress on Tapping Our Potential (TOP) V Program,
which is on track to meet end of 2019 run-rate pre-tax benefit of
approximately $90-$100 million.
Balance Sheet Optimization initiatives to shift loan portfolio mix to
higher-return categories continue to deliver benefits, with an
estimated impact of approximately 5 basis points on net interest
margin for full-year over year.
Earnings highlights: Reported Results:
Quarterly trends
Full Year
4Q18 change from
2018 change
($s in millions, except per share data)
4Q18
3Q18
4Q17
3Q18
4Q17
2018
2017
from 2017
Earnings
$
$
$
$
$
Net interest income
$
1,172
$
1,148
$
1,080
$
24
$
92
$
4,532
$
4,173
$
359
Noninterest income
421
416
404
5
17
1,596
1,534
62
Total revenue
1,593
1,564
1,484
29
109
6,128
5,707
421
Noninterest expense
951
910
898
41
53
3,619
3,474
145
Pre-provision profit
642
654
586
(12)
56
2,509
2,233
276
Provision for credit losses
85
78
83
7
2
326
321
5
Net income
465
443
666
22
(201)
1,721
1,652
69
Preferred dividends
15
7
—
8
15
29
14
15
Net income available to common stockholders
$
450
$
436
$
666
$
14
$
(216)
$
1,692
$
1,638
$
54
After-tax notable Items
(9)
#
(7)
#
317
(2)
(326)
(16)
340
(356)
Underlying net income available to common stockholders*
$
459
$
443
$
349
$
16
$
110
$
1,708
$
1,298
$
410
Average common shares outstanding
Basic (in millions)
467.3
476.0
492.1
(8.6)
(24.8)
478.8
502.2
(23.3)
Diluted (in millions)
469.1
477.6
493.8
(8.5)
(24.7)
480.4
503.7
(23.3)
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.96
$
0.91
$
1.35
$
0.05
$
(0.39)
$
3.52
$
3.25
$
0.27
Underlying diluted earnings per share*
$
0.98
$
0.93
$
0.71
$
0.05
$
0.27
$
3.56
$
2.58
$
0.98
Key performance metrics*
Net interest margin
3.22
%
3.19
%
3.08
%
3
bps
14
bps
3.19
%
3.02
%
17
bps
Effective income tax rate
16.5
23.2
(32.4)
(671)
4,885
21.2
13.6
754
Efficiency ratio
60
58
61
149
(83)
59
61
(181)
Underlying efficiency ratio*
57
58
59
(92)
(180)
58
60
(183)
Return on average common equity
9.2
8.8
13.5
34
(430)
8.6
8.3
27
Return on average tangible common equity
13.8
13.3
19.9
56
(607)
12.9
12.3
59
Underlying return on average tangible common equity*
14.1
13.5
10.4
61
368
13.1
9.8
327
Return on average total assets
1.17
1.13
1.75
4
(58)
1.11
1.10
1
Underlying return on average total tangible assets
1.24
%
1.20
%
0.96
%
4
bps
28
bps
1.17
%
0.91
%
26
bps
Capital adequacy(1,2)
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
10.6
%
10.8
%
11.2
%
10.6
%
11.2
%
Total capital ratio
13.3
13.4
13.9
13.3
13.9
Tier 1 leverage ratio
10.0
%
9.9
%
10.0
%
10.0
%
10.0
%
Asset quality(2)
Total nonperforming loans and leases as a % of total loans and leases
0.68
%
0.73
%
0.79
%
(5)
bps
(11)
bps
0.68
%
0.79
%
(11)
bps
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a % of loans and leases
1.06
1.08
1.12
(2)
(6)
1.06
1.12
(6)
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a % of nonperforming loans
and leases
156
149
142
7
NM
156
142
NM
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans and leases
0.29
%
0.30
%
0.28
%
(1)
bps
1
bps
0.28
%
0.28
%
—
bps
1) Current reporting-period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. 2)
Capital adequacy and asset-quality ratios calculated on a period-end
basis, except net charge-offs.
Notable items:
Fourth quarter and full year 2018 and 2017 results reflect notable items
largely related to the impact of 2017 tax reform and our Tapping Our
Potential (“TOP”) initiatives which have been excluded from reported
results to better reflect Underlying operating results.* Fourth quarter
2018 reported results include the impact of a further benefit resulting
from December 2017 Tax Legislation partially offset by other notable
items, primarily associated with TOP and real estate efficiency
initiatives.
Notable items* - primarily tax/ TOP
4Q18
4Q17
FY2018
FY2017
($s in millions, except per share data)
Pre-tax
After-tax
EPS
Pre-tax
After-tax
EPS
Pre-tax
After-tax
EPS
Pre-tax
After-tax
EPS
Tax and tax-related notable items*
Tax notable items*
$
—
$
29
$
0.06
$
—
$
331
$
0.67
$
—
$
29
$
0.06
$
—
$
354
$
0.70
Colleague bonus - Salaries & benefits
—
—
—
(12)
(7)
(0.02)
—
—
—
(12)
(7)
(0.02)
Foundation grant - Other expense
—
—
—
(10)
(6)
(0.01)
—
—
—
(10)
(6)
(0.01)
Net tax and tax-related notable items*
$
—
$
29
$
0.06
$
(22)
$
318
$
0.64
$
—
$
29
$
0.06
$
(22)
$
341
$
0.67
Other notable items - TOP efficiency & other actions
Noninterest income
$
(1)
$
(1)
$
—
$
17
$
10
$
0.02
$
(1)
$
(1)
$
—
$
17
$
10
$
0.02
Salaries & benefits
(2)
(2)
(0.01)
(5)
(3)
(0.01)
(2)
(2)
(0.01)
(5)
(3)
(0.01)
Occupancy
(14)
(10)
(0.02)
—
—
—
(14)
(10)
(0.02)
—
—
—
Equipment
(3)
(2)
—
—
—
—
(3)
(2)
—
—
—
—
Outside services
(14)
(11)
(0.02)
(12)
(7)
(0.01)
(14)
(11)
(0.02)
(12)
(7)
(0.01)
Other expense
—
—
—
(1)
(1)
—
—
—
—
(1)
(1)
—
Noninterest expense
$
(33)
$
(25)
$
(0.05)
$
(18)
$
(11)
$
(0.02)
$
(33)
$
(25)
$
(0.05)
$
(18)
$
(11)
$
(0.02)
Total notable items, ex-FAMC integration costs
$
(34)
$
3
$
0.01
$
(23)
$
317
$
0.64
$
(34)
$
3
$
0.01
$
(23)
$
340
$
0.67
Additionally, fourth quarter and full year 2018 results reflect
integration costs tied to the August 1, 2018 FAMC acquisition as
detailed in the table below.
Notable items - FAMC Integration costs*
4Q18
3Q18
FY2018
($s in millions, except per share data)
Pre-tax
After-tax
EPS
Pre-tax
After-tax
EPS
Pre-tax
After-tax
EPS
FAMC integration costs
Noninterest income
$
(4)
$
(3)
$
(0.01)
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
(4)
$
(3)
$
(0.01)
Salaries & benefits
(4)
(3)
(0.01)
(5)
(4)
(0.01)
(9)
(7)
(0.02)
Occupancy
(2)
(1)
—
—
—
—
(2)
(1)
—
Outside services
(5)
(4)
(0.01)
(1)
(1)
—
(6)
(5)
(0.01)
Other expense
(1)
(1)
—
(3)
(2)
(0.01)
(4)
(3)
(0.01)
Noninterest expense
$
(12)
$
(9)
$
(0.02)
$
(9)
$
(7)
$
(0.02)
$
(21)
$
(16)
$
(0.04)
Total FAMC integration costs
$
(16)
$
(12)
$
(0.03)
$
(9)
$
(7)
$
(0.02)
$
(25)
$
(19)
$
(0.05)
Total notable items*
4Q18
3Q18
4Q17
FY2018
FY2017
($s in millions, except per share data)
Pre-tax
After-tax
EPS
Pre-tax
After-tax
EPS
Pre-tax
After-tax
EPS
Pre-tax
After-tax
EPS
Pre-tax
After-tax
EPS
Total notable items*
$
(50)
$
(9)
$
(0.02)
$
(9)
$
(7)
$
(0.02)
$
(23)
$
317
$
0.64
$
(59)
$
(16)
$
(0.04)
$
(23)
$
340
$
0.67
The following table provides information on Underlying results excluding
the impact of notable items and the FAMC acquisition.*
Underlying results/impact of the FAMC acquisition:*
Quarterly Trends
Full Year
4Q18 change from
2018 change
($s in millions, except per share data)
4Q18
3Q18
4Q17
3Q18
4Q17
2018
2017
from 2017
Net interest income
$ 1,172
$ 1,148
$ 1,080
2
%
9
%
$ 4,532
$ 4,173
9
%
Noninterest income
426
416
387
2
10
1,601
1,528
5
Total revenue
$ 1,598
$ 1,564
$ 1,467
2
%
9
%
$ 6,133
$ 5,701
8
%
FAMC impact
36
26
-
38
NM
62
-
NM
Revenue excluding FAMC impact
$ 1,562
$ 1,538
$ 1,467
2
%
6
%
$ 6,071
$ 5,701
6
%
Noninterest expense
$ 951
$ 910
$ 898
5
%
6
%
$ 3,619
$ 3,474
4
%
Notable items tied to FAMC and other*
45
9
40
NM
13
54
55
(2)
Underlying noninterest expense*
906
901
858
1
%
6
%
3,565
3,419
4
%
Base FAMC impact
35
25
-
40
NM
60
-
NM
Underlying noninterest expense excluding FAMC*
$ 871
$ 876
$ 858
(1)
%
2
%
$ 3,505
$ 3,419
3
%
Pre-provision profit
$ 642
$ 654
$ 586
(2)
%
10
%
$ 2,509
$ 2,233
12
%
Underlying pre-provision profit *
692
663
609
4
14
2,568
2,282
13
Underlying pre-provision profit excluding FAMC*
691
662
609
4
13
2,566
2,282
12
-
-
-
Provision for credit losses
85
78
83
9
2
326
321
2
-
-
-
Net income available to common stockholders
450
436
666
3
(32)
1,692
1,638
3
Underlying net income available to common stockholders*
459
443
349
4
32
1,708
1,298
32
Key performance metrics*
Diluted EPS
$ 0.96
$ 0.91
$ 1.35
5
%
(29)
%
$ 3.52
$ 3.25
8
%
Underlying EPS*
$ 0.98
$ 0.93
$ 0.71
5
38
$ 3.56
$ 2.58
38
Efficiency ratio
60
%
58
%
61
%
149
bps
(83)
bps
59
%
61
%
(181)
bps
Underlying efficiency ratio*
57
58
59
(92)
(180)
58
60
(183)
Underlying efficiency ratio excluding FAMC *
56
%
57
%
59
%
(118)
bps
(273)
bps
58
%
60
%
(222)
bps
Operating leverage
(2.6)
%
1.5
%
3.2
%
Underlying operating leverage*
1.6
3.4
3.3
Underlying operating leverage excluding FAMC*
2.1
%
5.0
%
4.0
%
Discussion of results:
Net interest income
4Q18 change from
($s in millions)
4Q18
3Q18
4Q17
3Q18
4Q17
$
%
$
%
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans and leases and loans held for sale
$
1,362
$
1,303
$
1,130
$
59
5 %
$
232
21 %
Investment securities
172
167
156
5
3
16
10
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
8
7
5
1
14
3
60
Total interest income
$
1,542
$
1,477
$
1,291
$
65
4 %
$
251
19 %
Interest expense:
Deposits
$
245
$
214
$
130
$
31
14 %
$
115
88 %
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to
repurchase
2
2
1
—
—
1
100 %
Other short-term borrowed funds
15
19
9
(4)
(21)
6
67
Long-term borrowed funds
108
94
71
14
15
37
52
Total interest expense
$
370
$
329
$
211
$
41
12 %
$
159
75 %
Net interest income
$
1,172
$
1,148
$
1,080
$
24
2 %
$
92
9 %
Net interest margin
3.22
%
3.19
%
3.08
%
3
bps
14
bps
Fourth quarter 2018 net interest income of $1.2 billion increased $24
million, or 2%, from third quarter 2018, given a 2% increase in average
loans and loans held for sale and a three basis point improvement in net
interest margin to 3.22%. The improvement in net interest margin
reflects higher loan yields tied to higher rates, partially offset by
increased deposit and funding costs.
Compared with fourth quarter 2017, net interest income increased $92
million, or 9%, driven by 5% average loan growth and a 14 basis point
improvement in net interest margin. The improvement in net interest
margin reflects higher interest-earning asset yields given higher rates
and continued mix shift towards higher-yielding assets, partially offset
by higher deposit and funding costs. Net interest margin, excluding the
impact of FAMC,* improved 15 basis points to 3.23%.
Noninterest Income
4Q18 change from
($s in millions)
4Q18
3Q18
4Q17
3Q18
4Q17
$
%
$
%
Service charges and fees
$
131
$
131
$
131
$
—
— %
$
—
— %
Card fees
62
61
56
1
2
6
11
Capital markets fees
45
47
42
(2)
(4)
3
7
Trust and investment services fees
43
45
42
(2)
(4)
1
2
Mortgage banking fees
51
49
28
2
4
23
82
Letter of credit and loan fees
34
32
31
2
6
3
10
Foreign exchange and interest rate products
34
31
32
3
10
2
6
Securities gains, net
6
3
2
3
100
4
200
Other income(1)
15
17
40
(2)
(12)
(25)
(63)
Noninterest income
$
421
$
416
$
404
$
5
1 %
$
17
4 %
Notable items*
$
(5)
$
—
$
17
$
(5)
(100)
$
(22)
(129)
Underlying noninterest income*
$
426
$
416
$
387
$
10
2 %
$
39
10 %
FAMC impact
$
33
$
24
$
—
$
9
38 %
$
33
NM
Underlying Noninterest income
excluding FAMC*
$
393
$
392
$
387
$
1
— %
$
6
2 %
1) Other income includes bank-owned life insurance and other income.
Noninterest income of $421 million increased $5 million, or 1%, from
third quarter 2018, driven by the $9 million impact of the FAMC
acquisition largely in mortgage banking fees. Underlying noninterest
income, excluding the impact of FAMC,* remained relatively stable as
strength in foreign exchange and interest rate products and letter of
credit and loan fees was largely offset by a reduction in mortgage
banking and capital markets fees tied to overall market conditions.
Securities gains of $6 million were partially offset by a $2 million net
loss in foreign exchange and interest rate products tied to credit
valuation adjustments, related to interest rate moves during fourth
quarter 2018.
Compared to fourth quarter 2017, noninterest income increased $17
million, or 4%, including a $33 million impact of the FAMC acquisition.
Underlying noninterest income, excluding the impact of FAMC,* increased
$6 million, or 2%, driven by strength in card fees, letter of credit and
loan fees, capital markets fees and foreign exchange and interest rate
products. These increases were partially offset by lower mortgage
banking fees and other income, reflecting a reduction in leasing income.
Noninterest expense
4Q18 change from
($s in millions)
4Q18
3Q18
4Q17
3Q18
4Q17
$
%
$
%
Salaries and employee benefits
$
483
$
474
$
450
$
9
2 %
$
33
7 %
Outside services
135
107
118
28
26
17
14
Occupancy
92
81
80
11
14
12
15
Equipment expense
74
70
67
4
6
7
10
Amortization of software
50
47
46
3
6
4
9
Other operating expense
117
131
137
(14)
(11)
(20)
(15)
Noninterest expense
$
951
$
910
$
898
$
41
5 %
$
53
6 %
Notable items
$
45
$
9
$
40
$
36
NM
$
5
13 %
Underlying, as applicable
Salaries and employee benefits*
$
477
$
469
$
433
$
8
2 %
$
44
10 %
Outside services*
116
106
106
10
9
10
9
Occupancy*
76
$
81
80
(5)
(6)
(4)
(5)
Equipment expense*
71
$
70
67
1
1
4
6
Amortization of software
50
$
47
46
3
6
4
9
Other operating expense*
116
128
126
(12)
(9)
(10)
(8)
Underlying noninterest expense*
$
906
$
901
$
858
$
5
1 %
$
48
6 %
FAMC expense impact
35
25
—
$
10
40 %
$
35
NM
Underlying noninterest expense excluding FAMC*
$
871
$
876
$
858
$
(5)
(1) %
$
13
2%
Noninterest expense of $951 million increased $41 million, or 5%, from
third quarter 2018, driven by the $46 million increase tied to the FAMC
acquisition and notable items, largely in salaries and employee
benefits. Underlying noninterest expense, excluding the impact of FAMC,*
of $871 million decreased by $5 million, as a reduction in other
operating expense, tied largely to a reduction in FDIC insurance
expense, and lower occupancy expense were partially offset by seasonally
higher outside services and an increase in salaries and employee
benefits tied to growth initiatives. Results reflect continued focus on
expense discipline and the benefit of TOP efficiency initiatives.
Compared with fourth quarter 2017, noninterest expense increased $53
million, or 6%, driven by the impact of the FAMC acquisition and notable
items. Underlying noninterest expense, excluding the impact of FAMC,*
increased $13 million, or 2%, largely reflecting a $24 million increase
in salaries and employee benefits tied to the impact of our strategic
growth initiatives, as well as an increase in amortization of software
and equipment and outside services expense. These increases were
partially offset by lower other expense, largely tied to a reduction in
FDIC insurance and pension costs, as well as lower occupancy expense.
The fourth quarter 2018 effective tax rate of 16.5%, including the
impact of notable items tied to the true-up of December 2017 Tax
Legislation, decreased from 23.2% for third quarter 2018 and increased
from (32.4)% for fourth quarter 2017. On an Underlying basis, excluding
notable items,* the effective tax rate was 21.9% for fourth quarter 2018
and 33.7% for fourth quarter 2017.
Consolidated balance sheet review(1)
4Q18 change from
($s in millions)
4Q18
3Q18
4Q17
3Q18
4Q17
$
%
$
%
Total assets
$
160,518
$
158,598
$
152,336
$
1,920
1 %
$
8,182
5 %
Total loans and leases
116,660
114,720
110,617
1,940
2
6,043
5
Loans held for sale, at fair value
1,219
1,303
497
(84)
(6)
722
145
Deposits
119,575
117,075
115,089
2,500
2
4,486
4
Average interest-earning assets
143,770
142,163
138,429
1,607
1
5,341
4
Stockholders' equity
20,817
20,276
20,270
541
3
547
3
Stockholders' common equity
19,977
19,733
20,023
244
1
(46)
—
Tangible common equity
$
13,389
$
13,117
$
13,489
$
272
2 %
$
(100)
(1) %
Loan-to-deposit ratio (period-end)(2)
97.6
%
98.0
%
96.1
%
(43)
bps
145
bps
Loans to deposits ratio (avg balances)(2)
98.4
97.4
97.1
103
bps
131
bps
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(3)
10.6
10.8
11.2
Total capital ratio(3)
13.3
%
13.4
%
13.9
%
1) Represents period end unless otherwise noted. 2) Includes loans
held for sale. 3) Current reporting period regulatory capital
ratios are preliminary.
Total assets of $160.5 billion at December 31, 2018 increased $1.9
billion, or 1%, compared with September 30, 2018 driven by an increase
in loans. Compared with December 31, 2017, total assets increased $8.2
billion, or 5%, driven by a $6.6 billion increase in loans and leases
and loans held for sale, including a $1.5 billion increase tied to the
FAMC acquisition, largely $653 million in loans held for sale and a $600
million mortgage servicing rights portfolio in non-interest earning
assets.
Interest-earning assets
4Q18 change from
($s in millions)
4Q18
3Q18
4Q17
3Q18
4Q17
Period-end interest-earning assets
$
%
$
%
Investments and interest-bearing deposits
$
28,216
$
28,642
$
27,970
$
(426)
(1) %
$
246
1 %
Commercial loans and leases
56,783
55,405
52,031
1,378
2
4,752
9
Retail loans
59,877
59,315
58,586
562
1
1,291
2
Total loans and leases
116,660
114,720
110,617
1,940
2
6,043
5
Loans held for sale, at fair value
1,219
1,303
497
(84)
(6)
722
145
Other loans held for sale
101
27
221
74
NM
(120)
(54)
Total loans and leases and loans held for sale
117,980
116,050
111,335
1,930
2
6,645
6
Total period-end interest-earning assets
$
146,196
$
144,692
$
139,305
$
1,504
1 %
$
6,891
5 %
Average interest-earning assets
Investments and interest-bearing deposits
$
26,553
$
26,835
$
27,212
$
(282)
(1) %
$
(659)
(2) %
Commercial loans and leases
56,310
55,276
52,310
1,034
2
4,000
8
Retail loans
59,583
58,695
58,140
888
2
1,443
2
Total loans and leases
115,893
113,971
110,450
1,922
2
5,443
5
Loans held for sale, at fair value
1,245
1,228
482
17
1
763
158
Other loans held for sale
79
129
285
(50)
(39)
(206)
(72)
Total loans and leases and loans held for sale
117,217
115,328
111,217
1,889
2
6,000
5
Total average interest-earning assets
$
143,770
$
142,163
$
138,429
$
1,607
1 %
$
5,341
4 %
Period-end interest earning assets of $146.2 billion increased $1.5
billion, or 1%, from September 30, 2018 as a $1.9 billion, or 2%,
increase in loans and leases driven by particular strength in
commercial, was partially offset by a $426 million decrease in
investments and interest-bearing deposits, largely reflecting lower debt
securities. Compared with December 31, 2017, period-end interest earning
assets increased $6.9 million, or 5%, driven by loan and lease growth of
$6.0 billion, or 5%, with growth in commercial and retail, and an
increase in loans held for sale reflecting the impact of the FAMC
acquisition. At the end of fourth quarter 2018, the average effective
duration of the securities portfolio decreased to 4.4 years compared
with 4.7 years at September 30, 2018, given lower long-term rates that
drove an increase in securities prepayment speeds. At December 31, 2017,
the securities portfolio duration was 3.9 years, reflecting the impact
of lower rates and higher prepayment speeds.
Average interest-earning assets of $143.8 billion in fourth quarter 2018
increased $1.6 billion, or 1%, from third quarter 2018 driven by loan
and lease growth of $1.9 billion, or 2%, with growth in commercial and
retail. Commercial loan growth largely reflects strength in commercial
loans and commercial real estate, partially offset by planned reductions
in commercial leases. Retail loan growth reflects strength in
residential mortgage, unsecured and education, partially offset by
planned reductions in auto and lower home equity.
Compared with fourth quarter 2017, average interest-earning assets
increased $5.3 billion, or 4%, driven by a $4.0 billion, or 8%, increase
in commercial loans and leases, a $1.4 billion, or 2%, increase in
retail loans and a $557 million increase in loans held for sale,
reflecting the impact of the FAMC acquisition. Results also reflect a
$659 million decrease in investments and interest-bearing deposits,
largely reflecting the impact of higher rates. Commercial loan results
reflect strength in commercial loans and commercial real estate,
partially offset by the planned reductions in commercial leases. Retail
loan growth was driven by mortgage, unsecured and education, partially
offset by planned reductions in auto and lower home equity. Excluding
the impact of FAMC,* average loan growth was 5%.
Deposits
4Q18 change from
($s in millions)
4Q18
3Q18
4Q17
3Q18
4Q17
Period-end deposits
$
%
$
%
Demand deposits
$
29,458
$
29,785
$
29,279
$
(327)
(1) %
$
179
1 %
Checking with interest
23,067
22,323
22,229
744
3
838
4
Savings
12,007
10,523
9,518
1,484
14
2,489
26
Money market accounts
35,701
35,613
37,454
88
—
(1,753)
(5)
Term deposits
19,342
18,831
16,609
511
3
2,733
16
Total period-end deposits
$
119,575
$
117,075
$
115,089
$
2,500
2 %
$
4,486
4 %
Average deposits
Demand deposits
$
29,824
$
29,703
$
28,868
$
121
— %
$
956
3 %
Checking with interest
21,792
21,780
21,459
12
—
333
2
Savings
11,220
10,198
9,473
1,022
10
1,747
18
Money market accounts
35,929
36,593
37,483
(664)
(2)
(1,554)
(4)
Term deposits
19,000
18,764
16,470
236
1
2,530
15
Total average deposits
$
117,765
$
117,038
$
113,753
$
727
1 %
$
4,012
4 %
Total period-end deposits of $119.6 billion at December 31, 2018
increased $2.5 billion from September 30, 2018, reflecting an increase
in savings, checking with interest, term deposits and money market
accounts, partially offset by a decrease in commercial demand deposits.
Compared with December 31, 2017, period-end total deposits increased
$4.5 billion, or 4%, driven by growth in term deposits, savings,
checking with interest and demand deposits, partially offset by a
decrease in money market accounts. The increase in demand deposits
includes $476 million tied to the FAMC acquisition. Excluding the impact
of FAMC,* year-over-year deposit growth was 3%. Citizens Access deposits
were $3.0 billion at the end of 2018, up from $1.0 billion at September
30, 2018.
Fourth quarter 2018 average deposits of $117.8 billion increased $727
million, or 1%, from third quarter 2018, reflecting growth in savings,
term deposits and demand deposits, partially offset by a reduction in
money market accounts. Compared with fourth quarter 2017, average
deposits increased $4.0 billion, or 4%, reflecting growth in term,
savings, demand deposits and checking with interest, partially offset by
a decline in money market accounts. The increase in demand deposits
includes $675 million tied to the FAMC acquisition. Excluding the impact
of FAMC,* year-over-year average deposit growth was 3%. Citizens Access
contributed average deposits of $2.0 billion in fourth quarter 2018
compared with $551 million in third quarter 2018.
Borrowed funds
4Q18 change from
($s in millions)
4Q18
3Q18
4Q17
3Q18
4Q17
Period-end borrowed funds
$
%
$
%
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to
repurchase
$
1,156
$
374
$
815
$
782
209 %
$
341
42 %
Other short-term borrowed funds
1,653
2,006
1,856
(353)
(18)
(203)
(11)
Long-term Borrowed funds
FHLB advances
7,508
8,012
3,761
(504)
(6)
3,747
100
Senior debt
5,277
5,977
6,017
(699)
(12)
(740)
(12)
Subordinated debt and other debt
1,648
1,650
1,988
(2)
—
(340)
(17)
Total borrowed funds
$
17,242
$
18,019
$
14,436
$
(776)
(4) %
$
2,805
19 %
Average borrowed funds
$
16,735
$
15,675
$
14,775
$
1,060
7 %
$
1,960
13 %
Total borrowed funds of $17.2 billion at December 31, 2018 decreased
$776 million from September 30, 2018, primarily driven by the maturity
of $750 million of senior debt. Compared with December 31, 2017, total
borrowed funds increased $2.8 billion, or 19%, driven by an increase in
long-term FHLB advances including the funding of the FAMC acquisition,
partially offset by a $340 million decrease of subordinated debt and
other debt, reflecting redemptions.
Average borrowed funds of $16.7 billion increased $1.1 billion, or 7%,
from third quarter 2018 and increased $2.0 billion, or 13% compared with
the fourth quarter 2017.
Capital
4Q18 change from
($s and shares in millions
except per share data)
4Q18
3Q18
4Q17
3Q18
4Q17
Period-end capital
$
%
$
%
Stockholders' equity
$
20,817
$
20,276
$
20,270
$
541
3 %
$
547
3 %
Stockholders' common equity
19,977
19,733
20,023
244
1
(46)
—
Tangible common equity
13,389
13,117
13,489
272
2
(100)
(1)
Tangible book value per common share
$
28.73
$
27.66
$
27.48
$
1.07
4
$
1.25
5
Common shares - at end of period
466.0
474.1
490.8
(8.1)
(2)
(24.8)
(5)
Common shares - average (diluted)
469.1
477.6
493.8
(8.5)
(2) %
(24.7)
(5) %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(1)
10.6
%
10.8
%
11.2
%
Total capital ratio(1)
13.3
13.4
13.9
Tier 1 leverage ratio(1)
10.0
%
9.9
%
10.0
%
1) Current reporting-period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.
At December 31, 2018, our Basel III capital ratios remained well in
excess of applicable regulatory requirements with a CET1 capital ratio
of 10.6% compared with 10.8% at September 30, 2018 and 11.2% at December
31, 2017, and a total capital ratio of 13.3% compared with total capital
ratios of 13.4% as of September 30, 2018 and 13.9% as of December 31,
2017. Our capital ratios continue to reflect progress towards our
objective of aligning our capital profile with that of peer regional
banks, while maintaining a strong capital base to continue to drive
future performance.
Tangible book value per common share of $28.73 increased 4% from third
quarter 2018 and 5% from fourth quarter 2017.
During the fourth quarter 2018, the company repurchased 8.25 million
shares of common stock at a weighted-average price of $36.38, and
including common dividends, returned $427 million to shareholders. These
results compare with $529 million returned to common shareholders in
third quarter 2018 and $424 million in fourth quarter 2017.
In 2018, the company repurchased 25.8 million shares of common stock at
a weighted-average price of $39.77, and including common dividends,
returned $1.5 billion to common shareholders, up 31% from 2017.
Comparables for 2017 were repurchases of 22.4 million shares of common
stock at a weighted-average price of $36.67, and including common
dividends, $1.14 billion returned to common shareholders.
Credit quality review
4Q18 change from
($s in millions)
4Q18
3Q18
4Q17
3Q18
4Q17
$
%
$
%
Nonperforming loans and leases
$
797
$
832
$
871
$
(35)
(4) %
$
(74)
(8) %
Net charge-offs
85
86
78
(1)
(1)
7
9
Provision for credit losses
85
78
83
7
9
2
2
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$
1,242
$
1,242
$
1,236
$
—
— %
$
6
— %
Total nonperforming loans and leases
as a % of total loans and leases
0.68
%
0.73
%
0.79
%
(5)
bps
(11)
bps
Net charge-offs as % of total loans and leases
0.29
0.30
0.28
(1)
bps
1
bps
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a % of total loans and leases
1.06
%
1.08
%
1.12
%
(2)
bps
(6)
bps
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a % of nonperforming loans
and leases
156.0
%
149.3
%
142.0
%
670
bps
NM
Overall credit quality remains strong, reflecting growth in high quality
retail loans and a broadly stable risk profile in commercial portfolios.
Nonperforming loans and leases of $797 million decreased $35 million, or
4%, from September 30, 2018, reflecting a $57 million decrease in
commercial, given payoffs and returns to accruing status, partially
offset by a $22 million increase in retail, driven by seasonal increases
in home equity, credit card and auto, as well as the expected seasoning
of the retail unsecured portfolio. Compared to December 31, 2017,
nonperforming loans and leases decreased $74 million, or 8%, reflecting
a $64 million decrease in commercial, given a reduction in nonperforming
commodities-related credits, and a $10 million decrease in retail,
largely in home equity. The nonperforming loans and leases to total
loans and leases ratio of 0.68% at December 31, 2018 improved five basis
points from 0.73% at September 30, 2018 and improved 11 basis points
from 0.79% at December 31, 2017.
Net charge-offs of $85 million were relatively stable compared with
third quarter 2018, reflecting an $8 million decrease in commercial,
reflecting higher recoveries, partially offset by a $7 million increase
in retail largely driven by expected seasoning in the retail unsecured
portfolio. Compared with fourth quarter 2017, net charge-offs increased
$7 million, reflecting a $6 million increase in commercial net
charge-offs, and relatively stable results in retail as the impact of
expected seasoning in unsecured portfolios was offset by improvement in
auto. Fourth quarter 2018 net charge-offs of 29 basis points of average
loans and leases compares with 30 basis points in third quarter 2018 and
28 basis points in fourth quarter 2017.
Allowance for loan and lease losses of $1.2 billion is stable compared
with third quarter 2018 and fourth quarter 2017 levels, reflecting
strong overall credit quality that helped offset reserves to fund
year-over-year loan growth.
The ratio of the allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and
leases was 1.06% as of December 31, 2018, which was stable compared with
1.08% as of September 30, 2018 and down modestly from 1.12% as of
December 31, 2017.
The allowance for loan and lease losses to nonperforming loans and
leases ratio of 156% as of December 31, 2018 compares to 149% as of
September 30, 2018, and 142% as of December 31, 2017, reflecting the
decrease in nonperforming loans.
Corresponding Financial Tables and Information
Investors are encouraged to review the foregoing summary and discussion
of Citizens' earnings and financial condition in conjunction with the
detailed financial tables and other information available on the
Investor Relations portion of the company’s website at www.citizensbank.com/about-us.
Media: Peter Lucht - 781.655.2289
Investors: Ellen A. Taylor - 203.900.6854
Conference Call
CFG management will host a live conference call today with details as
follows:
Replay Information: A replay of the conference call will be available
beginning at 11:00 am ET on January 19 through
February 18, 2019. Please dial (800) 475-6701 and enter access code
443614. The webcast replay will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com
under Events & Presentations.
About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest
financial institutions, with $160.5 billion in assets as of December 31,
2018. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad
range of retail and commercial banking products and services to
individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large
corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their
potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order
to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking,
Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and
online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of
approximately 2,900 ATMs and approximately 1,100 branches in 11 states
in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking
products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings,
wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking,
Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a
full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending
and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and
interest rate products, and asset finance. More information is available
at www.citizensbank.com
or visit us on Twitter,
LinkedIn
or Facebook.
Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial
Measures and Reconciliations
(in millions, except share, per-share and ratio data)
Key Performance Metrics:
Our Management uses certain key performance metrics (KPMs) to gauge our
progress against strategic and operational goals, as well as to compare
our performance against peers. The KPMs are referred to in our
Registration Statements on Form S-1 and our external financial reports
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The KPMs include:
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE);
Return on average total tangible assets (ROTA);
Efficiency ratio;
Operating leverage; and
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio.
Established targets for the KPMs are based on Management-reporting
results which are currently referred to by the Company as “Underlying”
results. In historical periods, these results may have been referred to
as "Adjusted" or "Adjusted/Underlying" results. We believe that
Underlying results, which exclude notable items, provide the best
representation of our underlying financial progress toward the KPMs as
the results exclude items that our Management does not consider
indicative of our on-going financial performance. We have consistently
shown investors our KPMs on a Management-reporting basis since our
initial public offering in September of 2014. KPMs that reflect
Underlying results are considered non-GAAP financial measures.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This document contains non-GAAP financial measures denoted as Underlying
results. In historical periods, these results may have been referred to
as Adjusted or Adjusted/Underlying results. Underlying results for any
given reporting period exclude certain items that may occur in that
period which Management does not consider indicative of the Company’s
on-going financial performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial
measures provide useful information to investors because they are used
by our Management to evaluate our operating performance and make
day-to-day operating decisions. In addition, we believe our Underlying
results in any given reporting period reflect our on-going financial
performance in that period and, accordingly, are useful to consider in
addition to our GAAP financial results. We further believe the
presentation of Underlying results increases comparability of
period-to-period results. The following tables present reconciliations
of our non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial
measures.
Other companies may use similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures
that are calculated differently from the way we calculate such measures.
Accordingly, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to
similar measures used by such companies. We caution investors not to
place undue reliance on such non-GAAP financial measures, but to
consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Non-GAAP
financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not
be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our results reported
under GAAP.
Key performance metrics, non-GAAP financial measures and
reconciliations
(in millions, except share, per-share ratio data)
QUARTERLY TRENDS
FULL YEAR
4Q18 Change
2018 Change
4Q18
3Q18
2Q18
1Q18
4Q17
3Q18
4Q17
2018
2017
2017
$
%
$
%
$
%
Noninterest income, Underlying:
Noninterest income (GAAP)
$421
$416
$388
$371
$404
$5
1 %
$17
4 %
$1,596
$1,534
$62
4 %
Less: Notable items
(5)
—
—
—
17
(5)
(100)
(22)
(129)
(5)
6
(11)
(183)
Noninterest income, Underlying (non-GAAP)
$426
$416
$388
$371
$387
$10
2 %
$39
10 %
$1,601
$1,528
$73
5 %
Total revenue, Underlying:
Total revenue (GAAP)
A
$1,593
$1,564
$1,509
$1,462
$1,484
$29
2 %
$109
7 %
$6,128
$5,707
$421
7 %
Less: Notable items
(5)
—
—
—
17
(5)
(100)
(22)
(129)
(5)
6
(11)
(183)
Total revenue, Underlying (non-GAAP)
B
$1,598
$1,564
$1,509
$1,462
$1,467
$34
2 %
$131
9 %
$6,133
$5,701
$432
8 %
Noninterest expense, Underlying:
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
C
$951
$910
$875
$883
$898
$41
5%
$53
6 %
$3,619
$3,474
$145
4 %
Less: Notable items
45
9
—
—
40
36
NM
5
13
54
55
(1)
(2)
Noninterest expense, Underlying (non-GAAP)
D
$906
$901
$875
$883
$858
$5
1%
$48
6 %
$3,565
$3,419
$146
4 %
Pre-provision profit:
Total revenue (GAAP)
A
$1,593
$1,564
$1,509
$1,462
$1,484
$29
2 %
$109
7 %
$6,128
$5,707
$421
7 %
Less: Noninterest expense (GAAP)
C
951
910
875
883
898
41
5
53
6
3,619
3,474
145
4
Pre-provision profit (GAAP)
$642
$654
$634
$579
$586
($12)
(2%)
$56
10 %
$2,509
$2,233
$276
12 %
Pre-provision profit, Underlying:
Total revenue, Underlying (non-GAAP)
B
$1,598
$1,564
$1,509
$1,462
$1,467
$34
2 %
$131
9 %
$6,133
$5,701
$432
8 %
Less: Noninterest expense, Underlying (non-GAAP)
D
906
901
875
883
858
5
1
48
6
3,565
3,419
146
4
Pre-provision profit, Underlying (non-GAAP)
$692
$663
$634
$579
$609
$29
4 %
$83
14 %
$2,568
$2,282
$286
13 %
Total credit-related costs, Underlying:
Provision for credit losses (GAAP)
$85
$78
$85
$78
$83
$7
9 %
$2
2 %
$326
$321
$5
2 %
Add: Notable items
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
26
(26)
(100)
Total credit-related costs, Underlying (non-GAAP)
$85
$78
$85
$78
$83
$7
9 %
$2
2%
$326
$347
($21)
(6%)
Income before income tax expense, Underlying:
Income before income tax expense (GAAP)
E
$557
$576
$549
$501
$503
($19)
(3%)
$54
11 %
$2,183
$1,912
$271
14 %
Less: Income (expense) before income tax expense (benefit) related
to notable items
(50)
(9)
—
—
(23)
(41)
NM
(27)
(117)
(59)
(23)
(36)
(157)
Income before income tax expense, Underlying (non-GAAP)
F
$607
$585
$549
$501
$526
$22
4 %
$81
15 %
$2,242
$1,935
$307
16 %
Income tax expense, Underlying:
Income tax expense (benefit) (GAAP)
G
$92
$133
$124
$113
($163)
($41)
(31%)
$255
156%
$462
$260
$202
78%
Less: Income tax expense (benefit) related to notable items
(41)
(2)
—
—
(340)
(39)
NM
299
88
(43)
(363)
320
88
Income tax expense, Underlying (non-GAAP)
H
$133
$135
$124
$113
$177
($2)
(1%)
($44)
(25%)
$505
$623
($118)
(19%)
Net income, Underlying:
Net income (GAAP)
I
$465
$443
$425
$388
$666
$22
5 %
($201)
(30)%
$1,721
$1,652
$69
4 %
Add: Notable items, net of income tax expense (benefit)
9
7
—
—
(317)
2
29
326
103
16
(340)
356
105
Net income, Underlying (non-GAAP)
J
$474
$450
$425
$388
$349
$24
5 %
$125
36%
$1,737
$1,312
$425
32 %
Net income available to common stockholders, Underlying:
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)
K
$450
$436
$425
$381
$666
$14
3 %
($216)
(32%)
$1,692
$1,638
$54
3 %
Add: Notable items, net of income tax expense (benefit)
9
7
—
—
(317)
2
29
326
103
16
(340)
356
105
Net income available to common stockholders, Underlying (non-GAAP)
L
$459
$443
$425
$381
$349
$16
4 %
$110
32 %
$1,708
$1,298
$410
32 %
Key performance metrics, non-GAAP financial measures and
reconciliations (continued)
(in millions, except share, per-share and ratio data)
QUARTERLY TRENDS
FULL YEAR
4Q18 Change
2018 Change
4Q18
3Q18
2Q18
1Q18
4Q17
3Q18
4Q17
2018
2017
2017
$/bps
%
$/bps
%
$/bps
%
Operating leverage:
Total revenue (GAAP)
A
$1,593
$1,564
$1,509
$1,462
$1,484
$29
1.78 %
$109
7.30 %
$6,128
$5,707
$421
7.37 %
Less: Noninterest expense (GAAP)
C
951
910
875
883
898
41
4.39
53
5.82
3,619
3,474
145
4.18
Operating leverage
(2.61)%
1.48 %
3.19 %
Operating leverage, Underlying:
Total revenue, Underlying (non-GAAP)
B
$1,598
$1,564
$1,509
$1,462
$1,467
$34
2.08 %
$131
8.89 %
$6,133
$5,701
$432
7.58 %
Less: Noninterest expense, Underlying (non-GAAP)
D
906
901
875
883
858
5
0.44
48
5.53
3,565
3,419
146
4.30
Operating leverage, Underlying (non-GAAP)
1.64 %
3.36 %
3.28 %
Efficiency ratio and efficiency ratio, Underlying:
Efficiency ratio
C/A
59.69 %
58.20 %
57.95 %
60.43 %
60.52 %
149 bps
(83) bps
59.06 %
60.87 %
(181) bps
Efficiency ratio, Underlying (non-GAAP)
D/B
56.70
57.62
57.95
60.43
58.50
(92) bps
(180) bps
58.13
59.96
(183) bps
Effective income tax rate and effective income tax rate,
Underlying:
Effective income tax rate
G/E
16.45 %
23.16 %
22.58 %
22.52%
(32.40)%
(671) bps
4,885 bps
21.16%
13.62 %
754 bps
Effective income tax rate, Underlying (non-GAAP)
H/F
21.91
23.20
22.58
22.52
33.68
(129) bps
(1,177) bps
22.55
32.20
(965) bps
Return on average common equity and return on average common
equity, Underlying:
Average common equity (GAAP)
M
$19,521
$19,599
$19,732
$19,732
$19,624
($78)
—%
($103)
(1%)
$19,645
$19,618
$27
—%
Return on average common equity
K/M
9.16 %
8.82 %
8.65 %
7.83 %
13.46 %
34 bps
(430) bps
8.62 %
8.35 %
27 bps
Return on average common equity, Underlying (non-GAAP)
L/M
9.33
8.96
8.65
7.83
7.05
37 bps
228 bps
8.69
6.62
207 bps
Return on average tangible common equity and return on average
tangible common equity, Underlying:
Average common equity (GAAP)
M
$19,521
$19,599
$19,732
$19,732
$19,624
($78)
—%
($103)
(1%)
$19,645
$19,618
$27
—%
Less: Average goodwill (GAAP)
6,946
6,926
6,887
6,887
6,887
20
—
59
1
6,912
6,883
29
—
Less: Average other intangibles (GAAP)
32
22
2
2
2
10
45
30
NM
14
2
12
NM
Add: Average deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill (GAAP)
364
360
357
355
531
4
1
(167)
(31)
359
534
(175)
(33)
Average tangible common equity
N
$12,907
$13,011
$13,200
$13,198
$13,266
($104)
(1%)
($359)
(3%)
$13,078
$13,267
($189)
(1%)
Return on average tangible common equity
K/N
13.85 %
13.29 %
12.93 %
11.71 %
19.92 %
56 bps
(607) bps
12.94 %
12.35 %
59 bps
Return on average tangible common equity, Underlying (non-GAAP)
L/N
14.11
13.50
12.93
11.71
10.43
61 bps
368 bps
13.06
9.79
327 bps
Return on average total assets and return on average total
assets, Underlying:
Average total assets (GAAP)
O
$157,732
$155,624
$153,253
$151,523
$151,111
$2,108
1 %
$6,621
4 %
$154,553
$149,953
$4,600
3 %
Return on average total assets
I/O
1.17 %
1.13 %
1.11 %
1.04 %
1.75 %
4 bps
(58) bps
1.11 %
1.10 %
1 bps
Return on average total assets, Underlying (non-GAAP)
J/O
1.19
1.15
1.11
1.04
0.92
4 bps
27 bps
1.12
0.88
24 bps
Return on average total tangible assets and return on average
total tangible assets, Underlying:
Average total assets (GAAP)
O
$157,732
$155,624
$153,253
$151,523
$151,111
$2,108
1 %
$6,621
4 %
$154,553
$149,953
$4,600
3 %
Less: Average goodwill (GAAP)
6,946
6,926
6,887
6,887
6,887
20
—
59
1
6,912
6,883
29
—
Less: Average other intangibles (GAAP)
32
22
2
2
2
10
45
30
NM
14
2
12
NM
Add: Average deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill (GAAP)
364
360
357
355
531
4
1
(167)
(31)
359
534
(175)
(33)
Average tangible assets
P
$151,118
$149,036
$146,721
$144,989
$144,753
$2,082
1 %
$6,365
4 %
$147,986
$143,602
$4,384
3 %
Return on average total tangible assets
I/P
1.22 %
1.18 %
1.16 %
1.08 %
1.83 %
4 bps
(61) bps
1.16 %
1.15 %
1 bps
Return on average total tangible assets, Underlying (non-GAAP)
J/P
1.24
1.20
1.16
1.08
0.96
4 bps
28 bps
1.17
0.91
26 bps
Key performance metrics, non-GAAP financial measures and
reconciliations (continued)
(in millions, except share, per-share and ratio data)
QUARTERLY TRENDS
FULL YEAR
4Q18 Change
2018 Change
4Q18
3Q18
2Q18
1Q18
4Q17
3Q18
4Q17
2018
2017
2017
$/bps
%
$/bps
%
$/bps
%
Tangible book value per common share:
Common shares - at period-end (GAAP)
Q
466,007,984
474,120,616
484,055,194
487,551,444
490,812,912
(8,112,632)
(2%)
(24,804,928)
(5%)
466,007,984
490,812,912
(24,804,928)
(5%)
Common stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$19,977
$19,733
$19,924
$19,812
$20,023
$244
1
($46)
—
$19,977
$20,023
($46)
—
Less: Goodwill (GAAP)
6,923
6,946
6,887
6,887
6,887
(23)
—
36
1
6,923
6,887
36
1
Less: Other intangible assets (GAAP)
31
33
2
2
2
(2)
(6)
29
NM
31
2
29
NM
Add: Deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill (GAAP)
366
363
359
357
355
3
1
11
3
366
355
11
3
Tangible common equity
R
$13,389
$13,117
$13,394
$13,280
$13,489
$272
2%
($100)
(1%)
$13,389
$13,489
($100)
(1%)
Tangible book value per common share
R/Q
$28.73
$27.66
$27.67
$27.24
$27.48
$1.07
4 %
$1.25
5 %
$28.73
$27.48
$1.25
5 %
Net income per average common share - basic and diluted and net
income per average common share - basic and diluted, Underlying:
Average common shares outstanding - basic (GAAP)
S
467,338,825
475,957,526
484,744,354
487,500,618
492,149,763
(8,618,701)
(2%)
(24,810,938)
(5%)
478,822,072
502,157,440
(23,335,368)
(5%)
Average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP)
T
469,103,134
477,599,917
486,141,695
489,266,826
493,788,007
(8,496,783)
(2)
(24,684,873)
(5)
480,430,741
503,685,091
(23,254,350)
(5)
Net income per average common share - basic (GAAP)
K/S
$0.96
$0.92
$0.88
$0.78
$1.35
$0.04
4
($0.39)
(29)
$3.54
$3.26
$0.28
9
Net income per average common share - diluted (GAAP)
K/T
0.96
0.91
0.88
0.78
1.35
0.05
5
(0.39)
(29)
3.52
3.25
0.27
8
Net income per average common share - basic, Underlying (non-GAAP)
L/S
0.98
0.93
0.88
0.78
0.71
0.05
5
0.27
38
3.57
2.59
0.98
38
Net income per average common share - diluted, Underlying (non-GAAP)
L/T
0.98
0.93
0.88
0.78
0.71
0.05
5
0.27
38
3.56
2.58
0.98
38
Dividend payout ratio and dividend payout ratio, Underlying:
Cash dividends declared and paid per common share
U
$0.27
$0.27
$0.22
$0.22
$0.18
$—
—%
$0.09
50 %
$0.98
$0.64
$0.34
53 %
Dividend payout ratio
U/(K/S)
28 %
29 %
25 %
28 %
13 %
(100) bps
1,500 bps
28 %
20 %
800 bps
Dividend payout ratio, Underlying (non-GAAP)
U/(L/S)
27
29
25
28
25
(200) bps
200 bps
27
25
200 bps
Key performance metrics, non-GAAP financial measures and
reconciliations (continued)
(in millions, except share, per-share ratio data)
QUARTERLY TRENDS
FULL YEAR
4Q18 Change
2018 Change
4Q18
3Q18
2Q18
1Q18
4Q17
3Q18
4Q17
2018
2017
2017
$/bps
%
$/bps
%
$/bps
%
Mortgage banking fees, Underlying:
Mortgage banking fees (GAAP)
$51
$49
$27
$25
$28
$2
4 %
$23
82 %
$152
$108
$44
41 %
Less: Notable items
(4)
—
—
—
—
(4)
(100)
(4)
(100)
(4)
—
(4)
(100)
Mortgage banking fees, Underlying (non-GAAP)
$55
$49
$27
$25
$28
$6
12 %
$27
96 %
$156
$108
$48
44 %
Other income, Underlying
Other income (GAAP)
$15
$17
$15
$17
$40
($2)
(12%)
($25)
(63%)
$64
$84
($20)
(24%)
Less: Notable items
(1)
—
—
—
17
(1)
(100)
(18)
(106)
(1)
6
(7)
(117)
Other income, Underlying (non-GAAP)
$16
$17
$15
$17
$23
($1)
(6%)
($7)
(30%)
$65
$78
($13)
(17%)
Salaries and employee benefits, Underlying1:
Salaries and employee benefits (GAAP)1
$483
$474
$453
$470
$450
$9
2%
$33
7 %
$1,880
$1,766
$114
6 %
Less: Notable items
6
5
—
—
17
1
20
(11)
(65)
11
17
(6)
(35)
Salaries and employee benefits, Underlying (non-GAAP)1
$477
$469
$453
$470
$433
$8
2%
$44
10 %
$1,869
$1,749
$120
7 %
Outside services, Underlying:
Outside services (GAAP)
$135
$107
$106
$99
$118
$28
26 %
$17
14 %
$447
$404
$43
11 %
Less: Notable items
19
1
—
—
12
18
NM
7
58
20
12
8
67
Outside services, Underlying (non-GAAP)
$116
$106
$106
$99
$106
$10
9 %
$10
9 %
$427
$392
$35
9 %
Occupancy, Underlying:
Occupancy (GAAP)
$92
$81
$79
$81
$80
$11
14 %
$12
15 %
$333
$319
$14
4 %
Less: Notable items
16
—
—
—
—
16
100
16
100
16
—
16
100
Occupancy, Underlying (non-GAAP)
$76
$81
$79
$81
$80
($5)
(6%)
($4)
(5%)
$317
$319
($2)
(1%)
Equipment expense, Underlying:
Equipment expense (GAAP)
$74
$70
$64
$67
$67
$4
6 %
$7
10 %
$275
$263
$12
5 %
Less: Notable items
3
—
—
—
—
3
100
3
100
3
—
3
100
Equipment expense, Underlying (non-GAAP)
$71
$70
$64
$67
$67
$1
1 %
$4
6%
$272
$263
$9
3%
Other operating expense, Underlying1:
Other operating expense (GAAP)1
$117
$131
$127
$120
$137
($14)
(11%)
($20)
(15%)
$495
$542
($47)
(9)%
Less: Notable items
1
3
—
—
11
(2)
(67)
(10)
(91)
4
26
(22)
(85)
Other operating expense, Underlying (non-GAAP)1
$116
$128
$127
$120
$126
($12)
(9%)
($10)
(8%)
$491
$516
($25)
(5)%
1As of January 1, 2018, we retrospectively adopted ASU
2017-07, Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715): Improving
the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic
Postretirement Benefit Cost, which requires the service cost
component of net periodic pension and postretirement benefit cost to be
reported separately in the Consolidated Statements of Operations from
the other components. Prior periods have been adjusted to conform with
the current period presentation.
Other operating expense, Underlying excluding FAMC1:
Other operating expense (GAAP)1
$117
$131
$127
$120
$137
($14)
(11%)
($20)
(15%)
$495
$542
($47)
(9%)
Less: Notable items
1
3
—
—
11
(2)
(67)
(10)
(91)
4
26
(22)
(85)
Less: FAMC impact
4
2
—
—
—
2
100
4
100
6
—
6
100
Other operating expense, Underlying excluding FAMC (non-GAAP)1
$112
$126
$127
$120
$126
($14)
(11%)
($14)
(11%)
$485
$516
($31)
(6%)
1As of January 1, 2018, we retrospectively adopted ASU
2017-07, Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715): Improving
the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net Periodic
Postretirement Benefit Cost, which requires the service cost
component of net periodic pension and postretirement benefit cost to be
reported separately in the Consolidated Statements of Operations from
the other components. Prior periods have been adjusted to conform with
the current period presentation.
Total assets, Underlying excluding FAMC (period-end):
Total assets (GAAP)
$160,518
$158,598
$155,431
$153,453
$152,336
$1,920
1 %
$8,182
5 %
$160,518
$152,336
$8,182
5 %
Less: FAMC impact
1,484
1,721
—
—
—
(237)
(14)
1,484
100
1,484
—
1,484
100
Total assets, Underlying excluding FAMC (non-GAAP) (period-end)
$159,034
$156,877
$155,431
$153,453
$152,336
$2,157
1 %
$6,698
4 %
$159,034
$152,336
$6,698
4 %
Total average loans and leases, Underlying excluding FAMC:
Total average loans and leases (GAAP)
$115,893
$113,971
$112,856
$111,115
$110,450
$1,922
2 %
$5,443
5 %
$113,473
$109,292
$4,181
4 %
Less: FAMC impact
106
66
—
—
—
40
61
106
100
43
—
43
100
Total average loans and leases, Underlying excluding FAMC (non-GAAP)
$115,787
$113,905
$112,856
$111,115
$110,450
$1,882
2 %
$5,337
5 %
$113,430
$109,292
$4,138
4 %
Total average interest-earning assets, Underlying excluding FAMC:
Average interest-earning assets (GAAP)
$143,770
$142,163
$140,525
$138,671
$138,429
$1,607
1 %
$5,341
4 %
$141,299
$137,482
$3,817
3 %
Less: FAMC impact
857
790
—
—
—
67
8
857
100
415
—
415
100
Total average interest-earning assets, Underlying excluding FAMC
(non-GAAP)
$142,913
$141,373
$140,525
$138,671
$138,429
$1,540
1 %
$4,484
3 %
$140,884
$137,482
$3,402
2 %
Total deposits, Underlying excluding FAMC (period-end):
Total deposits (GAAP)
$119,575
$117,075
$117,073
$115,730
$115,089
$2,500
2 %
$4,486
4 %
$119,575
$115,089
$4,486
4 %
Less: FAMC impact
476
624
—
—
—
(148)
(24)
476
100
476
—
476
100
Total deposits, Underlying excluding FAMC (non-GAAP) (period-end)
$119,099
$116,451
$117,073
$115,730
$115,089
$2,648
2 %
$4,010
3%
$119,099
$115,089
$4,010
3%
Total average deposits, Underlying excluding FAMC:
Total average deposits (GAAP)
$117,765
$117,038
$115,142
$113,423
$113,753
$727
1 %
$4,012
4 %
$115,857
$111,874
$3,983
4 %
Less: FAMC impact
675
442
—
—
—
233
53
675
100
282
—
282
100
Total average deposits, Underlying excluding FAMC (non-GAAP)
$117,090
$116,596
$115,142
$113,423
$113,753
$494
—%
$3,337
3 %
$115,575
$111,874
$3,701
3 %
Total average demand deposits, Underlying excluding FAMC:
Total average demand deposits (GAAP)
$29,824
$29,703
$28,834
$28,544
$28,868
$121
—%
$956
3 %
$29,231
$28,134
$1,097
4 %
Less: FAMC impact
675
442
—
—
—
233
53
675
100
282
—
282
100
Total average demand deposits, Underlying excluding FAMC (non-GAAP)
$29,149
$29,261
$28,834
$28,544
$28,868
($112)
—%
$281
1 %
$28,949
$28,134
$815
3 %
Forward-Looking Statements
This document contains forward-looking statements within the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements regarding potential
future share repurchases and future dividends are forward-looking
statements. Also, any statement that does not describe historical or
current facts is a forward-looking statement. These statements often
include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “estimates,”
“intends,” “plans,” “goals,” “targets,” “initiatives,” “potentially,”
“probably,” “projects,” “outlook” or similar expressions or future
conditional verbs such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “would,” and “could.”
Forward-looking statements are based upon the current beliefs and
expectations of management, and on information currently available to
management. Our statements speak as of the date hereof, and we do not
assume any obligation to update these statements or to update the
reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in such
statements in light of new information or future events. We caution you,
therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements.
They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or
assurances of future performance. While there is no assurance that any
list of risks and uncertainties or risk factors is complete, important
factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those
in the forward-looking statements include the following, without
limitation:
Negative economic and political conditions that adversely affect the
general economy, housing prices, the job market, consumer confidence
and spending habits which may affect, among other things, the level of
nonperforming assets, charge-offs and provision expense;
The rate of growth in the economy and employment levels, as well as
general business and economic conditions, and changes in the
competitive environment;
Our ability to implement our business strategy, including the cost
savings and efficiency components, and achieve our financial
performance goals;
Our ability to meet heightened supervisory requirements and
expectations;
Liabilities and business restrictions resulting from litigation and
regulatory investigations;
Our capital and liquidity requirements (including under regulatory
capital standards, such as the U.S. Basel III capital rules) and our
ability to generate capital internally or raise capital on favorable
terms;
The effect of changes in interest rates on our net interest income,
net interest margin and our mortgage originations, mortgage servicing
rights and mortgages held for sale;
Changes in interest rates and market liquidity, as well as the
magnitude of such changes, which may reduce interest margins, impact
funding sources and affect the ability to originate and distribute
financial products in the primary and secondary markets;
The effect of changes in the level of checking or savings account
deposits on our funding costs and net interest margin;
Financial services reform and other current, pending or future
legislation or regulation that could have a negative effect on our
revenue and businesses, including the Dodd-Frank Act and other
legislation and regulation relating to bank products and services;
A failure in or breach of our operational or security systems or
infrastructure, or those of our third party vendors or other service
providers, including as a result of cyber-attacks; and
Management’s ability to identify and manage these and other risks.
In addition to the above factors, we also caution that the amount and
timing of any future common stock dividends or share repurchases will
depend on our financial condition, earnings, cash needs, regulatory
constraints, capital requirements (including requirements of our
subsidiaries), and any other factors that our Board of Directors deems
relevant in making such a determination. Therefore, there can be no
assurance that we will repurchase shares or pay any dividends to holders
of our common stock, or as to the amount of any such repurchases or
dividends.
More information about factors that could cause actual results to differ
materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be
found under “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the
year ended December 31, 2017.
Note: Percentage changes, per share amounts and ratios presented in this
document are calculated using whole dollars.