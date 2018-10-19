Citizens Financial Group, Inc. : Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $443 Million with Diluted EPS of $0.91 up 34% Year over Year; Underlying Net Income of $450 million and EPS of $0.93, up 37% Year over Year*
0
10/19/2018 | 12:31pm CEST
Year-over-year revenue growth of 8%
13.3% ROTCE; Underlying ROTCE of 13.5%, up 3.4% year over year*
4.4% year-over-year positive operating leverage, excluding the impact
of the Franklin American Mortgage Company Acquisition*
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG or “Citizens”) today reports
third quarter net income of $443 million, up 27% from $348 million in
third quarter 2017 with earnings per diluted common share of $0.91, up
34% from $0.68 in third quarter 2017. Third quarter 2018 net income
increased $18 million, or 4%, from second quarter 2018 and diluted
earnings per common share increased $0.03, or 3%. Third quarter 2018
Return on Average Tangible Common Equity* (“ROTCE”) of 13.3% increased
3.2% from third quarter 2017 and increased from 12.9% in second quarter
2018. Third quarter 2018 results reflect the impact of the Franklin
American Mortgage Company (“FAMC”) acquisition on August 1, 2018 and
include a $7 million after-tax, or $0.02 earnings per share, impact of
notable items tied to the FAMC integration.*
Excluding notable items, Underlying* third quarter 2018 net income of
$450 million increased $102 million, or 29%, and earnings per diluted
common share of $0.93 increased $0.25, or 37%, from third quarter 2017.
Third quarter 2018 net income increased $25 million, or 6%, and earnings
per diluted common share increased $0.05, or 6%, from second quarter
2018. ROTCE* of 13.5% improved from 10.1% in third quarter 2017 and
12.9% in second quarter 2018.
“We are highly pleased that we continue to execute well and deliver
strong top-line growth and positive operating leverage, which has
powered underlying year-on-year EPS growth of 37% and ROTCE improvement
to 13.5%,” said Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Van Saun. “We
are doing a good job with balance sheet management, as we remain highly
prudent and selective on where we deploy capital to support loan growth,
and we are building new deposit-gathering capabilities, such as Citizens
Access. In addition, we continue to invest in broadening and building
our fee-based capabilities, highlighted by the closing of the Franklin
American Mortgage Company acquisition, and in the development of robust
technology offerings, including strong digital and data capabilities.”
Citizens also announced today that its board of directors declared a
fourth quarter 2018 cash dividend of $0.27 per common share. The
dividend is payable on November 14, 2018 to stockholders of record at
the close of business on October 31, 2018.
* Please see important information on Key Performance Metrics and
Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as applicable, at the end of this release
for an explanation of our use of these metrics and non-GAAP financial
measures and their reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.
“Underlying” results exclude the impact of notable items. Where there is
a reference to Underlying results in a paragraph, all measures that
follow these references are on the same basis, when applicable.
References to Underlying results excluding FAMC adjust for the impact of
the August 1, 2018 FAMC acquisition. Additional information regarding
the impact of the FAMC acquisition and notable items may be found in the
Discussion of Results portion of this release. Throughout this release,
references to consolidated and/or commercial loans and loan growth
include leases. Loans held for sale are also referred to as LHFS.
Current reporting-period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.
Select totals may not foot due to rounding.
Third Quarter 2018 vs. Second Quarter 2018
Key Highlights
Third quarter highlights include 2% growth in net interest income,
reflecting higher loan yields, and 7% growth in noninterest income,
driven by growth in mortgage banking fees, service charges and fees,
trust and investment services fees, other income and card fees.
Mortgage banking fees increased $22 million, driven by the FAMC
acquisition.
Efficiency ratio of 58.2% remained relatively stable, despite the
1.25% increase tied to the FAMC acquisition. Excluding the impact of
FAMC, the Underlying efficiency ratio* improved by 100 basis points to
57.0%, given expense discipline, and positive operating leverage was
1.8%.
ROTCE improved to 13.3% from 12.9%; 13.5% on an Underlying basis.*
Tangible book value per common share of $27.66 remained relatively
stable. Fully diluted average common shares outstanding decreased 8.5
million shares, or 2%.
Results
Total revenue of $1.6 billion increased 4%, reflecting strength in net
interest income and noninterest income.
Net interest income of $1.1 billion increased $27 million, or 2%,
driven by higher loan yields, loan growth and the benefit of day
count.
Net interest margin of 3.19% reflects two basis points of net
interest margin expansion, largely tied to higher loan yields,
partially offset by a one basis point reduction tied to the FAMC
acquisition. Net interest margin, excluding the impact of FAMC,*
improved two basis points to 3.20%.
Noninterest income of $416 million increased $28 million, or 7%,
driven by the $24 million impact of the FAMC acquisition, largely
in mortgage banking fees, as well as higher service charges and
fees and trust and investment services fees. Noninterest income,
excluding the impact of FAMC,* of $392 million increased $4
million, or 1%.
Noninterest expense of $910 million increased $35 million, or 4%,
driven by the $34 million impact of the FAMC acquisition and
notable items.* Underlying* noninterest expense, excluding the
impact of FAMC, of $876 million was stable, reflecting continued
execution against our efficiency initiatives.
Provision for credit losses of $78 million decreased $7 million, or
8%, given a decrease in reserves tied to improvements in credit
quality in retail real estate-secured products.
Balance Sheet
Average interest-earning assets increased $1.6 billion, or 1%, which
includes a $790 million increase tied to the FAMC acquisition, largely
in loans held for sale. Results also reflect loan growth of 1% with
particular strength in retail including residential mortgage,
unsecured and education as well as growth in selective commercial
categories and commercial real estate.
Average deposits grew $1.9 billion, or 2%, with strength in most
categories. Results include a $442 million increase tied to the FAMC
acquisition and $551 million tied to Citizens Access(TM).
Nonperforming loans and leases (“NPLs”) to total loans and leases
ratio of 0.73% decreased from 0.75%, and the allowance coverage of NPL
ratio improved to 149% from 148%.
Net charge-offs increased modestly to 30 basis points from 27 basis
points, driven by seasonally higher retail auto net charge-offs,
as well as a modest increase in commercial.
Capital strength remains robust, with a common equity tier 1 (“CET1”)
risk-based capital ratio of 10.8%, which includes an approximately 18
basis point reduction tied to the FAMC acquisition.
Repurchased $400 million of common stock at a weighted-average
effective price of $39.83, and including common dividends, returned
$529 million to stockholders.
Third Quarter 2018 vs. Third Quarter 2017
Key Highlights
Third quarter results reflect a 28% increase in net income available
to common stockholders, driven by 8% revenue growth, with 8% growth in
net interest income and 9% growth in noninterest income. Underlying*
net income available to common stockholders increased 30%, while
revenue, excluding the impact of FAMC,* increased 7%.
Continued focus on top-line growth and expense management helped
deliver 2.2% operating leverage and a 121 basis point improvement in
the efficiency ratio to 58.2%. Underlying* operating leverage,
excluding the impact of FAMC, was 4.4%, with a 246 basis point
improvement in the efficiency ratio to 57.0%.
ROTCE of 13.3% improved 3.2% from 10.1%. Underlying ROTCE of 13.5%
improved 3.4%.*
Tangible book value per common share improved to $27.66, up 2%.
Fully-diluted average common shares outstanding decreased 24.6 million
shares, or 5%.
Results
Total revenue of $1.6 billion increased $121 million, or 8%, driven by
strength in net interest income and noninterest income. Total revenue,
excluding the impact of FAMC,* of $1.5 billion, increased $95 million,
or 7%.
Net interest income increased $86 million, or 8%, driven by a 14
basis point improvement in net interest margin and 4% average loan
growth. Net interest margin, excluding the impact of FAMC,
improved 15 basis points to 3.20%.
Noninterest income of $416 million increased $35 million, or 9%,
driven by strength in mortgage banking and trust and investment
services fees. Noninterest income, excluding the impact of FAMC,*
of $392 million, increased $11 million, or 3%, reflecting
higher trust and investment services fees, foreign exchange and
interest rate products fees and card fees.
Noninterest expense increased $52 million, or 6%, driven by the
$34 million impact of the FAMC acquisition and notable items.*
Underlying* noninterest expense, excluding the impact of FAMC,*
increased $18 million, or 2%, driven by higher salary and employee
benefits tied to higher revenue-based compensation and the impact
of our strategic-growth initiatives.
Provision for credit losses of $78 million increased $6 million, or
8%, reflecting higher commercial net charge-offs from third quarter
2017 levels that included higher recoveries in the prior period and
higher retail net charge-offs tied to expected seasoning in unsecured
products.
Balance Sheet
Average interest-earning assets increased $4.7 billion, or 3%, driven
by 4% loan growth, reflecting a 6% increase in commercial loans and a
2% increase in retail loans, partially offset by a $423 million, or 2%
reduction in investments. The FAMC acquisition added $790 million in
average interest-earning assets. Interest-earning assets, excluding
the impact of FAMC,* increased 3%.
Average deposits increased $4.1 billion, or 4%, driven by strength in
term, demand and savings.
NPL ratio of 0.73% improved from 0.85%, reflecting improvement in
commercial NPLs. Allowance coverage of NPLs of 149% improved from 131%.
Net charge-offs of 30 basis points increased 6 basis points, given
higher net charge-offs in commercial from third quarter 2017 levels
that included higher recoveries in the prior period, as well as
seasoning in retail growth portfolios.
Year-Over-Year Update on Plan Execution
Consumer Banking segment
Continued balance sheet momentum, with 3% average loan growth,
highlighted by improving mix toward more attractive risk-adjusted
return categories and 4% average deposit growth.
Successful launch of Citizens Access™, a nationwide, digital-deposit
platform with approximately $1.0billion raised through third
quarter 2018. All key metrics tracking favorable to, or on, plan.
Closed the previously announced FAMC transaction, which is expected to
expand origination capabilities, help drive scale in servicing and
generate increased fee income. The FAMC transaction added a $612
million mortgage servicing rights portfolio; conforming mix improved
to 74%.
Continued progress in Wealth with 18% fee growth; managed money
revenue up 23%, assets under management up 15% and number of financial
advisors up 5%.
Commercial Banking segment
Continued strong balance sheet performance with average loan growth of
7%, driven by our geographic-expansion strategies and our focus on
Industry Verticals as well as by strength in Private Equity and in
Commercial Real Estate. Average deposits up 2% with solid growth in
savings and demand deposits.
Continue to benefit from investments to drive fee income, highlighted
by a 30% increase in foreign exchange and interest rate products and
an 18% increase in Commercial card fees. Capital Markets’ pipeline
remains robust.
Efficiency and balance sheet optimization initiatives
Launched TOP V Program, which includes efficiency and revenue
initiatives, targeting pre-tax benefit of approximately $90 — $100
million by end of 2019. TOP IV Program initiatives are largely
complete; on track to deliver end of 2018 run-rate pre-tax benefit of
approximately $105 — $110 million.
Continued progress on Balance Sheet Optimization (“BSO”) designed to
improve the loan portfolio mix toward higher-return categories
and help manage deposit costs. BSO delivered approximately 4 basis
points of the 14 basis point net interest margin improvement year over
year, or 5 basis points excluding the impact of FAMC.*
Earnings highlights
3Q18 change from
($s in millions, except per share data)
3Q18
2Q18
3Q17
2Q18
3Q17
Earnings
$
%
$
%
Net interest income
$
1,148
$
1,121
$
1,062
$
27
2
%
$
86
8
%
Noninterest income
416
388
381
28
7
35
9
Total revenue
1,564
1,509
1,443
55
4
121
8
Noninterest expense
910
875
858
35
4
52
6
Pre-provision profit
654
634
585
20
3
69
12
Provision for credit losses
78
85
72
(7
)
(8
)
6
8
Pre-tax net income
576
549
513
27
5
63
12
Net income
443
425
348
18
4
95
27
Preferred dividends
7
—
7
7
100
—
—
Net income available to common stockholders
$
436
$
425
$
341
$
11
3
%
$
95
28
%
After-tax Notable Items*
7
—
—
7
NM
7
NM
Underlying net income available to common stockholders*
$
443
$
425
$
341
$
18
4
%
$
102
30
%
Average common shares outstanding
Basic (in millions)
476.0
484.7
500.9
(8.8
)
(2
) %
(24.9
)
(5
) %
Diluted (in millions)
477.6
486.1
502.2
(8.5
)
(2
)
(24.6
)
(5
)
Diluted earnings per share
$
0.91
$
0.88
$
0.68
$
0.03
3
%
$
0.23
34
%
Underlying diluted earnings per share*
$
0.93
$
0.88
$
0.68
$
0.05
6
%
$
0.25
37
%
Key performance metrics*
Net interest margin
3.19
%
3.18
%
3.05
%
1
bps
14
bps
Effective income tax rate
23.2
22.6
32.2
58
(902
)
Efficiency ratio
58
58
59
25
(121
)
Underlying efficiency ratio*
58
58
59
(33
)
(179
)
Return on average common equity
8.8
8.7
6.9
17
195
Return on average tangible common equity
13.3
12.9
10.1
36
316
Underlying return on average tangible common equity*
13.5
12.9
10.1
57
337
Return on average total assets
1.13
1.11
0.92
2
21
Underlying return on average total tangible assets*
1.20
%
1.16
%
0.96
%
4
bps
24
bps
Capital adequacy(1,2)
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio
10.8
%
11.2
%
11.1
%
Total capital ratio
13.4
13.8
13.8
Tier 1 leverage ratio
9.9
%
10.2
%
9.9
%
Asset quality(2)
Total nonperforming loans and leases as a % of total loans and leases
0.73
%
0.75
%
0.85
%
(2
)
bps
(12
)
bps
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a % of loans and leases
1.08
1.10
1.11
(2
)
(3
)
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a % of nonperforming loans
and leases
149
148
131
109
NM
Net charge-offs as a % of average loans and leases
0.30
%
0.27
%
0.24
%
3
bps
6
bps
1) Current reporting-period regulatory capital ratios are
preliminary. 2) Capital adequacy and asset-quality ratios
calculated on a period-end basis, except net charge-offs.
Discussion of Results:
Third quarter 2018 net income available to common stockholders of $436
million increased $11 million, or 3%, and fully diluted earnings per
common share increased $0.03 to $0.91, up 3% compared to second quarter
2018 results, reflecting growth in revenue and expense as well as a
reduction in provision expense. Third quarter 2018 results reflect solid
revenue growth and higher noninterest expense largely tied to the FAMC
acquisition as well as lower provision expense. The FAMC acquisition
contributed $2 million of net interest income, $24 million of
noninterest income and $25 million of noninterest expense, as well as
$790 million of average interest-earning assets and $442 million in
average deposits. Additionally, CFG recorded $9 million pre-tax, or $7
million after-tax, of notable items tied to the FAMC integration. Third
quarter 2018 EPS reflect an 8.5 million reduction in fully diluted
average common shares outstanding compared to second quarter 2018.
Compared with second quarter 2018, third quarter 2018 reported results
were highlighted by revenue growth of 4%, with net interest income
growth of 2% and net interest margin of 3.19%, given 1% loan growth and
one basis point of net interest margin expansion. Results also reflect
noninterest income growth of 7% and a 4% increase in noninterest
expense, a relatively stable efficiency ratio of 58.2%, and relatively
stable operating leverage. Provision for credit losses decreased 8%,
given a decrease in reserves tied to improvements in credit quality in
retail real estate-secured products. ROTCE improved to 13.3% from 12.9%.*
Compared with third quarter 2017, net income available to common
stockholders increased $95 million, or 28%, and fully diluted earnings
per share increased $0.23, or 34%. Fully diluted average common shares
outstanding were lower by 24.6 million shares given buyback activity.
Results were highlighted by revenue growth of 8% with net interest
income growth of 8%, given 4% loan growth and 14 basis points of net
interest margin to 3.19%. Results also reflect noninterest income growth
of 9% and a 6% increase in noninterest expense, 2.2% operating leverage
and a 1.2% improvement in the efficiency ratio to 58.2%. Provision for
credit losses increased 8%, reflecting higher commercial net charge-offs
from third quarter 2017 levels that included higher recoveries in the
prior period, and higher retail net charge-offs tied to expected
seasoning in unsecured products. ROTCE of 13.3% improved 3.2% from
10.1%.*
Underlying results/FAMC impact
3Q18 change from
($s in millions, except per share data)
3Q18
2Q18
3Q17
2Q18
3Q17
Net interest income
$
1,148
$
1,121
$
1,062
2
%
8
%
Noninterest income
416
388
381
7
9
Total revenue
$
1,564
1,509
1,443
4
%
8
%
FAMC impact
26
-
-
NM
NM
Revenue excluding FAMC impact
$
1,538
1,509
1,443
2
%
7
%
Noninterest expense
$
910
$
875
$
858
4
%
6
%
Notable items tied to FAMC*
9
-
-
NM
NM
Underlying noninterest expense*
901
$
875
$
858
3
%
5
%
Base FAMC impact
25
-
-
NM
NM
Underlying noninterest expense excluding FAMC*
$
876
$
875
$
858
-
%
2
%
Pre-provision profit
$
654
$
634
$
585
3
%
12
%
Underlying pre-provision profit *
663
634
585
5
13
Underlying pre-provision profit excluding FAMC*
662
634
585
4
13
-
-
-
Provision for credit losses
78
85
72
(8)
8
-
-
-
Net income available to common stockholders
436
425
341
3
28
Underlying net income available to common stockholders*
443
425
341
4
30
Key performance metrics*
Diluted EPS
$
0.91
$
0.88
$
0.68
3
%
34
%
Underlying EPS*
$
0.93
$
0.88
$
0.68
6
37
-
-
-
Efficiency ratio
58
%
58
%
59
%
25
bps
(121)
bps
Underlying efficiency ratio*
58
58
59
(33)
(179)
Underlying efficiency ratio excluding FAMC *
57
%
58
%
59
%
(100)
bps
(246)
bps
-
-
-
Operating leverage
(0.4)
%
2.2
%
Underlying operating leverage*
0.6
3.3
Underlying operating leverage excluding FAMC*
1.8
%
4.4
%
On an Underlying basis,* which excludes the impact of notable items,
third quarter 2018 net income available to common stockholders of $443
million increased $18 million, or 4%, and fully diluted earnings per
common share increased $0.05, or 6%, compared to second quarter 2018.
On an Underlying basis and excluding the impact of the FAMC
acquisition,* results were highlighted by 2% revenue growth with a 2%
increase in net interest income and two basis points of net interest
margin expansion to 3.20%, as well as noninterest income growth of 1%.
Results reflect continued strong execution against our efficiency
initiatives, with relatively stable noninterest expense, a 1%
improvement in the efficiency ratio to 57.0% and operating leverage of
1.8%. ROTCE of 13.4% improved from 12.9%.*
On an Underlying basis,* which excludes the impact of notable items, net
income available to common shareholders increased $102 million, or 30%,
and fully diluted earnings per common share increased $0.25, or 37%,
compared to third quarter 2017. ROTCE improved to 13.5% from 10.1%.
On an Underlying basis and excluding the impact of FAMC,* year-over-year
results were highlighted by continued strong top line growth, with
revenue growth of 7%, led by net interest income growth of 8% and net
interest margin expansion of 15 basis points to 3.20% and noninterest
income growth of 3%. Noninterest expense growth of 2% reflects strong
expense discipline, as the efficiency ratio improved 246 basis points to
57.0%, with positive operating leverage of 4.4%
Net interest income
3Q18 change from
($s in millions)
3Q18
2Q18
3Q17
2Q18
3Q17
$
%
$
%
Interest income:
Interest and fees on loans and leases and loans held for sale
$
1,303
$
1,238
$
1,104
$
65
5
%
$
199
18
%
Investment securities
167
165
155
2
1
12
8
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
7
8
5
(1
)
(13
)
2
40
Total interest income
$
1,477
$
1,411
$
1,264
$
66
5
%
$
213
17
%
Interest expense:
Deposits
$
214
$
181
$
123
$
33
18
%
$
91
74
%
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to
repurchase
2
1
1
1
100
1
100
%
Other short-term borrowed funds
19
14
7
5
36
12
171
Long-term borrowed funds
94
94
71
—
—
23
32
Total interest expense
$
329
$
290
$
202
$
39
13
%
$
127
63
%
Net interest income
$
1,148
$
1,121
$
1,062
$
27
2
%
$
86
8
%
Net interest margin
3.19
%
3.18
%
3.05
%
1
bps
14
bps
Third quarter 2018 net interest income of $1.1 billion increased $27
million, or 2%, from second quarter 2018, given a 1% increase in average
loans and loans held for sale and a one basis point improvement in net
interest margin to 3.19%. The improvement in net interest margin
reflects higher loan yields tied to higher rates, partially offset by
increased deposit and funding costs. Net interest margin, excluding the
impact of FAMC,* improved two basis points to 3.20%.
Compared with third quarter 2017, net interest income increased $86
million, or 8%, driven by a 14 basis point improvement in net interest
margin and 4% average loan growth. The improvement in net interest
margin reflects higher interest-earning asset yields given higher rates
and continued mix shift towards higher-yielding assets, partially offset
by higher deposit and funding costs. Net interest margin, excluding the
impact of FAMC,* improved 15 basis points to 3.20%.
Noninterest Income
3Q18 change from
($s in millions)
3Q18
2Q18
3Q17
2Q18
3Q17
$
%
$
%
Service charges and fees
$
131
$
127
$
131
$
4
3
%
$
—
—
%
Card fees
61
60
58
1
2
3
5
Capital markets fees
47
48
53
(1
)
(2
)
(6
)
(11
)
Trust and investment services fees
45
43
38
2
5
7
18
Letter of credit and loan fees
32
32
30
—
—
2
7
Foreign exchange and interest rate products
31
34
24
(3
)
(9
)
7
29
Mortgage banking fees
49
27
27
22
81
22
81
Securities gains, net
3
2
2
1
50
1
50
Other income(1)
17
15
18
2
13
(1
)
(6
)
Noninterest income
$
416
$
388
$
381
$
28
7
%
$
35
9
%
FAMC impact
$
24
$
—
$
—
$
24
NM
$
24
NM
Noninterest income excluding FAMC
$
392
$
388
$
381
$
4
1
%
$
11
3
%
1) Other income includes bank owned life insurance and other
income.
Noninterest income of $416 million increased $28 million, or 7%, from
second quarter 2018, driven by the $24 million impact of the FAMC
acquisition in mortgage banking fees. Noninterest income, excluding the
impact of FAMC,* of $392 million increased $4 million, or 1%, largely as
seasonally higher service charges and fees and growth in trust and
investment services fees, given increased sales volumes and growth in
managed money balances were partially offset by a $3 million reduction
in foreign exchange and interest rate products fees from record second
quarter 2018 levels, reflecting a $3 million adjustment tied to a
credit-valuation adjustment methodology change.
Compared to third quarter 2017, noninterest income increased $35
million, or 9%, including a $24 million impact of the FAMC acquisition.
Noninterest income, excluding the impact of FAMC,* of $392 million
increased $11 million, or 3%, driven by growth in trust and investment
services fees, reflecting increased sales volumes and growth in managed
money balances, foreign exchange and interest rate products and card
fees. These results were partially offset by lower capital markets fees,
driven by lower loan syndication fees, in-line with overall market
activity.
Noninterest expense
3Q18 change from
($s in millions)
3Q18
2Q18
3Q17
2Q18
3Q17
$
%
$
%
Salaries and employee benefits
$
474
$
453
$
438
$
21
5
%
$
36
8
%
Outside services
107
106
99
1
1
8
8
Occupancy
81
79
78
2
3
3
4
Equipment expense
70
64
65
6
9
5
8
Amortization of software
47
46
45
1
2
2
4
Other operating expense
131
127
133
4
3
(2
)
(2
)
Noninterest expense
$
910
$
875
$
858
$
35
4
%
$
52
6
%
Notable items related to FAMC*
$
9
$
—
$
—
$
9
NM
$
9
NM
Underlying, as applicable
Salaries and employee benefits*
$
469
$
453
$
438
$
16
4
%
$
31
7
%
Underlying outside services*
106
$
106
99
—
—
7
7
Occupancy
81
$
79
78
2
3
3
4
Equipment expense
70
$
64
65
6
9
5
8
Amortization of software
47
$
46
45
1
2
2
4
Other operating expense*
128
$
127
133
1
1
(5
)
(4
)
Underlying noninterest expense*
$
901
$
875
$
858
$
26
3
%
$
43
5
%
FAMC expense impact
25
-
-
25
NM
25
NM
Underlying noninterest expense excluding FAMC*
$
876
$
875
$
858
$
1
—
%
$
18
2
%
Noninterest expense of $910 million increased $35 million, or 4%, from
second quarter 2018, including a $25 million impact of the FAMC
acquisition, and $9 million of pre-tax notable items tied to
integration, largely in salaries and employee benefits. Underlying*
noninterest expense, excluding the impact of FAMC, remained relatively
stable, reflecting continued focus on expense discipline as stable
salaries and employee benefits and a reduction in outside services
offset an increase in equipment expense.
Compared with third quarter 2017, noninterest expense increased $52
million, or 6%, driven by the impact of the FAMC acquisition and notable
items. Noninterest expense, excluding the impact of FAMC,* increased $18
million, or 2%, reflecting a $15 million increase in salaries and
employee benefits tied to higher revenue-based compensation and the
impact of our strategic growth initiatives. Results also reflected
higher equipment expense, outside services, occupancy and amortization
of software tied to investments in our strategic-growth initiatives,
partially offset by lower other expense, reflecting lower legal and
regulatory costs and insurance costs that more than offset higher
advertising costs.
The third quarter 2018 effective tax rate of 23.2% increased modestly
from second quarter 2018 and decreased from 32.2% in third quarter 2017,
reflecting the impact of December 2017 Tax Legislation.
Consolidated balance sheet review(1)
3Q18 change from
($s in millions)
3Q18
2Q18
3Q17
2Q18
3Q17
$
%
$
%
Total assets
$
158,598
$
155,431
$
151,356
$
3,167
2
%
$
7,242
5
%
Total loans and leases
114,720
113,407
110,151
1,313
1
4,569
4
Loans held for sale, at fair value
1,303
521
500
782
150
803
161
Deposits
117,075
117,073
113,235
2
—
3,840
3
Average interest-earning assets
142,163
140,525
137,479
1,638
1
4,684
3
Stockholders' equity
20,276
20,467
20,109
(191
)
(1
)
167
1
Stockholders' common equity
19,733
19,924
19,862
(191
)
(1
)
(129
)
(1
)
Tangible common equity
$
13,117
$
13,394
$
13,512
$
(277
)
(2
) %
$
(395
)
(3
) %
Loan-to-deposit ratio (period-end)(2)
98.0
%
96.9
%
97.3
%
112
bps
71
bps
Loans to deposits ratio (avg balances)(2)
97.4
98.0
96.9
(63
)
bps
45
bps
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(3)
10.8
11.2
11.1
Total capital ratio(3)
13.4
%
13.8
%
13.8
%
1) Represents period end unless otherwise noted.
2) Excludes loans held for sale.
3) Current reporting-period regulatory capital ratios are
preliminary.
Total assets of $158.6 billion as of September 30, 2018 increased $3.2
billion, or 2%, from June 30, 2018, reflecting a $1.3 billion, or 1%,
increase in loans and leases and a $1.7 billion increase tied to the
FAMC acquisition, largely $828 million in loans held for sale and the
$612 million mortgage servicing rights portfolio in non-interest earning
assets. Compared to September 30, 2017, total assets increased $7.2
billion, or 5%, including the increase tied to the FAMC acquisition.
Results also include a $4.6 billion, or 4%, increase in loans and
leases, a $1.3 billion, or 5%, increase in investments and
interest-bearing deposits as well as a $502 million increase in
non-interest-earning assets, partially offset by a decrease in other
loans held for sale.
Interest-earning assets
3Q18 change from
($s in millions)
3Q18
2Q18
3Q17
2Q18
3Q17
Period-end interest-earning assets
$
%
$
%
Investments and interest-bearing deposits
$
28,642
$
28,495
$
27,368
$
147
1
%
$
1,274
5
%
Commercial loans and leases
55,405
54,888
52,381
517
1
3,024
6
Retail loans
59,315
58,519
57,770
796
1
1,545
3
Total loans and leases
114,720
113,407
110,151
1,313
1
4,569
4
Loans held for sale, at fair value
1,303
521
500
782
150
803
161
Other loans held for sale
27
189
724
(162
)
(86
)
(697
)
(96
)
Total loans and leases and loans held for sale
116,050
114,117
111,375
1,933
2
4,675
4
Total period-end interest-earning assets
$
144,692
$
142,612
$
138,743
$
2,080
1
%
$
5,949
4
%
Average interest-earning assets
Investments and interest-bearing deposits
$
26,835
$
27,004
$
27,258
$
(169
)
(1
) %
$
(423
)
(2
) %
Commercial loans and leases
55,276
54,543
52,151
733
1
3,125
6
Retail loans
58,695
58,313
57,333
382
1
1,362
2
Total loans and leases
113,971
112,856
109,484
1,115
1
4,487
4
Loans held for sale, at fair value
1,228
470
503
758
161
725
144
Other loans held for sale
129
195
234
(66
)
(34
)
(105
)
(45
)
Total loans and leases and loans held for sale
115,328
113,521
110,221
1,807
2
5,107
5
Total average interest-earning assets
$
142,163
$
140,525
$
137,479
$
1,638
1
%
$
4,684
3
%
Period-end investments and interest-bearing deposits of $28.6 billion as
of September 30, 2018 increased 1% from June 30, 2018. Compared with
September 30, 2017, period-end investments and interest-bearing deposits
increased $1.3 billion, or 5%, driven by an increase in cash positions.
As of September 30, 2018, the average effective duration of the
securities portfolio increased to 4.7 years compared to 4.5 years as of
June 30, 2018, given higher long-term rates that drove an expected
decrease in securities pre-payment speeds. As of September 30, 2017, the
securities portfolio average effective duration was 3.8 years.
Period-end loans and leases and loans held for sale of $116.1 billion as
of September 30, 2018 increased $1.9 billion, or 2%, from $114.1 billion
as of June 30, 2018, including an $828 million increase in loans held
for sale tied to the FAMC acquisition. Results also reflect a $796
million increase in retail loans and a $517 million increase in
commercial loans. Excluding the impact of FAMC,* period-end loans and
leases and loans held for sale increased 1% from June 30, 2018.
Compared to September 30, 2017, period-end loans and leases and loans
held for sale increased $4.7 billion, or 4%, including the impact of the
FAMC acquisition. Results also reflect a $3.0 billion increase in
commercial loans and leases as well as a $1.5 billion increase in retail
loans. Excluding the impact of FAMC,* period-end loans and leases and
loans held for sale increased 3% from September 30, 2017.
Average interest-earning assets of $142.2 billion increased $1.6
billion, or 1%, compared to second quarter 2018, and included a $790
million impact from the August 1, 2018 FAMC acquisition. Results reflect
a $1.1 billion increase in loans and leases and a $692 million increase
in loans held for sale, driven by the $724 million average impact of the
FAMC acquisition. Commercial loan growth largely reflects strength in
commercial real estate and selective commercial categories. Retail loan
growth was driven by strength in residential mortgage, unsecured and
education, partially offset by the planned reduction in auto, as well as
lower home equity balances. Excluding the impact of FAMC,* average loan
growth was 1%.
Compared to third quarter 2017, average interest-earning assets
increased $4.7 billion, or 3%, driven by a $4.5 billion increase in
loans and leases and a $620 million increase in loans held for sale,
driven by the impact of the FAMC acquisition. These results were
partially offset by a $423 million decrease in the investment securities
portfolio and interest-bearing deposits, largely reflecting the impact
of rising rates on securities valuations and lower cash balances.
Average loans increased $4.5 billion, driven by a $3.1 billion increase
in commercial loans with strength in Commercial Real Estate and in
mid-corporate and middle market given geographic and industry expansion
strategies, partially offset by the continued planned reduction in
leasing. Results also reflected a $1.4 billion increase in retail loans,
driven by strength in residential mortgage, education, unsecured and
merchant-finance products, partially offset by a planned reduction in
auto and lower home equity balances. Excluding the impact of FAMC,*
average loan growth was 4%.
Deposits
3Q18 change from
($s in millions)
3Q18
2Q18
3Q17
2Q18
3Q17
Period-end deposits
$
%
$
%
Demand deposits
$
29,785
$
29,439
$
28,643
$
346
1
%
$
1,142
4
%
Checking with interest
22,323
22,775
21,756
(452
)
(2
)
567
3
Savings
10,523
9,902
9,470
621
6
1,053
11
Money market accounts
35,613
36,139
37,070
(526
)
(1
)
(1,457
)
(4
)
Term deposits
18,831
18,818
16,296
13
—
2,535
16
Total period-end deposits
$
117,075
$
117,073
$
113,235
$
2
—
%
$
3,840
3
%
Average deposits
Demand deposits
$
29,703
$
28,834
$
28,041
$
869
3
%
$
1,662
6
%
Checking with interest
21,780
22,185
21,909
(405
)
(2
)
(129
)
(1
)
Savings
10,198
9,889
9,491
309
3
707
7
Money market accounts
36,593
36,396
37,535
197
1
(942
)
(3
)
Term deposits
18,764
17,838
15,971
926
5
2,793
17
Total average deposits
$
117,038
$
115,142
$
112,947
$
1,896
2
%
$
4,091
4
%
Total period-end deposits of $117.1 billion as of September 30, 2018
were stable with June 30, 2018, as growth in savings and demand deposits
was partially offset by reductions in money market accounts and checking
with interest. Compared to September 30, 2017, period-end deposits
increased $3.8 billion, or 3%, reflecting growth in term deposits,
demand deposits, savings and checking with interest, partially offset by
lower money market accounts. The increase in demand deposits includes
$624 million tied to the FAMC acquisition. Excluding the impact of
FAMC,* sequential period-end deposit growth was relatively stable and
year-over-year growth was 3%.
Third quarter 2018 average deposits of $117.0 billion increased $1.9
billion, or 2%, from second quarter 2018, reflecting growth in term
deposits, demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, partially
offset by lower checking with interest. Compared to third quarter 2017,
average deposits increased $4.1 billion, or 4%, reflecting growth in
term deposits, demand deposits and savings, partially offset by lower
money market accounts and checking with interest. The increase in demand
deposits includes $442 million tied to the FAMC acquisition. Excluding
the impact of FAMC,* sequential average deposit growth was 1% and
year-over-year growth was 3%.
Borrowed funds
3Q18 change from
($s in millions)
3Q18
2Q18
3Q17
2Q18
3Q17
Period-end borrowed funds
$%
$%
Federal funds purchased and securities sold under agreements to
repurchase
$
374
$
326
$
453
$
48
15
%
$
(79
)
(17
) %
Other short-term borrowed funds
2,006
1,499
1,505
507
34
501
33
Long-term Borrowed funds
FHLB advances
8,012
6,010
5,361
2,002
33
2,651
49
Senior debt
5,977
5,981
6,045
(5
)
NM
(68
)
NM
Subordinated debt and other debt
1,650
1,650
1,994
—
NM
(344
)
NM
Total borrowed funds
$
18,019
$
15,466
$
15,358
$
2,553
17
%
$
2,661
17
%
Average borrowed funds
$
15,675
$
15,575
$
14,567
$
100
1
%
$
1,108
8
%
Total period-end borrowed funds of $18.0 billion as of September 30,
2018 increased $2.6 billion, or 17%, compared to June 30, 2018,
primarily reflecting a $500 million increase in short-term Federal Home
Loan Bank “FHLB” borrowings, and a $2.0 billion increase in long-term
FHLB borrowings.
Compared to September 30, 2017, total period-end borrowed funds
increased $2.7 billion, or 17%, primarily reflecting a $2.7 billion
increase in long-term FHLB borrowings and a $501 million increase in
other short-term borrowed funds, partially offset by a $344 million
decrease in subordinated debt and other debt.
Capital
3Q18 change from
($s and shares in millions except per share data)
3Q18
2Q18
3Q17
2Q18
3Q17
Period-end capital
$
%
$
%
Stockholders' equity
$
20,276
$
20,467
$
20,109
$
(191
)
(1
) %
$
167
1
%
Stockholders' common equity
19,733
19,924
19,862
(191
)
(1
)
(129
)
(1
)
Tangible common equity
13,117
13,394
13,512
(277
)
(2
)
(395
)
(3
)
Tangible book value per common share
$
27.66
$
27.67
$
27.05
$
(0.01
)
—
$
0.61
2
Common shares - at end of period
474.1
484.1
499.5
(9.9
)
(2
)
(25.4
)
(5
)
Common shares - average (diluted)
477.6
486.1
502.2
(8.5
)
(2
) %
(24.6
)
(5
) %
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio(1)
10.8
%
11.2
%
11.1
%
Total capital ratio(1)
13.4
13.8
13.8
Tier 1 leverage ratio(1)
9.9
%
10.2
%
9.9
%
1) Current reporting-period regulatory capital ratios are
preliminary.
As of September 30, 2018, our Basel III capital ratios remained well in
excess of applicable regulatory requirements with a CET1 ratio of 10.8%
compared to 11.2% as of June 30, 2018 and 11.1% as of September 30,
2017, and a total capital ratio of 13.4% versus total capital ratios of
13.8% as of June 30, 2018 and 13.8% as of September 30, 2017. Our
capital ratios continue to reflect progress towards our objective of
aligning our capital profile with that of peer regional banks, while
maintaining a strong capital base to continue to drive future
performance.
As part of CFG’s 2018 Capital Plan (the “Plan”), during third quarter
2018, the company increased its dividend by 23% and repurchased $400
million of common shares at a weighted-average price of $39.83. Total
capital returned to stockholders was $529 million. The Plan also
anticipates the potential to raise the quarterly common dividend per
share an additional 19% to $0.32 per share beginning in first quarter
2019. Future capital actions are subject to consideration and approval
by CFG’s Board of Directors.
Credit quality review
3Q18 change from
($s in millions)
3Q18
2Q18
3Q17
2Q18
3Q17
$
%
$
%
Nonperforming loans and leases
$
832
$
845
$
932
$
(13
)
(2
) %
$
(100
)
(11
) %
Net charge-offs
86
76
65
10
13
21
32
Provision for credit losses
78
85
72
(7
)
(8
)
6
8
Allowance for loan and lease losses
$
1,242
$
1,253
$
1,224
$
(11
)
(1
) %
$
18
1
%
Total nonperforming loans and leases as a % of total loans and
leases
0.73
%
0.75
%
0.85
%
(2
)
bps
(12
)
bps
Net charge-offs as % of total loans and leases
0.30
0.27
0.24
3
bps
6
bps
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a % of total loans and leases
1.08
%
1.10
%
1.11
%
(2
)
bps
(3
)
bps
Allowance for loan and lease losses as a % of nonperforming loans
and leases
149.3
%
148.2
%
131.4
%
109
bps
NM
Overall credit quality remains strong, reflecting the benefit of
continued growth in lower-risk retail loan portfolios and a relatively
stable risk profile in commercial. As of September 30, 2018,
nonperforming loans and leases (“NPLs”) of $832 million decreased $13
million, or 2%, from June 30, 2018, reflecting a reduction in commercial
NPLs, primarily driven by a reduction in non-performing
commodities-related credits and a modest increase in retail reflecting
the impact of the FAMC acquisition and a seasonal increase in auto.
Compared to September 30, 2017, NPLs decreased $100 million, or 11%,
reflecting a $67 million decrease in commercial, driven by a reduction
in non-performing commodities-related credits, and a $33 million
decrease in retail tied to improvement in real estate secured
portfolios, partially offset by the impact of FAMC. The non-performing
loans and leases to total loans and leases ratio of 0.73% as of
September 30, 2018 improved from 0.75% as of June 30, 2018 and improved
from 0.85% as of September 30, 2017.
Third quarter 2018 net charge-offs of $86 million increased $10 million,
or 13%, from second quarter 2018, largely reflecting a $6 million
increase in retail, driven by seasonally higher auto charge-offs and
expected seasoning in growth categories, partially offset by seasonally
lower education losses, and a $4 million increase in commercial.
Compared to third quarter 2017, net charge-offs increased $21 million,
or 32%, reflecting a $16 million increase in commercial, driven by lower
recoveries, and a $5 million increase in retail, driven by expected
seasoning in growth portfolios.
The third quarter 2018 allowance for loan and lease losses of $1.2
billion decreased $11 million compared to second quarter 2018 and
increased $18 million compared to third quarter 2017.
The allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases ratio
of 1.08% as of September 30, 2018 remained relatively stable with June
30, 2018 and September 30, 2017 levels. The allowance for loan and lease
losses to non-performing loans and leases ratio of 149% as of September
30, 2018 improved from 148% as of June 30, 2018 and 131% as of September
30, 2017.
Corresponding Financial Tables and Information
Investors are encouraged to review the foregoing summary and discussion
of Citizens' earnings and financial condition in conjunction with the
detailed financial tables and other information available on the
Investor Relations portion of the company’s website at www.citizensbank.com/about-us.
About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest
financial institutions, with $158.6 billion in assets as of September
30, 2018. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a
broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to
individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large
corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their
potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order
to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking,
Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and
online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of
approximately 2,900 ATMs and approximately 1,150 branches in 11 states
in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking
products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings,
wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking,
Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a
full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending
and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and
interest rate products and asset finance. More information is available
at www.citizensbank.com
or visit us on Twitter,
LinkedIn
or Facebook.
Key Performance Metrics and Non-GAAP Financial
Measures and Reconciliations
(in millions, except share, per-share and ratio data)
Key Performance Metrics:
Our Management uses certain key performance metrics (KPMs) to gauge our
progress against strategic and operational goals, as well as to compare
our performance against peers. The KPMs are referred to in our
Registration Statements on Form S-1 and our external financial reports
filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The KPMs include:
Return on average tangible common equity (ROTCE);
Return on average total tangible assets (ROTA);
Efficiency ratio;
Operating leverage; and
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio.
Established targets for the KPMs are based on Management-reporting
results and are referred to by the Company as “Underlying” results. We
believe that “Underlying” results, which exclude notable items, as
applicable, provide the best representation of our underlying financial
progress toward the KPMs as they exclude items that our Management does
not consider indicative of our on-going financial performance. We have
consistently shown these metrics on this basis to investors since our
initial public offering in September of 2014. KPMs that reflect
“Underlying” results are considered non-GAAP financial measures.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures:
This document contains non-GAAP financial measures denoted as
“Underlying” results. “Underlying” results for any given reporting
period exclude certain items that may occur in that period which
Management does not consider indicative of the Company’s on-going
financial performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures
provide useful information to investors because they are used by our
Management to evaluate our operating performance and make day-to-day
operating decisions. In addition, we believe our “Underlying” results in
any given reporting period reflect our on-going financial performance in
that period and, accordingly, are useful to consider in addition to our
GAAP financial results. We further believe the presentation of
“Underlying” results increases comparability of period-to-period
results. The following tables present reconciliations of our non-GAAP
measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures.
Other companies may use similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures
that are calculated differently from the way we calculate such measures.
Accordingly, our non-GAAP financial measures may not be comparable to
similar measures used by such companies. We caution investors not to
place undue reliance on such non-GAAP financial measures, but to
consider them with the most directly comparable GAAP measures. Non-GAAP
financial measures have limitations as analytical tools and should not
be considered in isolation or as a substitute for our results reported
under GAAP.
Key performance metrics, non-GAAP financial measures and
reconciliations
(in millions, except share, per-share and ratio data)
QUARTERLY TRENDS
3Q18 Change
3Q18
2Q18
1Q18
4Q17
3Q17
2Q18
3Q17
$
%
$
%
Noninterest income, Underlying:
Noninterest income (GAAP)
$416
$388
$371
$404
$381
$28
7
%
$35
9
%
Less: Notable items
—
—
—
17
—
—
—
—
—
Noninterest income, Underlying (non-GAAP)
$416
$388
$371
$387
$381
$28
7
%
$35
9
%
Total revenue, Underlying:
Total revenue (GAAP)
A
$1,564
$1,509
$1,462
$1,484
$1,443
$55
4
%
$121
8
%
Less: Notable items
—
—
—
17
—
—
—
—
—
Total revenue, Underlying (non-GAAP)
B
$1,564
$1,509
$1,462
$1,467
$1,443
$55
4
%
$121
8
%
Noninterest expense, Underlying:
Noninterest expense (GAAP)
C
$910
$875
$883
$898
$858
$35
4
%
$52
6
%
Less: Notable items
9
—
—
40
—
9
100
9
100
Noninterest expense, Underlying (non-GAAP)
D
$901
$875
$883
$858
$858
$26
3
%
$43
5
%
Pre-provision profit:
Total revenue (GAAP)
A
$1,564
$1,509
$1,462
$1,484
$1,443
$55
4
%
$121
8
%
Less: Noninterest expense (GAAP)
C
910
875
883
898
858
35
4
52
6
Pre-provision profit (GAAP)
$654
$634
$579
$586
$585
$20
3
%
$69
12
%
Pre-provision profit, Underlying:
Total revenue, Underlying (non-GAAP)
B
$1,564
$1,509
$1,462
$1,467
$1,443
$55
4
%
$121
8
%
Less: Noninterest expense, Underlying (non-GAAP)
D
901
875
883
858
858
26
3
43
5
Pre-provision profit, Underlying (non-GAAP)
$663
$634
$579
$609
$585
$29
5
%
$78
13
%
Total credit-related costs, Underlying:
Provision for credit losses (GAAP)
$78
$85
$78
$83
$72
($7
)
(8
)%
$6
8
%
Add: Notable items
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
—
Total credit-related costs, Underlying (non-GAAP)
$78
$85
$78
$83
$72
($7
)
(8
)%
$6
8
%
Income before income tax expense, Underlying:
Income before income tax expense (GAAP)
E
$576
$549
$501
$503
$513
$27
5
%
$63
12
%
Less: Income before income tax expense (benefit) related to notable
items
(9
)
—
—
(23
)
—
(9
)
(100
)
(9
)
(100
)
Income before income tax expense, Underlying (non-GAAP)
F
$585
$549
$501
$526
$513
$36
7
%
$72
14
%
Income tax expense, Underlying:
Income tax expense (benefit) (GAAP)
G
$133
$124
$113
($163
)
$165
$9
7
%
($32
)
(19
%)
Less: Income tax expense (benefit) related to notable items
(2
)
—
—
(340
)
—
(2
)
(100
)
(2
)
(100
)
Income tax expense, Underlying (non-GAAP)
H
$135
$124
$113
$177
$165
$11
9
%
($30
)
(18
%)
Net income, Underlying:
Net income (GAAP)
I
$443
$425
$388
$666
$348
$18
4
%
$95
27
%
Add: Notable items, net of income tax expense (benefit)
7
—
—
(317
)
—
7
100
7
100
Net income, Underlying (non-GAAP)
J
$450
$425
$388
$349
$348
$25
6
%
$102
29
%
Net income available to common stockholders, Underlying:
Net income available to common stockholders (GAAP)
K
$436
$425
$381
$666
$341
$11
3
%
$95
28
%
Add: Notable items, net of income tax expense (benefit)
7
—
—
(317
)
—
7
100
7
100
Net income available to common stockholders, Underlying (non-GAAP)
L
$443
$425
$381
$349
$341
$18
4
%
$102
30
%
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND
RECONCILIATIONS (CONTINUED)
(in millions, except share, per-share ratio data)
QUARTERLY TRENDS
3Q18 Change
3Q18
2Q18
1Q18
4Q17
3Q17
2Q18
3Q17
$/bps
%
$/bps
%
Operating leverage:
Total revenue (GAAP)
A
$1,564
$1,509
$1,462
$1,484
$1,443
$55
3.65
%
$121
8.44
%
Less: Noninterest expense (GAAP)
C
910
875
883
898
858
35
4.09
52
6.23
Operating leverage
(0.44
)%
2.21
%
Operating leverage, Underlying:
Total revenue, Underlying (non-GAAP)
B
$1,564
$1,509
$1,462
$1,467
$1,443
$55
3.67
%
$121
8.46
%
Less: Noninterest expense, Underlying (non-GAAP)
D
901
875
883
858
858
26
3.08
43
5.20
Operating leverage, Underlying (non-GAAP)
0.59
%
3.26
%
Efficiency ratio and efficiency ratio, Underlying:
Efficiency ratio
C/A
58.20
%
57.95
%
60.43
%
60.52
%
59.41
%
25
bps
(121
)
bps
Efficiency ratio, Underlying (non-GAAP)
D/B
57.62
57.95
60.43
58.50
59.41
(33
)
bps
(179
)
bps
Effective income tax rate and effective income tax rate,
Underlying:
Effective income tax rate
G/E
23.16
%
22.58
%
22.52
%
(32.40
%)
32.18
%
58
bps
(902
)
bps
Effective income tax rate, Underlying (non-GAAP)
H/F
23.20
22.58
22.52
33.68
32.18
62
bps
(898
)
bps
Return on average common equity and return on average common
equity, Underlying:
Average common equity (GAAP)
M
$19,599
$19,732
$19,732
$19,624
$19,728
($133
)
(1
%)
($129
)
(1
%)
Return on average common equity
K/M
8.82
%
8.65
%
7.83
%
13.46
%
6.87
%
17
bps
195
bps
Return on average common equity, Underlying (non-GAAP)
L/M
8.96
8.65
7.83
7.05
6.87
31
bps
209
bps
Return on average tangible common equity and return on average
tangible common equity, Underlying:
Average common equity (GAAP)
M
$19,599
$19,732
$19,732
$19,624
$19,728
($133
)
(1
%)
($129
)
(1
%)
Less: Average goodwill (GAAP)
6,926
6,887
6,887
6,887
6,887
39
1
39
1
Less: Average other intangibles (GAAP)
22
2
2
2
2
20
NM
20
NM
Add: Average deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill (GAAP)
360
357
355
531
537
3
1
(177
)
(33
)
Average tangible common equity
N
$13,011
$13,200
$13,198
$13,266
$13,376
($189
)
(1
%)
($365
)
(3
%)
Return on average tangible common equity
K/N
13.29
%
12.93
%
11.71
%
19.92
%
10.13
%
36
bps
316
bps
Return on average tangible common equity, Underlying (non-GAAP)
L/N
13.50
12.93
11.71
10.43
10.13
57
bps
337
bps
Return on average total assets and return on average total
assets, Underlying:
Average total assets (GAAP)
O
$155,624
$153,253
$151,523
$151,111
$150,012
$2,371
2
%
$5,612
4
%
Return on average total assets
I/O
1.13
%
1.11
%
1.04
%
1.75
%
0.92
%
2
bps
21
bps
Return on average total assets, Underlying (non-GAAP)
J/O
1.15
1.11
1.04
0.92
0.92
4
bps
23
bps
Return on average total tangible assets and return on average
total tangible
assets, Underlying:
Average total assets (GAAP)
O
$155,624
$153,253
$151,523
$151,111
$150,012
$2,371
2
%
$5,612
4
%
Less: Average goodwill (GAAP)
6,926
6,887
6,887
6,887
6,887
39
1
39
1
Less: Average other intangibles (GAAP)
22
2
2
2
2
20
NM
20
NM
Add: Average deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill (GAAP)
360
357
355
531
537
3
1
(177
)
(33
)
Average tangible assets
P
$149,036
$146,721
$144,989
$144,753
$143,660
$2,315
2
%
$5,376
4
%
Return on average total tangible assets
I/P
1.18
%
1.16
%
1.08
%
1.83
%
0.96
%
2
bps
22
bps
Return on average total tangible assets, Underlying (non-GAAP)
J/P
1.20
1.16
1.08
0.96
0.96
4
bps
24
bps
KEY PERFORMANCE METRICS, NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND
RECONCILIATIONS (CONTINUED)
(in millions, except share, per-share ratio data)
QUARTERLY TRENDS
3Q18 Change
3Q18
2Q18
1Q18
4Q17
3Q17
2Q18
3Q17
$/bps
%
$/bps
%
Tangible book value per common share:
Common shares - at period-end (GAAP)
Q
474,120,616
484,055,194
487,551,444
490,812,912
499,505,285
(9,934,578
)
(2
%)
(25,384,669
)
(5
%)
Common stockholders' equity (GAAP)
$19,733
$19,924
$19,812
$20,023
$19,862
($191
)
(1
)
($129
)
(1
)
Less: Goodwill (GAAP)
6,946
6,887
6,887
6,887
6,887
59
1
59
1
Less: Other intangible assets (GAAP)
33
2
2
2
2
31
NM
31
NM
Add: Deferred tax liabilities related to goodwill (GAAP)
363
359
357
355
539
4
1
(176
)
(33
)
Tangible common equity
R
$13,117
$13,394
$13,280
$13,489
$13,512
($277
)
(2
%)
($395
)
(3
%)
Tangible book value per common share
R/Q
$27.66
$27.67
$27.24
$27.48
$27.05
($0.01
)
—
%
$0.61
2
%
Net income per average common share - basic and diluted and net
income per average common share - basic and diluted, Underlying:
Average common shares outstanding - basic (GAAP)
S
475,957,526
484,744,354
487,500,618
492,149,763
500,861,076
(8,786,828
)
(2
%)
(24,903,550
)
(5
%)
Average common shares outstanding - diluted (GAAP)
T
477,599,917
486,141,695
489,266,826
493,788,007
502,157,384
(8,541,778
)
(2
)
(24,557,467
)
(5
)
Net income per average common share - basic (GAAP)
K/S
$0.92
$0.88
$0.78
$1.35
$0.68
$0.04
5
$0.24
35
Net income per average common share - diluted (GAAP)
K/T
0.91
0.88
0.78
1.35
0.68
0.03
3
0.23
34
Net income per average common share - basic, Underlying (non-GAAP)
L/S
0.93
0.88
0.78
0.71
0.68
0.05
6
0.25
37
Net income per average common share - diluted, Underlying (non-GAAP)
L/T
0.93
0.88
0.78
0.71
0.68
0.05
6
0.25
37
Dividend payout ratio and dividend payout ratio, Underlying:
Cash dividends declared and paid per common share
U
$0.27
$0.22
$0.22
$0.18
$0.18
$0.05
23
%
$0.09
50
%
Dividend payout ratio
U/(K/S)
29
%
25
%
28
%
13
%
26
%
400
bps
300
bps
Dividend payout ratio, Underlying (non-GAAP)
U/(L/S)
29
25
28
25
26
400
bps
300
bps
Other income, Underlying
Other income (GAAP)
$17
$15
$17
$40
$18
$2
13
%
($1
)
(6
%)
Less: Notable items
—
—
—
17
—
—
—
—
—
Other income, Underlying (non-GAAP)
$17
$15
$17
$23
$18
$2
13
%
($1
)
(6
)%
Salaries and employee benefits, Underlying1:
Salaries and employee benefits (GAAP)1
$474
$453
$470
$450
$438
$21
5
%
$36
8
%
Less: Notable items
5
—
—
17
—
5
100
5
100
Salaries and employee benefits, Underlying (non-GAAP)1
$469
$453
$470
$433
$438
$16
4
%
$31
7
%
Outside services, Underlying:
Outside services (GAAP)
$107
$106
$99
$118
$99
$1
1
%
$8
8
%
Less: Notable items
1
—
—
12
—
1
100
1
100
Outside services, Underlying (non-GAAP)
$106
$106
$99
$106
$99
$—
—
%
$7
7
%
Other operating expense, Underlying1:
Other operating expense (GAAP)1
$131
$127
$120
$137
$133
$4
3
%
($2
)
(2
%)
Less: Notable items
3
—
—
11
—
3
100
3
100
Other operating expense, Underlying (non-GAAP)1
$128
$127
$120
$126
$133
$1
1
%
($5
)
(4
%)
1As of January 1, 2018, we retrospectively adopted ASU
2017-07, Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715):
Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net
Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost, which requires the service
cost component of net periodic pension and postretirement benefit
cost to be reported separately in the Consolidated Statements of
Operations from the other components. Prior periods have been
adjusted to conform with the current period presentation.
Other operating expense, Underlying excluding FAMC1:
Other operating expense (GAAP)1
$131
$127
$120
$137
$133
$4
3
%
($2
)
(2
%)
Less: Notable items
3
—
—
11
—
3
100
3
100
Less: FAMC impact
2
—
—
—
—
2
100
2
100
Other operating expense, Underlying excluding FAMC (non-GAAP)1
$126
$127
$120
$126
$133
($1
)
(1
%)
($7
)
(5
%)
1As of January 1, 2018, we retrospectively adopted ASU
2017-07, Compensation - Retirement Benefits (Topic 715):
Improving the Presentation of Net Periodic Pension Cost and Net
Periodic Postretirement Benefit Cost, which requires the service
cost component of net periodic pension and postretirement benefit
cost to be reported separately in the Consolidated Statements of
Operations from the other components. Prior periods have been
adjusted to conform with the current period presentation.
Total assets, Underlying excluding FAMC (period-end):
Total assets (GAAP)
$158,598
$155,431
$153,453
$152,336
$151,356
$3,167
2
%
$7,242
5
%
Less: FAMC impact
1,721
—
—
—
—
1,721
100
1,721
100
Total assets, Underlying excluding FAMC (non-GAAP) (period-end)
$156,877
$155,431
$153,453
$152,336
$151,356
$1,446
1
%
$5,521
4
%
Loans and leases and loans held for sale, Underlying excluding
FAMC (period-end):
Loans and leases and loans held for sale (GAAP)
$116,050
$114,117
$112,225
$111,335
$111,375
$1,933
2
%
$4,675
4
%
Less: FAMC impact
932
—
—
—
—
932
100
932
100
Total loans and leases and loans held for sale, Underlying excluding
FAMC (non-GAAP) (period-end)
$115,118
$114,117
$112,225
$111,335
$111,375
$1,001
1
%
$3,743
3
%
Average loans and leases and loans held for sale, Underlying
excluding FAMC:
Average loans and leases and loans held for sale (GAAP)
$115,328
$113,521
$111,790
$111,217
$110,221
$1,807
2
%
$5,107
5
%
Less: FAMC impact
790
—
—
—
—
790
100
790
100
Total average loans and leases and loans held for sale, Underlying
excluding FAMC (non-GAAP)
$114,538
$113,521
$111,790
$111,217
$110,221
$1,017
1
%
$4,317
4
%
Total average loans and leases, Underlying excluding FAMC:
Total average loans (GAAP)
$113,971
$112,856
$111,115
$110,450
$109,484
$1,115
1
%
$4,487
4
%
Less: FAMC impact
66
—
—
—
—
66
100
66
100
Total average loans and leases, Underlying excluding FAMC (non-GAAP)
$113,905
$112,856
$111,115
$110,450
$109,484
$1,049
1
%
$4,421
4
%
Total average interest-earning assets, Underlying excluding FAMC:
Average interest-earning assets (GAAP)
$142,163
$140,525
$138,671
$138,429
$137,479
$1,638
1
%
$4,684
3
%
Less: FAMC impact
790
—
—
—
—
790
100
790
100
Total average interest-earning assets, Underlying excluding FAMC
(non-GAAP)
$141,373
$140,525
$138,671
$138,429
$137,479
$848
1
%
$3,894
3
%
Total deposits, Underlying excluding FAMC (period-end):
Total deposits (GAAP)
$117,075
$117,073
$115,730
$115,089
$113,235
$2
—
%
$3,840
3
%
Less: FAMC impact
624
—
—
—
—
624
100
624
100
Total deposits, Underlying excluding FAMC (non-GAAP) (period-end)
$116,451
$117,073
$115,730
$115,089
$113,235
($622
)
(1
%)
$3,216
3
%
Total average deposits, Underlying excluding FAMC:
Total average deposits (GAAP)
$117,038
$115,142
$113,423
$113,753
$112,947
$1,896
2
%
$4,091
4
%
Less: FAMC impact
442
—
—
—
—
442
100
442
100
Total average deposits, Underlying excluding FAMC (non-GAAP)
$116,596
$115,142
$113,423
$113,753
$112,947
$1,454
1
%
$3,649
3
%
Total average demand deposits, Underlying excluding FAMC:
Total average demand deposits (GAAP)
$29,703
$28,834
$28,544
$28,868
$28,041
$869
3
%
$1,662
6
%
Less: FAMC impact
442
—
—
—
—
442
100
442
100
Total average demand deposits, Underlying excluding FAMC (non-GAAP)
$29,261
$28,834
$28,544
$28,868
$28,041
$427
1
%
$1,220
4
%
* Please see important information on Key Performance Metrics and
Non-GAAP Financial Measures, as applicable, at the end of this release
for an explanation of our use of these metrics and non-GAAP financial
measures and their reconciliations to GAAP financial measures.
“Underlying” results exclude the impact of notable items. Where there is
a reference to Underlying results in a paragraph, all measures that
follow these references are on the same basis, when applicable.
References to Underlying results excluding FAMC adjust for the impact of
the August 1, 2018 FAMC acquisition. Additional information regarding
the impact of the FAMC acquisition and notable items may be found in the
Discussion of Results portion of this release. Throughout this release,
references to consolidated and/or commercial loans and loan growth
include leases. Loans held for sale are also referred to as LHFS.
Current reporting-period regulatory capital ratios are preliminary.
Select totals may not foot due to rounding.
