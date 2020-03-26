Citizens Financial : M&A Advisory Advises LegalPartners on its Recapitalization by Eureka Equity Partners

03/26/2020

PROVIDENCE, RI- Citizens M&A Advisory served as the exclusive financial advisor to LegalPartners, a leading alternative legal services provider (ALSP) on its recapitalization by Eureka Equity Partners, a Philadelphia-based private equity firm.

LegalPartners is a leading national ALSP platform providing outsourced team-based legal solutions, substantive engagements requiring sophisticated legal professional services, and traditional legal recruiting and placement. LegalPartners provides well-vetted, highly credentialed legal professionals as an outsourced resource to its law firm and corporate legal department customers.

LegalPartners founders Jim Kosciolek and David Gruskin said: 'We loved working with the Citizens team. Their understanding of the ALSP market and of all aspects of a transaction process were unparalleled. They gave us great advice and valuable insight along the way and worked tirelessly throughout the process. We are thrilled with the outcome and grateful to the team at Citizens for all their hard work to help us achieve it.'

Steve Dyott, director at Citizens, said: 'LegalPartners has built an impressive ALSP platform with a reputation for delivering the highest quality customer experience in the outsourced legal human capital space. The company sought a partner to support their continued growth while preserving the culture that has contributed to the company's success to-date. I am confident the team has found the ideal partner in Eureka who shares the same vision and culture. We look forward to watching the continued growth and success of the company.'

Citizens M&A Advisory specializes in middle-market mergers and acquisitions as well as later-stage financing transactions.

