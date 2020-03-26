Citizens Financial : M&A Advisory Advises LegalPartners on its Recapitalization by Eureka Equity Partners

Log in
03/26/2020

03/26/2020

Citizens M&A Advisory Advises LegalPartners on its Recapitalization by Eureka Equity Partners

PROVIDENCE, RI- Citizens M&A Advisory served as the exclusive financial advisor to LegalPartners, a leading alternative legal services provider (ALSP) on its recapitalization by Eureka Equity Partners, a Philadelphia-based private equity firm.

LegalPartners is a leading national ALSP platform providing outsourced team-based legal solutions, substantive engagements requiring sophisticated legal professional services, and traditional legal recruiting and placement. LegalPartners provides well-vetted, highly credentialed legal professionals as an outsourced resource to its law firm and corporate legal department customers.

LegalPartners founders Jim Kosciolek and David Gruskin said: 'We loved working with the Citizens team. Their understanding of the ALSP market and of all aspects of a transaction process were unparalleled. They gave us great advice and valuable insight along the way and worked tirelessly throughout the process. We are thrilled with the outcome and grateful to the team at Citizens for all their hard work to help us achieve it.'

Steve Dyott, director at Citizens, said: 'LegalPartners has built an impressive ALSP platform with a reputation for delivering the highest quality customer experience in the outsourced legal human capital space. The company sought a partner to support their continued growth while preserving the culture that has contributed to the company's success to-date. I am confident the team has found the ideal partner in Eureka who shares the same vision and culture. We look forward to watching the continued growth and success of the company.'

Citizens M&A Advisory specializes in middle-market mergers and acquisitions as well as later-stage financing transactions. Citizens combines sector intelligence with a client-focused approach to realize our clients' true value. The Citizens team has closed more than 130 transactions in the last five years and has more than 80 M&A professionals specializing in a range of industries across the United States. Citizens M&A Advisory is part of Citizens Capital Markets, Inc., a subsidiary of Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG).

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation's oldest and largest financial institutions, with $165.7 billion in assets as of December 31, 2019. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,700 ATMs and approximately 1,100 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and interest rate products, and asset finance. More information is available at www.citizensbank.comor visit us on Twitter, LinkedInor Facebook.

Disclaimer

Citizens Financial Group Inc. published this content on 26 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2020 13:02:04 UTC
