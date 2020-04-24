Citizens Financial : Names Kristin Silberberg Head of Investor Relations

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [NYSE: CFG] today announced that Kristin Silberberg has been appointed Head of Investor Relations. She succeeds Ellen Taylor, who is departing the bank on May 15 to take another opportunity. Silberberg will report to John F. Woods, Citizens Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer.

“Kristin brings a wealth of knowledge to Citizens, with 20 years of broad-based financial services experience that will help us build on the strong progress we have made as a public company,” said Woods. “Ellen has been instrumental in helping guide our journey since the IPO. Her contributions have been exceptional and we wish her all the best in her new endeavor.”

Silberberg comes to Citizens from JPMorgan Chase, where she most recently served as a Managing Director in Investor Relations. She began her career with KPMG in Australia before joining JPMorgan Chase, at which she held senior finance roles of increasing responsibility both in the U.S. and globally over the last 17 years.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

