CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(CFG)
Citizens Financial : Names Kristin Silberberg Head of Investor Relations

04/24/2020 | 08:32am EDT

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. [NYSE: CFG] today announced that Kristin Silberberg has been appointed Head of Investor Relations. She succeeds Ellen Taylor, who is departing the bank on May 15 to take another opportunity. Silberberg will report to John F. Woods, Citizens Vice Chairman and Chief Financial Officer.

“Kristin brings a wealth of knowledge to Citizens, with 20 years of broad-based financial services experience that will help us build on the strong progress we have made as a public company,” said Woods. “Ellen has been instrumental in helping guide our journey since the IPO. Her contributions have been exceptional and we wish her all the best in her new endeavor.”

Silberberg comes to Citizens from JPMorgan Chase, where she most recently served as a Managing Director in Investor Relations. She began her career with KPMG in Australia before joining JPMorgan Chase, at which she held senior finance roles of increasing responsibility both in the U.S. and globally over the last 17 years.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $176.7 billion in assets as of March 31, 2020. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,800 ATMs and approximately 1,000 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers a broad complement of financial products and solutions, including lending and leasing, deposit and treasury management services, foreign exchange, interest rate and commodity risk management solutions, as well as loan syndication, corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.


© Business Wire 2020
© Business Wire 2020