Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Citizens Financial Group, Inc.    CFG

CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.

(CFG)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Citizens Financial : New Citizens Business Conditions Index™ Shows U.S. Corporate Strength Despite Recent Global Economic Headwinds

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/26/2019 | 09:07am EDT

The U.S. business climate remains strong with many companies in growth mode despite recent global economic headwinds – even as the current economic expansion enters its 11th year – according to a new report from Citizens Bank.

The first-ever Citizens Business Conditions Index™ is derived from proprietary corporate and public data about business growth and employment across the country, including factors such as revenue, manufacturing volumes and wages. An index greater than 50 indicates an expansionary trend and points to improved business conditions for the next quarter. The nationwide index sits at a healthy 61.2 for the second quarter of 2019, down slightly from 61.5 in the first quarter. This indicates that despite the questions inherent in a recovery of this length, U.S. companies remain in a growth mode powered by healthy fundamentals.

“With the current boom now in its 11th year, many business leaders are wondering when the good times are going to end,” said Tony Bedikian, head of Global Markets for Citizens Commercial Banking. “This Index provides a tool to help clients get ready for what’s next.”

Added Bedikian: “There is a growing sense of uncertainty about a range of factors including trade, Fed rates, Brexit, and the 2020 election, just to name a few. Businesses should seize every opportunity to assess the economic landscape and make informed decisions on how to hedge their risks.”

Citizens Commercial Banking partners with more than 7,000 Middle Market and MidCorporate clients across the United States.

Citizens is a trusted strategic and financial adviser, consistently delivering clear and objective advice. The Citizens Commercial Banking approach puts clients first by offering great ideas combined with thorough market knowledge and excellent execution, to help our clients enhance their business and reach their potential. For more information, please visit the Citizens Commercial Banking website.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $162.7 billion in assets as of June 30, 2019. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,900 ATMs and approximately 1,100 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and interest rate products, and asset finance. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP,
09:07aCITIZENS FINANCIAL : New Citizens Business Conditions Index™ Shows U.S. Co..
BU
08/15CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP : to Announce Third Quarter Results on October 18, 2019
BU
08/06CITIZENS FINANCIAL IN : RI MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CON..
AQ
08/06CITIZENS FINANCIAL : Majority of Both Parents, Students Wish They Spent More Tim..
BU
07/31CITIZENS FINANCIAL : Announces Prime Rate Change
BU
07/25CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
07/22CITIZENS FINANCIAL : Announces Pricing of $500 Million of Senior Notes
BU
07/22CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibit..
AQ
07/19CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/19CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC/RI : Results of Operations and Financial Condition,..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 6 481 M
EBIT 2019 2 714 M
Net income 2019 1 734 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,29%
P/E ratio 2019 8,32x
P/E ratio 2020 7,85x
Capi. / Sales2019 2,19x
Capi. / Sales2020 2,14x
Capitalization 14 204 M
Chart CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.
Duration : Period :
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP,
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 41,35  $
Last Close Price 31,77  $
Spread / Highest target 54,2%
Spread / Average Target 30,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,87%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Bruce Winfield van Saun Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
John F. Woods Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Michael Ruttledge Chief Information Officer
Charles John Koch Independent Director
Shivan S. Subramaniam Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC.6.86%14 204
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.60%338 947
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA2.46%260 760
BANK OF AMERICA7.43%246 391
WELLS FARGO & COMPANY-3.60%195 719
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION10.05%186 961
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group