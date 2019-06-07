Citizens Financial : to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 19, 2019

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced plans to release second quarter 2019 results on July 19, 2019. The news release and supplemental materials will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com. CFG management will host a live conference call that morning with details as follows:

Time: 9:00 am (ET) Dial-in: Individuals may call in by dialing (800) 230-1059, conference ID 468592 Webcast/Presentation: The live webcast will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations. Replay Information: A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 11:00 am ET on July 19 through August 19, 2019. Please dial (800) 475-6701 and enter access code 468592. The webcast replay will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $161.3 billion in assets as of March 31, 2019. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 2,900 ATMs and approximately 1,100 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and interest rate products, and asset finance. More information is available www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

