Citizens Financial : to Announce Second Quarter Results on July 19, 2019

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) today announced plans to
release second quarter 2019 results on July 19, 2019. The news release
and supplemental materials will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com.
CFG management will host a live conference call that morning with
details as follows:
|
|
|
|
|
Time:
|
|
|
9:00 am (ET)
|
|
|
|
|
Dial-in:
|
|
|
Individuals may call in by dialing (800) 230-1059, conference ID
468592
|
|
|
|
|
Webcast/Presentation:
|
|
|
The live webcast will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com
under Events & Presentations.
|
|
|
|
|
Replay Information:
|
|
|
A replay of the conference call will be available beginning at
11:00 am ET on July 19 through August 19, 2019. Please dial (800)
475-6701 and enter access code 468592. The webcast replay will be
available at http://investor.citizensbank.com
under Events & Presentations.
|
|
|
|
About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest
financial institutions, with $161.3 billion in assets as of March 31,
2019. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad
range of retail and commercial banking products and services to
individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large
corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their
potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order
to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking,
Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and
online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of
approximately 2,900 ATMs and approximately 1,100 branches in 11 states
in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking
products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings,
wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking,
Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a
full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending
and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and
interest rate products, and asset finance. More information is available www.citizensbank.com
or visit us on Twitter,
LinkedIn
or Facebook.
CFG-IR
