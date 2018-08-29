Log in
Citizens Financial : to Present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference

08/29/2018 | 11:33pm CEST

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG) announced today that Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Bruce Van Saun will present at the Barclays Global Financial Services Conference on Wednesday, September 12, 2018 at 11:15 am ET.

The live webcast and presentation slides will be available at http://investor.citizensbank.com under Events & Presentations. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days.

About Citizens Financial Group, Inc.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. is one of the nation’s oldest and largest financial institutions, with $155.4 billion in assets as of June 30, 2018. Headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island, Citizens offers a broad range of retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, large corporations and institutions. Citizens helps its customers reach their potential by listening to them and by understanding their needs in order to offer tailored advice, ideas and solutions. In Consumer Banking, Citizens provides an integrated experience that includes mobile and online banking, a 24/7 customer contact center and the convenience of approximately 3,200 ATMs and approximately 1,150 branches in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic and Midwest regions. Consumer Banking products and services include a full range of banking, lending, savings, wealth management and small business offerings. In Commercial Banking, Citizens offers corporate, institutional and not-for-profit clients a full range of wholesale banking products and services, including lending and deposits, capital markets, treasury services, foreign exchange and interest rate products and asset finance. More information is available at www.citizensbank.com or visit us on Twitter, LinkedIn or Facebook.

CFG-IR


© Business Wire 2018
