Citizens Financial Services, Inc. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

CITIZENS FINANCIAL SERVICES INC
News 
News

09/17/2018 | 04:34pm CEST

MANSFIELD, Pa., Sept. 17, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Citizens Financial Services, Inc. (OTCPink: CZFS), the bank holding company for First Citizens Community Bank, recently declared a cash dividend for its shareholders.

The cash dividend of $0.44 per share is payable on September 28, 2018 to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 14, 2018. This quarterly cash dividend is an increase of 3.3% over the regular cash dividend of $0.426 per share declared one year ago, as adjusted for the 1% stock dividend declared in June 2018.

"We continue to benefit from our expansion into the south central and central Pennsylvania markets, as reflected in our financial results. These results allow us to remain an independent community bank that provides an attractive cash dividend, which is part of our solid investment return," commented Randall E. Black, CEO and President.

Citizens Financial Services, Inc. is a $1.40 billion bank holding company conducting business through First Citizens Community Bank.  First Citizens Community Bank operates 28 offices in Pennsylvania and New York. 

For further information regarding the common stock of Citizens Financial Services, Inc., please contact any of the following firms:  Automated Trading Desk, 866-283-2831; Boenning & Scattergood, Inc., 800-842-8928; Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc., 800-342-5529; Monroe Securities Inc., 800-766-5560; Pershing LLC, 201-413-2700; RBC Capital Markets Corp., 800-959-5951; Sandler O' Neill & Partners, 212-466-8020; Stifel, Nicolaus & Co., Inc., 973-549-4200; UBS Securities, LLC, 203-719-8710.

Note: This press release may contain forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results and trends could differ materially from those set forth in such statements due to various factors. These factors include operating, legal and regulatory risks; changing economic and competitive conditions and other risks and uncertainties.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/citizens-financial-services-inc-declares-quarterly-cash-dividend-300713701.html

SOURCE Citizens Financial Services, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2018
