Citizens & Northern : Bank's Lights, Camera, Save! Winner, Jessie Morgan, Selected as National Finalist

WELLSBORO, PA - Citizens & Northern Bank's Lights, Camera, Save! local winner, Jessie Morgan, has been named a national finalist by the American Bankers Association Foundation. Lights, Camera, Save! is an annual video contest that encourages teen participants to produce a short film that communicates the importance of sound money management.

Jessie is one of five students selected to compete for several awards, including a $5,000 grand prize and a scholarship for a teacher at their school to attend the 2019 Jump$tart National Educator Conference. This year, 131 banks hosted 149 contests in 48 states as a part of Lights, Camera, Save!

In addition to competing for cash awards, Jessie's video will be entered in the ABA Foundation's 'Savers' Choice' social media contest. The contest - which runs from Feb. 13 through Feb. 20 on ABA's Facebook page - will feature the top five Lights, Camera, Save! videos and allow viewers around the world to vote for their favorite entry. The winner of the 'Savers' Choice' will receive a GoPro camera to encourage future filmmaking.

'All of us at C&N are excited that Jessie' is being recognized and that hope everyone in the Williamsport area will take a few minutes out of their day to cast their vote for her video as the 'Savers' Choice,'' said Charity Frantz, VP/Marketing Director.

This year's five finalists are:

How to Save Your Money

Jessie Morgan (Line Mountain High School, Herndon, Penn.)

Citizens & Northern Bank (Wellsboro, Penn.)

A Time to Save

Luke Wiley (Center Grove High School, Greenwood, Ind.)

Security Federal Savings Bank (Logansport, Ind.)

Cash Flow

Taylor Brown (Central Dauphin High School, Harrisburg, Penn.)

Centric Bank (Harrisburg, Penn.)

Saving to Give

Julia Hocker (Home School, Arlington, Va.)

Burke & Herbert Bank (Alexandria, Va.)

The Saving Game

Kevin Foster (South Salem High School, Salem, Ore.)

Lewis & Clark Bank (Oregon City, Ore.)

To vote for the 'Savers' Choice,' visit ABA's Facebook page. To learn more about Lights, Camera, Save! visit lightscamerasave.com.

