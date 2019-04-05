Log in
Citizens & Northern : C&N Announces Plans for Towanda Office Relocation

0
04/05/2019 | 04:33pm EDT

April 5, 2019

TOWANDA, PA - In a transaction dated Monday March 25, Citizens & Northern Bank has closed on the purchase of a land parcel conveniently located at the corner of Reuter Boulevard and Race Street in North Towanda. The site will be the future home of C&N's 3,400 square foot, full service branch, which will offer an interactive form of banking with a personal, customer-focused experience interwoven with mobile banking and digital marketing displays.

Tom Rudy, Executive Vice President and Director of Branch Delivery, said, 'The design creates an easy, convenient customer experience with accessibility, an open layout, the latest in convenient banking technologies, as well as a multi-lane drive-thru complete with a 24-hour ATM.' The new office also has dedicated space for each business line - consumer banking and lending, mortgage lending, trust and wealth management and business banking and lending.

C&N has partnered with Pittsburgh-based firm PW Campbell to manage the project, which, after final regulatory, county and local approval, is expected to break ground this summer and open its doors prior to year-end. While the project is underway, the bank will continue to operate in its current location, which it donated to Trehab, Inc. in June of 2018 and is currently leasing back from the organization. The donation was part of the PA Department of Community and Economic Development's (DCED) Neighborhood Assistance Program, which offers businesses tax credits for pledging to invest in projects that improve distressed areas, support conservation efforts and partner with community groups to address social problems.

Brad Scovill, C&N's President and CEO, is looking forward to opening the new facility that can better position the bank for its future in Towanda. 'This is an important project for C&N and the Towanda area. We've built strong, long-standing relationships here and we're vested in this community. This new office will be ideal for us to continue to serve and create value for our Towanda customers for many years to come.'

Disclaimer

Citizens & Northern Corporation published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 20:32:01 UTC
