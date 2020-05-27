Citizens & Northern : C&N Names Bruce Smithgall as Senior Vice President, Regional Commercial Lending Executive

May 26, 2020



WELLSBORO, PA - C&N, the leading financial services company in the region, announced the promotion of Bruce Smithgall to Senior Vice President, Regional Commercial Lending Executive as a result of his proven leadership abilities and dedication to the company and its customers.

'Bruce's market expertise, local and industry connections, sales acumen and ability to build strong, key relationships have helped C&N secure our position as the leading provider of business banking services and technology in our region,' said Brad Scovill, C&N President & CEO. 'We're thrilled to recognize his achievements and his commitment to our company's vision, mission and values.'

Bruce Smithgall has 35 years of banking experience, including 16 years with C&N. His experience brings a wealth of knowledge and depth to C&N's lending team. Prior to joining C&N, Bruce worked for Sovereign Bank. He is a graduate of Lycoming College where he majored in Business Administration and Economics. Bruce also attended numerous banking and leadership schools. Very active in his community, Bruce is a director of Penn College Foundation, Chairman of the South Williamsport Borough Planning Commission and a member of the Chamber of Commerce Committee. He also serves as Treasurer and a Board Member of the Newberry Church of Christ. Bruce and his wife, Debra, have two grown sons and live in South Williamsport.

As C&N adds strength to its leadership talent, the company has continued to make significant investments in their infrastructure to support future growth and success, including enhanced banking technologies and professional development efforts for employees. With the addition of these resources, combined with the expertise of the entire leadership team, C&N is poised to connect its best-in-class technology and personal, localized service to create value for its customers and communities for many years to come.

'Bruce has worked hard over the past several years to provide unprecedented value and service to our clients,' said Hal Hoose, C&N Executive Vice President, Director of Lending. 'His close connection to our clients, deep ties to the local community and knowledge of the banking industry will play a critical role in the future success of C&N by creating positive outcomes for our community and our clients,' he said.

We are proud of Mr. Smithgall and appreciate his dedication to our mission of creating value through lifelong relationships. Congratulations to Bruce and his bright future at C&N.