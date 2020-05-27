Citizens & Northern : C&N Names Chrissi Hume as Senior Vice President, Director of Treasury Management

May 26, 2020



WELLSBORO, PA - C&N, the leading financial services company in the region, announced the promotion of Chrissi Hume to Senior Vice President, Director of Treasury Management as a result of her proven leadership abilities and dedication to the company and its customers.

'Chrissi's market expertise, local and industry connections, sales acumen and ability to build strong, key relationships have helped C&N secure our position as the leading provider of business banking services and technology in our region,' said Brad Scovill, C&N President & CEO. 'We're thrilled to recognize her achievements and her commitment to our company's vision, mission and values.'

Upon joining C&N in 2008, Chrissi started as an Account Services Representative. As the leader of the Treasury Management Department, Chrissi works closely with business clients to understand their business and make sure they have the best banking services to run their operations efficiently. She received her Associates degree in Business Administration from Penn State University and earned certifications as a Certified Treasury Professional (CTP) and an Accredited ACH Professional (ACH). Most recently, Chrissi attained her Accredited Banking Professional (ABP) Certification in 2019.

As C&N adds strength to its leadership talent, the company has continued to make significant investments in their infrastructure to support the future growth expected in these markets, including enhanced banking technologies and professional development efforts for employees. With the addition of these resources, combined with the expertise of the entire regional leadership team, C&N is poised to connect its best-in-class technology and personal, localized service to create value for its customers and communities for many years to come.

'Chrissi has worked hard over the past few years to enhance our business banking capabilities and provide unprecedented service to our clients,' said Hal Hoose, C&N Executive Vice President, Director of Lending. 'Her close connection to our clients, deep ties to the local community and knowledge of the banking industry will play a critical role in the future success of C&N by creating positive outcomes for our community and our clients,' he said.

We are proud of Ms. Hume and appreciate her dedication to our mission of creating value through lifelong relationships. Congratulations to Chrissi and her bright future at C&N.