Citizens & Northern : C&N Names Mark Long as Senior Vice President, Controller

May 26, 2020



WELLSBORO, PA - C&N, the leading financial services company in the region, announced the promotion of Mark Long to Senior Vice President, Controller as a result of his proven leadership abilities and dedication to the company and its customers.

'Mark's expertise, industry connections and business and financial acumen have helped C&N secure our position as a leading performer in our peer group,' said Brad Scovill, C&N President & CEO. 'We're thrilled to recognize his achievements and his commitment to our company's vision, mission and values.'

Long received his Bachelor of Science degree in Finance from the University of Utah in 2000, after which he held various financial and accounting positions across several industries, including telecommunications, manufacturing and healthcare. Mark joined C&N in 2011 as a Business Development Officer, managing a large commercial loan portfolio as well as developing new business relationships. In 2014, he assumed the role of Financial Analyst responsible for analyzing and preparing reports used for managing investment securities and interest rate risk and managing the monthly, quarterly and year-end accounting processes. He's served on the Board of Directors for both the Coudersport Golf Club and the Potter County Visitors Association. Mark lives in Coudersport with his wife, Amy, and their Golden Retriever, Goldie. He's an avid Utah Utes sports fan and enjoys golfing, being outdoors and working on home improvement projects.

As C&N adds strength to its leadership talent, the company has continued to make significant investments in their infrastructure to support further growth and success, including enhanced banking technologies and professional development efforts for employees. With the addition of these resources, combined with the expertise of the leadership team, C&N is poised to connect its best-in-class technology and personal, localized service to create value for its customers and communities for many years to come.

'With Mark's background in lending, as well as accounting and finance, he is a great resource for everyone on the C&N Team,' said Mark Hughes, C&N's Chief Financial Officer and Executive Vice President. 'With his breadth of knowledge, strong work ethic and natural leadership skills, we look forward to the impact he will continue to have at C&N.'

We are proud of Mr. Long and appreciate his dedication to our mission of creating value through lifelong relationships. Congratulations to Mark and his bright future at C&N.