Citizens & Northern : C&N Names Ryan Satalin as Senior Vice President, Regional Commercial Lending Executive

May 26, 2020



WELLSBORO, PA - C&N, the leading financial services company in the region, announced the promotion of Ryan Satalin to Senior Vice President, Regional Commercial Lending Executive as a result of his proven leadership abilities and dedication to the company and its customers.

'Ryan's market expertise, local and industry connections, sales acumen and ability to build strong, key relationships have helped C&N secure our position as the leading provider of business banking services and technology in our region,' said Brad Scovill, C&N President & CEO. 'We're thrilled to recognize his achievements and his commitment to our company's vision, mission and values.'

Ryan has over 13 years of commercial lending experience. He holds his undergraduate degree from Johns Hopkins University and an MBA in finance from Iona College. Prior to joining the C&N lending team, he worked as Vice President of Commercial Banking at M&T Bank in Williamsport and Baltimore. Prior to his banking career, Ryan worked as a Senior Financial Analyst at Lockheed Martin Corporation in Seabrook, MD. He has also held various other leadership roles in finance and sales throughout his career. Ryan has gained meaningful experience through numerous banking and leadership schools as well. Active in his community, Ryan serves as Treasurer of Tioga County Development Corporation, Treasurer of the i'mPACT Governing Board, a member of the Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission lending committee and a member of the Develop Tioga lending committee.

As C&N adds strength to its leadership talent, the company has continued to make significant investments in their infrastructure to support future growth, including enhanced banking technologies and professional development efforts for employees. With the addition of these resources, combined with the expertise of the entire leadership team, C&N is poised to connect its best-in-class technology and personal, localized service to create value for its customers and communities for many years to come.

'Ryan has worked hard over the past several years to provide unprecedented service to our clients,' said Hal Hoose, C&N Executive Vice President, Director of Lending. 'His close connection to our clients, deep ties to the local community and knowledge of the banking industry will play a critical role in the future success of C&N by creating positive outcomes for our community and our clients,' he said.

We are proud of Mr. Satalin and appreciate his dedication to our mission of creating value through lifelong relationships. Congratulations to Ryan and his bright future at C&N.