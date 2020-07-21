Citizens & Northern : C&N's New Office is Open for Business in North Towanda

July 21, 2020 WELLSBORO, PA - On Friday, July 17, the team from C&N cut the ceremonial red ribbon, signifying that its new, state-of-the-art office in North Towanda is open for business. The office, located across from the Dandy Mart at the corner of Reuter Boulevard and Race Street, is an important enhancement to C&N's engagement in Towanda and the surrounding Bradford County market. The 3,400 square foot facility offers a personal, customer-focused experience interwoven with the latest in interactive and convenient banking technologies. 'We remain focused on serving our customers, our clients and our communities. This new office will be ideal for us to continue to create value for our Towanda-area customers for many years to come,' said Brad Scovill, C&N's President and CEO. The new office also provides customers with the convenience of expanded parking, a multi-lane drive-up complete with a 24-hour ATM, as well as dedicated space for each business line - consumer banking and lending, mortgage lending, wealth management and business banking and lending. C&N partnered with Pittsburgh-based firm PW Campbell to manage the project, which was delayed slightly due to shutdowns related to COVID-19. The bank will continue to operate an ATM in its previous downtown location, which it donated to Trehab, Inc. in June of 2018. Leo Lambert, C&N Board of Directors, is confident that the new facility will better position C&N for its future in Towanda and the greater Bradford County area. 'We've had the pleasure of serving this market for years and now this modernized office allows us to reaffirm our presence today and for years to come. We believe great things will continue to happen and we want to be a big part of it,' he said. In celebration, the C&N team invites the community to their week-long Open House event starting Monday, August 3rd. Visitors can tour the new Towanda office, as well as the nearby Wysox office which was recently remodeled. There will be refreshments, giveaways and contests to commemorate the Grand Opening.

