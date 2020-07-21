Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Citizens & Northern Corporation    CZNC

CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORPORATION

(CZNC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Citizens & Northern : C&N's New Office is Open for Business in North Towanda

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/21/2020 | 02:16pm EDT
July 21, 2020 WELLSBORO, PA - On Friday, July 17, the team from C&N cut the ceremonial red ribbon, signifying that its new, state-of-the-art office in North Towanda is open for business. The office, located across from the Dandy Mart at the corner of Reuter Boulevard and Race Street, is an important enhancement to C&N's engagement in Towanda and the surrounding Bradford County market. The 3,400 square foot facility offers a personal, customer-focused experience interwoven with the latest in interactive and convenient banking technologies. 'We remain focused on serving our customers, our clients and our communities. This new office will be ideal for us to continue to create value for our Towanda-area customers for many years to come,' said Brad Scovill, C&N's President and CEO. The new office also provides customers with the convenience of expanded parking, a multi-lane drive-up complete with a 24-hour ATM, as well as dedicated space for each business line - consumer banking and lending, mortgage lending, wealth management and business banking and lending. C&N partnered with Pittsburgh-based firm PW Campbell to manage the project, which was delayed slightly due to shutdowns related to COVID-19. The bank will continue to operate an ATM in its previous downtown location, which it donated to Trehab, Inc. in June of 2018. Leo Lambert, C&N Board of Directors, is confident that the new facility will better position C&N for its future in Towanda and the greater Bradford County area. 'We've had the pleasure of serving this market for years and now this modernized office allows us to reaffirm our presence today and for years to come. We believe great things will continue to happen and we want to be a big part of it,' he said. In celebration, the C&N team invites the community to their week-long Open House event starting Monday, August 3rd. Visitors can tour the new Towanda office, as well as the nearby Wysox office which was recently remodeled. There will be refreshments, giveaways and contests to commemorate the Grand Opening.

Disclaimer

Citizens & Northern Corporation published this content on 21 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 July 2020 18:15:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORPOR
02:16pCITIZENS & NORTHERN : C&N's New Office is Open for Business in North Towanda
PU
07/16CITIZENS & NORTHERN : C&N Declares Dividend and Announces Second Quarter 2020 Un..
PU
07/16CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financ..
AQ
07/01CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORP : Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, C..
AQ
06/30CITIZENS & NORTHERN : and Covenant Financial, Inc. Announce Completion of Acquis..
PU
05/27CITIZENS & NORTHERN : C&N Names Bruce Smithgall as Senior Vice President, Region..
PU
05/27CITIZENS & NORTHERN : C&N Names Ryan Satalin as Senior Vice President, Regional ..
PU
05/27CITIZENS & NORTHERN : C&N Names Mark Long as Senior Vice President, Controller
PU
05/27CITIZENS & NORTHERN : C&N Names Chrissi Hume as Senior Vice President, Director ..
PU
05/27CITIZENS & NORTHERN : C&N Names Stacey Sickler as Senior Vice President, Directo..
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 90,0 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 13,0x
Yield 2020 5,79%
Capitalization 258 M 258 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 337
Free-Float 95,5%
Chart CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Citizens & Northern Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 21,00 $
Last Close Price 18,65 $
Spread / Highest target 12,6%
Spread / Average Target 12,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Bradley Scovill President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leo F. Lambert Chairman
Shelley L. D'Haene Senior Operations Officer & Executive VP
Mark A. Hughes Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Susan E. Hartley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORPORATION-33.98%258
JPMORGAN CHASE & CO.-30.20%296 531
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-19.83%252 598
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION-33.05%204 299
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION-9.96%197 668
BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-17.12%134 421
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group