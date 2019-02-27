Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Citizens & Northern Corporation    CZNC

CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORPORATION

(CZNC)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Citizens & Northern : Four C&N Employees Earn Service Awards

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/27/2019 | 08:50am EST

WELLSBORO, PA - Success in achieving any company's mission is directly linked to the success of its employees, which is one reason why Citizens & Northern Bank builds a culture that supports its team members and celebrates their achievements. This month, four C&N employees were recognized for a combined 30 years of service to the financial institution.

Recognized during the February service awards luncheon were:

  • Patricia Groover, Client Contact Center Manager, Wellsboro, 10 years.
  • Renée Tevlin, Treasury Management Sales & Support Specialist, Wellsboro, 10 years.
  • Fawn Lynde, Customer Transaction Specialist II, Elkland, 5 years.
  • Philip Walker, Mortgage Loan Processing Team Leader, Wellsboro, 5 years.

Service awards luncheons are held regularly and hosted by C&N President & CEO Brad Scovill. In 2019, C&N will recognize 45 employees for a total of 555 years of service to the company. Citizens & Northern Bank is proud and appreciative of their dedication to the organization and its mission of creating value through lifelong relationships.

Disclaimer

Citizens & Northern Corporation published this content on 27 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2019 13:49:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORPOR
08:50aCITIZENS & NORTHERN : Four C&N Employees Earn Service Awards
PU
02/21CITIZENS & NORTHERN : MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITIO..
AQ
02/14CITIZENS & NORTHERN : Bank's Lights, Camera, Save! Winner, Jessie Morgan, Select..
PU
02/11CITIZENS & NORTHERN : Employees Raise Over $65,000 for Local Public Libraries
PU
02/08CITIZENS & NORTHERN : Applicants Sought For 2019 Copp Agricultural Scholarship
PU
01/28CITIZENS & NORTHERN : C&N Trust and Financial Management Group Make Annual Holid..
PU
01/25CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORPORATION : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/17CITIZENS & NORTHERN : C&N DECLARES QUARTERLY AND SPECIAL DIVIDENDS AND Announces..
PU
01/17CITIZENS & NORTHERN : Exhibit 99.2
PU
01/17CITIZENS & NORTHERN : Exhibit 99.3
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 73,4 M
EBIT 2019 29,7 M
Net income 2019 22,5 M
Debt 2019 -
Yield 2019 4,50%
P/E ratio 2019 15,29
P/E ratio 2020 13,92
Capi. / Sales 2019 4,47x
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,00x
Capitalization 328 M
Chart CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Citizens & Northern Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORPOR
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 1
Average target price 27,0 $
Spread / Average Target 2,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
J. Bradley Scovill President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Leo F. Lambert Chairman
Shelley L. D'Haene Senior Operations Officer & Executive VP
Mark A. Hughes Treasurer, Chief Financial & Accounting Officer
Susan E. Hartley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
CITIZENS & NORTHERN CORPORATION-0.79%328
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY8.69%350 132
INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CHINA9.07%299 581
BANK OF AMERICA18.87%283 213
CHINA CONSTRUCTION BANK CORPORATION12.87%242 691
WELLS FARGO7.77%233 432
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.