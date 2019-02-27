Citizens & Northern : Four C&N Employees Earn Service Awards

WELLSBORO, PA - Success in achieving any company's mission is directly linked to the success of its employees, which is one reason why Citizens & Northern Bank builds a culture that supports its team members and celebrates their achievements. This month, four C&N employees were recognized for a combined 30 years of service to the financial institution.



Recognized during the February service awards luncheon were:

Patricia Groover , Client Contact Center Manager, Wellsboro, 10 years.

, Client Contact Center Manager, Wellsboro, 10 years. Renée Tevlin , Treasury Management Sales & Support Specialist, Wellsboro, 10 years.

, Treasury Management Sales & Support Specialist, Wellsboro, 10 years. Fawn Lynde , Customer Transaction Specialist II, Elkland, 5 years.

, Customer Transaction Specialist II, Elkland, 5 years. Philip Walker, Mortgage Loan Processing Team Leader, Wellsboro, 5 years.

Service awards luncheons are held regularly and hosted by C&N President & CEO Brad Scovill. In 2019, C&N will recognize 45 employees for a total of 555 years of service to the company. Citizens & Northern Bank is proud and appreciative of their dedication to the organization and its mission of creating value through lifelong relationships.