Citrix : Recognized for Customer Support Excellence

When it comes to delivering world-class customer support, Citrix
Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) is a recognized leader. The company
today announced that for the third straight year, it has received
Outstanding Assisted Global Support Certification from the Technology
Services Industry Association (TSIA), the world's leading
organization dedicated to advancing the business of technology services.
“By achieving TSIA’s Global Rated Outstanding Assisted Support
certification, Citrix has once again demonstrated industry leadership in
assisted customer support delivery. We are proud to honor them with this
outstanding achievement and thank the Citrix team for their continued
dedication to customer assisted support innovation,” said Tom Pridham,
TSIA’s SVP & GM, Strategic Services and Global Accounts.
The TSIA Operational Best Practices (OBP) program is a rigorous
certification process that rates the capabilities of an organization
across all aspects of their assisted support operations, including more
than 140 best practices. As part of the process, auditors listen to
customer support calls, review key procedures and evaluate outcomes.
Upon completing its inspection of Citrix, TSIA determined that the
company’s support
operations exceeded all industry benchmarks.
“At Citrix, our success is driven by the value we create for customers
and the results we help them achieve. That’s why in addition to
delivering market-leading
technology, we also provide access to expertise and support programs
that enable customers to make the most of their solutions and optimize
their investments,” said Mark Schmitz, Senior Vice President, Business
Operations, Citrix. “We are pleased to again be recognized by the TSIA
for our assisted technical support excellence and will continue to
deliver the support our customers need to drive positive outcomes for
their business.”
The 2018 Rated Outstanding Assisted Support certification is the latest
in a string of accolades that Citrix has received for the strength of
its support and services programs, including:
-
The TSIA STAR Award for Best Practices in Knowledge Management and
Best Practices in Service Offer Development.
-
The NorthFace ScoreBoard Award for World Class Excellence in Customer
Service for Support, Education, and Consulting.
-
The Insights to Action (I2A) Silver Award from Qualtrics.
To learn more about Citrix’s Support and Services programs and the value
they can deliver for your organization, visit: www.citrix.com
About TSIA
The Technology Services Industry Association (TSIA) is the world's
leading organization dedicated to advancing the business of technology
services. Technology services organizations large and small look to TSIA
for world-class business frameworks, best practices based on real-world
results, detailed performance benchmarking, exceptional peer networking
opportunities, and high-profile certification and awards programs. TSIA
corporate members represent the world's top technology companies as well
as scores of innovative small and mid-size businesses in four major
markets: enterprise IT and telecom, consumer technology, healthcare and
healthcare IT, and industrial equipment and technology. TSIA's editorial
blog, Inside
Technology Services, is widely recognized by technology service
professionals for providing thought leadership and insights into
industry trends and best practices. Visit us at www.tsia.com,
About Citrix
Citrix (NASDAQ:CTXS) is powering a better way to work with unified
workspace, networking, and analytics solutions that help organizations
unlock innovation, engage customers, and boost productivity, without
sacrificing security. With Citrix, users get a seamless work experience
and IT has a unified platform to secure, manage, and monitor diverse
technologies in complex cloud environments. Citrix solutions are in use
by more than 400,000 organizations including 99 percent of the Fortune
100 and 98 percent of the Fortune 500.
